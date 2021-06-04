Report | Ramola D | June 4, 2021

Twelve days ago on May 24, 2021 I received an email from Twitter Support saying my Twitter account had been suspended for a certain tweet which went against their regulations for preserving the COVID Psy Op and COVID Vaccine Psy Op they are committed to, in support not of Truth, Science, or Fact, let alone Freedom of Speech or Freedom of Expression in “America the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave” but in support of Podium-Liars and Profit-Makers Anthony Fauci, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Bill Gates, Robert Redfield, Rochelle Walensky, and others of their ilk.

This particular tweet called attention to a post online at the Hal Turner radio show–a site I had heard of only recently when the SM-102 poison in the Moderna vaccine was exposed by them, which I reported on as well afterward, and whose political orientations or mission I have no awareness of–which had published a video purporting to be from a Russian researcher who had uncovered a database with tracking ids to all vaccinated by the Sputnik COVID vaccine in Russia, saying there were nanotrackers in the vaccine. As with all news I post on Twitter, I had simply passed on this information, finding and posting the Hal Turner article link below my original tweet, not imagining this would cause Twitter to crash my account. That tweet and video are below, this is the Hal Turner article:

Hal Turner Radio Show – CLAIM: Vaccinated People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G Cellular, and all that data can be hacked-into to track YOU!

May 24, 2021, 6:30 am/email

Since that day I have sent in repeated queries to Twitter–with no response–appealing their decision and asking them why the account was suspended, given that the tweet in question was referenced and really just like any other tweet posting links to articles or videos. I also wanted to know how I could retrieve my data–44.9K tweets and numerous threads–given that I’d had no time to download any of it (previous download attempts have also all been hacked) and my data on Twitter is still my data on Twitter, even by their terms of service.

This morning, June 4, I received a note from them in response to yet another query saying they were reviewing my account. I guess I’ll wait to hear what they have to say next. And I will be pursuing my data on Twitter–I’d like to have it back.

But I have to wonder at the sudden timing of this suspension–which went further than just taking down my main @EccEveryday account, I learned from my friend Rob Rubin of Transparent Media Truth that the other account I had, which I had used early for only literary and Delphi Quarterly tweets had also been taken down.

It seems like someone at or behind Twitter has come after my name and work with a vengeance, which is why I think it’s not this one tweet which did it but the 3-4 recent threads I had posted, exposing a few parties, locally and nationally.

Shoddy and Misleading Reportage by New York Times Eliding Dangers of COVID Vaccine Injury and Death to Children

The latest was the thread exposing the shoddy reportage at the New York Times, where an article on the COVID vaccines for children waxed blase about the vaccine and completely ignored the reports of risks and side-effects, as evident already in VAERS data on deaths of children and adverse reactions. Was This the incendiary thread which brought my Twitter account down? This is that thread, which I just happened to save after writing–and yes I did tag the New York Times reporters and their interviewed doctors as well as Pfizer BioNTech in my tweets:

The subject of publishing misleading coverage reassuring parents “there are no side-effects” when children have died after taking the vaccine is a hugely critical one–and there is a great need for solid journalism exposing this media crime which the bought-and-sold New York Times is clearly partaking in.

The subject of these experimental gene-based vaccines being given to children when there is information on deaths and vaccine injury is also one I hope to cover further shortly, in articles and videos, but which has been addressed by others lately:

COVID Vaccine Injury Reports Among 12- to 17-Year-Olds More Than Triple in 1 Week, VAERS Data Show

CDC Begins Mass Extermination Program of Americans’ Children Aged 12 to 17 Implementing Eugenic Population Control Measures through COVID-19 Bioweapons

The great dangers of the COVID vaccines have been recently exposed by two doctors, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Byram Bridle, clips from each contained in these articles:

Clot Formation Post Pfizer/Moderna/All Gene-Based Vaccines Potentially Lethal, Children Must Not Get the Shot: Urgent Appeal from Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Horrifying study reveals mRNA vaccine nanoparticles are circulated throughout the entire body: Brain, heart, liver, ovaries, testes and more/Mike Adams, Natural News, June 2, 2021

Journalists who care about children and who read that New York Times article by Tara Parker-Pope and Dani Blumare probably just as appalled as I that the information on the risks of the vaccine to children, the information on mRNA and spike proteins posing risk of ADE and organ damage and auto-immune disease from numerous concerned doctors, the information from doctors on clotting disorders–already well-reported worldwide but not by the New York Times and other mainstream media choosing to project adverse-reaction-information as “conspiracy-theory” and “anti-vaccine fiction” rather than the facts they are, is simply not alluded to, presented, or addressed in this article–which really seeks to push this vaccine on children and their parents, with a blitz of misinformation from the very questionable doctors quoted.

I should note also that I included a link to my vaccine resources page in that thread, and perhaps the posting of massive truth and sending it to the heart of the Lie Factory out there pushing vaccine propaganda on children and parents is what did it–with this graphic from one of the linked articles prominent:

In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself

I also noted in that thread that I had posted the Children’s Health Defense petition in an article–which garnered for me immediate retaliation, reported in another thread–possibly also problematic to the Twitter heads focused on reading my tweets, who probably have palpitations when public figures clearly involved in the massive abuses of the police state they have permitted are named and shamed openly:

Americans Urged to Comment as Children’s Health Defense Files Citizen Petition at FDA to Immediately Revoke the EUAs for the Experimental COVID Vaccines (Causing Deaths & Disabilities) & Halt All Vaccine Trials Using Children

Retaliation for Exercising Freedom of Speech, Publishing Facts, and Persisting as a Truth Media Journalist in Face of Continued Assault with Microwave Pulse Weapons, Neuroweapons, Remote-Access Conducted Electrical Weapons & Immense Noise Harassment in Quincy, Massachusetts

Right after publishing that article on May 22, 2021, I was subjected to the kind of manic microwave pulse weapon assault, night and day, that I have reported before–as also, have thousands of others, in the US and worldwide–while helicopters–I presume from Massachusetts State Police and FBI (if I’m wrong, these parties are welcome to correct me–and it could also be Special Ops or the CIA, true, but they won’t own up to it, considering themselves “classified” and imagining themselves forever immune from exposure) decided to make of my home and yard their new battlefield and flew back and forth over my head, pretty low, making a racket, and alerting all nearby of their assiduity in tracking down the precise whereabouts of the industrious journalist who simply refused to get the message that publishing Truth and Facts about the COVID vaccine and its dangers to children is Verboten in Nazi Massachusetts, and microwaved migraines and electroshocks to your spine in bed are what you can expect when you dare step out of line and do so.

Helicopters are being used to direct tracking radar on those surveilled, and to direct precision radar to penetrate metallic or other shielding to non-consented RFID implants in people–in addition to whatever other uses they are put to–and it is only those surveilled who can witness to this fact, since the FBI, DOJ, and local police keep this information under wraps, believing they are justified in 1) non-consensually implanting anyone they please, calling them “suspects”–or permitting the DOD or CIA to implant people covertly at hospitals, in public places, in their homes and 2) unleashing barbaric radar-tracking on the non-consensually-implanted on a 24/7 basis, essentially physically torturing and abusing them, calling it “surveillance.” It must be noted as well that the way these parties obtain neighborhood buy-in, complicity, and Stasi participation is through lies, smears, character-assassination and outright deceit, as recently reported in two reports at this site:

Ville Hellberg | RENDITION FLIGHTS, ANYONE? INTER- AND CROSS-GOVERNMENTAL TORTURE PROGRAMS MANIFESTED UNDER THE NEW SURVEILLANCE AND COUNTER-TERRORISM LAWS WITHHOLD LEGAL PROTECTION, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS FROM CIVILIANS, THEIR TARGETS

Under Cover of Surveillance, Gross Violations of Human Rights & Civil Rights in US and Worldwide | Amy Rayboun: The Program All True TIs are Blacklisted Into

As many know, I have been publicly reporting the assaults on me to the local public officials who have permitted these criminal actions in Quincy and Milton and Braintree and Weymouth and Boston neighborhoods:

Massachusetts Attorney-General Maura Healey’s Criminal Bureau Asserts Inability to Address Crime in Massachusetts

Treasonous Betrayal–Local Govts in USA Permit Inhumane 24/7 Rape, Assault, Battery, Burns in Bio-Hacking Crimes by CIA, DIA, NSA, FBI, DHS, Military, Special Ops, UN with EMF Spectrum/Sonic/Scalar/Neuro Weapons Hidden as “Surveillance”: American Journalist Blows Whistle on Atrocities

These crimes of assault–which are conducted overtly in neighborhoods with weaponized pick-ups and cars, drones, satellites, planes, helicopters–enjoy covert protection as “surveillance” “counter-terrorism activity” “control of violent extremism” “control of the mentally unstable” by local governments, and I am increasingly of the opinion it is the officials in these local governments who must be held responsible for permitting such obvious crime and aggressive military action in American cities, counties, towns, and states–although indeed there are multiple culpable parties, and Federal agencies and Military divisions largely figure.

In Quincy, that would be, among others, the parties I named here and tagged, so they could read my tweets: Mayor Thomas Koch of Quincy, Governor Charles Baker of Massachusetts, and Attorney-General Maura Healey of Massachusetts.

Much disclosure about these crimes can be found in a recent report revealing how it has all been pulled off in the US and Europe, despite the unethical lies of Dr. James Giordano as recorded in The Guardian recently, more on whom below.

Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People

So this is the Twitter thread from May 23, 2021, written in exasperation at the continuous drone-cracks on the side of the house and helicopter flyovers, while having to wear ice on my head from the pulsing migraines being directed at me (note, these microwave pulse hits record audibly and directionally on my steel-plus-Reflectix-plus-foam-sheet shielding, proving their external, and directional origins) from the pulse-weapons from certain neighboring houses, satellites or cell towers, emitters on neighbors’ rooftop antennas:

I have previously written both on Twitter and in articles about the immense and continuing noise harassment in Quincy–ongoing as I write, at nearly 5 pm on Friday, June 4, 2021, currently from power mowers, earlier from power weed-whackers where the neighbors take turns; this time it is Joe Murphy opposite, running his mower at high volume, while permitting a contractor-car to park in his driveway for tracking, as he has done for 8 years now–it’s been off-the-charts insane this past month with sidewalk-replacement and tree-cutting on this street, and I have recorded some of it and will post shortly.

Presumption of Consent and Open Disclosure of Massively Unethical Brain-Altering, Brain-Degrading, Brain-Destroying Neuroweaponry by Georgetown University Neuroethics Chief and Military Neuroscientist Dr. James Giordiano

A third Twitter thread which unfortunately I did not save in pdf form after writing and posting it may have led to Twitter’s shutdown although it shouldn’t have, since evidence of Dr. James Giordano’s infamy is littered all over the Internet (I did notice the tweets on this thread were getting thousands of views and being retweeted quite a bit).

Dr. Giordano has become prominent as the primary military neuroscientist speaking openly of American neuroweaponry where he alternately exposes the full length and breadth of these unethical neuroweapons and alternately downplays the stages of their development, as also in this recent lecture he gave, which I posted on Twitter as I listened to it:

Battlescape Brain: Leading and Leadership in Preparedness and Use of Neurocogitive Science in Military and Intelligence Operations/Dr. James Giordano

While many of his previous videos and talks (some posted here) reveal a great deal of these brain-destroying weapons he helped develop, I found this one particularly disclosive of the use of nanotechnology and microbes, and, for a supposed neuroethicist, casually dismissive of any questionability in using “drugs, bugs, toxins, and devices” to make people sick, disrupt their thinking, alter their moods, thoughts, behavior and do this both on a micro individual level and macro population level.

It seems to me what Giordano is doing more than anything else with these publicly displayed talks to military, Navy, Airforce and War College graduates is in a sense making a presumption of public consent and exhorting public complicity in the development of these Nazi weapons of war intended to destroy people’s brains.

Images below are slides from the Battlescape talk:

How has the fox been permitted to guard the henhouse here? How is a military weapons-maker masquerading as a neuroethicist and daring to circumscribe the (non-existent) public debate on neurotechnology, mark its perimeter, and define its focus?

I find this appalling–yes, I did call him a monster in a tweet–and I will indeed be covering both this video lecture and others further in close analysis, in my new Techno-Talks series, going forward, and in articles. This man is NOT a neuroethicist, although he parades as one: he is a Cover Operation for the Nazi scientists who have developed this deadly neurotech.

Please note, I am also covering the Mengele-style usage of neuroweaponry by the same DOD/CIA contingent of which Giordano is a part, on numbers of people who are targeted, who have told me their stories on video or in print, whose interviews can now be found at my channels at Odysee and Lbry for the most part (after Youtube crashed my main channel–also engaging in media crime).

The two Neurotech panels seeking to address True Neuroethics in a series I have run at my channel are here:

Report 229 | Invasive Neurotech, True Neuroethics – Panel 1

Report 239 | Invasive Neurotech, True Neuroethics-Panel 2 | Dr. Robert Duncan, Mil/Intel Neuro Expmts

My interview with Dr. Robert Duncan, also a DOD/CIA scientist like Dr. Giordano, but not one to lie like Giordano, and more open about the dangerous and deadly weaponry the US Military and Intelligence enterprise have at their fingertips now to destroy brains and modify behavior, in extensive MK ULTRA betrayal of the American and world polity, is here:

By shutting down my voice and work, Twitter and Jack Dorsey are merely proving their allegiance to Deep State & local government suppression of Truth and Facts and continued protection of the most atrocious, cruel, and sadistic methodologies and protocols of human assault using stealth Spectrum weapons and Neuroweaponry ongoing today–which few journalists and writers are covering–while also exposing countless numbers of children and parents to the lies and deception of the mainstream media coterie pushing dangerous experimental vaccines on all, all in service to billionaire plans for the genocide of humanity, it seems.

Moving Beyond Twitter

Presuming that Twitter–which has maintained a bizarre silence so far–will not let me back on, I will be more active on my page at Gab.ai and Telegram/Ramola D Reports, going forward, as well as here at my own media site and on my video channels. I hope to publish some of my plans for print and broadcast journalism going forward–for which I am seeking crowdfunding–in a video soon, and will be aiming to livestream here at ECC, using this Livestream page (linked on the sidebar above) linked to the Livestreaming at Live528/Ramola D Reports.

