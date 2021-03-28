Promoting the COVID Psy Op: Neil MacFarquhar of The New York Times Ignores the Facts & Pushes False-Narratives

Op-ed | Ramola D | 28 March, 2021

Desperation must be scenting the air in the newsrooms at The New York Times if a former bureau chief from Libya (no background in science) with a resume that reeks of #MockOp, CIA Central should be tasked to issue an op-ed frantically seeking to quell the rapid spread of information worldwide on the numbers of deaths and cases of disability rising post-COVID-vaccine, calling in panic to all the gods of Falsehood bandied about by the Falsehood Maestros over at the Federal Bureau of Running Terror & Smear Operations to Subjugate America: Extremism, Far-Rightism, Q-Anonism, White Nationalism, now being smudge-fudged by Neil M with Anti-Vaccinism.

Anti-Vaccinism, of course, is seen as primordial sin over in the New York Zionist Publishing Industry zone of all-non-science-based literati right alongside the pseudoscience-immersed “experts” quoted often by the fluffy-haired anchors at CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC et al in their quest to lift Fauci to the level of Pharaoh and state Governors citing Fauci to the level of demi-Gods issuing needed decrees to subjugate the citizenry with all the paraphernalia of Psy Op pushed by our current One World Governance disguised as separate-nation-states: suffocation-masks, self-isolating, and seriously toxic gene-deforming vaccines.

Newsbreak 109: Dr. Ariyana Love Shatters the Myths Around the COVID Psy Op

COVID Psy Op Needs to Stop Right Now: Children Are Dying From the Masks, Children Are Committing Suicide

Berlin Police Agree the Masks Are a Sham, Real Enemy is Bill Gates & COVID’s Transhumanist, Sterilizing Control Agenda

COVID-19, a Dangerous Conspiracy That’s Gotten Out of Hand

The “science” of vaccines is only now being critically investigated en masse online, with numbers of doctors, molecular biologists, journalists, information analysts, historians delving deeper into the history of vaccination in the US and Europe, as well as worldwide, the part played by the Rockefeller clan in drug-creation, pharmaceutical-company-promotion, medical-school-industry-creation to promote drugs and vaccines, the general rise of Big Pharma, the eugenicist aims and actions of the vaccine industry, and the sad truth about the horrors of vaccine injury, the vast numbers of vaccine-injured and “SIDS”-deaths, the neuro-degradation, disability-creation, and immune-system-assault accomplished by mandatory vaccines on American children over the past 50 years.

Report 238 | Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: The Corporatization of Public Health

Dr. Seth Farber: Big Pharma, Mandatory Vaccination and the Emerging Bio-Fascist State | Part One

Dr. Seth Farber: Big Pharma, Mandatory Vaccination and the Emerging Bio-Fascist State | Part Two

Dr. Seth Farber: Big Pharma, Mandatory Vaccination and the Emerging Bio-Fascist State | Part Three

Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ deep-dive into vaccination history and harms was never more needed than now, to educate all as to where exactly the Public Health focus on vaccines has come from, and how it has caused infinite harm to American and worldwide health.

Anti Vaccination Rally in 1920/Dissolving Illusions Website

The deliberate privileging of the Germ Theory over the Terrain Theory by the pharmaceutical industry, which latter homeopaths, naturopaths, holistic physicians successfully use to this day as guiding light in their understanding and treatment of the human body underlies the WHO, CDC, and NIH’s manic focus on viruses and pandemics, clarified by Canadian homeopathic doctor in this vital report, Report #169: Zara Bourgeois, Homeopath, Tackles COVID-19 Deception- Faulty Tests & Ignoring Terrain, as also in an earlier interview with this writer, Report #162: Zara Anne Bourgeois, Homeopath:Vaccine Risks/Harms, Natural Remedies, Immunity, Healing.

To be anti-vaccine today, with all the new information at our fingertips now of what exactly is in vaccines, what vaccine injury is, and how many millions have been harmed over the years by vaccines, is not exactly being anti-intellectual, conspiratorial, or ignorant but the opposite. As Dr. John Reizer asks indeed, in Newsbreak 107, why would people Not be anti-vaccine today, given the facts of vaccine damage?

Newsbreak 107 | Feb 12, 2021 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer

However, Neil MacFarquhar makes no mention of any of this. Suffice to dismiss the entire field of critical enquiry into the safety, efficacy, and Pharmaganda promotional history of vaccines pejoratively as “anti-vaccine” and then rush quickly to citing generic “experts” with no information whatsoever on why these particular ones are chosen over others, those others in fact who question all vaccines and those who question these mRNA vaccines in particular–determined by Dr. David Martin and Dr. Judy Mikovits to be “the injection of a chemical pathogen,” referred to by Dr. Andy Wakefield, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny, Dr. Andy Kaufmann as genetic engineering, mRNA “gene-therapy,” and described by Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup as drug-treatments designed to invoke “cytokine storms” via pathogenic priming, and auto-immune-disease creation as immune-systems become primed to attack the cells of the human body.

What exactly is the cytokine storm/Dr. Dolores Cahill

Dr. Rima Laibow, Open Source Truth: Dr. Wakefield Explains mRNA “Vaccine” is NOT a Vaccine, IS Genetic Engineering

COVID Vaccine Intended to Destroy the Human Genome and Humanity

CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!

Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Adil: NHS Surgeon Fired for Revealing COVID-19 Is Not A Real Disease & Mere Cover for a Transhumanizing, Sterilizing GMO Vaccine

Auto-Immune Disease, Genetic Modification of Humans, Transhumanism, Death and Disability from Vaccine

The breakdown of the natural human immune system — which thousands of doctors, naturopaths, holistic medicine practitioners worldwide do not believe needs the “priming, education, prompting” of toxins in vaccines (and all vaccines contain toxins) to activate — and the genetic modification of humans are both intended by the mRNA vaccines, where synthetically-manufactured messenger RNA literally provokes the body’s immune system to turn upon itself, as Dr. Carrie Madej describes in this interview with journalist and broadcaster David Sorensen, posted here: COVID Vaccine Intended to Destroy the Human Genome and Humanity

Transhumanism via vaccine is an openly published intention of the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab in his COVID-19 The Great Reset tome of doom for humanity, yet Neil MacFarquhar, with his years of experience as a reporter covering the Middle East (and fixated on “extremists”) fails to question this intention and imposition by governments dancing to the tune of Schwab and his billionaire buddies dreaming of Techno Enslavement 701 and Full Spectrum Biosurveillance at the level of the human cell.

Au contraire, Mr. MacFarquhar assiduously pushes the cyborg agenda of misled governments as he pushes “faith in government” and “return to normal” via, presumably, the touted markers of apartheid, “vaccine passports” which Israeli dictator Netanyahu has rolled out today in Israel, insidious encroachment of fascism which truth-journalist and news-analyst Shai Danon calls out as crime against humanity in this recent interview: Newsbreak 113: Shai Danon Describes the Medical Apartheid in Israel, Urges People To Stop Complying

“The more vaccine opponents succeed in preventing or at least delaying herd immunity, experts noted, the longer it will take for life to return to normal and that will further undermine faith in the government and its institutions.” Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times, Far-Right Extremists Move From ‘Stop the Steal’ to Stop the Vaccine/March 26, 2021

Does Mr. MacFarquhar sound like a thoughtfully enquiring reporter working for an independent news outlet or a shill for “the government and its institutions” reliant on vague “experts”?

But then of course the New York Times is neither independent nor a news outlet but a full-spectrum propaganda creation factory which admittedly runs its stories by US government, in fond continuance of Operation Mockingbird and the CIA’s deep-dish hold on all corporate media outlets:

NY Times admits it sends some stories to US government for approval before publication/Ben Norton, The Gray Zone/June 24, 2019

The greatest failure of course of Mr. Farquhar’s op-ed which seeks urgently to draw connections between the concocted characters of “far-right extremism,” “Capitol rioters” (whom he does not trace back to the crisis-actors and “surveillance role players” of the FBI/DHS and the CIA’s Op CHAOS, as most unbiased analysts do), “rightwingers,” “paramilitary organizations,” “Proud Boys,” “Boogaloos,” “Q-Anons,”and “anti-vaccine activists” is his refusal to examine closely the actual deaths and adverse events from the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines recorded in the CDC’s VAERS, which he posits as his prime focus in his opening paragraph and keeps making vague reference to but never dissects:

“Adherents of far-right groups who cluster online have turned repeatedly to one particular website in recent weeks — the federal database showing deaths and adverse reactions nationwide among people who have received Covid-19 vaccinations.” “Last spring, a common purpose among far-right activists and the anti-vaccination movement first emerged during armed protests in numerous state capitols against coronavirus lockdown measures. That cross-pollination expanded over time.” “In the months since inoculations started in December, the alliance grouping extremist organizations with the anti-vaccination movement has grown larger and more vocal, as conspiracy theories about vaccines proliferated while those about the presidential vote count receded.” Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times, Far-Right Extremists Move From ‘Stop the Steal’ to Stop the Vaccine/March 26, 2021

The only close mention of VAERS that Mr. MacFarquhar makes rushes glibly through a few statistics from a few weeks ago, while rushing immediately back to the safety of “scientists and medical professionals” who, he implies, we, the reader-public must all trust to interpret raw data for us, while we stand helplessly by, blinding ourselves.

Use of the passive and couching of lies in hyperbole appears to be his go-to tool for glib persuasion of the blinded unaware: “The Covid-19 vaccines in use, like most vaccinations, are considered overwhelmingly safe…” (By who, Neil?)

“Numerous channels link to the government website called VAERS, for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, to energize followers. It had reported 2,216 deaths among people vaccinated for the three months before March 22, with 126 million doses administered. The Covid-19 vaccines in use, like most vaccinations, are considered overwhelmingly safe, but inevitably a small percentage of recipients suffer adverse reactions, some of them severe. The deaths have not been directly linked to the vaccinations. The raw, incomplete VAERS statistics are meant for scientists and medical professionals, but are widely used among extremist groups to try to undermine confidence in the vaccine.” Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times, Far-Right Extremists Move From ‘Stop the Steal’ to Stop the Vaccine/March 26, 2021

Misplaced Complacency in Dismissing Unexamined Fact as Conspiracy Theory

The mention of “conspiracy theories” of course gives Neil MacFarquhar away as proponent of a CIA Psy Op designed to deceive. It’s truly curious how those who seek to publish false-narratives and clear disinformation rely today on the free and easy shorthand of this term, while imagining they have successfully led their readers away from deeper exploration of the subject with this mud-slinging fudge-making label.

The glossing over of adverse reactions to the mRNA vaccines including increasing numbers of deaths is quite frankly, inexplicable. Why would anyone ignore the facts–unless they had an agenda to protect, that is?

“Although negative reactions have been relatively rare, the numbers are used by many extremist groups to try to bolster a rash of false and alarmist disinformation in articles and videos with titles like “Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction — and Could Wipe out the Human Race” or “Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will be Tried as War Criminals.”” Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times, Far-Right Extremists Move From ‘Stop the Steal’ to Stop the Vaccine/March 26, 2021

Unwilling to examine the data, unable therefore to clarify how anyone’s articles or videos could be false or alarmist or disinformative, casually labeling anyone he pleases an “extremist group,” this reporter’s opinion piece ultimately stands on purely flaky ground.

The truth about the deaths and disabilities due to this vaccine are being considered in greater detail by other writers and analysts who focus on the facts, which currently point to great need for concern. How many nurses fainting on-camera, dying off-camera, collapsing in an hour, two hours, two weeks are needed before someone calls these vaccines UNSAFE, not safe?

Shall we just tot up the stats on deaths against the “millions of doses” already injected into American arms–many of them placebos, Shai Danon suggests; some of them indeed placebos, Dr. Carrie Madej suggests, since these vaccinations currently are open clinical trials running double-blind with placebos being included–and call them “relatively rare” MacFarq-style, and rest complacent? Or shall we protect our children’s lives, our elders’ lives, our own lives by just saying NO to these lethal vaccines?

“What other product do we know of on the market,” asks Dr. Christiane Northrup in News Panel 17, “that would not be immediately removed off the shelves given the numbers of deaths, cases of paralysis, strokes, Bell’s palsy we are seeing, but a vaccine?”

Such is the diabolical power of the pharmaceutical industry that 1) the vaccines continue to be handed out 2) governments continue to push them and 3) recklessly endangering reporters like Neil MacFarquhar consent to promoting the COVID Psy Op on the American and world populace, without a care that the False-Narratives being promoted could actually lead to people’s blind trust being reinforced and result in their deaths or disability from these vaccines.

News Panel 17: Women’s Power in Humanity Rising : You Have to Stand Up to Stop the Tyranny and Crime | Use the Power of the Spoken and Written Word

The Fact is: People are Indeed Dying, Convulsing, Stroking After Taking the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca mRNA GMO Vaccines

The latest data, marking last week’s cumulation of deaths and disability recorded at the CDC VAERS website:

Mass Deception by Governments Promoting a Lethal Vaccine While Deaths Pile Up at VAERS, CDC Website

Desperate Attempts by Twitter and Facebook to Suppress the Deadly Truth About Pfizer & Moderna’s mRNA Vaccines as More Disturbing Videos of Disabling Vibration/Spasms/Coma & Deaths Post-Vaccine Surface

Newsbreak 107 | Feb 12, 2021 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths with Dr. John Reizer

Dangers of ALL Vaccines Highlighted as Deaths and Injuries From the Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines Pile Up

Dr. Vernon Coleman: How Many People Are The Vaccines Killing?

The mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Need to Be Halted Immediately: Increasing Evidence of Danger to Public Health

Do Not Take the COVID-19 Vaccines: Reports & Videos of Convulsions, Seizures, Palsy, Death Are Increasing

The perfidy of governments is daily being made evident in vaccine drives, lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine passports, business shutdowns and lies, yet Neil MacFarquhar, citing public-relations enterprises such as Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, Card Strategies, and Network Contagion Research Institute — whose cited “report” on “institutional distrust” and “viral disinformation of the COVID vaccine” warrants its own teardown shortly — projects a touching belief in the virtues of government as he uses the New York Times MO of dispassionate-observation-from-afar and recounts the awakened questioning of vaccines in deprecating tones, equating all with “far-rightism”: “Apocalyptic warnings about the vaccine feed into the far-right narrative that the government cannot be trusted, the sentiment also at the root of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”

Readers of the New York Times would be far better served examining the raw data themselves and beginning to think on their feet about the dangers of these vaccines, and whether they truly want to visit death and disability upon themselves, as Mr. Farquhar’s irresponsible op-ed promotes. Stepping out of the false left-right paradigm promoted by shadow-government-run media and stepping far away from the False-Narratives run by the FBI on extremism and terrorism and striving to link those falsely with the clear analytical thinking of anti-vaccine enquiry might also help.

RELATED

Worldwide Medical Tyranny in Finland Under COVID Regulations/Dr. Ariyana Love, Liberty Beacon

WORLD PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY! Stop Big Pharma’s DNA “Vaccine” Experiment!/Dr. Ariyana Love

Faith, Trust, or Science – The COVID Vaccine, Part 1 | Rachel Parsons, Vaxxter.com

Faith, Trust, or Science – The COVID Vaccine, Part 2 | Rachel Parsons, Vaxxter.com

Learn about the ingredients and intentions:

Coronavirus Pt. 6: The COVID Vaccines – part 1 – UPDATED 2-27-2021 | Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny, Vaxxter.com

Coronavirus Pt. 6: The COVID Vaccines – part 2 – UPDATED | Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny, Vaxxter.com

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s Interview Blowing the Lid off the COVID-19 Pandemic Scare, with Faulty Tests, Faulty Data, and Dangers of Vaccines Has Been Removed by Youtube

Report 199: Dr. Judy Mikovits: Corruption in Science, “Plandemic” Crimes, Grave Dangers of Vaccines

VAERS Data:

Latest Release of VAERS Data from National Vaccine Information Center website

NVIC’s Medalerts.org website which helps you run your own searches on VAERS Data

The OpenVAERS Project website, which also helps you run your own searches and posts summaries

UPDATED 26th March – How many people are the vaccines killing? | Dr. Vernon Coleman

Report 194: Dr. Andy Kauffmann: The Virus, The Test, The Vaccine–What People Should Really Know

NewsBreak 105 | Jan 15, 2021 | Frances Leader on UK MHRA Info: COVID Vaccine Uses Computer-Generated Codes, No Virus

“Herd Immunity”? A dishonest marketing gimmick | JB Handley, Children’s Health Defense June 21, 2018

68-Year-Old Dies After Anaphylactic Reaction to COVID Vaccine as CDC Continues to Ignore Inquiry Into Increasing Number of Deaths | Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense, March 26, 2021