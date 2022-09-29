Breaking: American Government Seeks to Build New Banking System with Heir of the D’Avila Trust | Anna von Reitz Issues International Notice of Claim and Proven Interest

Report | Ramola D | September 29, 2022

In a major announcement which will have long-lasting significance the world over, Anna von Reitz has issued international notice of Julius Shiva, heir to the immense D’Avila Trust, now becoming a South Carolinian and American State National and coming therefore under the protection of the American Government–which is different from the US Government (really the British Territorial US Incorporated Govt), as described often in her articles and in much coverage at this site, including in podcasts such as this one recently with her–and free from the exploitative clutches of the British Monarch and the CIA, who had previously proclaimed themselves his Trustees and Representatives, with Power of Attorney over him, permitting them (and their overlords) to oversee and execute astronomical amounts of banking corruption worldwide–for multiple decades.

New Asset-Backed Currency a Possibility

While turmoil in currencies and banking is now being expected worldwide, Anna has made a few recent statements in webinars and articles which suggest that a new asset-backed currency from the newly restored American Government is a possibility, one which the American Military may need to get behind–as opposed to functioning as US Inc. Military and continuing to support US Inc.’s harvesting of labor, assets, and people in the USA, not to mention international slave-dives into central bank digital currencies; a few of these excerpts are noted below.

Withdraw Your Cash, Use Your Cash

Also posting here a reminder to withdraw cash and use cash from Anna–also covered here recently–since nefarious plans are being made by corrupt bankers to freeze bank accounts. Paul Stramer’s website is a good one to subscribe to and support; he posts Anna’s updates on a rolling basis with much other news of note: http://www.paulstramer.net/

Note on the Paul Stramer website from 9/19/2022: Suggestion to all to take money out of banks immediately before Sep 30/Oct 1–Others have advised taking enough for at least 2 weeks or 3 mths–Take out cash and use cash: pic.twitter.com/2jJ8cjj8sg — Ramola D: Writer & Journalist (@SatyaCovertCAS) September 29, 2022

What’s Wrong and Right with America?/Anna von Reitz

Let’s Review Before the Test/Anna von Reitz

D’Avila Trust, Restored, Could Restore the World

Anna von Reitz has previously written both about the D’Avila Trust and Julius Shiva in various articles and letters to government and military heads, a few excerpts with article-links noted below for context, and her International Notice of Claim and Proven Interest posted below them:

Further extensive discussion on the D’Avila Trust and banking heist is discussed in The Marshall Plan- Part Two-Who is Owed the Return, April 23, 2022, a letter from Anna von Reitz to various international parties, excerpts from which follow:











Continuing this list, 426 banks are listed in this article (Marshall Plan Part Two) from which these excerpts are taken, and more were being discovered, Anna reports further down there, at time of that writing in April 2022. Listings of banks in the Treasury Certificate document from 2007 at the Dropbox link below will be of interest to all curious about the rather massive banking fraud and corruption revealed here.

By Anna Von Reitz/Sep 27, 2022

I am publishing the attached Dropbox files for the entire world to see and understand. These records concern only one (1) of dozens of accounts that are under the administration and Power of Attorney of Julius Shiva. At the time these documents were created, Julius was being shadowed by Giovanni Battista (sometimes spelled Baptista) Richello, a CIA Officer who was his Witness.

Like many other immigrants to this country, Julius was not given the benefit of full disclosure and so, he spent many years in the No Man’s Land of U.S. Citizenship, without knowing that he wasn’t yet in America — but instead, inhabiting a foreign jurisdiction under the auspieces of the District of Columbia. That changed once he realized how and why the CIA was claiming (through the person of Giovanni Battista Richello) a General Power of Attorney over funds that belong to and which should naturally be administered by Julius.

It was the same crock that the Brits have used against all of us, falsely claiming that we were voluntarily adopting U.S. Citizenship and acting as willing Wards of their State-of-State organizations as Subjects of the Queen.

So, when Julius stepped through the open door after decades of being in political status limbo and became a South Carolinian, part of the population of an Organic State of the Union, everything changed. The Queen and the CIA could no longer claim to be his Trustees and “Representatives”.

And the entirety of his fortune and the power of his inherited General Power of Attorney came back to him, no longer subject to a foreign sovereign.

This circumstance means that the World Bank and other banks that have been abusing and misusing his deposits as if they owned those deposits, and who have been allowing vast crimes of money laundering and misappropriation, have been caught red-handed in a personage fraud scheme that has impacted millions of people.

I am here as Julius Shiva’s Witness, to say that he is the rightful heir of the D’Avila Family and that he owes no special allegiance or fealty to the British Monarch, is not an “asset” belonging to the CIA, and is, instead, a living man and an American, a South Carolinian owed all the protections of the Federal Constitutions.

Whereupon as the Fiduciary for The United States of America, our unincorporated Federation of States, I clearly and unequivocally say that Julius Shiva is an American and stands under the protection of the American Government.

We hold the only proper role of Government to be the simple aim of protecting the people and their assets, whereupon, we claim that Julius Shiva is owed the unencumbered enjoyment of his fortunes and the exercise of all the General Powers of Attorney that he has acquired as the rightful heir and administrator of all the primary trusts and accounts held here and throughout the world.

This is just one primary account out of dozens. There are over 5000 secondary accounts and literally billions of individual personal accounts.

By stepping forward and offering this as an initial proof to all Parties, we invoke the protection of the mighty presence of the True God and ask for assistance and guidance as we create a new understanding of money and institute a new banking system.

To see the evidence regarding just one of the accounts that Julius holds under General Power of Attorney see the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mmkdfxvstp6pkhk/AADU-H-d7eIsj_RmKLnB9DXDa?dl=0

The banks of the world know his name, know that he is the true heir, and have pretended otherwise for their own self-interest. They have colluded together to seize upon deposits that lawfully and legally belong to him. Let all honest men bear Witness to the truth.

Notice Issued By: Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

The United States of America

See this article and over 3800 others on Anna’s website here: www.annavonreitz.com

Stay tuned to Anna von Reitz’s webinars as well. See links below the video posted here: Report 292 | Anna Von Reitz & Teri Kealoha Sahm | Update on American State Assemblies & the US Raj

Please share widely!

