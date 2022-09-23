Report 292 | Anna Von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | September 23, 2022
While news of inflation, economic collapse, authoritarian digital ids, and endless fabricated pandemics to come dots the seascape of Admiralty/Maritime Jurisdiction peopled by pirates the world over–led apparently by the turncoats running central banks and long-running fraud–refreshing news of national sovereignty, the power of the people, return to American freedoms and escape from the US Raj comes from the increasing landscape of Terra Firma on the Land and Soil Jurisdiction.
In a video conversation on September 13, published on September 14, 2022, Anna von Reitz, Fiduciary for The United States of America, Unincorporated, and Teri Kealoha Sahm, Washington State Co-ordinator for the Washington Assembly offered an update on a number of subjects of pressing import and historic significance.
160-Year-Long Fraud Run on Americans by Colonists Incorporating Government
These included the nature of the historic 160-year-long fraud by incorporation, concealment, engineered bankruptcies and securitization which has deprived all Americans, and everyone worldwide, of their natural and God-given rights under color of law, a subject for ongoing marvel and continued spotlight, given the enormity and entrenched criminality of the deceit.
The Romans, the British, the US Raj
What has happened in America, Anna explains, is similar to what transpired in India and in other parts of the world drawn into the British Empire, and persists as well from the times of the Roman Empire and its subsuming of cultures into the Roman way of life. The post-colonial impact is to convert people into submissive Romanesque citizens just as the British Raj turned Indians into Anglophiles and submissive British Indian citizens.
The fact that the British colonists never left and in fact set up shop in the USA (starting from 1861 in Lincoln’s time) as corporate entities mimicking the names of the American government with US Inc. etc.–covered in a recent Let Freedom Ring! podcast here: Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 5: Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up–was complicated in the USA, Anna notes, by the fact that the British marauders and the being-deceived Americans, both being from European and Caucasian stock, looked like each other, a key difference from the situation in India for instance where the colonists and the colonized differed in look and skin color, and could–at least to the visible eye–evict the intruders (if only after centuries of conflict).
America is not the United States Inc. and People are not Corporations
At base of the mega constructive fraud run by the pirates is the removal of rights they have engineered by fraudulently incorporating the given names of all born into strawmen/all-cap-name-corporations registered to the pirate Crown corporation run by the British Empire and Pope, setting up trusts, converting people from creditors to debtors, and pledging their life and labor as collateral without their knowledge or consent.
It is worth reminding ourselves of the history that Anna von Reitz and her team have brought forward:
Two Agencies for Everything: Department of Justice and DOJ
Fraud begets fraud and corruption begets corruption, it seems; Anna von Reitz and Teri Sahm also discussed the fact that the current situation of rampant criminality in the USA, multi-valent abuse of Americans, removal of rights, and medical tyranny owes its existence to the corruption endemic in the British Territorial Government and the Municipal Government right down to the fact that all these government departments are operating in fraud, with two actual corporations set up for each US agency, one operant in the public, one in the private.
This in fact was one of the most startling reveals of this conversation, where Teri and Anna discussed the fact that there are two Department of Justices therefore, a Department of Justice and a DOJ, and this is the same for all the agencies, NSA, CIA, FBI, etc., and you would not know who the principals were in these corporations unless you researched further.
BLM Not in Charge of Western States Except in Custodial Capacity for State Assemblies: “No Standing”
Of especial note also was the discussion on the background and context to the setting up of the American State Assemblies which include the terms of the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 and the recent conversion of the Western territories to states by People in each state standing up to declare, record, and publish their status as birthright Americans, thereby bringing their State Assembly forward and creating States where Territories once stood.
Historically, Anna explained, the Western states were known only as territories, as per the terms of the Northwest Ordinance, a subject she has written about in various articles, including this one, where she notes that 30 September 2020 marks the date of conversion of these territories into states.
Currently, notes Anna in this interview, the BLM is no longer in charge of the Western states; they may still exist but they are not in charge; if anything they can only operate in a custodial capacity for the state assemblies and not anymore for the British territorial government nor the Roman Municipal government.
To the question as to how the British territorial government (US INC.) has responded to the matter of the western states now officially becoming states via the return of their state assemblies, transcending the terms of the Northwest Ordinance (and going beyond their extant status where they had only existed as territorial States-of states organizations under the British Raj/US INC./British territorial government), Anna von Reitz says “they really couldn’t do anything since these are contractual guarantees, actions we can take which are legal, lawful, peaceful which are owed to the people.”
The question of whether the British Territorial government of the United States recognizes the western states as being official states via setup of their state assemblies on the land and soil of America therefore may not be the question to focus on, since their powers are limited.
After the Bundy action, says Anna, “we decided that these states are no longer under the government of the British territorial government and their military.”
The Bundy action involved the taking of private land by government agencies and the aftermath, given a long project of targeting of landowners as described here: BLM Targets Private Land for Agenda 31/State of the Nation, 2016
The story of the Bundys whose land in Nevada was encroached on by the BLM and FBI is listed here.
The story of the Bundys’ ranch being invaded by BLM and FBI, the Hammonds’ persecution in Oregon, and the standoff at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge is narrated by Ammon Bundy here:
The assassination of LaVoy Finicum who had become a national figure known for his educating Americans on their rights after the public outcry succeeding the BLM and FBI actions of land takeover and cattle killings on the Bundy ranch and Hammonds ranch is described here: This is really why they assassinated LaVoy Finicum/Millennium Report
Recognition of status as American state nationals not US citizens is important in the protection of all rights and property in America, notes Anna here: Judge Anna von Reitz: Vital Information on the Current US Court System for Thomas Deegan, Ammon Bundy, and Everyone Else Facing Prosecution; Informing the Court with a Declaration of Political Status, and a Release and Discharge for the Judge
The Western states have been restored as states by Americans, she notes in the interview. “Despite the Romanesque efforts of the British government to make us all good little British citizens, there were enough Americans who remembered who they were and took the action to declare who they were and brought their state governments back into session.”
“The British territorial government has no choice but to recognize this status,” says Anna. “The BLM has no standing in the Western states – and that’s why a lot of these corporations (such as the BLM) are evaporating.”
American State Assemblies: The Only Lawful Government of the united States of America in Existence
Teri Kealoha Sahm offered an update on the status currently in the nation of the four pillars (in each state) of the American States Assembly which Anna von Reitz and her team have initiated the setting up of: the general assembly, the jural assembly, the militia assembly, and the business assembly.
The current status, Teri reports is that all 50 states of the true American government – the original Union of States from the time of the Founding Fathers, which was falsely disappeared into oblivion in 1861 when the USA was incorporated in Lincoln’s time – are currently “in session,” have their general assemblies up and running, and are building their jural assemblies and courts, while also working toward establishing their business assemblies or state of state organizations which would be the service sector managing roads and forests, buildings and waterways.
Teri reports several courses and compendia of information available at the state assembly websites and at the Washington State assembly media centers where people can learn more especially about Universal Self Governance — the next step once you restore your status as an American state national and seek to operate as a responsible American, information to help support you in your path forward to keep the peace and uphold the public law.
Indeed, Teri notes, American state nationals are enjoined to uphold the public law by reporting crimes—even to the current stonewalling and protectionist structure of federal, state, county, and city governments—in order not to be considered a party to them.
The hope is to have all four pillars of the assemblies up and running by this December, 2022, she reports, reiterating that this is the only lawful government of the USA in existence.
Teri also describes a path forward which involves working with the existing British and Roman governments rather than at loggerheads with them, although it appears that as the state assemblies grow and more and more Americans recognize what has happened and take the steps to declare themselves as state nationals, and as the state of states organizations are facilitated, it is inevitable that the management of all belonging to the state (that is, to the land and soil jurisdiction) such as the roads and waterways, land and buildings will revert to the state assemblies eventually.
Teri also offers an update of her own case where she is suing various parties including sheriffs for the unlawful kidnapping, foreclosure, auctioning, defamation, and libel she recently suffered at their hands, described in Newsbreak 152 and reported here: Washington State Sheriffs Run Terrorizing and Illegal Waco-Style Home Eviction on American State National Teri Kealoha Sahm Who Lawfully Holds All Land Patents on Her Home.
All of this is greatly encouraging in terms of the path forward for America.
Watch Report 292 | Anna Von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj at Bitchute:
Report 292 at Brighteon:
Report 292 at Rumble:
Report 292 at Odysee:
