Change the World: Join Dr. Nick Begich Tomorrow in a Wake-Up-And-Drop-Fear/Find-Yourself Livestream

Notice of Livestream | Ramola D | March 31, 2021

It’s not too late to sign up to register and subscribe at Dr. Nick Begich’s channel for a once-in-a-lifetime 10-hour livestream to learn the truth of what is going on today, the power of positive thinking, and how you can catapult over the fear being fed to all via mainstream media and change your life and the world.

Click on the image below to visit his website and register;

Considering that most of us need a little boost to get back to positive thinking again, given the lunacy of the current world situation with a dozen manic bilionaires (and behind them a few loony trillionaires), pounding along like T-Rexs on speed, Dr. Nick Begich’s powerfully positive and high-energy plan to revive us all with insights into history, science, new science, and the power of energetic turnarounds could not come at a more welcome time.

It’s no secret I’m a huge fan of Dr. Nick Begich’s deep-dive investigative science journalism and his positive focus on how we can use what we are learning today of energy science to our benefit, moving forward. His books on military operations, mind control research, and the energetic nature of the universe are classics and a must-read for all interested in learning what exactly has been going on in the worlds of physics, neuroscience, energy science for the last 50 and more years from a journalist/researcher who has delved deep into the documents available–and how we as sentient humans can transcend the dark intentions of the military maestros running secret operations on humanity by laying hold of the changeless, powerful secrets of energy, thought, feeling, and intention in the universe.

Dr. Nick describes his plans for this amazing 10-hour livestream where he seeks to transform anger and hate in these troubled times into love and powerful action here:

Dr. Nick’s work can be found at his website Earthpulse Press and at Info Wars: Dr. Nick Begich: The Path you are on will lead you to the answers you seek.

“Not a day goes by when I’m not going to say we can lift ourselves into a higher place and every one of us has the power of change because we have the power of choice and the spark of life within us.” — Dr. Nick Begich/A New Vision for Change-Keys to Greater Wisdom

My interview with Dr. Nick Begich in my Interviews with Changemakers series a couple years ago can be found at Odysee or below:

https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/interviews-with-changemakers-10-dr-nick:1