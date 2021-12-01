Damning Evidence of Self-Assembling Wireless Nanosensor Networks using Graphene Quantum Dots, Nanorouters, Nanoantennas Found by Dr. Pablo Campra in 4 COVID Vaccines Revealed by Researcher Mik Anderson/Corona2Inspect

Report | Ramola D | Dec 1, 2021
Damning evidence of self-assembling wireless nanosensor networks, WNSN — which is the actual terminology for actual nanocommunication networks developed over the past two decades by biotech scientists in both military and public-domain spheres to set up and build the Transhumanist vision of the Internet of Bio Nano Things, a stealth means of linking all sentient and human life digitally to the Internet, without human consent — has now been analyzed to exist in the crystalline and geometric Graphene Oxide specks found by a variety of means, including most recently, micro-Raman spectroscopy by Dr. Pablo Campra in the Pfizer and other vaccines.
These analyses have been published online at the brilliant blog Corona2Inspect by researcher Mik Anderson and have been reported recently at La Quinta Columna videos by Drs. Ricardo Delgado and Jose Sevillano, who first revealed the findings of Graphene Oxide in the vaccines made by Dr. Pablo Campra of the University of Almeria in Spain, reported here earlier, and now by Dr. Pablo Campra in an interview with Stew Peters published on November 29.
Dr. Pablo Campra Reports That Graphene Oxide Has Now Been Proved to Exist in 4 Trademark Vaccines by Micro-Raman Spectroscopy
Proving conclusively that Graphene Oxide and rGO-reduced Graphene Oxide is contained in the vaccines, Dr. Campra issued a brief video statement earlier this month describing his methodology and published a paper reporting this finding at Research Gate now translated to English and posted online at Not on the Beeb, also posted here below.
The summary of this paper states that 28 graphene nanoparticle objects selected from optical microscopy identification of 118 such objects taken from a sampling of seven random vials from four trademark vaccines left unnamed were tested under micro-Raman spectroscopy and found to definitively display the spectra for graphene oxide:
“We present here our research on the presence of graphene in covid vaccines. We have carried
out a random screening of graphene-like nanoparticles visible at the optical microscopy in
seven random samples of vials from four different trademarks, coupling images with their
spectral signatures of RAMAN vibration.
By this technique, called micro-RAMAN, we have been able to determine the presence of
graphene in these samples, after screening more than 110 objects selected for their graphene-
like appearance under optical microscopy. Out of them, a group of 28 objects have been
selected, due to the compatibility of both images and spectra with the presence of graphene
derivatives, based on the correspondence of these signals with those obtained from standards
and scientific literature. The identification of graphene oxide structures can be regarded as
conclusive in 8 of them, due to the high spectral correlation with the standard. In the
remaining 20 objects, images coupled with Raman signals show a very high level of
compatibility with undetermined graphene structures, however different than the standard
used here.
This research remains open and is made available to scientific community for discussion. We
make a call for independent researchers, with no conflict of interest or coaction from any
institution to make wider counter-analysis of these products to achieve a more detailed
knowledge of the composition and potential health risk of these experimental drugs, reminding
that graphene materials have a potential toxicity on human beings and its presence has not been declared in any emergency use authorization.”