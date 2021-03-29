Dr. Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction – and Could Wipe out the Human Race

Repost of video link & Note | Ramola D | March 29, 2021

Dr. Vernon Coleman recommends everyone watch and share this video (link below) worldwide immediately. The charge of the COVID mRNA vaccines being a depopulation bioweapon made here is not an idle one; many scientists and doctors are saying the same thing today while explaining why and how in slightly different ways currently.

Dr. Vernon Coleman

The theories put forward by Dr. Geert Vannden Bosche regarding mutating viruses are echoed here by Dr. Coleman–while other scientists (Dr. Mike Yeadon for instance) who question Dr. Bosche’s statements and theories also suggest the vaccine is a bioweapon which will cause genocide on a massive scale, explaining why in a slightly different way (to be posted shortly).

That these vaccines are likely to cause mass deaths within the next four years in addition to disability on an astronomical scale is emphasized here, along with a mention of “pathogenic priming” and dangers to all vaccinated of “cytokine storms” in presence of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus or any newly forming mutated version of the virus–that is, the virus putatively seen as responsible for COVID-19, which has never been isolated.

Dr. Coleman refers to a destabilizing of the immune system of millions whereby everyone vaccinated “has the potential to become a mass murderer because their bodies will become laboratories making lethal viruses” and then shedding these viruses, even as asymptomatic carriers, endangering others (who are mRNA-vaccinated) whose immune systems have been destroyed and displaced by the systems created by the mRNA vaccines.

I personally question the existence of viruses as an infecting mechanism after examining the information on exosomes presented by many today especially Dr. Andy Kaufmann and learning further that the Spanish flu was not transmitted to others by secretions from sick patients as widely presumed (Fauci in fact published on bacterial pneumonia from the upper respiratory tract killing off vast numbers of people, not a flu virus), as well as examining Terrain Theory as presented by many doctors especially Dr. Zara Anna Bourgeois who discussed this at Ramola D Reports, but am posting this here for purposes of information, and especially for medical professionals who have their own theories and greater understanding of this situation–please research further on your own and draw your own conclusions.

Either way it is clear to me after speaking with several doctors and molecular biologists and watching many videos and presentations that governments and mainstream media are lying outright about the vaccines’ “safety and efficacy” and that people are indeed dying and suffering after taking the Pfizer BioNTech Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines:

Mass Deception by Governments Promoting a Lethal Vaccine While Deaths Pile Up at VAERS, CDC Website.

The New York Times is wrong in suggesting, as the CDC suggests, that the deaths and disability reactions recorded at the CDC website from those who have taken the mRNA vaccines are not cause for alarm, cannot be causatively linked to the vaccines, and mean nothing because they statistically register as a tiny blip on the screen–these numbers are rising and if the vaccines are not halted stat, “statistical significance” will start to matter soon: Promoting the COVID Psy Op: Neil MacFarquhar of The New York Times Ignores the Facts & Pushes False-Narratives.

I echo Dr. Coleman’s overall message, for reasons of the bodily and brain destruction accruing from the mRNA vaccines, as described by many doctors, including Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Andy Wakefield, Dr. Rima Laibow, Dr. Dolores Cahill: Do Not Take the COVID-19 Vaccines: Reports & Videos of Convulsions, Seizures, Palsy, Death Are Increasing

The mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Need to Be Halted Immediately: Increasing Evidence of Danger to Public Health

CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!

The video:

Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction – and Could Wipe out the Human Race | Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

https://web.archive.org/web/20210315050035/https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html

Latest on deaths:

68-Year-Old Dies After Anaphylactic Reaction to COVID Vaccine as CDC Continues to Ignore Inquiry Into Increasing Number of Deaths | Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense, March 26, 2021

North Carolina College Professor DEAD After Johnson and Johnson COVID Shot | Health Impact News, March 28, 2021

Entire City in Shock as Another Italian Professor is DEAD Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection | Health Impact News, March 28, 2021

31-Year-Old Italian Professor DEAD following the Experimental AstraZeneca COVID Injection | Health Impact News, March 26, 2021

Kansas City Council Woman DEAD Hours After Receiving Experimental COVID Injection | Health Impact News, March 25, 2021

534 Dead 330,063 Reported Injured following COVID19 Experimental Vaccine Injections in the U.K. | Health Impact News, March 18, 2021

Desirée Penrod: 25-year-old Connecticut educator dead one week after Johnson & Johnson viral vector shot | The COVID Blog, March 22, 2021

Peru: young doctor dead three weeks after Sinopharm COVID-19 “vaccine” | The COVID Blog, March 29, 2021