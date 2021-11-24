News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child

Video Post | Ramola D | Nov 24, 2021
News report on video highlighting the top 12 reasons not to inject your 5-18 year-old with the death and clot-producing COVID jabs, from the report published earlier here:
They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child
Many thanks once again to all the media sites posting regular updates on vaccine harms, deaths and injuries, especially: Health Impact News, Daily Expose UK, Sons of Liberty Media, The COVID Blog, State of the Nation, from where most of the stories featured are taken.
News Report 3 can be viewed here or at Screencast, or Bitchute, to be uploaded elsewhere shortly:
Please share this video post with parents of young children to inform them of COVID vaccine harms which are being kept from them on mass media by a highly sinister media and government operation concealing facts.
Please also share this video post with principled physicians worldwide, so they can act to halt these harmful vaccines which are not vaccines really but highly poisonous injections loaded with toxins, causing millions of deaths and injuries which thousands of doctors and scientists are seeking to halt.
Please read Dr. Mark Bailey & Dr. John Bevan-Smith | The COVID-19 Fraud and War on Humanity to further self-educate and learn the truth of what is going on. Google is working overtime to conceal the facts and push the fraud–unpardonable media crime.