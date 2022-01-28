Report 278 | James Martinez on Dystopian Anti-Human Tech Vs Humanity, Revival of Cold Fusion & The Future of Energy

Video Report and Links | Ramola D | Jan 28, 2022

Refreshing and insightful conversation with James Martinez, a media analyst and ecologist who has witnessed the rise of alarming new technologies since the ’90s, working with top writers and scientists such as Walter Bowart and Tom Bearden in the publication of work extending Walter Bowart’s Operation Mind Control, and who also presents the work of Pons and Fleischman in Cold Fusion, now termed Low Energy Nuclear Reactions, a means of producing over-unity energy, a foreign concept to Newtonian physics, which has the potential for changing the future of energy and the construct of human societies.

Sadly LENR or Cold Fusion has been suppressed for decades, he informs us, as the politics of science and National Security covers served to remove it from public view, yet the provable science of over-unity energy production using this methodology of nuclear reaction at a low intensity has now caught the attention of the private sector and governments in Europe and elsewhere, offering the possibility of a comeback.

We discuss the transfer of military technologies to the marketplace and James Martinez offers an insightful look at how military, governments, and media have conspired across Time to capture the human psyche’s submission to technology, presenting technological-dependency in stages, bringing us to the present moment of brain invasion tech and body invasion tech, which too many people are mindlessly acquiescing to, currently.

From the CIA’s MK ULTRA–still continuing--to the present dystopia of cybernetic augmentation and “enhanced humans,” we are looking today at a panorama of dystopic technocracy with many of the top players in tech companies competing with each other for primacy over human choices, behavior, freedom, and future–visions of an already building-out future which most of us wish to cut away firmly from, as we dream of organic, spiritual evolution and existing in harmony with each other, our environment, and our world.

Many of the known technocrats are already cybernetically augmented, he tells us, mind-hived and engaged in Synthetic Telepathy with each other–a disclosure brought to readers of my work & viewers earlier by Omni–Phillip David Walker–a technologically-targeted witness testifying to CIA MK ULTRA experimentation today and the existence of an Electronic Cybernetic Telepathy network linking people’s minds (through brain-computer-interface and brain-to-brain implants), which others experiencing Syn Tel without their consent have testified to as well.

This is the sorry future they envision for all of humanity as they push techno progress insistently toward Global Brain Net and Cerebral Internet projects, projecting an inevitability and beneficiality to ‘Borging the entire lot of us into one massive sorry brain mess they engineer for us all.

In this Media has a huge part to play, transforming human awareness of this dystopic future into a passive and compliant consent by a manipulated majority as information is dribbled, slanted, withheld, carefully watered down and spun to deceive all.

Report 278 | James Martinez on Dystopian Anti-Human Tech Vs Humanity, Revival of Cold Fusion & The Future of Energy

LINKS FOR MORE

James Martinez’ Patreon page where he is setting up podcasts and information to help all on Mind Control projects:

https://www.patreon.com/JamesMartinezMedia

More Info on Low Energy Nuclear Reactions:

https://coldfusionnow.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Explaining-LENR.pdf

https://coldfusionnow.org/

https://lenr-canr.org/

US Navy and US Government now working on LENR projects:

https://e-catworld.com/2021/03/26/us-navy-patent-application-published-for-low-energy-nuclear-reactor/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/cold-fusion-or-low-energy-nuclear-reactions-us-navy-researchers-reopen-case

https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/4033042/posts

OPERATION MIND CONTROL:

https://www.scribd.com/doc/6205006/Operation-Mind-Control-Walter-Bowart

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

