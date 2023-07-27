Cyberhacking and Website Interference To Remove Text and Delay Publication

Report | Ramola D | July 27, 2023

Recording here that this post (Freedom of Information Act Request Response: Memorandum of Understanding Between Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services Regarding Acquisition Support/7/24/2023) made a few days ago–and in process at the time; publication attempted both 7/24 and 7/25 (and 7/26)–was completely frozen out and stopped from publication for days on end, with no way for this writer to actually see what the post looked like in browsers online until consultation with WordPress which showed that the post content had not been published. An image of the Memo included in this post had been turned into spam text, stopping the display. I have reposted this text as a new page therefore (Freedom of Information Act Request Response: Memorandum of Understanding Between Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services Regarding Acquisition Support/7/27/2023), and am posting these screenshots for clarity.

Screenshot of revisions, showing corrupted image tag text.

Screenshot of home page (today, July 27), showing the post with only headline and no content; the WordPress chat and image sent by them with the words “Proxied 2” on top of their screenshot, similar to this one, has been vanished off my desktop; I’ll have to do better next time to screenshot their screenshots for history’s sake

Screenshot, July 27, the post reposted as is today and finally displaying content, July 27

Screenshot of MOU, the image in question

It’s not clear to this writer why this image of MOU 042021 between the DoD and HHS here should have been corrupted in posting–and why this stalled the entire publication of this post on July 24, July 25, and July 26, which in itself is obviously late since this MOU was sent on to this writer in February 2023 yet she was never apprised of it, an issue concerning Muckrock as well now, where one of the FOIA requests on this MOU was originally made, also an issue related to local cyberhacking reported often earlier, but it is clear this is a very significant agreement between Defense and Health, with vital information providing insight into so many aspects of the health, pharmaceutical, and Defense landscape today that we all need to be paying attention to it.

The reports I have made earlier on the subject of this MOU (linked in my FOIA request response report above) also throw much light on the matter, as do many other documents, to be reported on soon.

***

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

