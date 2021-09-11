Mass Deception in Massachusetts Defies the Science, Ignores the Data: Provenly UNsafe, Toxin-Laden COVID Vaccines, Harmful Masks, Harmful Tests, Not-Proved-to-Exist Virus, All Set to Harm Children Now: Parents Must Act

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | September 11, 2021
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, like several other such departments in the US, is currently running a false marketing campaign propping up the dangerous, toxin-laden vaccines now known to have caused thousands of deaths and millions of vaccine injuries, with employees of this non-science-based, non-data-driven government entity echoing the false mantras of the CDC with nothing to back them up –“The vaccines are safe and effective”– in PSAs, promo videos and on their website.
Fact? The Vaccines are UNSAFE | Fact? The Vaccines are INEFFECTIVE
Fact? Several Toxins & Poisons Have Been Found in the Vaccines: Graphene, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Bismuth, PEG, SM-102
Fact? The Vaccines are Causing BLOOD CLOTS, CONVULSIONS, STROKES, HEART DAMAGE, MISCARRIAGES, STILLBORNS, & DEATH
BOTTOMLINE: DO NOT GET THE VAX
There are a number of promo videos on the MassDPH website, including this one, featuring physicians who repeat the “safe and effective” mantra and make reference to “science.”
In other videos featuring people who do not look healthy, fit, and keen on exercise at all, a virtuous note of “we follow the science, we trust the science” is struck.
These promos and false-advertising campaigns are then played on local access television, show up on social media and are probably aired on local television as well. They are essentially marketing for the vaccine companies, but because they come from DPH, they carry that seal of surety and assurance from the Mass. Government that this is a proven fact of “Public Health.”
Mass DPH Proves Public Health is Neither About Science Nor Data
In reality, what they have now done is delineate clearly for one and all that “Public Health” is not about science nor is it about data.
And it most definitely is not about “safety”–if it were, MassDPH would be advocating scientifically-proven measures to ensure health and safety from any passing virus, real or imaginary: good nutrition, fresh air, exercise, sunshine, rest, hydration, socialization–and not the exact opposite of these tried and proven measures.
FACT: The Data Shows the COVID Vaccines are Unsafe and Ineffective
Provenly Unsafe, Toxin-Laden COVID Vaccines
No vaccine can be considered safe when it causes death and serious injury.
The current figures reported in the US CDC VAERS database–admittedly only 1% of the truth, as analyzed by the Harvard Pilgrims study regarding the underreportage of vaccine injuries, historically speaking–are truly shocking:
Nearly 15,000 deaths, 2000 miscarriages, 7000 heart attacks, 6000 myocarditis, 18,000 permanently disabled, 8000 Bell’s Palsy, 15,000 life-threatening events, 27, 000 severe allergies, and these vaccines have not been pulled from the market but have now been approved for children 12 and older, and are headed to kill and maim children 12 and younger.
Just from these figures, the vaccine is clearly not safe.
Higher figures than these have been reported, with attorney Tom Renz who is working with America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS.org) testifying through insider whistleblower testimony to a cover-up at the CDC of 45,000 deaths post-vaccine–for which he is suing, with AFLDS, the US Dept of Health and Human Services, while Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny also mentioned an insider whistleblower testifying to 200,000 deaths post-vaccine.
LAWSUIT LAUNCHED AGAINST DHHS: Computer Programmer Analyst & Mathematician Whistleblower Analyzes CMS (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services) Data on Vaccines, Death, and Harm, Finds At Least 45,000 Deaths Post COVID-Vaccines
Attorney Tom Renz/America’s Frontline Doctors’ lawsuit.
The Jane Doe whistleblower affidavit included in the Renz/AFLDS lawsuit reveals that the insider whistleblower is a computer programmer with a Mathematics background and long experience in the healthcare data analytics field, who analyzed data from CMS and found evidence of associated death and harm.
Ana Garner, another attorney in the AFLDS lawsuit, addresses the Jane Doe whistleblower testimonial in an interview with Spiro Skouras: Spiro Skouras Interviews Attorney Ana Garner: Vaccine Lawsuit Filed — Insider Blows Whistle on Coverup
Teenagers and Children Have Died and are Being Injured by the COVID Vaccines
The article linked below illustrates that more children and teenagers have already died from the COVID vaccine than from all FDA-approved vaccines in 2021. This vaccine is not safe for children and teenagers, as the MassDPH promo videos suggest. Death and life-threatening injury is not safety.
Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact News, Lifesite News, Daily Expose UK, Sons of Liberty Media, The COVID Blog have been charting vaccine deaths and injury since last December–the hundreds of cases profiled there are shocking to read about.
Vaccine Injuries from COVID-19 Shots Fill Hospitals as U.S. Government Lies and Claims a “Pandemic of Unvaccinated”/Health Impact News/September 9, 2021
Proven Toxic & Causing Major Vaccine Injury
Several different groups of scientists and medical researchers have now published their findings of toxins found in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, covered in a number of articles and podcasts at this site, all of them being linked here:
Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs
The latest articles here cover the graphene and other nanoparticulates found in the vaccines which cause thrombosis and injury to the organs. Micrographs of the blood of the vaccinated show clotted blood and graphene in the blood.
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson
Trojan Horse Sabotage of LNP-GO in COVID mRNA Vaccines: Dr. Antoinetta Gatti Explains Nanoparticles Inside Cells Destroy the Innate Defense Mechanism of Cells & Cause Blood Clots
Whistleblowing Doctor’s Township of Lytton, Canada Demolished in Fire With Plans for Net-Zero Green Rebuild Where Dr. Charles Hoffe Reveals Blood Clots in Majority of Vaccinated Patients and Speaks of “Permanently-Damaged Hearts”
Clot Formation Post Pfizer/Moderna/All Gene-Based Vaccines Potentially Lethal, Children Must Not Get the Shot: Urgent Appeal from Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
COVID Vaccine Victims March in New York to Raise Public Awareness
If the vaccines were safe and effective as MassDPH says, over and over, there would not be large groups on social media such as Telegram (and Facebook, until Facebook shut down the large groups) devoted to COVID Vaccine Injuries, nor rallies and protests against the vaccines, as the recent one in New York.
Nurses, doctors, healthcare workers of different kinds are reporting (on social media/videos on Tik Tok, Telegram, Bitchute, Brighteon, Brand New Tube) the huge influx of vaccine-injured flooding ERs and hospitals.
This Telegram group collates vaccine injuries around the world and has over 30,000 subscribers: https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries
Proven Ineffective: The Vaccinated Are Being Reported to Show Breakthrough Cases–Which Might Just Be Vaccine Injury
Breakthrough cases of a mythical variant or is this vaccine injury from the graphene and other nanometalics poisoning the blood and the organs, as many medical researchers and analysts now suggest? (Graphene poisoning with EMF radiation can cause the same symptoms being imputed to COVID, as Dr. Young has discussed.)
Either way, the COVID vaccines are not protecting vaccinated people from getting the flu or getting sick from the not-proved-to-exist SARS-COV-2 or professed variants.
Massachusetts DPH in fact reports a jump in cases, with 4,415 “fully vaccinated” testing positive.
September 7, 2021 Boston Herald article: Massachusetts coronavirus breakthrough cases jump 4,415 last week, more than 600 fully vaccinated people a day
Now the storyline in Massachusetts, as recorded in this article is that “People who are unvaccinated are at a higher risk for infection and a severe case.”
In other words, the vaccine will save you only from a severe case of COVID, while not having the vaccine opens you to severe COVID: this is sleight of hand trickery and deception which the pharmaceutical industry has been using for decades to push all vaccines on people–and on children–and it is severely flawed.
While much has been written, published, and discussed about the innate fallacy of this historic argument including in Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ groundbreaking book, DIssolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, the bottomline surely is that the toxic COVID vaccines–leading to death and injury–do not stop you from getting COVID either, or what is being passed off as COVID–a cluster of symptoms comprising coughing, inability to breathe, reduced oxygen, etc which are also symptomatic of chemical and radiation poisoning, as Dr. Young has reported on extensively.
The La Quinta Columna scientists and Dr. Young have both speculated on Graphene Oxide in previous vaccines (flu/pertussis) along with 5G creating the symptomology being called COVID.
“Graphene oxide toxicity is associated with physical destruction, oxidative stress, DNA damage, inflammatory response, apoptosis, autophagy, and necrosis.” –Dr. Young, A Cry for Humanity
Earlier information from Barnstable, Massachusetts/August 4, 2021
74 Percent of COVID-19 Cases From Massachusetts Outbreak Occurred in Fully Vaccinated People: Study/July 30, 2021/Epoch Times
Data from Israel also points to the vaccinated suffering from this symptomology and being named COVID cases:
COVID-19 cases in Israel continue to rise despite vaccines, booster shots and freedom-crushing restrictions/09/08/2021/By Mary Villareal/Vaccine Deaths
“Israel has recorded nearly 2,000 cases per million people, or nearly 0.2% of the entire population, in a single day despite being the leading country to inoculate its population. The figure only looked at one day’s worth of tests and the rate is thought to have been driven up by a testing push ahead of school reopenings.
However, the country has consistently reported some of the highest infection rates in the world since mid-August, during an unprecedented third wave, despite being one of the most vaccinated nations (currently, 63 percent of the population is fully vaccinated).”COVID-19 cases in Israel continue to rise despite vaccines, booster shots and freedom-crushing restrictions/09/08/2021/By Mary Villareal/Vaccine Deaths
Information from the UK–Dead from COVID or Dead from the Vaccine?
Vaccine Injuries from COVID-19 Shots Fill Hospitals as U.S. Government Lies and Claims a “Pandemic of Unvaccinated”/Health Impact News, Sep 9, 2021
“The Vaccine is 95% Effective” mantra turns out to be 100% Deception: Read the Science
A Lancet article has exposed the wrongfulness of the 95% Effective mantra and describes the truth of what is meant by “effective” in terms of absolute versus relative risk reduction, and the concept of Number Needed to Vaccinate. In actuality, in clinical trials prior to release, the vaccine has not been proved to be effective at all.
The April 20, 2021 Lancet article – “Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness – the elephant (not) in the room.” – https://bit.ly/3w02bYh
This article from Millions Against Medical Mandates describes the problem and explains further why the 95% figure is 100% deception:
COVID Vaccine – 95% Effective at Misleading YOU/Millions Against Medical Mandates/June 9, 2021
Harmful Masks, Harmful Tests, Not-Proved-To-Exist Virus
Children in Massachusetts have now been forced by Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Governor Charlie Baker to self-suffocate for long hours with masks as they start school this fall.
Masks have been proven unsafe, dangerous, unhealthy, and harmful. This letter spells out the facts, and needs to be addressed by the Mass DESE–Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The mask mandates need to be stopped.
MassDPH needs to know masks are not approved by the FDA either–they are medical devices and no-one, let alone a child, should be forced to wear a mask and inhibit their breathing for 8 hours a day. Mass DPH and the Board of Education as also school committees and school administrations are incurring liability in forcing harm on their students.
Science Journalist & Mother to Massachusetts Commissioner of Education: Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY
Further focus on tests to be published here shortly. The COVID tests are seriously traumatizing and abusive to children, have been noted by their inventor to be useless as indicators of disease, and should not be used to diagnose a disease which by all accounts is for most age-groups a mild flu with a 99.97% survival rate and can be cured with Vitamin C, D, zinc, and extant drugs like Ivermectin. Hydrochloroquinone and Chlorine Dioxide.
Finally, the CDC, along with MassDPH has admitted having no knowledge of a purified isolate of either SARS-COV-2 or the Delta variant–as have many other Public Health departments around the world.
New FOIA Request Reveals Entire Pandemic Based on Scientific Fraud: CDC Concedes Inability to Locate Purified Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant by Koch’s Postulates, Says Viruses can be Isolated “Only by Growth in Cell Culture”
Massachusetts Department of Health Reports “No Responsive Documents” to FOIA Request for Information on Purified Isolate of Professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus & Delta Variant Forming Basis for all State COVID Restrictions
Office of the Governor, Massachusetts Admits They Have No Information on Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus –and No Basis Therefore for All COVID Restrictions, Mandates, Vaccine-Pushes by Governor and Government
Testing and masking interminably for a cold and flu virus which can be easily treated and certainly does not need a vaccine which is laden with toxins and causing a staggering number of deaths and injuries are not science-driven actions but political and profit-line-protection actions which cause harm, not health.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has proved it is not “following the science.” Ditto, the Commissioner and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Also made clear currently is that the edifice of Public Health is a careful front for pharmaceutically-driven tyranny and not in any way linked to the Public or to Health.
Parents in Massachusetts will need to take action to halt the harmful mandates and actions being taken by the school system and DPH against the best interests, health, safety, and well-being of our schoolchildren. Currently, our children are being traumatized and abused for lack of attention to science and commonsense in the public school system.
