Dr. Mark Bailey & Dr. John Bevan-Smith | The COVID-19 Fraud and War on Humanity

Re-post of Major Report Posted 11/11/21, Original at Dr. Sam Bailey’s site | Ramola D | November 14, 2021
Imaginary Disease and Pandemic Invented by WHO is a Virological Fraud
Scientists from New Zealand have published a groundbreaking new report examining all aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 hoax which has expanded into a terrifying war on humanity wearing the deceptive face of “Public Health,” and have concluded that COVID-19 is a mammoth fraud and profound war on humanity based on a virological fraud–no virus has been isolated or proved to cause “COVID-19, the disease and pandemic invented by the World Health Organization,” while governments “have used this imaginary disease to terrorize and imprison their citizens” and vaccines instructing the human body to poison itself–also loaded with toxins–have injured millions and are killing many thousands around the world.
The report can be found at Dr. Sam Bailey’s site and is re-posted here for public education.
Author Dr Mark Bailey MB ChB, PGDipMSM, MHealSc (Otago) is a microbiology, medical industry and health researcher who worked in medical practice, including clinical trials, for two decades.
Author Dr John Bevan-Smith BA (Hons) First Class, PhD (Auckland) is a business owner, author and researcher, who has undertaken research for the Waitangi Tribunal Te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi/The Ministry of Justice Te Tāhū o te Ture.
ABSTRACT:
COVID-19 is a fraud because its alleged causal agent, a purported novel coronavirus called
SARS-CoV-2, has not been proven to exist in nature and therefore has not been
established as the cause of COVID-19, the disease and pandemic invented by the World
Health Organisation (WHO). For the selfsame reason there are no variants of the “virus”,
which likewise exist only hypothetically in computers, cloud-based gene banks and in the
minds of innocent people who have been comprehensively gulled by their governments.
The COVID-19 fraud, with its numerous preposterous claims, constitutes nothing less than
a war on humanity by organisations such as Anser, Fors Marsh, and Palantir that conduct
the scam through Big Pharma, with its backers and enablers, including the World
Economic Forum, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO, technology
conglomerates, the mainstream media, complicit governments, and COVID “pirates” such
as UNC Chapel Hill and Imperial College London, to a one beneficiaries of the fraud.
COVID-19 is a war on humanity because politicians and their governments continue to
use this imaginary disease to terrorise and imprison their citizens, denying them
guaranteed human rights and freedoms, and violating their once inviolable bodies with
highly experimental and hazardous injections that contain a computer-generated spike
protein mRNA sequence that instructs the body to poison itself. These nefarious
injections, which also contain undeclared non-biological objects for undeclared purposes,
are injuring millions and killing many thousands of people around the world, including up
to 218 New Zealanders as at 2 October 2021.1
A virological fraud lies at the heart of these crimes against humanity – that SARS-CoV-2
has never been physically isolated or shown to be the aetiological (causal) agent of COVID-
19. In this article, the authors examine the illusory world of virology to explain how a virus
that no one has seen or knows where it has come from, that no one knows what it does
or where it is going, is, according to the fraudsters, stealing across borders and boundaries
and coming to get you no matter where you are. How can it be, the authors ask, that this
phantasmagorical madness has morphed into a world redolent with fear in which
democratic governments have abandoned democratic principles to engage in the control
and “deletion of human beings” that may be just a “variant” away from turning into World War III?
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
PDF/The report:
