Americans Urged to Comment as Children’s Health Defense Files Citizen Petition at FDA to Immediately Revoke the EUAs for the Experimental COVID Vaccines (Causing Deaths & Disabilities) & Halt All Vaccine Trials Using Children

Report | Ramola D | May 22, 2021

In a powerful move of pushback this week, attorneys from Children’s Health Defense have filed a citizen petition with the FDA, asking it to immediately revoke the EUA authorizing COVID vaccines and refrain from approving and licensing them–given the high numbers of deaths and adverse events provably accruing now from the vaccines–as well as immediately revoke all vaccine trials, EUAs, and permissions to vaccinate involving children.

Members of the public are asked to support this petition by leaving a comment at the FDA website.

THIS PETITION IS A MUST-READ FOR ALL CONCERNED ABOUT THE COVID VACCINES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN (PDF INCLUDED BELOW)

Children’s Health Defense reports the submission of this petition, which is a masterpiece of accumulated evidence, detailed observation, and meticulous analysis of data on adverse events, statements from the CDC and FDA, and vaccine safety assessment data. The petition questions the misbranding of the vaccines as safe and effective, emphasizing as well the false-narrative on “lack of available treatment alternatives” on which the FDA has made faulty EUA approvals.

“Amid growing safety concerns, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. Meryl Nass, on behalf of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), filed a Citizen Petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking the agency to immediately revoke the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID vaccines and to refrain from licensing them.

Millions Against Medical Mandates (MAMM), a coalition of health freedom organizations and individuals, joins CHD and other vaccine safety and health freedom groups in inviting the public, including healthcare workers, parents and military members, to submit comments on the petition.” Read the full article at Children’s Health Defense.

In a letter introducing the petition, Meryl Nass, scientist and co-author of the petition writes to all health and freedom activists: “I worked with a team of my anthrax vaccine colleagues and attorneys at Children’s Health Defense to write a Citizen’s Petition to FDA asking for a cessation of the Covid vaccinations. There may be useful information for you in it. We hope this information will be shared widely, and that the arguments contained in it will help with your work. It may be the basis for litigation in future to stop the shots.

Right now, we are asking everyone to leave comments to the FDA in support of our Petition. It is very easy to do so. There is a blue comment button on the upper left part of the page at which you can download a copy of the Petition: I also attached a copy of the Citizen Petition to this email. Please share widely!

SUBMIT COMMENTS TO THE FDA ON THIS PETITION HERE:

https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2021-P-0460-0001“

ACTIONS REQUESTED BY THE PETITION

The petition seeks to halt the vaccine rollout on the basis of questionable and false EUAs, halt the unethical vaccinating of children in trials when they are not at risk for COVID, halt the vaccinating of pregnant women when the vaccine is experimental (and causing miscarriages), publicize and make available the demonstrably effective and safe, known treatment alternatives such as HCQ and Ivermectin, waive prior vaccine consent for the military, halt all negative employment/education/health-related consequences predicated on the vaccine under Nuremberg Code provisions and obtain published guidance from the FDA on citizens’ rights to accept or refuse the vaccine without negative consequence, and halt all promotion and marketing of the COVID vaccines as “safe and effective” when they are clearly neither.

Actions requested by the petition are as follows:

I. ACTIONS REQUESTED FDA should revoke all EUAs and refrain from approving any future EUA, NDA or

BLA for any COVID vaccine for all demographic groups because the current risks of serious

adverse events or deaths outweigh the benefits, and because existing, approved drugs provide

highly effective prophylaxis and treatment against COVID, mooting the EUAs. Given the extremely low risk of severe COVID illness in children, FDA should

immediately refrain from allowing minors to participate in COVID vaccine trials, refrain from

amending EUAs to include children, and immediately revoke all EUAs that permit vaccination of

children under 16 for the Pfizer vaccine and under 18 for other COVID vaccines. FDA should immediately revoke tacit approval that pregnant women may receive

any EUA or licensed COVID vaccines and immediately issue public guidance to that effect.

2 FDA should immediately amend its existing guidance for the use of the chloroquine

drugs, ivermectin, and any other drugs demonstrated to be safe and effective against COVID, to

comport with current scientific evidence of safety and efficacy at currently used doses and

immediately issue notifications to all stakeholders of this change. The FDA should issue guidance to the Secretary of the Defense and the President

not to grant an unprecedented Presidential waiver of prior consent regarding COVID vaccines for

Servicemembers under 10 U.S.C. § 1107(f) or 10 U.S.C. § 1107a. The FDA should issue guidance to all stakeholders in digital and written formats to

affirm that all citizens have the option to accept or refuse administration of investigational COVID

vaccines without adverse work, educational or other non-health related consequences, under 21

U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(a)(ii)(III) 1 and the informed consent requirements of the Nuremberg

Code.2 Pending revocation of COVID vaccine EUAs, FDA should issue guidance that all

marketing and promotion of COVID vaccines must refrain from labeling them “safe and

effective,” as such statements violate 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3.

INFORMATION EMPHASIZED IN THE PETITION POINTS TO SHOCKING NUMBERS OF DEATHS FROM THE VACCINES AND HIGH NEGLIGENCE FROM CDC AND FDA IN ATTENDING TO VACCINE SAFETY

The petition cites the figure of 4,434 deaths reported at the VAERS CDC website May 10, 2021, for those receiving at least one vaccination.

Currently, Open VAERS, a website reporting vaccine adverse event data and posting summaries in a readable fashion reports 4, 201 deaths (the VAERS database was probably queried differently) through May 14, 2021.

This is an astronomical number of deaths for a supposed “health treatment”: why are people dying right after taking the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Vaccines? And why is the CDC and FDA not concerned in the slightest about these deaths?

Children’s Health Defense points out that CDC and FDA have not responded to these reported deaths on their own VAERS database by issuing warnings on the vaccine or restricting rollout.

Especially interesting is their reportage on the CDC’s earlier virtuous assurances to the public of wide safety nets to ensure vaccine safety, and CDC’s December 2020 mention of numerous safety reporting databases in addition to VAERS, which remains the only database available to the public,and which reports only “1-13%” of actual adverse events which occur in the vaccinated population according to Lazarus et al.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier’s Earlier Assurances of “Robust” Vaccine Safety Assessments Ring Hollow Now

In a meeting on December 10, 2020, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases showed this graphic on a public broadcast, telling the FDA and its Vaccine and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) it had 11 “robust” systems to assess vaccine safety:

Image: Petition, CHD

Apparently these earlier statements were all for show and public image since in actuality CDC and Dr. Nancy Messonier have done nothing to address obvious breaches in the “safe and effective” canard being clung to by all vaccine makers, pharmaceutical-industry-run media, state public health departments, and the CDC as evidenced by the numbers of horrific adverse events being reported nationwide and worldwide post-COVID-vaccinations:

“The CDC website states that “CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of

death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports.”6 By contrast, a CDC official told a reporter for The Daily Beast that it lacks a “good way to track deaths that occur after vaccination in real time.” Furthermore, CDC told the reporter, “there are no current plans to include vaccination data in the current CDC Covid-19 mortality analysis.”7”

Children’s Health Defense also reports in the petition that “Children’s Health Defense asked CDC for information on post-vaccination deaths and injuries in early March 2021 and has yet to receive a response.”

Numerous Irregularities in Vaccine Safety Assessment by CDC; Children are At Risk of Dying or Being Injured in Prematurely-FDA-Approved Vaccine Trials

The petition is detailed and exposes numerous irregularities in vaccine safety assessment by the CDC as well as in the assessment of alternate treatments such as HCQ and Ivermectin in studies referred to by the FDA in revoking approvals of these drugs and pushing through the EUAs (Emergency Use Authorizations) for the COVID vaccines.

The petition also reports the deaths of children recorded in the VAERS database which they conclude comes from clinical trial data since they could not have gotten the vaccine legally under the original age requirements of the EUA:

VAERS reports include:



A 1-year-old,

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1261766&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON;



a 2-year-old,

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1255745&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON;



two 15-year-olds, https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1187918 and

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1242573;



two 16-year-olds, https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1225942;



a 17-year old, https://www.openvaers.com/openvaers/1199455;

and an infant, https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062.

Please Read, Share, Submit Comment Online to FDA

The petition is posted below for ease of access, please visit Children’s Health Defense for all further information, please use the link posted above to access it online and post a comment to persuade the FDA it is in the best interests of all Americans, all citizens worldwide, and their own reputation to immediately revoke all COVID vaccines and halt their use on children.

This article may be re-posted anywhere online with accreditation and a linkback. Please share widely!

RELATED:

America’s Frontline Doctors files motion for temporary restraining order against use of COVID vaccine in children/May 20, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Email

Pinterest

More

Pocket

Tumblr



