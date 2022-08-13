Anna von Reitz | Mercenary Illuminati and Clandestine CIA Destroying Govts, National Sovereignty Worldwide Being Routed Out | Gold Trades Have Funded CIA Black Ops & Purchase of Chinese Central Bank from CCP

Report & Repost from Anna von Reitz’s original at Paulstramer.net | Ramola D | August 13, 2022

Anna von Reitz has been reporting some amazing information lately, and this recent post last week touches further on the mysteries of the world’s gold and who has been drawing on it. She reports that sources tell her Interpol and various Law Enforcement organizations are currently hunting down the clandestine CIA exploiting the Legacy or Historic D’Avila and St. Germain trusts holding hundreds of tons of American and other gold, which she has written about earlier, some of it posted here. She also reports that the CIA has been pushing the US government into wars over oil, gold, and artifacts in the case of Iraq and buying out central banks from foreign governments, ignoring national sovereignty and treaty agreements.

The world’s stores of gold in fact seem to have been behind many of the insane actions of the US and Five Eyes Militaries over the past three to four decades in particular. Apparently the CIA — clandestine wing — has gone on an out and out rampage, making deals with the Chinese Communist Party and buying up the Chinese Central Bank which in turn bought up the Central Bank of Philippines. No doubt gold held by both was in the sights. Fraudulent actions by different parties led to the CIA’s getting access to the Safekeeping Receipts for gold deposits which in turn led to power over central banks.

Somehow this is also connected to the Riyadi scandal of 2012 where Lord James of Blackheath reported a 15 trillion pound transaction with London banks from a wealthy character “Yohannes Riyadi” who went on to make a deal with the Federal Reserve Bank in New York for 500 million dollars for his gold bonds supposedly held on 750,000 tons of gold which was later found to be a fraudulent figure with 700 tons being the right one.

“Just like Mr. Riyadi, they have been trading on our gold deposits and keeping the cream ever since, using the wealth to pay off other governments, fund Black Ops, and provide absolutely amazing retirement programs for themselves —- and it’s all been done “legally” —- if you buy into their legal presumptions, which we don’t.

This past week, I have received word that Interpol and various other police and law enforcement organizations around the world have been sicced on the CIA and its clandestine commandeering of what they call “the Legacy Trust” or “Historic Trust” assets, and also on those bankers who collaborated with this scheme. “ –Anna von Reitz/More Shoes Dropping

Hard to believe that covert organizations like the clandestine wing of the CIA can eventually be held accountable and routed out, and that Interpol and other agencies engaging in whitehat action supposedly to rout them out can be trusted–given the worldwide failure of humanity, honesty, integrity, and uprightness in “law enforcement” bodies we have all seen, experienced, and observed over the last twenty years if not more, but perhaps there is an awakening of conscience ongoing even among these organizations, and a possibility of actual change incoming.

The full post is reproduced below.

More Shoes Dropping

By Anna Von Reitz/August 5, 2022

The Illuminati who were smart enough to figure out that money was a scam (and they wanted in on it) and smart enough to figure out that conventional religion was another control racket, and also smart enough to realize that governments were just another “concession”— somehow failed to pass the final test.

The Illuminati — the Illuminated Ones — insofar as the institutional fraud games were concerned, just went on to create more of the same themselves. Oh, they called their indoctrination centers by other names, and they set up brotherhoods by other names, too, based on other premises, but it was still the same-old-same-old — baffle ’em with BS and “initiation” rites and compartmentalize knowledge so that nobody knows what the other hand is doing, except the men at the top.

If they all knew what they were doing, they’d stop.

The excuse that the conventional religions and institutions give for their predatory and dishonest behavior is the same excuse given by the Illuminati who are trying to destroy conventional governments and religions: without us, they all say, there would be chaos, there would be no organization to society, anarchy would reign supreme.

In full view of the selfish, ugly, violent, egotistical world they have all created, what’s so bad about the Wild West? Our ancestors survived it.

A long rifle, six gun, pick, and shovel, carried by a faithful mule, got many a pilgrim through the worst of it. As recently as 1911 when the Great Flood hit Black River Falls, Wisconsin, I have proof that people could survive; my Grandmother spent the whole winter in a horse barn with four small children, two horses, and a cat who caught her own suppers.

It wasn’t pretty, and they nearly starved in the spring when their supplies ran out and the roads were still impassable —- but God sent an early crop of dandelions and Grandma made dandelion fritters with the last of the bacon grease and flour. They were all still eating when the rescue party arrived in March.

We can and we did survive without the government, without church services, and without money. In our own lifetimes, the Federal Government has been shut down repeatedly for as long as 120 days at a stretch, and nobody but the government workers noticed.

There is, as FDR, that old devil, noted —- nothing to fear but fear itself. Pack your buckboard with a little common sense and get ready.

Those who have been reading my articles for a long time know that I have repeatedly told everyone that the Plan was to move the base of Deep State Operations to China — the parasites knew it was getting too hot for comfort in “the US” and they needed a new base of operations for their criminal empire.

Beginning with Ronald Reagan’s outreach to China and Nixon’s full blown cooperation, the move began. The Petrodollar which benefited the crude oil producers in the Mideast, and the crude oil refineries in the US, placed the US as the pivot point of the new world economy that Ronnie and Tricky Dick created. China needed oil and oil products — refined oil products.

All the while that the mainstream media was whining endlessly about oil shortages and excusing the skyrocketing prices, they neglected to mention that it was crude oil that was hard to find, because “the US” was producing and shipping out all the refined oil products it could make as fast as it could ship them.

During the same exact years we were suffering oil embargos and paying $5 per gallon at the pump back when $5 still bought something, we were in fact exporting refined oil products to China and Europe at utterly unprecedented rates.

We were among the Top Three oil exporting nations in the world for decades. Who knew?

To hear the mainstream media spin it, you’d think we were poor little old helpless America, horribly oil dependent, hardly able to buy a quart of oil. And don’t throw me in that Briar Patch, yes, Boss, anything but that…. while we’ve been sitting on crude oil resources of our own that would make Midas blush.

Mr. Trump’s “miracle” of oil independence was no miracle. It was just common sense.

Anyway, China was groomed like a prospective child bride dondled on Uncle Ernie’s knee, and the Chinese Communist Party went right along with the CIA sponsored scheme. The CCP sold them the Chinese Central Bank, and then, they used that to buy the Central Bank of the Philippines. Imagine that?

And they used phony money to do it, too.

Remember the Riyadi Scandal back in 2012?

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/22774/15_000_000_000_000_15_trillion_in_fraud_exposed_in_uk_house_of_lords/index.html

Well, THEY gave the banks a license to create money out of thin air. How long do you think it took them to employ that license to do things like buy out the Central Bank of China?

It’s not a coincidence that Mr. Riyadi “only” had 700 tons of gold on reserve in Indonesia and claimed to have 750,000 tons. That’s a reflection of his prospective gain based on fractional reserve banking and trading platform contracts, plus interest, generated from “blocking” those 700 tons of gold for ten years.

Bless Lord James; he knew something horribly fishy was going on and he brought it forward — he just couldn’t put his finger on it as exactly as I have. And Riyadi wasn’t exactly lying, either, which is why he didn’t wind up in jail. He was only banking on a completely predictable outcome. Anyone with 700 tons of gold they could afford to lay idle for ten years was guaranteed that outcome by Lloyds of London. Riyadi knew it.

How could Lord James not know it? For the same reason that Pope Benedict XVI stared at us wide-eyed and said, “Nobody told me!”

The CIA by various means, “one thing and another”, bought the Central Bank of China and then the Central Bank of the Philippines; when things got “difficult” in the late 1990s and early 2000’s, they used False Flags and the U.S. Military to straighten things out — mainly, access to Iraqi oil, gold, and artifacts.

They also obtained and began trading on our SKRs —- Safekeeping Receipts. These are receipts that verify the existence of gold deposits in various banks around the world. These particular deposits actually belong to The D’avila Family Trust and to The United States of America — our Federation of unincorporated States, but the CIA had a co-depositor in the woodpile.

The Roman Catholic Church apparatus had the gold deposited by Severino Sta. Romano, a defrocked Roman Catholic Friar with a taste for booze and intrigue, but there was another hand in the mix — a CIA Handler named Giovanni Baptista (sometimes Babtista) Richello, and it was through Richello’s part as a Witness to the deposits, that the CIA gained access to the SKR’s.

Just like Mr. Riyadi, they have been trading on our gold deposits and keeping the cream ever since, using the wealth to pay off other governments, fund Black Ops, and provide absolutely amazing retirement programs for themselves —- and it’s all been done “legally” —- if you buy into their legal presumptions, which we don’t.

This past week, I have received word that Interpol and various other police and law enforcement organizations around the world have been sicced on the CIA and its clandestine commandeering of what they call “the Legacy Trust” or “Historic Trust” assets, and also on those bankers who collaborated with this scheme.

All I can say is that it has been seventeen years since the CIA went totally rogue, and it’s about time for a worldwide Come to Jesus meeting. Having foreign interests secretively buying out the Central Banks of entire countries (and using our money to do it, without our permission) undermines all forms of national sovereignty, and all forms of trade agreements, which of course, is what the Illuminati have been pushing since 1772. No wonder they are coming out of the woodwork like carpenter ants on a holiday.

Please visit annavonreitz.com or paulstramer.net for more of Anna’s posts.

