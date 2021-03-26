GcMAF Scientist Lynda Thyer Released Finally From French Prison, David Noakes And Lyn Await Verdict in Three Weeks

Report | Ramola D | March 26, 2021

The long saga that GcMAF scientist Lynda Thyer has faced at the hands of Fleury Merogis prison came to an end March 25 when a French judge stated she was free to return to her home in England, as Scott Tips, part of David Noakes’ legal team, reported in Newsbreak 114 last night.

Lynda Thyer

Lynda had been released earlier on bail, as reported by her brother Trevor in Newsbreak 106 earlier on January 28, 2021, but asked to stay in Paris and had been staying at a friend’s apartment.

Scott Tips relays the events that transpired at the French court hearing, mentioning that a contingent from the pharmaceutical industry had also been present to make claims that the use of GcMAF by David Noakes and others whose cases were also considered at the same time–David Halsall, Leslie Richardson–represented an opportunity cost for them, an extraordinary claim since the use of GcMAF by Immuno BioTech, as David Noakes had often stated, included charity treatments free for those who could not afford it, and was not being used as pharma companies use their drugs, in high-profit business models but being used to treat and heal patients suffering from late-stage cancer, autism, chronic fatigue syndrome and other ailments in an affordable way for patients.

The irony that people successfully healing people of cancer–with a naturally occurring bodily protein–ended up being hounded, extradited, incarcerated as the profitline and the revolving door between Pharma and the court system and the Medicines and Health Regulatory Agency of UK (MHRA) unleashed a witch hunt on David Noakes and all who worked with him, resulting in 19 months of painful prison time in Fleury Merogis prison for Lyn Thyer and 9 months for David Noakes was highlighted also in a candid conversation earlier this week with French researcher and writer Eric Simon:

Eric Simon has highlighted also the importance of the European Court of Human Rights in relation to the European Arrest Warrant as he examines the validity of this warrant–a highly controversial instrument in the realm of human rights law in Europe as people have been wrongfully arrested and transported across borders just as David Noakes and Lyn Thyer were, all across Europe without any evidence of crime whatsoever, a subject covered earlier here

The question of how law is regarded in France and how the European Court of Human Rights has precedence over the EU’s European Court of Justice was also discussed by Eric Simon; by way of the agreements in the European Convention of Human RIghts, ratified by all the countries of Europe, the French Prosecuteur would not be able to levy charges without evidence of crime, a subject to be further examined as this case unfolds. The case of David and Lyn therefore might have much larger ramifications for all cases in France and Europe.

Scott Tips also called attention to the argument made by Lyn”s attorney Oliver De Foret, who questioned the judges and prosecuteur: Ou est le cadavre or Where is the dead body? Where are the victims here? In any case involving a healthcare treatment it is presumed there are victims; in this one, there are none. There are only grateful patients with glowing testimonials. This is in sharp contrast to such recent cases as the Lactalis case or Avandia case where thousands suffered from faulty baby formula and dangerous drugs. In the case of GcMAF, the MHRA’s premature action in removing Immuno Bio Tech’s ability to cater to their pool of patients has meant that many being sustained and treated have lost their health and lifegiving treatment, something David Noakes has mentioned on previous podcasts.

The earlier newsbreak with Trevor is here:

The sad news that Scott reports is that David Noakes has decided he will not any further be seeking to work with GcMAF to heal people, something he announced at court yesterday, seeking instead a quieter life–no doubt understandable in light of all he and Lyn have endured over the past few years of hounding by MHRA and wrongful jailing.

It will be interesting however to hear his analysis of this entire scenario, once he is out of jail. Scott says the prosecutor has asked for 4 years of further imprisonment for David Noakes, while Trevor has reported that is the rumor this may head David’s way, something they hope to head off with an appeal, should this occur.

The part being played by the European Arrest Warrant and the question of judicial supremacy may need to examined in greater detail should a negative sentence of this sort be handed down. It is hoped that the judge consider clearly and deeply what exactly has gone down here–and recognize the unlawful arm here of the MHRA and the pharmaceutical industry behind it in so horrifically persecuting all associated with GcMAF (a natural substance, part of the body’s immune system cycle, manufactured by the human body!) just because it could not yield profits for them–and release David Noakes, without prejudice, to live out his life in peace., as also hold Lyn Thyer harmless and honor her freedom.

Trevor reports that Lyn and her sister Lesley are en route back to the UK and to a much-anticipated family reunion, and thanks all who have extended warmth, support, financial support, cards, well-wishes to Lyn and David, and supported them through these difficult times.

