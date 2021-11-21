Empowering Small Businesses and Communities: Awakening for Newbies: Facts of Life Re. the Ongoing Agenda 21/NWO/Medical Tyranny/Techno-Takeover, How to Assert Your Common Law Rights & Exit the Maritime Law System

Re-post with note from Bitchute, Channel: Empowering Small Businesses & Communities | Ramola D | Nov 21, 2021

Brilliant UK presentation (video link below) covering a wide panorama of ongoing tyrannies including the medical tyranny of vaccine mandates, mask mandates, vax passports, the whole scenario behind Agenda 21, the Great Reset and sustainability goals, organ harvesting, pedophilia, depopulation agenda, and the entire system or Matrix as we have it, the history of common law, the capture of all citizens worldwide by the Birth Certificate fraud and Legal Fiction strawman fraud, etc. In addition, the presenters share information on how to exit the system. Links to their websites with resources below–although their presentation is specific to the UK, what they cover pertains to everyone worldwide.

Visit their website for I-do-not-consent notices, and continuation-of-business notices in face of unlawful mandates.

In the legal system and system of government as it stands, UK, US, worldwide, everything is contract, and statutory regulations (of government corporations) only hold by consent: important therefore to declare your non-consent in the face of tyranny, and make clear your refusal to contract. No-one can force you to close your business, make people in your cafe or bookstore wear masks, wear a mask yourself, get a toxic vaccine, or anything else. People around the world are being tyrannized under the fraudulent Birth Certificate/Assumed Consent or Tacit Consent system of slavery which Birth Certificates, Driver’s Licenses, Passports, and ALL CAPS NAMES represent: dropping their IDs is an important step forward to freedom. It’s all Fraud really, because they don’t tell you what they are doing–but this is what they are doing: using the Legal Fiction against you while you do not protest, not knowing it is their key to the enslavement of you.

It’s vital these days to understand this concept of Legal Fiction/Strawman versus Living Being/Living Man/Living Woman and your natural rights under Natural Law and Common Law versus slavery under the current Legal Fiction system where Corporate Statutes (named law, codes, etc) are applied tacitly to Legal Fictions: when they arrest you or stop you, they want your Driver’s License and your FULL NAME because that’s who they’re really arresting, not you.

This presentation addresses all of that.

The screenshots below are taken from a video shown during the presentation called You are Not a Person! A Beginner’s Guide to Common Law, available on the front page of their website: https://www.empoweringbusiness.info/

Screenshot, Awakening for Newbies











Awakening for Newbies zoom presentation 29.03.2021

Watch on Bitchute:

Join our Common Law Learning Community on Discord:

https://discord.gg/TAp2S9RWfe

Join our Common Law for Small Businesses Group Chat on telegram here: https://t.me/SmallBusinessGroupCommonLaw

Access materials, information and sign up for networking here: https://www.commonlawsmallbusiness.co.uk/

To learn about Common Law, join our Common Law Beginners group on Telegram here READ ONLY GROUP: https://t.me/joinchat/O7uNrESn3GUcVqjFFlKMNg

Thanks very much to this group for the great presentation and links. Please share widely!

