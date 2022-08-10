Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 9, Massachusetts State Assembly: Freedom From The Matrix, Grounding On Land & Soil

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | August 9, 2022

Last week’s Let Freedom Ring! podcast featured an informative presentation and discussion with Kenzie Rhoades and Ronald Carriveau of the Massachusetts State Assembly on Freedom from the Matrix, ways in which Americans can step out of the constricting Maritime Jurisdiction of US INC. and back to the land and soil jurisdiction of the original Union of States through reclaiming their birthright American status as State nationals on the land and soil of their own State Republic.

This is the same process people from other countries can also embark on, covered more closely at the American State Nationals website, since this notion of “returning from the sea” and “returning to the land” has to do with the historic bankers’ fraud of incorporating everyone (worldwide) (as dead and) as their legal name/legal fiction/strawman and removing rights and freedoms from living men and women by projecting statutory edicts and codes on all, presuming our consent. How the fate of everyone on the planet is tied up with US Inc and the District of Columbia corporation is discussed often by Anna von Reitz in her articles, including many reposted here such as this recent one: Anna von Reitz: The Only Boat Afloat | The Unincorporated Federation of States dba The United States of America Has Nationalized All Bankrupt Corporations

Note to all, worldwide, if you want to secure your freedom from the incredible rip-tide of tyranny we’ve been dragged into lately with global-hoax-pandemics: Please follow Anna von Reitz’s work at her website, watch and listen to her weekly webinars, she is presenting profoundly critical information for all. For instance, in one of her most recent webinars–August 1, 2022, she explained that in the USA, “government” is actually not a living construct but a bunch of employees of a contractor or commercial service corporation offering services to the original Americans whose historic standing on the soil precedes them; Government’s powers are limited by the people’s contract with them, as embodied in the original Constitution–which is their contract with us.

Returning to the land, she explains, is the most important thing you can do for yourself and your children today, since it is a paperwork mechanism of reclaiming your freedom as a living being, and will give you the lawful ground to stand up to the tyrants. The mass genocide through toxic vaccines and the push toward another war are eugenicist drives to depopulate the planet of its “priority creditors,” matters she explains in her webinars. Planned tyranny aims to ramp up on the bodies of all the named “debtors”: all citizens considered such unless you take action to correct your status by reclaiming your name, power of attorney, et al (the paperwork mentioned above) I hope to keep covering Anna’s work more closely here, moving forward.

A recurring subject worth revisiting since it forms the core reason for re-examining concepts of government and personal freedom, jurisdiction, citizenship, corporate government versus true government for and by the people once more come to the fore in this discussion.

Earlier discussed in Let Freedom Ring! podcasts, these matters become especially significant in situations of tyranny and riding-roughshod over the rights of the people as we have all witnessed over the past couple years worldwide. Kenzie brought her own story earlier of losing her job with the Massachusetts State Government corporation because of the vaccine mandates for employees in Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 6: Medical Freedom On Land & Soil Jurisdiction.

The concept of two citizenships and two jurisdictions inside the USA was discussed in the previous podcast, Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 with Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions.

And the whole notion of US citizen versus birthright American–freer than the US citizen–was discussed in Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American Or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are.

Fear and Democracy Do Not Equal Pursuit-of-Happiness and a Republic

Candid and direct, Kenzie’s presentation starts with the way things stand today, where most people are living in fear of the government and its many agencies and bureaus of crime.

The government’s rules and edicts: Do they create a lawful society, Kenzie asks, or do they just create “a whole lot of victimless crime”?

In the USA, the corporate government has sought to make Americans the citizens of the 10-square-mile DC via fraud and deceit as US citizens while they can only make statutes for their own employees:

Jurisdiction is not really linked to cities and counties as the de facto government would have you believe but to the soil, air, water and to the concept of contract law and corporation:

Please watch Podcast 9 for the whole first half of this presentation. See the previous Podcasts in this series for more information.

LINKS FOR MORE:

The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America:

https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/

The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Massachusetts State Assembly:

https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/massachusetts-state-assembly-links-podcasts-information/

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 – American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 — A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child

https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring—Podcast-3—Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are — Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships

https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

https://www.bitchute.com/video/98bpS1e7e0Oh/

LET FREEDOM RING! MASS STATE ASSEMBLY PODCAST 6: MEDICAL FREEDOM ON LAND & SOIL JURISDICTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BiyNw9tHFdhg/

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 With Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4cdAr6sCa1y8/

Massachusetts State Assembly site:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/

The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz’s information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

The 50 States Site (portal to each state’s website):

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

Anna’s Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg

Why should I correct my status?

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/

Anna’s book PDF (You know Something is Wrong…) can be found on this page:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/

PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI

Contact state coordinators

ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/

Anna von Reitz’s website with her writings and videos:

http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html

