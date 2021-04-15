Newsbreak 115: Unjust Sentences for David Noakes and Lynda Thyer

Video Post | Ramola D | April 15, 2021

Posting this Newsbreak recorded this morning on the unjust sentences handed to David Noakes and Lynda Thyer on April 14 here for now, since I’m experiencing massive cyber-hacking to stop this file being saved and uploaded to my usual channels. This is posted at my private storage spot at Screencast-o-matic. Please share this link for now. I will work on trying to save and post this at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee later.

https://screencast-o-matic.com/watch/crfDVgVnGU1

Newsbreak 114 | Unjust Sentences for David Noakes and Lynda Thyer | Scott Tips and Eric Simon Explain

The news from the April 14 court sentencing at Paris pronounces 4 years for David Noakes and 3 years for Lynda Thyer, with each having served a portion of time already with suspended sentences to 18 months for Lyn which frees her, since she has served 19 months and more than a further year in prison for David.

Scott Tips and Eric Simon discuss the injustice of these protracted sentences, inherently unjust in that this was never a crime with dead or harmed victims but an MHRA and Pharma-run vendetta to shut down any hint of competition to what they appear to consider is their monopoly on cancer care and care of autism and the dozen other illnesses which GcMAF under Noakes and Thyer has helped cure, a word apparently made verboten by the corrupt pharmmaceutical/medical establishment protecting the billion-dollar bottomlines of the cancer no-cure research-forever chemo industry.

Especially significant is the fact that a recent drug malpractice case where 2000 patients died resulted in the French OCLAESP (MHRA/FDA equivalent) being reprimanded for permitting this drug to go on the market; in the GcMAF case of course, not merely are there no deaths or disabilities whatsoever resulting from GcMAF treatment but on the contrary glowing testimonials, cured cancer patients, autism-sufferers speaking, and other positive signs of restoration of health and well-being.

It seems clear that the pharmaceutical industry is still playing heavyweight champion in the ring—bizarrely so since health and wellness should be primary consideration for all, and for this compromised judicial system it clearly isn’t. Scott Tips and Eric Simon also discuss the aspect of petty vendetta from judges who consider themselves all-powerful and repudiate exposure of their corruption—a factor possibly at play here with the French Judge Gadaud whose machinations supporting the MHRA and Pharma have been noted by numerous observers as compromised and corrupt.

The question of the French Prosecuteur and his charges also being invalid at base given the constructs of the EU, European Court of Justice, and European Convention of Human Rights is also discussed by Eric Simon.