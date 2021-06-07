From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | June 7, 2021

Unreported by mainstream media, a recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US DOD (Department of Defense) and DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) suggests a concerning focus and expansion of the US government’s current orientation and fixation on “future public health emergencies.”

“On May 20, 2021, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Andrea Palm signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue the agencies’ partnership in defeating COVID-19 and preparing for future public health emergencies. The MOU establishes the framework under which the Department of Defense (DoD) will continue to support HHS with acquisition efforts to expand domestic industrial capacity of health and medical resources; procure diagnostics and medical supplies for the Strategic National Stockpile; and accelerate the development, manufacture, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.” —DOD Press Release, May 26, 2021

What this reveals is a new structure being set in place whereby the Department of Defense will assist Health and Human Services in procuring contractors ostensibly for product support within “public health” requirements—Defense contractors, used to working with DOD, thereby extending the military industrial base supported by Defense funding across Health & Human Services and merging “support networks” of paid contractor companies paid to produce products—essentially enabling the further structuring, standardizing, and militarizing of health care.

Not merely is the DOD concerning itself now with the health care of the citizenry, it is advertising its allegiance to the profit-centric pharmaceutical, medical diagnostics, and medical equipment industry (as opposed to focus on people-friendly natural health care with naturopathy, homeopathy, traditional medicine as millions of Americans now use, more successfully than allopathy) and entrenching this industrial collaboration with a new “permanent policy and oversight office,” the “Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell”:

“Following the Department of Defense’s acquisition support to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment established the Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell (DA2) as a permanent policy and oversight office under the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell (JRAC). Led by Mr. Brent Ingraham, the JRAC Executive Director, DA2 includes acquisition professionals and medical experts from the military departments and DoD agencies and serves as the single entry point for interagency requests to the DoD acquisition enterprise.” –DA2 Fact Sheet (PDF linked in the DOD press release, also downloadable here)

DA2 is unashamedly focused on helping the non-proven COVID-19 pandemic along, despite much information forthcoming today on the use of simple and natural prevention and care protocols from doctors such as Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zince, Ivermectin, and HCQ:

“DA2 is currently organized by product line based on the requirements and priorities set by HHS during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current DA2 product lines (as of May 2021) are  screening and diagnostics equipment and materials,  pharmaceuticals,  personal protective equipment, and  vaccine delivery solutions. These product lines have evolved as the response to COVID-19 evolved.” –DA2 Fact Sheet

Image: Screenshot, DA2 Fact Sheet, advertising the product focus here and to come, with DOD setting up the contractual infrastructure to enroll biotech companies in government-supported full-spectrum bio-surveillance to bio-control via tests and vaccines (PPE for show)

Testing and Vaccinating Children to Kingdom Come

Especially concerning are the awards currently made under this MOU of “acquisition support”:

“Most recently under this partnership, DoD awarded three agreements totaling $650 million to Clinical Enterprise, Inc. (Eurofins), PerkinElmer Health Sciences, Inc., and Battelle Memorial Institute. These awards will support the government’s efforts to expand domestic COVID-19 testing for K-8 schools, underserved populations, and congregate settings such as homeless shelters.”

Expected to last until September 2023, this agreement in itself raises questions. As do the awards made to these testing companies currently to support COVID testing in K-8 schools nationwide (as well as other groups: the homeless, and people in “congregated care settings”) raises major concerns: why must kindergarten, elementary and middle school children be tested for a very questionable mild-flu when they are in a non-risk group for it anyway and when it has a 99.97% recovery rate for them anyway?

Image showing how children suffer with a forced nasal swab up their nostrils: Yahoo article

Preparations are being made therefore on a very large scale by DOD and DHHS to test children in K-8 schools nationwide for COVID-19—which no doubt will be followed by thrusting the experimental and adverse-reaction-causing gene-based vaccines on children (as the DA2 focus on “vaccine-delivery solutions” indicates)–or attempting to, in a very structured way. This comes at a time when vaccines are being arbitrarily approved for children 12 and under by the FDA and being irresponsibly promoted by the CDC, in the face of increased numbers of deaths and adverse reactions reported worldwide, including by the VAERS database at the CDC.

Looking briefly into each of these companies awarded these testing awards for millions of dollars, this is exactly what is being revealed: Testing is intended to roll out vaccines among children (and the other groups to be captured here, the homeless, elderly in care homes, etc.)

Between them, these companies are focusing on specific areas of the United States: the Northeast, South, Midwest, and Western states.

Eurofins Has Been PCR-testing Since Early in the Game

An international company with 800 labs in 50 countries, and annual revenue which jumped 20% in 2020 from 4. 6 billion to 5.4 billion Euros (no doubt thanks to COVID), “Eurofins has been awarded the agreement to test up to 24.6 million people in the Northeast and South regions.”

“Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics companies, which operate a network of 20 CLIA-certified labs, have been at the forefront of COVID-19 testing. Eurofins launched its first RT-PCR assay for SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. on March 13, 2020. The FDA-emergency use authorized assay, developed by Eurofins Viracor, Inc., is ranked one of the most sensitive on the market, according to the FDA’s SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel.[1] —Eurofins Press Release on the DOD/DHHS Award

It appears that Eurofins has been a beneficiary of the “pandemic” from the very beginning, and is networked into the industry of beneficiaries, dominant among whom are the vaccine-makers, while also being responsible for the odd focus on the PCR test which inventor Kary Mullis has himself stated will “find anything” and cannot be used for the isolation of any virus:

PCR Test inventor Kary Mullis addresses what the PCR Test can and cannot do

“In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 24 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK™ testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.” –Eurofins press release

Notably, the arm of Eurofin which intends to test thousands of American schoolchildren is working with an already in-place agency equipped to speedily schedule, set up, and produce test reports, which will assist in “outreach” or pulling in hundreds of schools into this completely unnecessary testing program. In the words of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, retired academic and immunologist, “there is no such thing as asymptomatic contagion,” so why test for it? Why test children, in fact, for it?

“Eurofins will partner with Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, to scale school and community outreach across both regions. Affinity has developed a fully integrated, HIPAA-compliant technology platform, Assure™, which will be used as the end-to-end platform to provide up-to-the-minute scheduling, test results, and reports.” –Eurofins press release

Eurofins also reveals in its press release it was “one of 187 vendors vying for the national COVID-19 testing agreement, which was awarded on May 25th” and, ominously, that “outreach to schools and community- based organizations will begin immediately.”

Perkin Elmer Health Sciences Reveals the Push to Test Schoolchildren and Care Homes Will Be Free

Perkin Elmer has been awarded a focus on testing schools and care homes “in the Western U.S. that includes California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, and indicates on its website that this testing will be free—which may be the case in all awards.

“Free COVID-19 Testing Now Available to Every Student, Teacher, Staff Member in K-8 Schools & Individuals in Underserved Communities & Congregate Settings”–Perkins Elmer website

(Obviously not free to the taxpayer, since DOD is handing over budgeted funds to these companies to test children.)

Perkins Elmer is also keen to advertise the smoothness of their process. Happy, smiling children’s faces on the website do not however reveal the truth, that children scream in pain when six-inch nasal swabs are pushed up their noses, and when even adults squirm and shout or grit their teeth in pain when the nasal swab invasion occurs—as several videos online and circulating on social media reveal.

False-advertising of painfully intrusive COVID nasal swab tests pictured as gentle and painless on Perkins Elmer website

This image from a TV show is more accurate–and the extreme invasiveness of it should tell any parent this is not something to inflict upon a child

Batelle Pans to Test 750, 000 People a Day

Batelle, located in Columbus, Ohio has been awarded the testing for the Midwest. A very peculiar non-profit research institution which mysteriously makes nearly 10 billion dollars in annual revenue (as reported for 2020) and does major biotech management for Defense & DOE including lately landing contracts to manage national labs at Los Alamos and Savannah River, Batelle is fully engaged with COVID-19 contracts these days, ranging from working with Ohio State University, Northwestern University and IARPA to “combat misinformation about COVID” (a major subject on Media/Intelligence deception requiring its own report) to this testing contract pursuing school-children and the homeless and the elderly for intrusive nasal assault and subsequent gene-based vaccination.

“Battelle has been selected to manage the logistics of administering COVID-19 tests for millions of Americans in 16 states through the U.S. Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Midwest Expanded Testing Coordination Hub, the Department of Defense announced May 26. Outreach and coordination will begin immediately while testing will commence in early July and be conducted primarily in schools and also include access for underserved populations such as the homeless and people in other congregate care settings.” –Batelle Press Release, May 27, 2021

Batelle has been doing so well during the pandemic and with its close relationship to Defense in fact that this 10-billion-dollar-making “non-profit” is now planning to go whole-hog and spin off a for-profit doing gene-technology research:

“But to really make an impact in a fragmented biotech market, the Columbus research nonprofit is spinning out an advanced lab and full staff as a for-profit company developing its own research and offering one-stop, end-to-end contract research for pharmaceutical makers and other research institutions, CEO Lou Von Thaer said.

“You can see the potential is huge,” Von Thaer said. “This company will be able to operate independently and also be able to reach back into Battelle.

“We think this can be a very fast grower.”

AmplifyBio LLC launched last week with $200 million in startup capital, half property and assets from Battelle and half in cash from venture capital firms. Unlike most startups, the new company gains an instant staff of 125 experienced scientists and technicians, plus a slate of commercial customers and revenue.”

—‘Potential is huge’: Why Battelle gave its gene therapy startup a head start/The Business Journals/May 10, 2021

The Language of Profit Equals the Oppression of School-children

The unsubtly deceiving language of profit evidenced in “helping schools” and “serving the underserved communities of the homeless and other congregate settings” to “contain transmission” and “address asymptomatic contagion” translates to continued and expanded oppression of school-children in the US, already suffering from mask-wearing, lockdowns, virtual school, social distancing, isolation and quarantine protocols—none of which are scientific, sociologically-advisable, or psychologically-supportive, as several physicians, psychologists, and others have stated.

COVID-testing currently involves the use of a painful nasal swab: forcing schoolchildren or coercing them into permitting this painful bodily invasion is child abuse and should not be permitted.

Yet we have here evidence of an entire industry being built around this abusive assault on children. This includes Universities, who are participating in this national abuse: for instance, Ohio State University is engaged in manufacturing swabs and tests, as this report informs us.

COVID-Testing is Unnecessary, Painful, Unreliable and Needs to be Stopped, Not Expanded

COVID PCR Tests have been ruled to be unreliable in a Portuguese court. They have been found to contain nanotechnology itself delivering a form of vaccine. Information on what is on the swabs continues to come in, and includes this Slovakian analysis of DARPA hydrogel and lithium in the nanolipids used in the vaccines.

Mark Sexton, an ex-police officer from the United Kingdom refers to Dr. Carrie Madej’s discussions of DARPA hydrogel and this Slovakian PCR test analysis and states unequivocally that the PCR tests are contaminated, and that their use essentially is an act of bioterrorism against people.

His address to all is to ask everyone to take PCR tests to the police, as evidence “to prove and show we are being attacked, these items are contaminated, and this is an act of terrorism.”

PCR-Tests do not find COVID, as per the inventor Kary Mullis:

Kary Mullis says, “You can find almost anything in anybody with the PCR”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7BEyMO5Un2Cc/

Cassandra Dunn, a registered nurse, describes the carcinogenic and sterilizing ethylene dioxide on the swabs:

Dr. Ariyana Love has compiled much of the available information on the dangers of the tests and swabs:

Masks And Covid Tests Contain Nanotech Vaccines Without Informed Consent

Slovakia Report: Covid “Tests” Contaminated With Nanotech Hydrogels And Lithium

Parents are Standing up to Masks, Parents Need to Stand Up to COVID Tests

Parents are standing up now to forced mask-wearing in schools for their children, as this excellent interview with the Petersens in Florida by B. J Edwards illustrates, and it appears parents must also stand up now to stop the coerced COVID-testing in schools and prevent incoming coercion or pressure to take the COVID vaccines for their children.

Petersens speak with BJ Edwards and Mr. Anderson on Saturday morning Christian radio show Last Call Radio.

MOUs Generally Signal Long-Haul Activity

Judging by the DOD’s (secretive and disruptive) MOU with the Department of Justice in 1994, where military electromagnetic weapons and acoustic neuroweapons were brought to the streets of America by cover as “crowd-control technologies” and “surveillance technologies”–causing infinite harm to Americans, as frequently reported by this writer including here, and yet to be addressed properly by Congress if we are to turn back the crisis of physical abuse and torture with technology that has resulted, it appears that when the DOD signs such agreements, the impact is extreme and long-lasting.

So it appears safe to say that by this MOU, whereby DOD is wedding itself to DHHS with a train of contractors, protocols, and taxpayer-funded product-support, Defense and the medical industries are digging in for the long haul – of wreaking profits from useless and dangerous tests, leading on to experimental, disability-and-death-causing vaccines, while children and others being targeted by these multi-million dollar initiatives and awards suffer.

The language in the DA2 Fact Sheet and the DOD press release suggest further that this “acquisition support” is being provided in the interests of national defense, homeland security, rapid contracting to meet emergency needs and so on. The DOD recently revealed that the budgeting request sent in by them to Congress this year was 715 billion, with an overall ask from the Biden-Harris administration at 752 billion dollars. Billions to burn? It’s most definitely not in the national interest to make our children suffer physically and psychologically (swabs and masks, school shutdowns and virtual schooling) and die (and there are reports now of children dying from the vaccine.)

This writer has submitted a FOIA request for this MOU to both DOD and DHHS and will cover this subject further.

Meanwhile, American parents of schoolchildren are advised to research widely, learn more about the COVID-19 tests — and be unafraid to say NO to coercion from schools, testing agencies, and the profit-centered conglomerate here which is being upheld by a most deceiving US Government.

