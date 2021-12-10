Coronavirus Means Radiation Poisoning: Scientists and Researchers Newly Reveal Evidence of Connection Between COVID-19 and 5G/Electromagnetic Radiation Poisoning

Report and Links | Ramola D | December 10, 2021

A new research paper by Dr. Beverly Rubik and Robert Brown published at Pub Med on Sep 29, 2021 reveals evidence from numerous international studies and historic reports that the symptoms attributed to COVID-19 are very similar to bio-effects from exposure to wifi or radiation.

Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G | Dr. Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown | J Clin Transl Res. 2021 Oct 26; 7(5): 666–681.Published online 2021 Sep 29.

This further solidifies the hypothesis many scientists have postulated, suggesting that the disease symptoms associated with Covid have arisen from the effects of high-frequency pulsed radiation on the human body and not from a virus.

While the authors of this particular study do not draw that conclusion per se, they conclude that the rollout of 5G and high EMF pollution in areas showing high numbers of Covid cases suggests a clear correlation and an exacerbation of the disease–of breathing difficulties, hypoxia, oxidative stress, blood coagulation–said to be caused by the putative SARS-COV-2. (Their paper is further examined below.)

GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM: HOW THE ENVIRONMENT HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED BY CHEMICALS, ELECTROMAGNETISM AND NANOTECHNOLOGY FOR SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY | ELANA FREELAND

In her new book, Geoengineered Transhumanism, a tour-de-force compendium of documented information on secretive military technologies developed and tested for decades on populations worldwide as well as current-day commercial technologies building out AI-Transhumanist agendas, released in October 2021, science and technology author and researcher Elana Freeland also presents the concurrence of the 5G rollout in Wuhan–a highly polluted city suffering from smog–with the launch of the SARS-COV-2 virus, whose gain-of-function history she examines, in tandem with exploring the lack of isolation of said SaRS-COV-2 virus, examining the hypotheses of wireless radiation and other forms of environmental pollution causing or exacerbating the disease.

“COVID-19 is not a viral pneumonia but oxygen starvation, like the radiation distress Cameron Kyle-Siddell, MD recognized as behaving like altitude sickness in the Emergency Room ER of Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.”

DR. ROBERT YOUNG REVEALS THE HALLMARKS OF RADIATION POISONING

In an article published last year examining the connection between 5G and the COVID “pandemic,” Dr. Robert Young, who has previously published papers with Dr. Rubik examines the many bio-effects of 4G and 5G poisoning which bear remarkable similarity to COVID’s base profile, concluding that all of the flu-like, hypoxia, and blood-coagulation disease associated with COVID comes essentially from EMF and 5G poisoning. In other articles, he points out that the putative SARS-COV-2 virus has never been isolated or identified.

The Connection Between 5G and the Corona Virus (drrobertyoung.com) | Dr. Robert Young | April 16, 2020

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE of the EXISTENCE for ANY VIRUS ISOLATED by ANYONE ANYWHERE in the WORLD! (drrobertyoung.com) | Dr. Robert Young | Oct 27, 2021

“Coronavirus” he points out, if decoded from its Latin roots, essentially means “Radiation Poisoning.” This startling reading comes from the Latin; virus means poison and corona means field, circle of light, or radiation discharge. Is it possible that the inventors of this word & concept were hiding true-cause in plain sight?







LA QUINTA COLUMNA DOCTORS DESCRIBE HOW 5G AND NANO GRAPHENE FROM CHEM TRAILS, PREVIOUS VACCINES CAUSE COVID-19

Earlier this year, succeeding scientific analyses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, as well as flu vaccines, saline, rainwater and the discovery in them of undisclosed ingredient nano graphene oxide, GO, and rGO or graphene hydroxide by several teams of Spanish, Argentinian and international researchers, Dr. Ricardo Delgado and Dr. Jose Sevillano of La Quinta Columna, also examining the concurrent 5G rollouts worldwide posited that COVID-19 was not a viral disease but the onset of symptoms accruing from chemical and radiation poisoning–graphene load from previous flu vaccines and wireless radiation assault with 5G.

Crime Scene Vaccine: Nano Graphene Oxide in High Amounts Now Found in Moderna, Other Vaccines, also Sanofi Flu Vaccine, & Saline Solution Point to COVID-19 (& All Professed Variants) Being Graphene & 4G/5G Poisoning, Not a Virus

VODAFONE WHISTLEBLOWER CONNECTS 5G AND INTERNET OF THINGS TO THE COVID PLANDEMIC

And in midsummer last year, it must be recalled that a certain Vodafone whistleblower stated definitively that the “pandemic” was created by 5G, succeeding the rollout of 5G in Wuhan, Milan, cruise ships and other places, as governments and telecom companies geared up to build out the Internet of Things and roll out the new intended Digital Currency system, a fascist and misled plan by central bankers and globalist privateers and pirates to digitally enslave all humanity by pumping nanobiosensors into human bodies and linking bodies and brains via phenomenally high-speed 5G and 6G to the Internet of Nano Bio Things, Internet of Things, Internet of Bodies, reported here earlier in several articles including this one: Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments

Former Vodafone boss blows whistle on 5G Coronavirus connection (bitchute.com)

PURPOSEFUL CENSORSHIP OF ALL REPORTAGE LINKING 5G TO CORONAVIRUS AND COVID-19

Something else to recall is that all video reports and podcasts tracing this 5G/Covid connection were immediately (and suspiciously) yanked off Youtube, Facebook and other mainstream social media platforms in mid-2020 with truth media channels yanked off Youtube as also this writer’s on 3 March 2021, as researcher Frances Leader noted recently in Report 271 at Ramola D Reports, where she also examined the 5G connection and the long hidden history of EMF bioeffects and disease-creation, long and wrongly attributed to non-existent viruses, which she too has written about in several articles–a bombshell reveal to many:

REVEALED! The Great Virus Deception, A Historic Radiation Secret, Wild Bezos Dreams of Pharaonic Syn-Bio Futures Vs the Great Power of Human Energy Systems and Chi in Natural Healing

The deplatforming of Ramola D Reports on Youtube, interestingly, occurred directly after a premiere-streaming of an interview with researcher Allison McDowell, who eloquently articulates and connects the technocratic billionaire dream of full-spectrum-human-enslavement via nanorobots and nanobiosensors and 5G to exploitative “social impact investing,” hedge fund betting, neuromonitoring and neuromodification to benefit billionaires, and speaks of humanity’s need for a new Abolition Movement to abolish this evil dream:

Youtube Terminates Ramola D Reports After Bombshell Premiere of Alison McDowell Interview on the Greater Danger Facing People Worldwide Today: Full Spectrum Techno Enslavement via “Biosecurity” Games for Western Billionaires–Hedge Fund Gambling Built on Intrusive Bio Surveillance–Which MUST Be Stopped by all Humanity!

HURRIED ROLLOUT OF 5G IN 2020 DURING WORLD LOCKDOWN

Then we had the frantic and hurried rollout of 5G in 2020 with the installation of masts and small-cell antennas near schools and in residential neighborhoods and the launching of hundreds of SpaceX Starlink high-speed Internet satellites which launched 955 satellites by Nov 2020 before the vaccine-rollout, 1600 by mid-2220000222111–this date is posted as is to show evidence of CIA/Freemasonic cyberhacking at my desktop which is currently fixating on numbers; leaning on my keyboard (hijacking keyboard signal) to prevent proper use is criminal, but is being done daily by the abject criminal cyberhacker contingent seeking to suppress the truth–and continues today, while protesting voices have been suppressed online and at city council meetings, with some activists even reporting they were told they could not protest on count of ‘health’ when health indeed is the primary reason to protest.

Dr. Beverly Rubik and Robert Brown’s Paper: Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G

The intended 5G rollout which is underway is described in the Rubik/Brown paper–WCR is Wireless Communication Radiation:

“5G is a protocol that will use high frequency bands and extensive bandwidths of the electromagnetic spectrum in the vast radiofrequency range from 600 MHz to nearly 100 GHz, which includes millimeter waves (>20 GHz), in addition to the currently used third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) long-term evolution (LTE) microwave bands. 5G frequency spectrum allocations differ from country to country. Focused pulsed beams of radiation will emit from new base stations and phased array antennas placed close to buildings whenever persons access the 5G network. Because these high frequencies are strongly absorbed by the atmosphere and especially during rain, a transmitter’s range is limited to 300 meters. Therefore, 5G requires base stations and antennas to be much more closely spaced than previous generations. Plus, satellites in space will emit 5G bands globally to create a wireless worldwide web. The new system therefore requires significant densification of 4G infrastructure as well as new 5G antennas that may dramatically increase the population’s WCR exposure both inside structures and outdoors. Approximately 100,000 emitting satellites are planned to be launched into orbit. This infrastructure will significantly alter the world’s electromagnetic environment to unprecedented levels and may cause unknown consequences to the entire biosphere, including humans. The new infrastructure will service the new 5G devices, including 5G mobile phones, routers, computers, tablets, self-driving vehicles, machine-to-machine communications, and the Internet of Things….5G will utilize from 64 to 256 antennas at short distances to serve virtually simultaneously a large number of devices within a cell.” —Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G (nih.gov)

COVID-19’s coinciding with the 5G rollout cannot be minimized: “COVID-19 began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, shortly after city-wide 5G had “gone live,” that is, become an operational system, on October 31, 2019. COVID-19 outbreaks soon followed in other areas where 5G had also been at least partially implemented, including South Korea, Northern Italy, New York City, Seattle, and Southern California. In May 2020, Mordachev [4] reported a statistically significant correlation between the intensity of radiofrequency radiation and the mortality from SARS-CoV-2 in 31 countries throughout the world. During the first pandemic wave in the United States, COVID-19 attributed cases and deaths were statistically higher in states and major cities with 5G infrastructure as compared with states and cities that did not yet have this technology [5].” —Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G (nih.gov)

The harmful effects of Wireless Communication Radiation (WCR) as well as the greater harms of highly pulsed frequency radiation as in 5G with ELF carrier frequency modulation have been extensively studied, they report, by scientists both in the military and public-domain spheres.

Landmark reports such as the updated 2020 BioInitiative Report (BioInitiative Report: A Rationale for a Biologically-based Public Exposure Standard for Electromagnetic Radiation. Updated 2014-2020. 2012. http://www.bioinitiative.org.), the 1972 US Naval Medical Research Zorach Glaser report and bibliography (Bibliography of Reported Biological Phenomena (‘Effects’) and Clinical Manifestations Attributed to Microwave and Radio-Frequency Radiation Research Report), reports from Soviet and Eastern European studies from the ’60s and ’70s, from contemporary scientists and researchers like Dr. Martin Pall and Arthur Firstenburg document the known harms, thermal and non-thermal accruing from non-ionizing radiation such as microwave and millimeter-wave radiation.

Pulsed RF radiation used in all WCR and high-frequency millimeter waves such as 5G have been found to be particularly harmful:

“Pulsed radio-frequency radiation such as WCR exhibits substantially different bioeffects, both qualitatively and quantitatively (generally more pronounced) compared to continuous waves at similar time-averaged power densities [33–36]. The specific interaction mechanisms are not well understood. All types of wireless communications employ extremely low frequency (ELFs) in the modulation of the radiofrequency carrier signals, typically pulses to increase the capacity of information transmitted. This combination of radiofrequency radiation with ELF modulation(s) is generally more bioactive, as it is surmised that organisms cannot readily adapt to such rapidly changing wave forms [37–40]. Therefore, the presence of ELF components of radiofrequency waves from pulsing or other modulations must be considered in studies on the bioeffects of WCR. Unfortunately, the reporting of such modulations has been unreliable, especially in older studies [41]. The BioInitiative Report [42], authored by 29 experts from ten countries, and updated in 2020, provides a scholarly contemporary summary of the literature on the bioeffects and health consequences from WCR exposure, including a compendium of supporting research. Recent reviews have been published [43–46]. Two comprehensive reviews on the bioeffects of millimeter waves report that even short-term exposures produce marked bioeffects [47,48].” –https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/#B42

Despite the extensive literature available on bioeffects of WCR–some 30,000 research reports exist, they state–guidelines being followed by the 5G and telecom industry “were established in 1996 [131], are antiquated, and are not safety standards.” Adverse bio-effects are frequently downplayed or disappeared in industry-sponsored studies.

However, examining the actual harms reported from many of the extant research reports suggests high correlation with the symptoms of many historic diseases including influenza and COVID, whose many imputed effects are studied closely in this paper. These correlations which include the rouleaux and clotting effects in blood, organ damage, oxidative stress, cardiac effects, immune system disruptions, increased intracellular calcium are expressed in a highly illuminating table:

Image: Screenshot from Rubik/Brown paper

The authors conclude an undeniable link between the phenomenon of “COVID-19” and WCR, particularly 5G exposure–which includes 4G exposure through densification of 4G discussed in the paper–and state that the evidentiary research data shows that exacerbated symptoms of COVID such as hypoxia and inability to breathe can also be generated by radiation exposure:

CONCLUSION “There is a substantial overlap in pathobiology between COVID-19 and WCR exposure. The evidence presented here indicates that mechanisms involved in the clinical progression of COVID-19 could also be generated, according to experimental data, by WCR exposure. Therefore, we propose a link between adverse bioeffects of WCR exposure from wireless devices and COVID-19.

Specifically, evidence presented here supports a premise that WCR and, in particular, 5G, which involves densification of 4G, may have exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic by weakening host immunity and increasing SARS-CoV-2 virulence by (1) causing morphologic changes in erythrocytes including echinocyte and rouleaux formation that may be contributing to hypercoagulation; (2) impairing microcirculation and reducing erythrocyte and hemoglobin levels exacerbating hypoxia; (3) amplifying immune dysfunction, including immunosuppression, autoimmunity, and hyperinflammation; (4) increasing cellular oxidative stress and the production of free radicals exacerbating vascular injury and organ damage; (5) increasing intracellular Ca2+ essential for viral entry, replication, and release, in addition to promoting pro-inflammatory pathways; and (6) worsening heart arrhythmias and cardiac disorders.

WCR exposure is a widespread, yet often neglected, environmental stressor that can produce a wide range of adverse bioeffects. For decades, independent research scientists worldwide have emphasized the health risks and cumulative damage caused by WCR [42,45]. The evidence presented here is consistent with a large body of established research. Healthcare workers and policymakers should consider WCR a potentially toxic environmental stressor. Methods for reducing WCR exposure should be provided to all patients and the general population.“

Dr. Robert Young’s Article: The Connection Between 5G and the CoronaVirus

In this very pointed and educative article, Dr. Young further elaborates on the symptoms of 5G radiation poisoning and compares the worst of them to what is observed in COVID, inability to breathe, coughing, and sudden hypoxia including brain hypoxia which leads to seizures and falling over, as reported in early days in Wuhan, explaining how the very high frequency oscillations of 5G millimeter waves from 3 to 100 GigaHertz absorb atmospheric oxygen and at the specific oxygen-absorption frequency of 60Ghz, transform the oxygen molecule into a form unusable by the body.

Image: Effects of 5G–Titled Symptoms of 5G Radiation Poisoning by Dr. Robert Young, https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-connection-between-5g-and-the-corona-virus | Titled Symptoms of Microwave Illness at http://www.microwavedvets.com

Image: Atmospheric oxygen absorbed at 98% by 60GHz pulsed millimeter-wave frequencies/Screenshot from Dr. Young’s article

Several scientific papers corroborating this information can be found online: when 60 GHz is pulsed through atmospheric oxygen molecules, their binding electrons’ orbital resonance is energetically affected, disrupting the molecule such that breathing it in will not help, the oxygen-hemoglobin bond cannot be made, red blood cells are starved of oxygen and begin to clot, leading to hypoxia–oxygen starvation in lungs and brain, oxidative stress, organ damage and death. At lower levels from any kind of microwave radiation damage, hypoxia would cause a range of other issues including heart disease, infertility, cancer, DNA mutations, and sleep deprivation.

“Oxygen molecules have electrons that they share with each other, oxygen is a diatomic molecule. What we breathe are two oxygen atoms bonded together with the electrons that they share. When the oxygen molecule is hit with 60GHz 5G waves, these waves affect the orbital resonance properties of those shared electrons. It is those shared electrons that bind to the hemoglobin in our blood.

When the oxygen is disrupted, it will no longer bind to the hemoglobin and myoglobin (oxygen carrying molecules) and therefore the red blood cell will not be able to carry oxygen to the cell’s powerhouse ‘membrane’. Without oxygen, the liver becomes congested, and the body, and brain, begins to break down due to slow suffocation.

Because the brain is the body organ most sensitive to the lack of oxygen, not getting enough oxygen to the brain will result in brain hypoxia.’

–https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-connection-between-5g-and-the-corona-virus

4G Just as Bad as 5G in Terms of Adverse Bio-effects

However, 5G does not have to operate at 60Ghz to have hypoxic/oxygen-depriving or water-destroying effects on the human body since it has been shown that microwave frequencies at 2.45 Ghz also have a whole slew of deleterious bioeffects on the body. Microwave frequencies at 2.45 Ghz in microwave ovens convert into thermal energy by causing water molecules to pulse at 2.45 billion times per second. If this is happening inside microwave ovens, a similar overheating of tissue must occur at the cellular level in the presence of ambient or pulsed microwaves.

Currently in fact, the 5G that is being rolled out is not operating at 60Ghz but in the deceptively low to mid-bands of 1Ghz to 6Ghz–the infographic below is from Nokia. Deceptive since these bands of wireless transmission can also have harmful bio-effects–as shown in the table above showing the many symptoms of microwave/5g poisoning.

Microwave and millimeter-wave frequencies also have effects on Vitamin D production in the body, Dr. Young notes.

“The 5G frequencies also affect the body’s ability to produce Vitamin D (Vitamin D deficiency leads to decompensated acidosis of the interstitial fluids of the Interstitium and the immediate release of these acids through the orifices of the body. This is what medical science and the general population call the cold and flu due. This is one of the many reasons why people are prone to the symptoms of a cold or the flu in the winter season which is nothing more than the body removing excess metabolic, dietary, environmental and respiratory acids out through the elimination organs.”

See Dr. Young’s discussion of Vitamin D’s importance here:

These EMF effects on Vitamin D production which lead to depleted immune systems and chronic fatigue from a determined telecom industry pushing forward with 5G and the Internet of Things seem to work in tandem with Geoengineering and ‘solar radiation management’ which works to block out the sun, an abiding obsession of the presumptuous and over-reaching transhumanist-billionaire faction behind all actions against humanity.

Climate Change is now being used as a cover for the need to block out the sun, a venture embraced by Bill Gates recently with plans for experiments to use aerosols of chalk to cloud the atmosphere, intended now for rollout in 2022–if he is not stopped.

5G would work nicely with choked-up chaff and chalk-ridden skies to sicken all humans and living beings then, while the Cover Factory of Naval Research labs and NIH-Funded Fauci Wuhan labs rushed to roll out out new launches of Greek Alphabet “weaponized viruses”– for which Pharma would rush to roll out new, gene-modification, graphene-nanosensor-loaded “vaccines”: the circular business model for billionaires and Black Operations targeting all humanity. Given that their cover corporations Blackrock and Vanguard–and a bunch of others like State Street and Morgan Stanley–own both Big Telecom, Big Chem, Big Pharma, and Media (the latter to spin the whole thing appropriately, to mass-delude millions and billions).

Coronavirus: Scam from Beginning to End?

Is EMF poisoning then the main item on the menu here and has the entire Coronavirus narrative been a scam from beginning to end? Are governments preparing for more illness worldwide as 5G is switched on everywhere — and as nanographene in the COVID vaccines hooks people up to the Cloud and to the Global Brain Internet on the horizon as discussed here — and using viruses and Coronavirus as a cover story to conceal EMF effects and the need for mRNA-loaded-with-graphene-based-hydrogel vaccines in nonstop booster shots forever?

Some of these subjects have been discussed here this week at Newsbreak 138 on Further Findings of Graphene Ribbons, Forming Nano Networks, Parasites in Vaccinated Blood, EMF Corona Effects in Blood, & True Cause of All Disease with Dr. Young and written about earlier here:

Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments

Crime Scene Vaccine: Nano Graphene Oxide in High Amounts Now Found in Moderna, Other Vaccines, also Sanofi Flu Vaccine, & Saline Solution Point to COVID-19 (& All Professed Variants) Being Graphene & 4G/5G Poisoning, Not a Virus

This is a post for all to read about where 5G and 6G are headed and why everyone on this planet needs to wake up and start thinking for themselves and acting individually to save the human collective–especially since it has become clear worldwide that the toxic injections are causing death and disability on a massive scale:

Microwave Ranger | 60 GHz (5G) Interaction with Human Body, CoronaVirus Connections, & Why 5G Rollout Isn’t Being Stopped By Technocracy: 6G & BRAIN NET Ahead

Also see:

5G, 60 GHz, Oxygen Absorption, You, and Coronavirus/Doreen Agostino

https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2020/02/5g-60-ghz-oxygen-absorption-you-and-coronavirus/

The subject matter of this article will be further investigated and reported in an ongoing way in articles and podcasts at this site.

