Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP Sounds an Impassioned Alarm Call to the World, Warns of Mass Depopulation and Extreme Totalitarianism if mRNA Vaccines, Vaccine Passports, Top-Up Vaccines, Digital IDs & a One-World Database Are Not Stopped

Report and Links | Ramola D | April 14, 2021

As some may know, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer Vice President of Allergy and Respiratory Diseases, scientific advisor and 32-year pharmaceutical industry veteran has been very active lately giving several interviews on video, radio and email, sounding an alarm to all that the experimental mRNA vaccines, which have not been proven safe–as many other doctors including Dr. Carrie Madej have stated–and which are causing deaths, blood clots, paralysis, stroke in thousands of recipients, in addition to less dramatic yet still unnerving side-effects such as rashes, sore arms, lasting headaches, are unsafe and should be avoided.

Dr. Michael Yeadon

In an interview with James Delingpole, Dr. Yeadon stated that given that people have died from the vaccines, which unleash a biological reaction that is unpredictable–the spike protein whose creation is intentionally invoked by the synthetic mRNA pathogen is continually activated and can coagulate blood, as the AstraZeneca vaccines now demonstrate–and no long-term studies have been conducted, there are no guarantees of safety when people take the experimental vaccine: “You are playing Russian Roulette with your life.”

That clip (used in Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?) can be heard here:

In an interview with Lifesite news, a must-read, Dr. Yeadon says that numerous aspects of the ongoing charade worldwide suggest clearly that “governments are lying to you” and that eugenicists and power-crazed controllers are behind the push to vaccinate everyone in the world, usher in vaccine passports or digitally-controllable social credit systems to control access to any aspect of communal life including sporting events, malls, restaurants, gyms, force people into further compliance to genetic engineering via periodic “top-up vaccines,” and enslave people worldwide into a greater totalitarianism than the world has ever seen before.

EXCLUSIVE – Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’ | Lifesite News, Patrick Delaney | April 7, 2021

“In the last year I have realized that my government and its advisers are lying in the faces of the British people about everything to do with this coronavirus. Absolutely everything. It’s a fallacy this idea of asymptomatic transmission and that you don’t have symptoms, but you are a source of a virus. That lockdowns work, that masks have a protective value obviously for you or someone else, and that variants are scary things and we even need to close international borders in case some of these nasty foreign variants get in.” (Lifesite News)

It’s “samiants,” not “variants,” he says, dismissing the idea that dozens of variants are being found. “I don’t know what Vanden Bossche is about. There was no possibility at all, based on all of the variants that are in the public domain, 4000 or so of them, none of them are going to escape immunity [i.e. become more dangerous].

“Nevertheless, politicians and health advisers (to loads of governments) are saying that they are. They’re lying. Well, why would you do that?”

Going on to discuss how vaccine passports will work, Dr. Yeadon points out that wealthy eugenicists are behind this push to vaccinate the world, and that what is really happening is a stealth depopulation program.

“Why are they doing this? Since no benign reason is apparent, the use of vaccine passports along with a “banking reset” could usher in totalitarianism unlike the world has ever seen. Recalling the evil of Stalin, Mao, and Hitler, “mass depopulation” remains a logical outcome. The fact that this at least could be true means everyone must “fight like crazy to make sure that system never forms.” (Lifesite News)

Children are at great risk, he says in the Delingpod podcast, urging parents not to bring their children to vaccination sites or permit them to be vaccinated. No studies of significance have been run, to ensure safety. A study which is going on of 300 children is not enough to guarantee safety of this vaccine for children or to detect all side-effects, he says. “It’s underpowered statistically….don’t bring your children to be vaccinated. They’re not at risk from this virus, use your brain, you can work this out, don’t let them be vaccinated…regarding this vaccine, you can’t trust this government and its advisors. They want to do something that’s not to do with protecting you from this virus.” (Clip below.)

Listen to the whole Delingpod Podcast here: James Delingpole speaks with Dr. Michael Yeadon

Listen to Dr. Yeadon speak with Taylor Hudak at The Last American Vagabond: Dr. Michael Yeadon ex Pfizer VP Speaks Out On Dangers Of MRNA Vaccines & COVID Illusion

Listen to Dr. Yeadon at Truth Media–Mass Testing Must Stop: COVID Truth – Part 1, COVID Truth – Part 2

(There are other interviews, please search at Bitchute and Brighteon.)

Denmark has currently stopped the Astra Zeneca vaccines which have caused fatal blood clots in many in Europe.

Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the US have been currently “paused” by the FDA.

Stories of relatives dying after the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines continue to ripple across social media daily.

Deaths recorded at the CDC database currently have exceeded 2300, while adverse reactions reported number almost 57,000. It can only be hoped that people of conscience working at CDC, MHRA, FDA step forward and do their part in halting these experimental vaccines and preventing them from hurting even more people indiscriminately, not to mention causing thousands of deaths.

Please share this information widely, to save lives.