Office of the Governor, Massachusetts Admits They Have No Information on Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus –and No Basis Therefore for All COVID Restrictions, Mandates, Vaccine-Pushes by Governor and Government

Report | Ramola D | September 3, 2021
As reported recently in the article reporting the Massachusetts Department of Public Health FOIA response of “no documents” on an isolate of the professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus, the Governor’s Office in Massachusetts earlier returned a response (8/11/2021) to the August 10, 2021 FOIA request by this reporter for scientific information on the isolation of the professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus and Delta variant, stating the office has no records that fall within the scope of the request, and referring the query to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Governor Office Response Admits There is No Basis for Any Kind of COVID Restriction or Mandate Issued By Governor or Government: There Is No Proof Of Virus or Pandemic They Can Produce
Given that this requester specified the need for Virus/Disease information forming the basis for “all ill-advised restrictions and advisories particularly regarding public transport, masking and vaccines in schools and colleges–previously made, being made, or planned by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Governor, the CDC, and the US Dept of Health and Human Services citing the Existence of a Virus, a Variant, a Pandemic, and a Public Health Emergency,” it can clearly be concluded the Office of the Governor is admitting that no such information nor scientific and legal basis exists for the entire “pandemic” — run on a drill at first, as exposed in Newsbreak 81, exacerbated into an endless nightmare of orders, mask mandates, and lockdowns, and currently being used to push a dangerous and deadly toxin-laden vaccine which is recording a catastrophic number of deaths and injuries at the CDC VAERS, EudraVigilance, and UK Yellow Card databases, as well in numerous social media platforms and alt media platforms online.
The numbers of cases and deaths being published on mainstream media — which is propped up by the pharmaceutical industry and defense and telecom industries all of which have a stake in the new profitlines being expanded by COVID vaccines, masks, and testing operations — are based on False-Positives from the faulty PCR test, involve propaganda and psychological warfare, and seem to have been fabricated to push baseless fear, terror, and the deadly COVID vaccines on people.
Up to 90% of PCR Tests for COVID-19 May Be False Positives/Jeff Brown, Brownstone Research, August 31, 2020
Governor’s Office Makes No Reference to Alarming Figures Noted in FOIA Request of Death and Injury From the Unsafe and Deadly COVID Vaccines
It is also curious and notable that the Office of the Governor made no reference to the figures included in the request citing the high numbers of deaths and injuries post-vaccine in the US, UK, and EU Adverse Reactions databases, nor gave any indication of being appalled at the high numbers reported.
Those numbers have currently climbed, and include the deaths of children and teenagers. These five articles compiling recent data offer a bird’s eye-view of the death toll directly attributed to the COVID vaccines at these databases, and insight into the human toll from stories in social media:
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next/Vaccine Impact News, September 2, 2021
Forget Everything Else! Look at THE VAER’s NUMBERS on Injuries and Deaths!/Dr. Robert Young/August 18, 2021
Official U.S. Government Stats on COVID Vaccines: 13,627 Deaths 2,826,646 Injuries 1,429 Fetal Deaths in Pregnant Women/Vaccine Impact News, August 30, 2021
21,766 DEAD Over 2 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots/Vaccine Impact News, August 18, 2021
Military Doctor: “The COVID Vaccine Program has Killed More Young Active Duty People Than COVID Did”/Vaccine Impact News, August 27, 2021
Screenshot of the response letter from Office of the Governor:
FOIA Request for Definitive Scientific Evidence of the SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus
The wording of this writer’s FOIA request for definitive scientific evidence of the putative virus causing this endless political “pandemic” was identical to that sent simultaneously to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (reported here), CDC, and DHHS, and is as follows:
“Request for all Scientific White Papers, Reports, Studies Related to
1) the Isolation of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus in human beings and
2) the Isolation of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus, “Delta Variant” in human beings
directly from a sample taken from a labeled COVID-Diseased or COVID-Dead Patient (diseased or dead only due to SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant of SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus), where the sample was not first combined in any way with any other genetic material, and where the Patient did not have any other disease such as Pneumonia, Influenza, etc;
3) the Inducement of the COVID-19 disease in a healthy person using this Isolate of the SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus proving Koch’s postulates of Disease Transmission;
4) the Inducement of the COVID-19 disease in a healthy person using this Isolate of the “Delta Variant” of the SARS-COV-2 Virus/COVID-19 Virus proving Koch’s postulates of Disease Transmission;
and forming the basis for all ill-advised restrictions and advisories–particularly regarding public transport, masking and vaccines in schools and colleges–previously made, being made, or planned by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Governor, the CDC, and the US Dept of Health and Human Services citing the Existence of a Virus, a Variant, a Pandemic, and a Public Health Emergency.
Clarification 1: This is a request for full disclosure of all scientific studies, reports, and white papers related to the isolation of the SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus and Delta Variant in human beings, which form the Proof of Virus, Proof of Pandemic, and Reason for Use/Basis used for all the questionable “Public Health” “mandates” “guidances” “advisories” and “requirements” issuing forth from the Massachusetts Dept of Public Health, the Governor’s office, and the CDC, for wearing hazardous health-destroying masks, feudally directing human behavior in distancing six feet, and coercing the taking of an experimental and deadly mRNA vaccine (Which has now been recorded, as of August 3, 2021 by the CDC, EudraVigilance, MHRA Yellow Card Scheme and other Vaccine Adverse Reactions Databases to have now jointly caused 35,227 DEATHS and 3,679,601 INJURIES ( as reported to CDC VAERS (USA) through to July 23, 2021, to EudraVigilance (which covers 27 countries only in the EU reporting to the EU EMA EudraVigilance) through to July 31, 2021, and to the Yellow Card System (U.K.) through to July 21, 2021.”–Sources:
CDC: 11,940 DEAD 618,648 Injuries and 1,175 Unborn Babies DEAD Following COVID-19 Shots/Health Impact News, August 1, 2021;
20,595 DEAD 1.9 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots/Health Impact News, August 3, 2021)
Clarification 2: Isolate means “to separate something from other things with which it is connected or mixed”–Cambridge Dictionary definition.
Clarification 3: This request is not for information on something procured by means of
1) Culturing something,
2) Nasally swabbing something from any randomly sick (with some other disease) or healthy person,
3) Amplifying something via PCR Test (Which its inventor Dr. Kary Mullis has clearly stated is not to be used to diagnose any disease),
4) the Sequencing of something,
5) or the Computer-Generated Sequencing of something.
This is a media request–Information received will be published immediately at Ramola D Reports broadcast channels and at The Everyday Concerned CItizen, print media site and magazine–and so a waiver of any fee is requested.”
Letter from Legal Counsel in Office of the Mass. Governor in response to this FOI request:
To confirm receipt of the response from the Office of the Governor, this writer wrote back:
“Thank you very much for this information, which confirms that the Office of the Massachusetts Governor has no records or documents related to a purified isolate of the SARS-COV-2 or COVID-Virus and Delta Variant, proving its existence or transmission and justifying any announcement of a pandemic by the Governor with attendant restrictions on people’s God-given and Constitutionally protected rights and freedoms.”
This request was modeled on the request made by Patrick King to the Alberta, Canada Government (reported here) and echoes the science-seeking intent behind the requests made also by Christine Massey and her team to various departments of Health worldwide, and the requests made by Frances Leader to the MHRA, UK.
Governments Need to Give up the False-Narrative of the Pandemic, Banish all Mask Mandates, and Halt the Deadly COVID Vaccines
If none of these governments and Public Health departments can provide proof of existence of an actual virus that is causing this supposed pandemic–and given that the torturous RT-PCR Test furnishes 90% False-Positives, was being used at too-high amplification cycles, could be used “to detect anything” as per the inventor, Kary Mullis, and given that the CDC acknowledges only 6% of actual deaths earlier ascribed to COVID-19 in 2020 could truly be ascribed to COVID since 94% had co-morbidities and advanced age–why is this farce being permitted to continue?
This FOIA request response, coupled with the response from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, reported here, establish definitively that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has no scientific or legal basis for any issuance of orders, advisories, guidance, mandates regarding wearing masks–including to schoolchildren in public schools and riders on the Metro buses and trains–getting (the unsafe and ineffective) COVID vaccines, socially distancing, closing businesses down, working remotely, testing nonstop (for a not-proved-to-exist virus) or anything else citing a Public Health Emergency, a Pandemic, or Variant Proliferation.
There cannot be a Public Health Emergency when there is no proof of existence of a virus or a communicable disease.
It is time for the Massachusetts Government to withdraw all advisories, halt the dangerous vaccinations, and cease the muzzling of schoolchildren, store-clerks, bus- and train-riders, citing a non-existent virus and a non-existent pandemic.
Enough information has now been acquired to legally challenge all “pandemic” restrictions and collectively engage in non-compliance to all of these illegal and unlawful mandates and restrictions–which are also causing grave physical, psychological, and economic harm to the children and the people of Massachusetts.
This FOIA request can be read in full at Muckrock here.
RELATED
Massachusetts Department of Health Reports “No Responsive Documents” to FOIA Request for Information on Purified Isolate of Professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus & Delta Variant Forming Basis for all State COVID Restrictions
CDC, DHHS and Massachusetts Governor, Dept. of Health Queried for Information on Isolation & Transmission of “SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus” & “Delta Variant” Behind all “Public Health Guidance”