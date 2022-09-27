Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: Billboards, Signs, Papers in Ireland Warn of Scientific COVID Fraud, Dangers of Vaccine, Great Harms of Digital Reset

Brief Report | Ramola D | September 27, 2022
People worldwide are awakening to the nefarious world agenda of Global Communism and Techno Digital Slavery which numerous well-funded and fiat-propped world organizations and government corporations are continuing to build, publicize, and issue notice of, but which cannot be allowed to go forward—a situation which makes it necessary for everyone to get informed, and help raise public awareness of on an ongoing basis. Please share this report culled from Twitter posts in the last couple days widely.
Display Billboard in Ireland Alerts Citizenry to Harms of Vaccine and Great Reset
A display billboard in Ireland — posted on Twitter a few days ago (video below)– warns people about the fraud of the COVID tests and vaccine side-effects while publicizing the failure of the official Health System in Ireland (HSE), the failure of Irish Corporate Media (RTE) and the protection of pedosadists and pedophiles in high places by media such as RTE:
Digital Weapons for A Silent War/The Irish Light
Also circulating currently is this powerful video clip (below) of Gemma Doherty, investigative journalist and editor of the new Irish Light paper, presenting an issue of the paper titled Beware the Future, which covers the planned Digital Weapons for Silent Wars:
In this clip, Gemma relays that the Irish Light paper, published in conjunction with the Light Paper UK, is being distributed all across Ireland and can be subscribed to online for a print copy if you live in Ireland: https://irishlightpaper.com/.
Published to address the deadly failure of mainstream media to accurately inform the public, this issue of the Irish Light (Beware the Future)–based on content from The Light Paper, UK (links below)–covers the pressing issues of harm to the people represented by the COVID vaccine, the Big Harma hold over governments and media, and the “Great Reset” into complete slavery intended by manic billionaires with a psychopathic bent and armies of paid minions (who are assisting in the reckless scaffolding of their own demise).
Gemma Doherty:
“In this issue we have so much information about what the real agenda is — the digital weapons for the silent war they are inflicting on the Irish people. All of the information they are going to need about the Digital Prison that they are going to exist under if they do not stand up and resist it now — The implementation of a digital currency–And that is why the Irish People must use cash as much as possible–24/7 surveillance, Automated vehicles that they will be able to control remotely: You will no longer be able to get up in the morning and decide, This is where I want to go — This is about the complete removal of your freedom which is required for them to implement their Great Reset….”
The Light Paper, based in UK can be found here: https://thelightpaper.co.uk/
The Light’s Beware the Future issue can be found here: https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/Light-25-Web-Final.pdf
Protests in Dublin Over Inflation
People in Dublin are out on the streets today protesting the rising cost of living as food and energy prices soar all over Europe and the US–a situation everyone in the West is soon going to need to address as winter approaches. This is from a rally on Sep 24.
More coverage on the energy crisis in Europe to follow.
Please share widely.