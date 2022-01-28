US Military Doctors Whistleblow on 300% Increase in Soldier Miscarriages & Cancer Over 5-Year Average in 2021 Post COVID-Vaccines; Dr. Jessica Rose Estimates Over 172,000 American Miscarriages from CDC VAERS Data

Report | Ramola D | Jan 28, 2022

At a senate hearing for Senator Ron Johnson on Monday January 24, 2022, Attorney Thomas Renz, attorney for America’s Frontline Doctors revealed that three military doctors have come forward to whistleblow on excessive numbers of miscarriages, infertility diagnoses, cancer diagnoses, Bell’s palsy, myocardial infarctions and other serious ailments among previously fit and healthy soldiers who lined up for the dubious COVID-19 injections. These reports come from diagnosis codes recorded at the DMED database–Defense Medical Epidemiology Database–for insurance purposes, which were investigated by the military physicians on seeing an increase in cases they were seeing clinically.









“According to Renz, it was the actual clinical experience of the three named doctors and several unnamed doctors that led them to investigate DMED, and their discoveries reflected their experience treating patients with ailments extremely unusual to healthy, young soldiers since the rollout of the vaccines. I have spoken to one of the whistleblowers who attests to being gravely concerned with seeing young soldiers with sudden metastatic cancers, auto-immune diseases, and heart and circulatory disorders that have caused many soldiers to drop out of various training programs. “These doctors were motivated to explore DMED data due to the numbers of case increases they were seeing empirically,” said the whistleblower, who served in the military for many years.” –Daniel Horowitz, https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-whistleblowers-share-dod-medical-data-that-blows-vaccine-safety-debate-wide-open

Noted on Twitter by new-media journalist Chief Nerd:

These numbers are mind blowing! @SenRonJohnson pic.twitter.com/gs4fhwF1Po — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 24, 2022

Daniel Horowitz, the journalist who spoke to Attorney Renz and reported the story at Blaze reports:

“Aside from the spike in miscarriage diagnoses (ICD code O03 for spontaneous abortions), there was an almost 300% increase in cancer diagnoses (from a five-year average of 38,700 per year to 114,645 in the first 11 months of 2021). There was also a 1,000% increase in diagnosis codes for neurological issues, which increased from a baseline average of 82,000 to 863,000!

Some other numbers he did not mention at the hearing but gave to me in the interview are the following:

myocardial infarction –269% increase

Bell’s palsy – 291% increase

congenital malformations (for children of military personnel) – 156% increase

female infertility – 471% increase

pulmonary embolisms – 467% increase.”

Excerpt from the hearing below:

Dr. Jessica Rose, the Canadian researcher and computational biologist who testified last year at the FDA’s Advisory Panel on the inadvisability of giving children the COVID-vaccines already causing grave harm to adults, has published an analysis of Renz’s DMED data and reports an Under Reporting Factor of 49, which she applies to the CDC VAERS data tally of 3,527 to find a staggering estimated total of 172, 823 spontaneous abortions or early miscarriages among Americans. Among the military pregnant she estimates “the background rate based on DMED data is 132 spontaneous abortions per 100,000 women”.

CDC VAERS data is known to be under-reported, as indeed all databases recording adverse events to the vaccines. But the fact that women in large numbers are experiencing menstruation problems, fertility problems, early miscarriages or spontaneous abortions post-COVID-vaccine is well-known now in true-media circles reporting on the adverse event reports in these public databases (CDC VAERS, WHO’S VigiAccess, EU’s Eudravigilance, UK’s Yellow Card Scheme) as well as from social media posts, covered earlier here in detail at News Report 4 | High Signal of Harm from COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women and News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child as well as other reports and articles.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Theresa Long, aviation surgeon and one of the military whistleblowers along with Dr. Samuel Sigoloff and Peter Chambers has earlier testified to Senator Ron Johnson about vaccine injuries in the military, featured here earlier: Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs

Dr. Long’s affidavit was published earlier in that article and can be read here: Affidavit of LTC. Theresa Long, MD…

Evidence has long been piling up about the dangers and harms of the COVID vaccines now found to be filled with harmful nanographene and nanotechnology, and one can only hope that these revelations of grave harm to US soldiers will lead at speed to a termination of these lethal vaccines here in the USA and worldwide.

