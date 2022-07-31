Public Health Holocaust: Worldwide, the Vaccinated Are Suddenly Dying | Six Canadian Doctors Dead | Eleven Italians Dead at the Beach | 818 Athletes Dead, 1225 Cardiac Arrests | Children & Babies Are Dying

Report with links | Ramola D | July 31, 2022
News from Canada of six young doctors suddenly dying, one with a diagnosis of cancer after middle of last year (after a COVID vaccine?), three of them from the same hospital Trillium Health after it mandated boosters for its staff, three of them athletically fit, combines with other news around the world of people suddenly dropping dead–on beaches, at home, at swimming-pools–and new government admissions from the Canada and UK of a high rise in deaths among the vaccinated to inform the world what we are looking at is nothing less than a “Public Health” holocaust of untrammeled proportions–which needs to be halted, by all governments, immediately–but which is still running wild on false-narratives of “vaccine safety.”
WARMINGTON: Triathlete, 27, becomes 5th GTA doctor to die in July
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-triathlete-27-becomes-5th-gta-doctor-to-die-in-july
Sudden Deaths on Italian Beaches
‘Sudden and Unexpected’: At least 11 Vacationers Drop Dead on Italian Beaches in 24 hours
https://rairfoundation.com/sudden-and-unexpected-at-least-11-vacationers-drop-dead-on-italian-beaches-in-24-hours//July 16, 2022
How many more of these sudden deaths are going unreported worldwide?
Sudden Deaths are Being Dismissed by Those Who Should Know Better as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, a New Syndrome to Cover Up Vaccine Deaths
UK Government Statistics Clearly Show Sudden Deaths Under-40 are Occurring 92% Among Vaccinated
UK government figures on deaths show clearly that the vaccinated account for a higher number of deaths among the “sudden death” victims in the under-40 age group, as this article and graph from Daily Expose UK highlights: https://expose-news.com/2022/06/09/covid-vaccine-causing-sudden-adult-death-syndrome/
“Vaccinated adults aged 18 to 39 have a 92% higher mortality rate (per 100,000) than unvaccinated adults.”
The Vaccinated Account for 94% of all COVID Deaths, the UK Government Affirms
The Daily Expose has also been reporting that looking at the statistics it looks like death rates among the vaccinated are spiking 5 months after their receipt of the shot, which might account for why the boosters are now being pushed every six to nine months.
In a July 11 article they reported that deaths being attributed to COVID are actually 94% post-vaccine deaths, with 90% of the dead being triple or quadruple jabbed.
That seems to rather clearly show the chances of death skyrocket with each dose of the vaccine one is subjected to; death will not be denied post the third or fourth dose (and the answer to that of course lies in the Toxin Overload the COVID vaccines are providing, as previously reported here extensively, including here.)
UK Government Report Acknowledges Children More Likely To Die Post COVID Vaccine Than If Not Vaccinated
Another UK report has revealed the British government is acknowledging children are likely to die of any cause post the COVID vaccine at an astronomical rate as compared to unvaccinated children, with the probability of child-death post-vaccine increasing exponentially with every dose and booster:
The report in question from the ONS or Office of National Statistics is here: “The latest dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.”/Daily Expose UK
Over 1000 Athletes Have Suffered Cardiac Arrest and 818 Sudden Death
Watch this compilation of news on athletes suffering heart attacks or sudden death at America’s Frontline Doctors: https://americasfrontlinenews.com/post/watch-1000-athletes-collapsing
Good Sciencing, a serious blog run by journalists, news editors, and investigators is listing the deaths of athletes here and shows that a historical data analysis also shows an exponential increase in athlete deaths, month by month, since the rollout of the COVID injections.
Glancing down that list at the reports of individual athlete deaths, just as looking at the poignant photographs listed with articles at Health Impact News or Vaccine Impact News, is unsettling, and drives home the fact that this continued increase of deaths among the most physically fit among us points inexorably to malicious intent behind the continuation of these toxin-laden injections, which mainstream media, Big Tech, and the medical system continue to push, propping up the agenda of our Pharma-run (and banker-run) governments.
Babies are Dying, Children are Dying, Post COVID-Vaccine
This horrific subject needs further coverage but many news sites are reporting on the deaths of babies and children now, post COVID-vaccine, as the CDC VAERS database is also reporting, a matter covered recently by Albert Benavides in his analysis of VAERS data at Newsbreak 155.
Bombshell: Close Data Analysis Shows Huge Amounts of Disappeared COVID-Vaccine-Injury Data in CDC VAERS via Active Weekly Deletions, Misclassification to Conceal Child Deaths & Heart Attacks, More
Deaths and serious adverse events show a historic rise when data across the past 30 years is examined:
Also distressing are the accounts of horrific responses to the vaccine in babies and toddlers.
Injecting Babies with COVID-19 Vaccines: Brain Damage, Seizures, Rashes are Recorded Side Effects in VAERS/July 12, 2022/Health Impact News
Further, reports are coming in from casket makers, funeral directors, coroners, and insurance companies that the deaths of children and people post-vaccine are on the rise.
Casket manufacturer reports unprecedented orders of child-size coffins | News | westernstandard.news
Pfizer Documents Reveal FDA and Pfizer Knew Before EUA that 82-97% of Pregnant Women Lost Their Babies Post COVID-Vaccine
Corporate corruption at an all-time high shifts into view when we consider some of the latest news that the FDA knew and Pfizer knew that most pregnant women being injected with the Pfizer vaccine were going to lose their babies since 82-97% of those in the trials had. Yet the CDC would demand (as they still do) that pregnant women take this lethal poison-laden injection: what does this tell us?
The corruption and complicity runs deep, the agenda is not “Public Health” but an intentional public health holocaust.
FDA had Data Showing 82% – 97% of Pregnant Women Injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Lost Their Babies Before Approving the Shots/Health Impact News, May 31, 2022
The fact remains we are looking at a runaway train of abject lunacy compounded by greed: the vaccine industry is running this train wreck, and governments apparently are sway to them.
The only way to halt the madness is for people to wake up and start halting this forward drive to mass worldwide genocide them/ourselves.
