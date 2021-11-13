Ashley Hayes | From Targeting Select Citizens to Targeting All: Pfizer Privacy-Removal Patent Aims to Track, Test, Vaccinate You Without Your Consent–Act Now to Stop This Travesty!

Report & Op-Ed | Ashley Hayes | November 13, 2021
In re-reading my post of 11/11/21 at everydayconcerned.net, it became painfully clear to me that that post doesn’t remotely scratch the surface of what individuals who have been targeted by DOD contractors, fusion centers, and corrupt law enforcement officers have to endure (and, to that end, I urge everyone to please take the time to watch Ramola’s video interview with Celeste, where she goes into great detail about the stealth – e.g., you can’t see them, smell them, touch them nor can you hear them, for the most part) — weapons which are targeting innocent, yet blacklisted, individuals but which, importantly, will also – without a doubt – be heading your way soon, as well.
I fully understand that, regardless of what’s reported, by whom, and how many decades of documentary evidence there is to support it, there are still going to be those individuals who see that statement and will scream “Conspiracy Theory!” Then there are those who just don’t care. They’re too busy to care, too busy to be bothered (even when there are children involved!). They’re too busy until it affects them directly.
Well, I can tell you, everyone is about to be targeted in ways you never imagined if someone doesn’t sue the US Patent & Trademark Office, and stop the patent Pfizer got issued (in record — four months’ – time, in March)!
I intend to post about this soon, but in the meantime, the short version is (and I totally credit Karen Kingston for bringing this patent to light which, rightfully, brought her to tears upon reading it, as it did me): Pfizer is reserving the right to track you wherever you are, scan your behavior (Are you standing too close to someone? Are you coughing a lot? Did you just leave somewhere where the person you were speaking to had been with a group of others prior to speaking to you? Who were they? Where were they standing? What are the chances you’ll see them again?), and issue you a score, which will be sent to your device (and if you don’t have one, one will be provided).
If you score at a certain level, you will be told where to go get “vaccinated.” There is no limit suggested as to the number of times they can do this, either. And third parties are allowed to get in on the action, as well. (This means, any hacker who doesn’t like you, or any person you may have accidentally spurned, who has the abilities, can hack your information, alter your score, and off you go!) (See Patent No. 17,106,279 at uspto.gov.)
As I said, I will write more, but as my 11/11/21 post stated, I do feel targeted citizens (like Ramola, like me, like thousands upon thousands of other unfortunate good people) have been target practice for what’s coming to you and yours. While reports of drones, hassles at the post office, murdered family pets, hacked computers, stolen phones, stolen intellectual property, stolen businesses, car damage, home damage, strangers entering your home when you’re out, etc. are easily brushed off by disillusioned (and lied-to-for-years) family members, friends, readers, etc., I want to make this point perfectly clear: When you are targeted, you are stalked/surveilled/heard/invaded 24/7. You have NO privacy (nor do your children or other family members). Think The Truman Show meets The Hunger Games meets Enemy of the State meets Minority Report.
It doesn’t matter whether or not you have a cell phone with you, or not; technology exists (and is used every single day) that allows these individuals who hi-jacked your life, in every way, who deemed themselves gods over you, to hear your conversations, watch you go to the bathroom, watch you (and your children) change clothes, take a bath, fix dinner, watch TV, etc. It doesn’t matter if you’re inside your home, out in the yard or driving your car. The technology that exists and is being implemented by technocrats, the DOD, the FBI, NSA, DHS, etc., as well as young hackers who work for them, is horrific. The public will soon learn that privacy — having any sanctuary whatsoever — is completely gone. And it has been for some time; you just didn’t know it yet. (Everydayconcerned.net has hundreds of documents, and links to documents, that describe much of this technology. You can also read about it in Future Crimes by Marc Goodman, Eye in the Sky-The Secret Rise of the Gorgon Stare and How It Will Watch Us All by Arthur Holland Michel, and thousands of other places.) (An interesting note is that one of my very perpetrators is given a “shout out” in Goodman’s book.)
When someone is selected for targeting/sadistic stalking/technological trafficking by fusion-center contractors who get millions in grants to “study behavior,” they typically don’t realize they’ve been chosen for this dubious honor for quite some time. While there are cases where someone who dared speak out, or protest something, or made the wrong person mad, etc. is immediately swarmed with maniacal behavior by government thugs who prefer people keep their mouths shut, and then relentlessly harassed (I refer you back to the Ramola/Celeste video), when you’re a long-term DOD target (as my extensive evidence shows I have been), you don’t know your life is being interfered with, and your very fate altered, for years, decades even. An unusual thing in my case, is that I know who my perpetrators are. I know who these sick, malicious, sadistic men are who think they have the right to control my destiny. And they are, in fact, with the DOD, the Army, the FBI, the CIA, and Infragard. I don’t know if every single one of them is a Satanist/Freemason or not, but I do know there are plenty in the group (which, by definition, means they have an oath to one another above ALL else). Freemasons are sworn to lie. And the operators involved in targeting are very good liars. They are literally trained to lie, which is why they are able to so easily create a totally false reality about their target, to turn family members and former friends away.
The goal of these domestic terrorists (which is exactly what they are) is to isolate their victim (just as other domestic abusers do), to cause their victim stress, distress, pain, money, heartache. And when one discovers some of her perpetrators are those who are sworn to protect her (and her child), it multiplies those painful feelings. Ditto when she discovers some of her perpetrators are people she’s known her entire life.
When you are sadistically stalked this way (and yes, there really is a group of men and women who get money via the fusion centers — and a lot of it — to do this to you), every interaction or outing is interfered with: every trip to the store; every dinner out; every trip to the library, or walk in the park. . . . They are paid to interfere with your daily life. They come into your home when you’re not there (or when you are, as repairmen, etc.); they go through your papers, steal important documents, copy private papers (and leave the copies so you’ll know they were there) and on and on.
But you go out and do your best to make it the best day possible. (I do, anyway.) They take everything they can, so you try to rebuild what they’ve taken. You make some progress, then they knock you down again. You get back up, make some progress, they knock you down again. You’re having a nice drive, singing with your child, they hack your car, violently shaking it (yep, it’s a thing), or cause an accident, etc. You go to [pick a franchise restaurant or coffee shop, all of whom are involved in “community policing” which is, truly, a human trafficking operation in plain sight] and they taint your food, or treat you rudely, or make you wait extra long. Meanwhile, they watch via the surveillance systems to document what you’re eating, what you’re drinking, what you’re talking about (something that’s happening to most everyone, at this point), and they sell that information. (You can read more about this in Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff.)
Review of Shoshanna Zuboff’s book/Smith School of Business, Queen’s University: Don’t Buy What Surveillance Capitalism Is Selling
Yes, this is how your taxpayer dollars are being spent. This is how a [large] group of select individuals are actually spending their days (and making billions). For most decent people, it’s hard to fathom this kind of ongoing evil until you realize the simple fact that evil people like to do evil things. And evil is profitable — very profitable – particularly when your investment is zero. Evil intent + free-and-unlimited government funds + complicit overseers = disaster for targeted citizens and, truly, for all of humanity.
There is no way to exaggerate this. As such, I urge anyone who desires any semblance of a beautiful future (a future that rightfully belongs to you, and me, and, most importantly, our children) to take action any way you can. Every day. Starting now.
God put us here for a purpose and it wasn’t to sit around, passively, while others were working around-the-clock to usurp Him and direct our collective fates.
Find your purpose. Remember your strengths. Then put them to work.
Today.
Ashley Hayes is a former business entrepreneur, patented inventor, researcher, and writer seeking to bring attention to the clearly-organized-crimes of unlawful and corrupt law enforcement and fusion center personnel against innocent Americans and citizens worldwide–and its connections to the current epidemic of targeting all humanity with a policed “planned-demic”.
