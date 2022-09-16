Anna von Reitz Reports US Treasury Dept. Sought Her Support of Digital Currencies, She Turned Them Down | Dollar Notes in Your Physical Control Proof of Their Debt & Your Only Hope to Remain Free

Report | Ramola D | September 16, 2022
In this week’s webinar on Sep 12 with Teri Kealoha Sahm, Co-ordinator for the Washington Assembly, Anna von Reitz, Fiduciary for The United States of America, Unincorporated–the reconstructed America of the Founding Fathers on the Land and Soil–revealed some rather interesting news, which indicates that the incorporated “US Government”–essentially the British Territorial government corporation running “US” affairs as a contractor services corporation with the Roman Municipal government corporation–does indeed recognize her work and stature as they sought her support of their planned digital currency–which, she says, everyone needs to understand spells the death of all freedom, and which she cannot support.
Dollar Notes Comprise Physical Evidence of the Debt Owed to the People by the Federal Reserve
Dollar notes comprise physical evidence of the debt owed by the Federal Reserve to the people she says and are our only hope for freedom.
The Federal Reserve, she reports, is looking for a way to transition (out of existence) since it is operating in a “completely lawless” fashion. An important task looking forward is “trying to figure out what the transition can be from a central bank system to a new paradigm and to avoid the additional nonsense of trying to have a government-sanctioned and government-regulated digital currency”.
CBDCs, Bio Surveillance, Central Management, and Dystopia
The globalist mavens behind the WEF and the world central banking systems as we know are dead set on their Central Bank Digital Currencies, something often discussed over at the WEF forums, including this one: Central Bank Digital Currencies, Davos, #WEF22
However, as many financial analysts note, Digital Currencies–and the noxious and profoundly dystopian Social Credit System and Bio Surveillance systems they promise to usher in, on the faulty premise of managing “Carbon Footprints” and Vaccine-Status for whichever manufactured “pandemic” the WEF/WHO/White House will roll out next–are the death-knell for humanity, freedom, independence, free will, health freedom, and choice, and are not in any way an inevitable adjunct to humanity’s future.
Anna von Reitz addresses the absurdity of turning over our freedom of choice to irresponsible, arbitrary, and capricious computer operators able to manipulate your digital quotas at will, using the vivid metaphor of rats turning wheels and levers (Think behavior modification for humans to fulfil Carbon Footprint obligations) to earn a piece of corn dropped into their maze, but emphasizing that this is “not even a piece of Plastic Corn, but a piece of Thought Corn”: a “head trip and Mind Death” which makes no sense whatsoever.
“Who would ever give up their control of their lives–to something like this? You’d have to be stark raving Barmy! Nobody would do it—if they thought about it!”
Melissa Cuimei, financial analyst, who has previously described the plan of the central bankers to enslave humanity in an interview reported here, has spoken candidly of the need for all humans, worldwide, to engage in Mass Non Compliance to avert this conversion into digital currency, and she once more speaks out to remind all that saying No to Digital Currency is a necessary step for everyone to take, to avert the greater dystopias of the Schwabian deceptions of a “great reset.” The clip below of her speaking to all is one taken from Telegram and being shared around.
Meanwhile, Americans for Innovation reports from documented research that the Know Your Customer database which will prop up the Social Credit System has been set up by Thomson Reuters and the Rothschild Banks in London, a process set in motion from the time of 9/11 and the obnoxious Patriot Act, and significant in that Reuters has connections to Big Tech censorship and is instrumental in publishing the propagandizing narratives of the CFR/Davos set.
The understructure of the envisioned technological slavery of the future, with humans reduced to cog-in-wheel or hamster-on-wheel or rat-in-maze status, is increasingly coming clear, and Saying No to Digital Currency, a big first step in ushering in Full-on Enslavement becomes a vitally important thing to do.
ANNA VON REITZ AND TERI KEALOHA SAHM, WEBINAR SEPTEMBER 12, 2022/EXCERPT ON FEDERAL RESERVE AND DIGITAL CURRENCIES
Transcript:
ANNA VON REITZ: “Their plan was to shut down the Federal Reserve—and it deserves to be shut down because it’s been running on blood money which is illegal and has been illegal the entire time that they’ve been operating. Now they’re kind of second-thinking about this because they have to find a way to transition it.
The Federal Reserve has been acting as the central bank for the British Territorial United States since the end of the Civil War basically – and it existed prior to the Civil War; this is something people don’t realize, they think the Federal Reserve came into being with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and that is exactly not true.
The Federal Reserve has existed since way back (not under a different name) but as the Federal Reserve, since something like 1841. I’ll have to look it up but it existed well prior to the Civil War and it has existed continuously throughout. Anyway there’s all sorts of peculiarities with the Federal Reserve—there’s all sorts of long standing relationships with families which were investor families. One of the current people is a guy named Christopher Fife who is being brought forward as heir to the Federal Reserve. But, anyway they have to find a way to transition out of the Federal Reserve because what it’s doing is completely lawless.
But if they don’t transition it and just kind of: alright, that’s it, chop it off, you know–then you have chaos, and you have death and destruction. So you know, stopping that from happening was Job 1; Job 2 is trying to figure out what the transition can be from a central bank system to a new paradigm and to avoid the additional nonsense of trying to have a government sanctioned and govt regulated digital currency.
Now soon after we started all of this and we brought forward the truth and we brought forward who actually owns the gold and the silver and the land and you know, all this stuff, we had a visit from – two members of the Treasury Department showed up, and their mission was to No. 1) find out if I knew anything about digital currency and No. 2) would I agree to a digital currency, and No. 3) was, if this was something they could get me to support enthusiastically.
And of course the answer is no, for all the reasons that I went through a couple of weeks ago about THIS being proof of their debt. (holding up a dollar note)
And having something that is in your physical control is your only hope of remaining free—Ok? And we explained this to them in very short sentences. And they of course assumed that they were so superior because of their computer knowledge that we couldn’t possibly know what we were talking about and they went back to the Treasury and they reported that I was a Luddite and that there was no way they were going to get me to agree to a Digital Currency.
And, the digital currency in my view is just nothing but numbers entered into a ledger. It’s even cheaper for them to produce this valuable “commodity” than it is to spend money on actually printing it – they only spend 4 cents to the dollar for a 100 dollars and they keep all the seignorage which by the way – seignorage is the difference between whatever it costs to print this and whatever the face-value of the bill is – so in the case of a dollar bill, it would be 96 cents pure profit – in the case of a 100-dollar bill, it would be 99.96. You see my point?
Seignorage is one of the biggest thefts that they have. And they can get seignorage calculated off of keystrokes on a computer with digital currency. Now in a sense, our currency is digital now, because when you bring in your checks and your cash, and your money orders and other transfer instruments, they do enter it into a bank ledger and that represents digits, right? But there is still something physical, there is still something standing as evidence of a transfer and a possession, and a transfer of something standing behind those digits. Imagine what happens when fast Eddie O’ Hara progeny are sitting there at their computer desks and go, Hey yeah well, I think I’m just going to give Cindy 8106 dollars to Aunt Abatha!
Think about this folks—think about it—and the more you think about it the more ridiculous it’s going to seem. I mean this is worse than the corn being dropped down the slot in response to the rat in the maze pushing the lever. This isn’t even a piece of Plastic corn being dropped down the slot to the rat pushing the lever in the maze. This is a Thought piece of corn being dropped down the slot ok – there is no connection to reality here between the rat, the corn, and the machine ok. This is all just a head trip. This is a mind death ok?
And once you realize it, you stand there and you look at it and you go, That’s ridiculous! Who would even think about that for five minutes? Who would ever give up their control of their lives–to something like this? You’d have to be stark raving Barmy! Nobody would do it—if they thought about it!
So think about it folks – and encourage all of your friends and neighbors to think about it especially the young people in your lives, because they need to think about it. They are the targets—they are the ones having all this debt heaped on them. You know?
One of the things that I find most amusing is: they think they can threaten me. I got news for ya!–everyone my age has already lived at least 2 lifetimes!
If I had my way, all wars would be fought by men over 80!
All of those people in Congress that vote for it can be the first to go!
Everyone who signs off on a check on my credit or my assets to send to Ukraine or any other place that’s involved in a war, they’re welcome to it – go, ride the bomb down like Slim Pickens!
Just don’t expect me to pay for it, and don’t expect my kids to pay for it, don’t expect my great great great great great great great great grandkids to pay for it, because you don’t represent me, I didn’t give you my proxy. I’m not a shareholder in your bankrupt corporation and therefore I am not in receivership to your trustees. You see how this works now—you’re all beginning to get the drift here.”
MELISSA CUIMMEI, VIDEO CLIP ON DIGITAL CURRENCIES
What Melissa Cuimmei is conveying here is:
- When they bring in Digital ID prior to the Digital Currency is when we absolutely say NO because that’s the route to complete bodily enslavement;
- You have to be aware that when you keep money in these central banks it is not yours but theirs — so maybe act to safeguard it now (pull it out perhaps?
- They will tie Digital ID rollout to something major and essential you will need — so you have to be prepared for that and prepared to say no to the spectre of eternal slavery via digital ID and bio surveillance for social credit system imprisonment;
- And banks are seeking to screw us over with fiat money they invent out of thin air so why don’t we create our own monetary system and screw them over instead. Lincoln’s greenbacks, etc.
“The People in DC are Despicable and Need Neither Respect Nor Support”
Anna also addresses the issue of why not-supporting the folks in DC running the Blue-Red mirage of elections and showmanship and veering toward national enslavement now with digital currencies is a good idea, by describing the hypocrisy endemic in failing veterans and withholding medical care for them, recounting the story of her friend a Marine who is in need of heart surgery–please see the webinar in full here (Choose Sep 12): https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/september-2022/
Elitism, Hypocrisy, and Enemies of Our Country
Democrats in particular have let the country go to “rack and ruin” and have become enemies of our country, she notes.
ANNA VON REITZ: “…not only do the Marines go through hell, not only do they suffer every kind of hardship, but their families suffer every kind of hardship, their wives suffer every kind of hardship.
And if anybody deserves our care and our social consciousness, it is our veterans, it is our current service members—so as I was saying about the hypocrisy of the political elites who talk about Environment and do nothing about it, and who want to tax us out of their environmental concern and yet don’t do anything about it, so I say the same things about the people who get out there on the Fourth of July and wave the war flag and send their people off to battle and pay for mercenaries and pay for billions of dollars in tech and all this other stuff to go and blow holes in the world, and who send off all these brave men and women to do their bidding, and then bring them home and deprive them of their rights, and continue to prey upon them by extorting taxes that they don’t owe, and also then deprive them of the benefits and the services and the insurance that they are owed – they are despicable, those people in Washington DC, they are absolutely despicable, and they deserve neither respect nor support.
Every single one of them – who has allowed this country to go to this degree of rack and ruin while they have been busily selling off our infrastructure, letting things fall into neglect, and depriving our veterans of even a decent life, they all deserve to be kicked out of office without any kind of regard for anything they have ever done. These people are scum. And most of them are enemies of our country.
I count everybody in the Democratic party automatically an enemy of the country. Why? Because they are standing there, letting it go to rack and ruin, and instead they are sucking off the public money for their cronies. They are making themselves out big fellows at everybody else’s expense—how obnoxious is that? If they have a (D) by their name, just cross it out – because that’s all the Democrats have done for the last 60 years. They used to be out there at least doing things like allowing labor unions to represent laborers—how long has it been since you’ve seen them do anything like that? And as for Republicans, they’re so infiltrated with Democrats that doesn’t even have a party anymore. There isn’t a Republican Party – forget that!
And guess, what none of us vote because it’s illegal for us to vote in their private shareholder elections—so all those who are ASNS who adopted David Straight’s dual citizenship status, should go in there and vote the hell out of them—get rid of them! There is one thing you can do – if it’s not illegal for you to vote, go do so! Send them pink slips from me, from my friend the Marine and his wife.
These are serious times and serious topics. Medical care for veterans and their families should be top on the list, in my book.”
