Report 293 | Dr. Felipe Reitz Reveals Clotting, Graphene, Immuno-Compromise in Vaccinated Blood/ At all channels/Sep 17, 2022

Report 292 | Anna von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj | At all channels | Sep 14, 2022

Newsbreak 157 | Historic Move: US Military, UN, NATO, NSF, WHO Ordered to Halt Geoengineering and Aerosol Crimes by the Connecticut Assembly | At all channels | Sep 10, 2022

Newsbreak 156 | James Roguski Calls All To Make a Video to Stop WHO Global Pandemic Treaty Fascism

Report 290 | Dissident’s Essay Author Reports LE, Judicial System Crime & Corruption Nationwide | September 1, 2022 | At all channels

News Report 10: FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Reports Quasi Criminal Justice System Using DEWs/Neurotech on People

Newsbreak 155: Hidden and Lost Data in CDC VAERS Points to Malfeasance | Albert Benavides, Dr. Young

Report 289 | Sonya Roche-Duncan: Sun in Cancer As World Spins & Flails/Contrived Chaos in Cancer-333

Newsbreak 154: Big Win for New York Eclipsed by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Appeal of Quarantine Strikedown

NEWSBREAK 153: UNLAWFUL PSYCH KIDNAP AND HOLD OF UK ACTIVIST SIMON PARRY FOR NO CRIME | At all channels | July 9, 2022

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 8: Historic Fraud & Urgency to Restore Your Birthright American Freedoms | At all channels | July 6, 2022



Interviews with Changemakers (20): Ginny Miller, New Vibrant You, on Mind-Body-Spirit Energy Healing | At all channels | June 23, 2022

Report 288 | Clots, Nanowires, Parasites, Symplasts of Graphene in Vaccinated Blood: Dr. Robert Young | At all channels | June 23, 2022

Carnicom Disclosure Follow Up 2022: CENSORED REVEAL! Extreme Harm from “Public Health” & Govt Actions | At all channels | June 18, 2022

Report 287 | Mutable Fire: Full Moon On Sagittarius & Recent Gemini Shenanigans: Sonya Roche-Duncan | At all channels | June 16, 2022 Truth-Media Panel 3 | Report 286 | Scripted Mass Shooting False Flags & Frequency Wars To Waking Up The World | At all channels | June 14, 2022 Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 with Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions | At all channels | June 8, 2022

Newsbreak 151: New York Governor And Health Commissioner Sued For Illegal Forced Quarantine Law | At all channels | June 3, 2022

Newsbreak 150: James Roguski Celebrates IHR 2005 Non-Amend But Calls All To Wake Up On Who | At all channels | June 1, 2022 Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 6: Medical Freedom on Land & Soil Jurisdiction | At Bitchute | At Brighteon | At Odysee | At Rumble | May 18, 2022

Report 285 | John: Wanoa and Andrew: Devine on Sovereignty & Freedom-King’s Bench-For All Worldwide | At Bitchute | At Brighteon | At Odysee | At Rumble | May 15, 2022



Dr. Robert Young Interviews Ramola D, May 4, 2022 | Nothing Can Stop the Truth | At Bitchute | At Odysee | At Rumble | Posted May 12 at RDR



Newsbreak 149: Dr. Edward Spencer, Retired Neurologist, Reports From the Field on Possible Neurotech | At Bitchute | At Brighteon | At Odysee | At Rumble | May 11, 2022

Ginny Miller, New Vibrant You Interviews Ramola D: Unlawful Psych Hold Trauma to Self-Empowerment | At all channels | Bitchute | Brighteon | Odysee | Rumble | May 5, 2022



Report 284 | Dr. Tom Cowan Exposes Virus/Infection Fallacies, & Describes True Health & Healing | At all channels | May 8, 2022

Report 283: Dr. John Reizer on Pandemic-Theory, Planned Disease, Medical Fallacies, True Health| At all channels | May 2, 2022

Newsbreak 148: James Roguski Calls on All to Stop the WHO Power Grab Right Now |At all channels | April 28, 2022

Newsbreak 147 | Celeste Solum Says Cyborg Soldier 2050 Already Here: Human Devolution Sans Consent | Posted at all channels | April 10, 2022

Report 282: Electron Microscopy Expert Dr. RObert Young Demolishes “Virus” Micrographs | At all channels | April 9, 2022

Newsbreak 146: Albert Benavides, Dr. Young: Faulty Reports at CDC VAERS Hides Depth of Vaccine Crime | Posted at all channels | April 7, 2022

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 5: Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up | 3-31-2022

NEWS REPORT 9 | FBI WHISTLEBLOWER DESCRIBES THE ISSUE: HISTORY OF SECRET TERROR IN USA| At all channels

Report 281| Sonya Roche-Duncan: Full Moon in Virgo: Seeing Through Cabal Deception, Theater & Chaos”| At all channels



News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used as Crowd Control Technologies Without Consent | Posted at all Ramola D Reports channels



Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are — Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships | At all Ramola D Reports channels

Interlude for Poetry -1 | Ramola D | from Invisible Season | At all Ramola D Reports channels



Waves of Light-Episode 4: Veda Austin on The Consciousness of Water, The Power of Intention

Waves of Light-Episode 3: Helen Sheppard on The Power of Your Own Voice| at all channels

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child | Feb 25, 2022

Newsbreak 144 | Pam Popper Reveals Her Lawsuits Ended Mayor Michelle Wu’s Mad Vax Mandates in Boston| Feb 24, 2022

Newsbreak 143 | Celeste Solum | BREAKING NEWS: Havana Syndrome in Public Cognitive Warfare Next? Report 280: Dr Len Ber Leads the Acknowledgment of DEW Hits on Civilians by Dr. Giordano News Report 7 | All Vaccines Carry Poisons, COVID Vaccines Found to Carry Mega Poisons Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain

Report 278 | James Martinez on Dystopian Anti-Human Tech Vs Humanity, Revival of Cold Fusion & The Future of Energy

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 & American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Massachusetts State Assembly

Report 277 | Christine Massey: SARS-COV-2 Not Proved to Exist, Virology Not a Science, Open Letters

Report 276: Dr. Beverly Rubik on Wireless and 5G Harms to Biofields, Blood, Life/COVID-5G Connection

News Report 6:Millions in Tests +DARPA/White House Plans Pt to Endless Pandemics, Hybridizing Humans



Report 275 | Inger & Tea Hartelius with Dr. Young Reveal pH Miracle Lifestyle Healing Cancer & COVID

Report 274: Greg Glaser, Gen Counsel, Physicians for Informed Consent on Protecting the Unvaccinated

Report 273 – Paul Anthony Taylor on The Danger to Health Freedom from the Codex Alimentarius