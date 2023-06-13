Swans Against Slander

Note & Links | Ramola D | June 12, 2023

Listing the articles here written over the years in response to defamation and slander directed against this writer and journalist in apparent and misplaced COINTELPRO (counter-intelligence disruption and discrediting programs classically aimed at political organizations, by their definition) for standing up for Americans, citizens worldwide, human rights, and exposing government crimes against many. These articles are being collected here for archival purposes and to set the record straight on all the many encounters recorded herein.

(to be updated as time permits)



COINTELPRO Karen Stewart & Her Narrative of Cyberstalking, Jan 24, 2022

Public Notice re. Ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart, Dec 28, 2020

Standing Notice Regarding Dr. Katherine Horton’s JTRIG Slander Campaign Against Ramola D, Dec 13, 2018/Updated Jan 3, 2021

Dr. Katherine Horton’s Lies, Libel, Slander, and Smears Page Targeting Ramola D: https://stop007.org/home/black-list/ramola-dharmaraj/June 25, 2021

Notes on Past & Present TI Activism to Expose Fusion Center Excesses, Evils, & Crimes/May 24, 2021 | Email Evidence Published by Galina Kurdina

False Claims and Lies by Ex-NSA Karen Stewart Re. Ramola D Fully Exposed; Further Facts on “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s Lies and Attacks Revealed/Jan 20, 2021 | Email Evidence Published

Secret Slander: “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s 2020 Sabotage & Defamation of Ramola D & Barbara Hartwell as She Lied to NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney & Kirk Wiebe Exposed/Jan 2, 2021 | Email Evidence Published

Protection Rackets & Containment Operations: Libel, Slander, False-Narratives, False-Reality-Constructs, Smear Campaigns & Serious Defamation | July 23, 2020

