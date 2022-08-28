Dr. David Salinas Flores | The Fourth Industrial Revolution: The First Robotization of Africans

Re-post of Article in PDF with Preface | Ramola D | August 28, 2022

In a bombshell new article, Dr. David Salinas Flores, author of numerous articles exposing the Nanomafia and the Transhumanists pushing Cerebral Brain Nets beneficial only to them and their agenda of control, reports that the real purpose of Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution is to transhumanize, robotize and use humans in a myriad of unseemly ways, including IP Theft (of dreams, memories, inner-self, brain privacy, inner visual imagery, thoughts) and Sex Trafficking (through brain or mind control).

A cardiologist who exposed DARPA’s stealth programs of nanotechnology research in Peru run via the positioning of military bases next to hospitals and running illicit non-consensual experimentation on patients, he says the same program is now in process of unfolding in Africa with the mushrooming of military bases and the unsuspecting compliance of the people.

US Navy, he says, is instrumental in neuro-colonizing Latin Americans in Peru under guise of military research, with thousands of teenagers already fallen victim to neuro-nano surveillance and mind control.

“United States armed forces are organizing brain net in the jungles of the world There is plenty of evidence that point to US Navy organizing the

cerebral internet in the Peruvian jungle; there is evidence about the

existence of two military bases in the Peruvian jungle (Madre de Dios

e Iquitos). (NAMRU-6) is considered a unique military base in South

America, It is necessary to highlight that NAMRUD-6, justifies its

presence in the jungle of Peru arguing that its objective is only

infectious diseases research, however, recent researches show that

the main aim of NAMRUD-6 is actually to organize mafias of

cerebral internet in Peru, there is plenty of evidence that point to a

massive and secret release of brain nanobots in the Peruvian jungle;

thousands of teenagers are becoming victims of surveillance and

mind control. So, mind control is a secret mega problem of public

health in the Peruvian jungle; surprisingly it has been created by the

government and health institutions such as National Health Institute

in Peru, Naval, Medical Research Unit Six (NAMRU-6) (Salinas,

2020).

In this regard, the presence of US military bases in Africa lead to high suspicion that African adolescents would become victims of American military mafias of brain net in African jungles; they would be under espionage and mind control, and turned into sex slaves.”

In Africa, he says, military base expansion with AFRICOM has coincided with rise of “secret intelligence operations with bases for espionage and surveillance programs.”

““US empire has a massive military presence in Africa, the empire is busy situating military bases and command posts in Africa. The United States is the most present foreign army in Africa with their African

Command (AFRICOM) being omnipresent in every African region…” (Benyera, 2021, p.113).” “Apart from setting of military commands such as AFRICOM, The United States of America expanded its secret intelligence operations in Africa with bases for espionage and surveillance programs” (Nhemachena et al., 2020, p.9). –David Salinas Flores, The First Robotization of Africans

Most remain uninformed about the nature of nanotechnology, its wide usage now in industry, medicine, aerosols, vaccines, aerosols and how it is already giving rise to unsuspected diseases while expanding the use of surveillance and control mechanisms against humans.

Essentially, nano and neurotechnologies will lead to enslavement for Africans he says, Slavery 2.0.

Humans are being turned into “post-humans” or “trans-humans” by really being hybridized into human-machine cyborgs, a form of robot.

Of course, it’s not just Africans being targeted and enslaved currently by this nanotechnology in the COVID vaccines, it’s everyone human on the planet being aimed at, but this article focuses especially on the dangers to Africans of being nano-robotized and thereby enslaveable by the Transhumanist establishment focusing on the benefits of nanotechnology while refraining to mention the deleterious harms accruing from its use.

Wifi access of people’s brains via nano BCI implants, he reminds us, will ensure nothing in your brain is private–your random thoughts, your ruminations, your plans, your dreams, your visual remembrances. And it is intelligence agencies, law enforcement, public prosecutors who have access to this IP (intellectual property) capture, he says, in ways that lead directly to its abuse.

An explicatory and vitally clarifying article, this paper forms part of a book examining the rise of the new slavery in Africa, Sovereignty Becoming Pulvereignty: Unpacking the Dark Side of Slave 4.0 Within Industry 4.0 in Twenty-First Century Africa, edited by Artwell Nhemachena, Oliver Mtapuri & Munyaradzi Mawere. An excerpt from the paper is shared below, with the whole article posted in PDF below that.

Posted here at the request of the author and with many thanks for his whistleblowing disclosure.

–Ramola D

EXCERPT:

“The end of the book by Schwab (2016, p 156), the part of the book that authors generally use as conclusion, is practically a promotion of invasive neurotechnology: Neurotechnologies. The tipping point: The first human with fully artificial memory implanted in the brain.



Thus, this evidences that the 4IR is only an intellectual camouflage to the massive application of the new technologies in human beings.



In other words, the main objective of 4IR is the massive implementation of transhumanism. Therefore, if governments of Africa want to apply 4IR technology they must be mindful of transhumanism as well.



Transhumanists state that adding technological implants and inserting DNA in human beings will improve their condition. It is striking that the transhumanist postulates have been analysed from different points of view such as sociological, religious, moral (Ostrowick, 2021), philosophical (Holm, 2016) and bioethics, however the main analysis related to the evidence of their affirmations is absent. Thus, one of the most promoted critical intellectual about transhumanism is American Francis Fukuyama; he writes in an article: “The first victim of transhumanism might be equality” (Fukuyama, 2004, p.42).



Recent research are revealing the truth about transhumanism; the transhumanism is a fraud, a big fraud (Salinas, 2018a, p.381).



The intellectual fraud is based on three facts.



1) Transhumanists hide the fact that technological implants can be a weapon against the citizen;



2) transhumanists invent many benefits of technological implants; and



3) transhumanists do not use the technological implants that they promote.



Concealment of the harmful effects of technological implants



(a) Technological implant can cause diseases “nanodiseases”

Technological implants such as nanobots can be injected into bodies, they can be put in the water, that human beings drink, they can be put in the food that human beings eat and they can be put in the air that human beings breathe (Nhemachena et al, 2021a, p. 14). Thus, nanobots can be placed in food, they are ingested, they can circulate in the blood, and they can be located in specific organs. Nanobots can produce blockage or stimulation of these organs and they can, thus, produce any disease or symptom such as intestinal obstruction, ocular refraction defects, sexual impotence, respiratory failure and even death. A recent article alerts: “Emergent cerebral internet which threatens intensifications of epidemics…” (Nhemachena, 2021a).



It is necessary to highlight that nano-diseases are hidden by the medical establishment. Actually, their current scientific state is being hidden by the scientific media, thus, for example, nowadays, with the invasive neurotechnology human brains can be hacked, they can be manipulated in the same way humans manipulate computers, it is possible to send brain algorithm to other brains by wi-fi, therefore this can cause new diseases; there is a secret new neuropathology: a nano-neuropathology. Most doctors do not know this disease. Justin Sanchez of the biological technology of DARPA, stated in an interview that; “There is no technology that can acquire signals to inform scientists of exactly what is happening inside the brain” (Gorman, 2013).



However, recent research show that DARPA is the main organizer of cerebral internet in the world (Salinas, 2018b); also, the magazine “The Economist” promotes cerebral internet with the image of the brain with wi-fi and some organizations donate shirts, with symbology of brainnet, to poor girls.

The evidence of concealment of current developments by scientists is abundant. On the other hand, recent research show that many sci-fi tv and movies have a secret script: illicit medical experimentation using nanotechnology in the whole world (Salinas, 2018c; Salinas, 2019a; 2019b; 2019c; 2019d). This concealment of current science and the illicit medical experimentations use secret scripts of the sci-fi series and movies. In this regard, series of science fiction can become libraries from which this secret science can be drawn.

Although the American establishment and its media hide what is going on from the citizens of the world, this kind of tv series can be a source of medical information about CIA-caused diseases – diseases that are not described in university medical books such as the diseases caused by nanobots. In the use of nanotechnology there are also risks like mind control, loss of privacy due to use of cerebral internet and so on. The best information about nano-diseases is not yet found in the few books written on nanotechnology. However, information on nanodiseases can be derived from an analysis, with scientific rigor, of science fiction series such as Black Mirror or Person on Interest (Salinas, 2019c).



(b) Nanobots can be used as weapons of delinquency



The illicit nanotechnology has created a new kind of criminals, criminals that could be called “nano-hired killers” or “nanotorturers”, those responsible for the “dirty work” of nanomafia; these mainly include journalists, university students, nurses and illegal immigrants like many Venezuelans in Peru: these people would be responsible for performing several works including: selection of the victims, choice of “the persons of interest”, persons who can assist the nanomafia; they intoxicate the victims with nanobots through food, drinks or pills or they can kidnap the victims in order to insert in them the brain implants; they can also edit, select and market mind videos obtained from the daily espionage using the Brain net, they also do mind torture, victim torture, breaching the victims’ privacy, they perform information and espionage of victims’ dreams; they obtain information from the victims’ dreams, they use the Brain net for extortion; they create pseudo-diseases blocking the function of organs by telemetry in order to then extort the victim with “the cure” (Salinas, 2018d).



Medical articles say good things about brain net, it is one of the most promoted “innovation” of transhumanism:



Brain net allows the capturing of the private lives, of the victims, mainly the sexual one, capturing the audiovisual extortion material, stealing intellectual information, and capturing brain algorithms, judicial information, confession secrets, prayers, credit cards passwords or any other kind of private information.



The Brain net aims to become the most powerful extortion, mind control, honor destruction and privacy violation weapon owned by the organized criminals, the state terrorism and the cyberwar perpetrators (Salinas, 2018e).



It is surprising that the advocates of the 4IR are silent about the dangerous effects of transhumanism to human beings. Klaus Schwab (2016) in this book “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” does not mention nano-diseases or nano-criminals. It is necessary to highlight that the main partners of transhumanist mafia are the police, prosecutors and intelligence services in the world. They hide complaints about crimes committed by nano-criminals using their nano-weapons. Recently, The National Joint of Justice, the highest rank authority of justice in Peru, filed a denunciation of a mafia of prosecutors related to illicit nanotechnology (Junta Nacional de Justicia, 2021).



Research about illicit nanotechnology say in books:



Why do books on nanotechnology rarely ever mention nanoweapons? The answer is that nanoweapons are “classified,” meaning the technology and its military applications are either “Secret” or “Top Secret.” The technologists involved in their development cannot publish their research in scientific journals, they can’t speak about it at scientific conferences, or give media interviews about it. (Del Monte, 2017, pxii).



Recent research reveals the reason for this “top secret”: Crimes developed with nanoweapons are the source of illicit enrichment and sex pleasure of a mafia of police, prosecutors and members of intelligence services in the world (Salinas, 2018a,d,e).



Nanotechnology as a tool for committing crimes is giving rise to an exclusive corrupt circle of “new millionaires”: professors of medicine, health unions, doctors, nurses, technicians, hospital managers, physicists, journalists, publishers of scientific magazines, librarians, engineers, politicians, professors, policemen, prosecutors, judges, the military, university students and even school students who illicitly become rich at the expense of their victims’ health, honour and their lives (Salinas, 2018d).



The concealment of nano-mafias, nano-diseases and nanoweapons by mafias of prosecutors and police (Salinas, 2018 a, d, e) has a mega objective. The manufacture of consent to massive use of nanotechnology in the society as a tool of education, tool of security, tool of surveillance in health and disease, delivery of drugs or vaccines, food additives whose promotion has already begun; if human beings do not know anything about nano-diseases or nanocrime, they easily accept nano-implants into their brains, they will think that nanotechnology is beneficial to them.



While the world may massively use nanotechnology in education, and medicine among others, humanity may remain unaware that they are being spied on or they are under mind control, this mafia of prosecutors, police, agent of national service of intelligence and journalists will continue getting sexual pleasure with cybersex, sexual relations with teenagers who are turned into sex slavery, with mind control or under extortion; the mafia will also continue to spy on sexual lives of university students in the world, they will obtain information to use in extortion and they will torture and kill honest citizens who denounce them.



(c) Technological implants can be used as military weapon



DARPA’s scientists have publicly stated, at conferences, that cerebral internet was successfully used by the US army in the Gulf War. The cerebral internet simulates the voice of the unconscious, and for this reason it has been used as a weapon, taking advantage of the faith. It was named “the voice of God”, this weapon was able to trick the soldiers of the Iraqi army to persuade them to surrender (Salinas, 2019b). It is important that African governments know it. Similar to the ways in which the US army, in the military bases in Peru, is using jungles in the nanotechnological experiments, they could do the same in Africa.”

Article in PDF:

