Media Deceit in Censorship & Lies Conceals Luciferian Transhumanist Techno-Slavery & Genocide Agenda, International Indy Media Panel Finds

Video Post & Link | Ramola D | April 16, 2021

Report 244, recorded Thursday April 15, offers a powerful and candid conversation featuring independent investigative journalists from across the world, working to inform the world on the truth and facts surrounding the vaccine, the virus, the Transhumanist agenda while being deplatformed and censored on major social media platforms such as Youtube, Twitter, Facebook.

Pro-Pandemic, Pro-Vaccine Propaganda is what is being spewed out from mainstream media

Subjects of focus include Media Bias and Media Deception behind the spate of pro-vaccine pro-pandemic propaganda we are seeing across the board from major newspapers and television stations, while “Factcheckers” and “Disinfo” filters supposedly weeding out “conspiracy theorists” and “fake news” and Disinfo are in actuality the Disinfo mavens themselves, essentially advertising and publicity firms for Big Pharma, with corporate ties and connections behind all the supposed “objective journalism” outfits like Poynter’s Institute and Reuters to the Open Source Soros crowd, the Rothschilds, and others from the same understructure billionaire and bloodline cabal trying to destroy the world.

The dangers of mRNA vaccines, the hazards of masks, the lies surrounding Germ Theory and viruses and this Coronavirus in particular, the lies around the PCR test, the nasal swab–all of these are being concealed by the mass deceivers using MSM and rolling out their transhumanist agenda which they see as completely transforming humanity and human life to one of digitized techno enslavement.

Alt media is needed now more than ever to speak out and inform and educate all. These and other related subjects are discussed in this groundbreaking new media panel featuring Dean Henderson, Shai Danon, Rob Rubin of Transparent Media Truth, Dr. Ariyana Love, and Ramola D. Please share widely!

Posted currently at Bitchute and Screencast-o-matic:

WATCH AT BITCHUTE: Truth Media Panel, Report 244/Bitchute

WATCH AT SCREENCAST-O-MATIC: https://screencast-o-matic.com/watch/crfD0AVndwu

WATCH HERE AT ECC: