Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Immunologist: There is NO Pandemic, There is NO Asymptomatic Contagion–Healthy People are NOT Dangerous, But the Bad News is: mRNA Vaccines are Extremely Dangerous

Re-post and Links | Ramola D | April 18, 2021

This is a re-post of an article from February 11, 2021 published at Gates of Vienna, titled “Stand Up Against This Insanity and End it”. Gates of Vienna looks like a great website, with a lot of informative content and many video postings, as well as meaningful and helpful intellectual commentary from readers.

I am re-posting this material–with much gratitude to the authors and publishers at Gates of Vienna–because it seems so vital for all worldwide to hear, and important information to hand to employers, school principals, college deans, local governments, anyone still believing in the COVID fraud and pushing the masks, vaccines, lockdowns, and other damaging tyrannies on people, and especially on children: all these have to stop. We have to stop them. The vaccines and vaccine passports as well–it is all part of a gigantic power takeover and WE have to stop it.

Media is lying outright to us: Media Deceit in Censorship & Lies Conceals Luciferian Transhumanist Techno-Slavery & Genocide Agenda, International Indy Media Panel Finds

Immunologists like Dr. Bhakdi, Dr. Judy Mikovits, and Professor Dolores Cahill as well as knowledgeable physicians like Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Rashid Buttar and Dr. Andy Kaufmann and so many others–homeopaths, naturopaths, holistic medicine practitioners like Dr. Zara Anne Bourgeois, Dr. John Reizer–are telling us the same thing, the tests do NOT work, healthy people CANNOT transmit a virus, and these mRNA vaccines are deadly dangerous and need to be stopped: we must listen.

Our children, our teenagers, our young adults, our elderly are being abused and killed by these strictures–the masks, tests, and social isolation–as well as outright being slain by these vaccines now. It is no exaggeration to say our human family worldwide is under serious threat and attack–and our own governments, filled with traitors, are conducting these attacks: we must stand up and say NO, for the sake of our children’s lives and futures.

This particular video address, really quite brief, is so packed with information and so alarming, and so powerful really, that I personally think everyone in the world needs to hear it or read its message.

Here is the re-post:

Professor Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi is a German virologist and professor of microbiology. He is an ethnic Thai who was born in the USA and educated at schools in Switzerland, Egypt, and Thailand. He studied medicine at the University of Bonn. Prior to his retirement, he was a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and, from 1991 to 2012, director of the Medical Institute for Microbiology and Hygiene in Germany.

He was featured here speaking about Corona-related issues last September and December.

Dr. Bhakdi is 74 years old, and says he will never allow himself to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The following video by Dr. Bhakdi is intended for a conference in Vienna, which he was unable to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

Many thanks to MissPiggy for the translation, and to Vlad Tepes and RAIR Foundation for the subtitling:

Video link (from post)

Video transcript:

My dear fellow citizens,

I would have loved to be with you, among you today. I would gladly be there. However, those in power are very efficient at restricting travel. They’re very efficient at forbidding people to gather together, in an attempt to prevent us from communicating with one another.

What is happening is all expressly intentional and deliberate. I hope you never lose your courage and I think it is so good that despite all this you gathered together in such large numbers today. Without masks, without social distancing and without all the nonsensical restrictions that those in power demand from you, from us.

I have a short, but very positive message. Namely, that it is untrue that there is still a pandemic. It is untrue.

You need to know that the definition of a COVID case was changed, not officially, but unofficially, about eleven days ago. On January 20th the W.H.O. advised that the use of these numerous PCR tests for diagnosing COVID-19 can’t produce diagnostic results without matching symptoms. There are NO “healthy” positives. That would mean, all these numbers that they are using to abuse you collapse like a house of cards.

My second message is incredibly exciting. It is now well-known, and probably the reason why the W.H.O. made this suggestion, because it isn’t a guideline, telling those in power to take into account that healthy people aren’t dangerous. You aren’t dangerous.

It is an established fact. It is quite clear that this entire fairytale — well, it isn’t a fairytale, it is has been a nightmare. This idea that healthy people could be dangerous for others was created by inaccurate reporting and inaccurate model calculations. Above all, it is due to the inaccurate reporting coming from those in power in government and the media.

There is NO asymptomatic contagion from the illness COVID-19. That’s very good news.

There’s more news that isn’t so good. The vaccination program was started and is now being distributed.That was the deciding factor why I would have loved to be there in Vienna.

I plead with you, please inform yourselves. This vaccine is extremely dangerous. People have already died from it. Young people have died from this vaccine. This is being hidden, covered up, and no one wants to talk about it.

I’m someone who has always been transparent. I have only said what I have been compelled to say because it is scientifically proven. In this context, I am not speaking to you as someone with political motives,and I don’t have a political agenda. I’m not on the left nor am I on the right. I stand with you.

This vaccine is so dangerous, that we dedicated an entire chapter to it called “Immunity and Immunization”. And it was made available to everyone. You can download this chapter, for free, at the publisher’s homepage, Goldegg-Verlag. Just do a search for our book, there you will find a link.

Please take the time to read it. It takes two hours at the most. When you are finished you will know so much more than the experts, the politicians and Mr. Kurz. They aren’t informed. That’s why they are committing what will soon be established as crimes against humanity.

Stay united. Increase your numbers.Stand up against this insanity and end it. Only you are able to do that. Nobody else. Please don’t wait for someone to be the savior.There isn’t one. Either you do it yourself, for yourself. Most importantly do it for your children and their children.

The Immunology chapter referred to by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and posted in PDF, translation to English, by a reader at that Gates of Vienna page is here–below that I will re-post a few important paragraphs:

Click to access coronafalsepositive1.pdf The name of the book is: CORONA FEHLALARM? (CORONA FALSE ALARM?)/The publisher’s website is: https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/beteiligte/bhakdi-sucharit/

Important paragraphs to take in, from the end of that chapter (bolding mine):

“4. Gene-based vaccines. In these cases, the viral gene is either inserted in the form of circular DNA (plasmid) or the gene is brought directly into cells as mRNA. A risk of DNA-based vaccines is insertion into the cell genome (16). This so-called insertion mutagenesis is a rare occurrence. But very rare events can quickly become important if the number of opportunities reaches appropriate dimensions -as with mass vaccination.17 If it is inserted into cells of the reproductive system, the changed genetic information is transferred from mother to child. Other dangers of DNA vaccines are the production of anti-DNA antibodies and autoimmune reactions (17).

Safety concerns raised so far in connection with mRNA vaccines include systemic inflammation and possible toxic effects. The production of every virus protein will be directly or indirectly associated with the appearance of degradation products on the outside of cells, which are thereby made recognizable for an attack by killer lymphocytes. It is now clear that most healthy people already have killer lymphocytes that recognize such SARS-CoV-2 products (peptides) (4). It must therefore be assumed that autoimmune attacks are taking place on the marked cells.

The attack of killer lymphocytes on sensitive or even irreplaceable cells could have tragic consequences.Hundreds of volunteers who were never informed of these potential risks have already received injections of DNA and mRNA vaccines. No gene-based vaccine has ever been approved for human use, and the existing corona vaccines have not undergone sufficient pre-clinical testing, as is normally required by international regulations.18

The EU decided in July that clinical studies can start without the previously mandatory environmental impact assessment for the genetically modified organisms (GMOs) used having to be completed. This also applies to the production of vaccines that contain GMOs. (19)

Germany, whose population largely rejects the genetic manipulation of food, is suddenly -with broad approval from politics and society -at the forefront of the development of gene-based ones Vaccines. Laws and safety regulations have been circumvented in ways that would never have been possible under normal circumstances. The basis for this is the amended Infection Protection Act. Is this perhaps the reason why the government has declared that an epidemic situation of national scope still exists -although there has been no significant number of new cases for weeks?

Because the Ministry of Health is only authorized to make exceptions to the provisions of the Drugs Act and the Medical Device Regulations in the event of an epidemic of national scope. We ask our readers to ask themselves whether the German government will even go that far may allow and even encourage genetic experiments on ignorant people. Such human experiments appear to us simply unethical and not compatible with any basic law of the civilized world.”

To understand what these mRNA vaccines are all about, please watch and listen to the doctors and researchers featured in this video, some from the biotech industry, some from whistleblowers and researchers in the medical healthcare world: Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?

Please share, re-post this post widely. Inform governments. The vaccines should be halted immediately, the entire COVID fraud stopped.