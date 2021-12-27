Explosive News–Irrefutable Scientific Evidence All COVID Vaccines are Causing Massive Death: Top Immunologist & Top Pathologist, Dr. Bhakdi & Dr. Burkhardt Reveal Killer Lymphocytes Have Caused Auto-Immune Death in All Dead-Vaccinated Studied & Call for IMMEDIATE VACCINE HALT Worldwide

Report with Video Transcript & Links | Ramola D | December 27th, 2021
In an ardent and impassioned video broadcast on December 20, 2021 (video link below), Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, retired professor, medical microbiologist, and expert immunologist has reported the work of Dr. Arne Burkhardt, retired professor, pathologist, 18-year head of the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen in autopsying a number of dead vaccinated patients, from ages 28 to 90, whose sole commonalities were being COVID-vaccinated and dying after vaccination in non-hospital settings. All bodies, male and female both, showed high amounts of killer T-lymphocytes in major organs–heart and lung mostly, then liver and brain.
The implication, Dr. Bhakdi reports, both in his broadcast and in a report summary published at Doctors For Covid Ethics as well as a Dec 10 livestreamed UK Column symposium, is that the auto-immune system has attacked the major organs in a powerful act of self-destruction after the viral spike protein created by both the mRNA and the viral-vector vaccines exploded inside these major organs.
This is why myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and sudden death is being seen worldwide post-vaccination, both doctors report.
The repeat doses of the vaccines and the booster shots cause the body to react in more and more intensive ways, unleashing the power-killers of the immune system, the T-lymphocytes as a last resort to kill the pathogenic spike protein–now incorporated into the vaccinee’s very cells by the vaccine’s mRNA and viral-vector mechanism (using the lipid PEG–polyethylene glycol to enter the cells) all over his/her body, and in fact going unnaturally deep inside the body’s tissues into the major organs of the body’s functioning, including heart, lung, liver, brain.
The vaccines are basically triggering an auto-immune attack to the death. The smoking gun is the load of T-lymphocytes found clogging the major tissues of heart and lungs.
THIS IS SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE ALL COVID VACCINES ARE KILLING PEOPLE
This is the scientific evidence, he says, for the clear linkage of the deaths and cardiac arrests post vaccination with the viral spike proteins created by the gene-based vaccines and the deadly payload of the vaccines. Causation–not merely correlation–has been proved. The vaccines are killing people–there is now irrefutable scientific evidence. And, he emphasizes, the vaccines are killing children and young people: they must be stopped.
Screenshots of the data displayed at the UK Column/Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium, Dec 10, 2021:
VIDEO TRANSCRIPT (Video link below): DR. BHAKDI EXPLAINS BASIC IMMUNOLOGY
“I want to say, we must not quibble over details. The facts are on the table, and the facts have been presented by Dr Arne Burkhardt a week ago. And the facts are damning. All gene-based vaccines independent of manufacturers produce the same results. He has looked at fifteen in the last four days–the number has been increased to 70 individuals who died after vaccination — without any connection to vaccination being established by the authorities. So these are people who died at home, at work, in the car, doing their sports, etc etc etc. This is very important.
“Postmortems were performed because the relatives insisted on this. And nothing was found so the organs appeared normal. However, when Dr. Arne Burkhardt, Professor of Pathology, one of the most experienced Professors in Germany who’s now pensioned by the way, like me, proceeded to look at the organs, he looked at them day after day over the last 6 months, he discovered something that is so absolutely damning, there is no question now anymore about what is going on–and the answer is, in the organs of these people, in 90% he found clear evidence for auto-immune self attack by killer lymphocytes on the tissues–the main ones being the heart–the heart!– the lung, and after that other tissues such as liver, etc etc etc. This has been now posted at the website for the Doctors 4 Covid Ethics, and is going viral around the world because these data are so damning that you don’t have to start looking for other data to know that these vaccines are killing the young and the old–are killing the young and the old. And they are killing our children! And so I don’t know what we are talking about.
IMAGES FROM THE UK COLUMN LIVESTREAM DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS SYMPOSIUM (Please listen to that broadcast for more info on these images which Dr. Bhakdi refers to in this broadcast)
“Look at these pictures, look at these bullets that are being shot into the people who are being vaccinated, the children who are — you know, we made this video, we said, we are going to say, alright, children, stand up against this wall, this is a water pistol and you are going to be shot with this water pistol and it’s not going to hurt, the water may get in your eyes they may burn–kati–the eyes may burn, but nothing will happen and you will be protected and you will protect your parents and grandparents–all this bullshit!–so the children are set up against the wall, and they shoot!–these damn people are shooting, and they are killing our children. I can’t stand it. We have a four year old son and we are going to flee this damn country because we are not going to let himself be shot.
“Now it is now known that auto immune attack reactions leading to self destruction are being triggered by these vaccines. Now, what Arne Burkhardt found was that in 90% of the deceased, aged 28–aged 28 to 90, women to men, one to one, who were never thought to have been killed because of these vaccines, he found the same pathological findings in all of them and this proves that the vaccine had killed them. Now, if the vaccine had killed 90% of these people by causing self-destruction of the heart via auto immune reactions which were–we can’t prove this–but the only common denominator was the vaccination with this damn gene-based vaccine that caused the production of this damn spike in the tissues: there’s no other reason for them to have died, there is no other reason.
“Now listen very carefully all of you: Four of these 15 had only been vaccinated once and they died — and what Arne Burkhardt found – And let me tell you, Arne Burkhardt is one of the most experienced pathologists in Europe, and when he says this is so, it is so — and he has pictures that are now documented and they can never be destroyed, they are there for every one in the world to see and view.
“And when he says killer lymphocytes have invaded the heart and lungs and sometimes other organs of these people—the question arises, why the hell do killer lymphocytes invade the organs, and the only answer is, that these organs are producing the targets that are seen by these killer lymphocytes. And that target is the viral protein—because this is how immunology has worked since the beginning of mankind and is still working now.
“Now you politicians and you authorities, look at these pictures. Look at these people who have died, these people who have been killed because of YOU!
“I can’t stand it. How do we continue talking about this?
“The proof is there laid out for the world.
“Now, let me tell you the next thing: It is completely clear that the majority of people who are being vaccinated—be it one or two times, after 2 times of course it gets worse, after 3 times, it gets worse and worse and worse because your immune system gets more and more aggressive—now, the first thing has been, that through the first injection, your blood vessels become leaky—they become leaky because the tapestry is becoming scratched and damaged as we have been saying for one year now–then the mRNA leaks into your organs, and your heart muscles and your liver and your lung begin to produce these damn proteins—and then your killer lymphocytes, which everyone has-–everyone has these killer lymphocytes, they go in and begin to destroy themselves, destroy your heart, your lung, your liver, and your blah blah blah.
“Why don’t you stop, why don’t you force your politicians to stop these vaccines? Why? Why are we even talking about this?
(Video Transcript not complete, will be posted in full shortly/Summary of rest below.)
Lymph Node Cells Also Destroyed by Killer Lymphocytes: This Means Your Entire Immune System is Being Destroyed by the Gene-Based Vaccines
In the latter part of his broadcast–also bombshell–Dr. Bhakdi states that the lymph node cells also will produce the spike protein and cause killer lymphocytes to also attack them. This means the basic cells which constitute your immune system are being killed and are dying–and they are dying in children with healthy immune systems just as much as in everyone else. These “sentinel lymphocytes” being taken out will mean your body is stripped of its base immune defense and is now hopelessly vulnerable to any and every opportunistic disease which comes your way.
After that, viruses lying dormant in the body–such as Barr-Epstein Viruses and the Herpes virus–will no longer be held in check by the sentinel Immune-System warrior cells, and will start exploding, causing infectious mononucleosis and shingles and whatever else. “There are so many more dangerous and infectious agents sleeping in the bodies of billions around the earth,” he says, “The first is tuberculosis.” He himself has the TB virus in his body he says which is held in check by his lymphocytes. Similarly toxoplasmosis, another dangerous virus found all over the world. He reminds all of the article Shots and Shingles published at Doctors for COVID Ethics in August, 2021, which addresses precisely this issue of the lymph node cells being destroyed post vaccination, leaving the door open for latent infections from dormant viruses like herpes–which causes shingles–to suddenly take hold.
INDIA AND AFRICA BEING TARGETED FOR TAKEDOWN-BY-TUBERCULOSIS BY THE COVID VACCINES
Describing the case of a woman whose abdomen was invaded by tuberculosis–a disease which he says is extremely difficult to treat–he predicts there will be an upsurge of tuberculosis worldwide, particularly in those countries where the TB bacterium is lying dormant in the bodies of people in India, Africa, all of Asia–who he says are being targeted by this vaccine–“not unfortunately the bodies of the politicians in Europe.”
“I am getting very emotional, he says, “because my people are being targeted. I also come from India, and India is being targeted.”
“TB kills you on a long term basis as do tumors–and you all must know there is an explosion of cancers and tumors among the vaccinated which no-one understands.” The reason, he spells out, is the destruction of the sentinel lymphocytes or lymph node cells who can no longer control the proliferation of cancer cells or tumor cells–and these arise, he says, every day and every hour in the body, we need our lymph node cells to control them; and when they die, cancers and tumors can grow with ease.
Indeed, Dr. Ryan Cole, a practicing pathologist, has reported an increase of cancer among the vaccinated (endometrial cancer, melanoma, etc), as reported in the report Shots and Shingles, and widely reported online; in fact he reports an increase in herpes, Mono, HPV and other diseases as well: all evidence that immune systems are being destroyed. Dr. Cole says the immune system is being successively weakened.
Dr. Bhakdi recommends therefore that people look for evidence of these virus diseases developing–herpes, EBV, CMV–which kills babies in wombs–TB, toxoplasmosis, cancer, and these, he promises, will explode worldwide among the vaccinated populace “if you do not stop this vaccine MADNESS.”
Thousands of doctors and scientists have called for a halt to the vaccines and to harmful vaccine mandates while also speaking vehemently against the vaccinating of children with experimental gene-based vaccines. Pathologists from the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen which Dr. Burkhardt used to head previously revealed similar findings as well as unusual elements in the blood of the vaccinated and in vaccines. Scientists and researchers have examined the vaccines under optical phase contrast and electron microscopes as well as energy spectroscopes and found high toxin content inclusive of cytotoxic Graphene Oxide.
Now, from what Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Burkhardt have revealed, it seems it is time to hold politicians criminally responsible if they do not bring the vaccine programs worldwide to a complete and immediate halt.
People in India, Asia, and Africa may especially want to alert their Public Health and Ministry of Health officials to immediately terminate the immune-system-destroying, killer-lymphocyte-provoking, gene-based vaccines.
DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS PRESENTATION SUMMARY POSTED IN PDF BELOW
ON COVID VACCINES: WHY THEY CANNOT WORK, AND IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE OF THEIR CAUSATIVE ROLE IN DEATHS AFTER VACCINATION | DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS | DECEMBER 10, 2021
DR. BHAKDI’S IMPASSIONED SPEECH HERE–PLEASE SHARE WITH ALL GOVERNMENTS, MILITARIES, INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES, PHYSICIANS, LAWYERS, JOURNALISTS, AND CONCERNED HUMANITY:
