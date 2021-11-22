American Common Law 101, Nov 18, 2021 | The American States Assemblies & How To Correct Your Status to Become a State National or State Citizen & Why That’s Important

Repost of Video with Links and Note | Ramola D | November 22, 2021

Great video presentation (video link below) on what citizenship in the United States means, what 14th Amendment Citizenship is, how Americans — as also citizens worldwide — have been profoundly deceived by the Birth Certificate fraud into becoming dead-at-sea property of the foreign-owned United States corporation, and how Americans can reclaim their true status as free men and women of the land of America in the specific state of their birth, naturalization, or domicile as state nationals or state citizens.

Screenshot, American Common Law 101

(The word “resident” has been co-opted along with the word “citizen” to mean debt slave of the US corporation incorporated in the District of Columbia–owned by the Holy See, the British Monarch, and the Lord Mayor of London, as per this video on Your Government from American States Assemblies.)

“We have been accidentally misidentified as citizens and property.”

“The British Territorial Army (aka United States Raj) has deemed it expedient to misidentify everyone as enemy combatants until proven otherwise. The two sides in this ugly 150 year-old fantasy “war” are the British Territorial Government operating a Territorial State of State, like the State of Wisconsin, and the Municipal United States Government operating a Municipal State of State like the STATE OF WISCONSIN. So the Army has their Undeclared Foreign Agents (doctors and nurses illegally conscripted under the old Federal Title 37 as “Uniformed Officers”) at the hospitals identify all newborn babies as “lost on the battlefield” and then “presumes” the newborns are wards of their Territorial States of States, and then the cretins ship your data off to have you arbitrarily defined and registered as a Municipal “Enemy Combatant” so that the Army can come back in and pillage your ESTATE, etc., under the guise of you being an “Enemy” and all this absolute crap is being promoted from both sides of this farce. So, they have “evidence” that you are both a Territorial Pauper, a Ward of the State of State, and more “evidence” that you are a Municipal Citizen, a “US CITIZEN”, which makes you a “presumed” Enemy Combatant, already a criminal under their unauthorized 14th Amendment and a slave because you are a criminal. Oh, my, haven’t they all been busy making up lies and processes to defraud and rob the people they are supposed to be protecting and serving? So now that you know what these vermin have been perpetuating against innocent people, and how they have been doing it, isn’t it time to answer back? –Anna von Reitz, https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/#paperwork

Behind this misidentification and misappropriation by a fraud-leashing DC Corporation lies the ongoing tyranny we are all witness to, where federal and state mandates and the private businesses which fraudulently execute them against you seek to hold you captive to hazardous and dangerous practices like masking and vaccinating with poisons, engaging with you as a Legal Person with an ALL CAPS NAME subject to statutes by your tacit consent–which you give because you have not been informed you are not a Legal Person, and you do not need to consent to anything but do need to actively rebut all presumptions.

Then there’s the term “Individual” which is being used against you in the written codes of the US corporation and the State corporations, as this bill passed by Florida Governor Ron de Santis shows:

‘Individual” is what you are classified as, but like “Legal Person” is not what you are.

“Human” is another term weaponized against you.

“Public Health” is a lie, but it is being fraudulently operated in these laws against you: there can be no “Public Health” when the very government corporation reading you the riot act for Public Health transgressions (in their view: like not wearing a mask or taking a poison injection for an imaginary disease) is freely pouring poisonous flouride into your drinking water, permitting poisonous glyphosate to be sprayed on your wheat and corn, and permitting numerous poisonous chemicals, nanometallic particles, bacteria, mold, red blood cells to be sprayed down on you from planes or injected into your bloodstream or muscle in vaccines: are they taking care of Public Health then? No, quite the contrary. Public Health therefore is a lie and a fraud. (Brilliant exposition in this video.)

Learn the difference between De Jure and De Facto, Lawful and Legal, and learn what your rights are.

AMERICAN COMMON LAW 101, NOVEMBER 18, 2021

Visit the American States Assemblies website to learn more under Chart Your Course and the FAQs pages, and find out further why you should change your political status (from presumed debt-slave defrauded of all birthrights by the Great Fraud of the Birth-Certificate-System) to free and living man or woman on the land of America, unincorporated (all State, County, Federal Governments are incorporated) and how you can do it.

“The maritime courts are for the maritime jurisdiction and they deal only in contractual disputes. Maritime courts are foreign to the land and soil jurisdiction. Maritime courts are for “corps” like “corpses, non-living entities”. They are not for living men and women. Men and women on the land and soil can declare the status of American State Citizen vs. American State National. Both are men and women on the land and soil. But American State Citizens can participate in setting up our courts, which are called Common law courts. Living men and women can only find justice in our lawful courts, which is due all men and women. This court system has been dormant for over 50 years.”

–https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/faq/

PEACETIME FLAG OF USA:

The vertical stripes on white represents the free people standing on the land in (white) peacetime. (Blue background for the stars on the other one signifies maritime jurisdiction.)

