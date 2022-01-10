Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | January 10, 2022

On January 7, the US Department of Defense put out a press release marking a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security LLC in Virginia for antigen test kits intended for 500 million at-home free test kits to be handed out to Americans.

Goldbelt Security is a seemingly modest native-owned, Alaskan company with under two million in annual sales revenue apparently run by a group of retired Special Operations veterans focused on partnering with larger companies and moving supplies from manufacturers to government in domestic and foreign sales, in particular, curiously, Defense and Medical equipment, from ammunition, weapons, trucks, explosives to PPE, farm implements, and survival gear. It also, astonishingly, provides custom shipping and law enforcement training: the Hicks Police Training System which “utilizes manipulation of the nervous and skeletal system. Every sequence of manipulation is controlled until the suspect submits.”

This is in fact a hard-core military Defense contractor which offers the Federal Government “sole source contracting” which is non-competitive; in a pinch, it can direct Federal monies–without a long-drawn-out RFP, competitive process–directly to its network of providers, an easy channel for material establishment of Federal agenda, which in the case of COVID, many of us know, is a DARPA and WEF/WHO and UN agenda, as evidenced by “The Great Reset” and pandemic preparedness plans covered here earlier. It also seems to be connected to this Goldbelt Inc. corporation with much larger revenue, native shareholders, and land holdings bringing the people of Alaska into direct participation in the Federal military agenda.

Curiously, this contractor has its feet in both Defense and Medical worlds–the growing connection between these is increasingly becoming chillingly clear as we peruse documents and plans: all evidence points to the slow but definitive build-up of an impending military-medical dictatorship, global and local, to be resisted at all cost by anyone who treasures organic humanity, life, and freedom.

Note for one, that Goldbelt was one of the first Operation Warp Speed contractors, pocketing $125 million to deliver 530 million syringes and needles: “This CARES Act-funded effort is part of the ongoing collaboration between HHS and the DOD’s Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) to supply the SNS with critical medical resources.”

The SNS is the Strategic National Stockpile, which stockpiles all manner of medical and emergency products in case of weather, medical, or other emergencies in the USA. That DOD and DHHS–Defense & Health and Human Services–are becoming increasingly chummy was noted in this must-read article examining the testing landscape earlier:

MOUS, Contracts, Plans, Strategies: These Mark the Direction to Dictatorship They’re Headed In

The Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell–DA2–in fact represents the setting-in-stone of the military takeover of Health and Public Health in the name of national security, “bio-security,” and “health security,” callwords used by the WEF and Klaus Schwab as well as by the WHO, rationalizing organizational appropriation of people’s individual choices in healthcare worldwide, a key target for takedown: “Public Health” is the mega callword there, striving to erase individual latitude in healthcare forever.

The DA2 was organized on a Memorandum of Understanding. A FOIA request I made to the DOD for that MOU between Defense and Health projecting a pandemic-preparedness agenda for eternity was lobbed into DHHS’ court and remains unanswered, to be further appealed. What exactly are they hiding?

But their plans are writ large in other documents, a few considered below.

Let’s note first that before that Goldblatt contract, Millipore Sigma, a subsidiary of Merck, a mega German pharmaceutical company, was awarded a 3-year $136.7 million contract to manufacture nitrocellulose membranes for use in antigen testing kits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin–engaging the people of Wisconsin, many deprived of jobs and businesses no doubt by the depredations of COVID-constraints and lockdowns in manufacturing test-materials all the way up to 2025.

83.3 (Freemasonic 33 signaling) million tests are slated for production per month “for COVID-19 testing and future needs.” Multiply that by 36 (3 years worth of production) and you get nearly 3 billion tests: 2.998,800, 000.

Ponder that for a minute: Sheboygan, Wisconsin plans to belt out (nitrocellulose membranes for) 3 billion COVID tests by 2025. Very clear therefore that DOD–along with friendly neighborhood arm DHHS–envisions continuous roll-out of these tests, meaning continued fear-pushing and narrative-building of pandemic, along with constraints, restraints, protocols, all the way into 2025 (after which other pandemics will pick up the agenda, as shown below).

Batteile, Eurofins, and Perkins-Elmer were earlier awarded large contracts to facilitate the forced testing of schoolchildren and other groups through 2022, 2023, 2024, as reported here.

A Reuters article on this contract notes that there are many such testing contracts being handed out, and soon we’ll be seeing a lot more press releases about a lot more companies being pulled into test-manufacturing.

“The government is invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA) to award the contract and has many more similar contracts in the works, the official said. The Biden administration has used the DPA – a 1950s Korean war-era law which gives federal agencies the power to prioritize procurement orders related to national defense – to speed production of swabs and pipettes for COVID-19 test production previously.”

Antigen Tests Still Need Invasive Nasal Swabs

Nitrocellulose membranes are used in pregnancy tests and offer a convenient, snappy, portable portmanteau for COVID tests.

Image from Johns Hopkins University, Center for Health Security, a major player in Event 201, the predictive pandemic-drill advertising Game-Over-for-Normalcy in October, 2019: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/covid-19TestingToolkit/serology/RDT-diagram.pdf

The antigen lateral flow assay and immunoassay tests being produced to replace the phased-out and false-positive, faulty PCR tests will still need nasal or throat swabbing–at “point-of-care” at primary doctors’ offices or at home–to produce patient samples of saliva or sputum. Note this descriptive page at Roche: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/params/sars-cov-2-rapid-antigen-nasal-test.html

Nasal swabs being pushed into nostrils and throats therefore have not ended.

What is especially concerning is that these tests are being slated for regular and repeated use for children, and for all adults making regular visits to their doctors’ offices. What they presage is a complete overturning of bodily freedom as we have it and a complete paradigm shift into slavish submission to medical technicians, primary care doctors, and school nurses on a permanent basis as children are forced to test continually–every day in public schools in fact if they evidence one little sniffle or cough–as well as mask continually and be sent off to get the mRNA-based vaccines continually, as the COVID-narrative expands into the Delta-variant-narrative, and Omicron-variant-narrative, and Next-Greek-letter-narrative.

Invasive, Continuous Testing-and-Compliance is Rolled Out in Public Schools Under Cover of Omicron Narrative

This is the letter from a local high school sent last week to Quincy Public School parents, as Massachusetts sinks into the dark fog of deceitful Omicron-Narratives and seeks to inflict the most horrific Mind Control as well as enslaving Body Control on public schoolchildren as prerequisite for continuing to attend school:

The insanity of daily testing to force students into submission to nasal-swab-intrusion and the continuous COVID-pandemic-narrative-indoctrination is pointed up in this QPS, Massachusetts notice to parents from the Superintendent Kevin Mulvey who has a JD and no science (or education) qualifications, but is playing out the Anti-Science WEF, WHO, Federal, State, County, and City agenda to Pretend-a-Pandemic when No Virus Has Been Proved to Exist, even by Massachusetts Department of Health.

This is my letter to the school and to the superintendent, which no-one has responded to. I am aware I am not the only parent in Quincy appalled by the masking and forced-testing of our children, nor in Massachusetts, as thousands of parents have assembled on social media to publish their protest–again, being ignored by school bureaucrats.

Click to access Letter-to-QPS-from-Ramola-D-on-Unlawful-Invasive-Testing-Jan-2022.pdf Letter from Ramola D to QPS dated Jan 8, 2022, in response to their Contact Tracing and Testing Notice sent Jan 7, 2022, posted above.

School Refusal to Respond to Parental Concerns Occurs Within Context of Militarized Subjugation of American Communities

Indeed, school officials in Quincy and Massachusetts have advertised their contempt for parental concern, science education, and common sense by refusing to respond to previous letters offering extensive information on the great harms from masking children, reported here earlier and here and here. Instead, this writer, who has previously reported the many noxious forms of harassment she has endured since 2013, when School Board Treasurer Sinead Walsh and School Board President Alexander Steffan at Adams Montessori School in Quincy set up an unlawful fusion-center targeting-and-harassment program replete with criminal military and intelligence stealth weapons-testing & operations on her—which continues to date–was subjected to targeted retaliation, reported here. Personal reports published here document this continuing oppression.

That Massachusetts and the USA have become a crude Banana Republic with a secret Gestapo in action is therefore already well-known to this writer, who has covered this subject extensively, including in Memoranda to President Trump in 2017 and in 2019. Documented evidence of Military/Intelligence/Law Enforcement crimes being enacted on the populace using anti-personnel technologies can be found here.

Most people shielded from this knowledge by media deceptions and blackouts however have not known a State-and-Military coup has already been run on the populace and is continuously in action, until the COVID fraud hit.

Now, with this intensification of stricture and directive in schools, testing contracts binding Pharma to Military, Omicron-narratives picking up in media as COVID-vaccine deaths, injuries are ignored, despite thousands of doctors and scientists speaking out, the intended full-on subjugation of pretty much every single American, man, woman, and child becomes clear.

It is both insidious and sinister.

Red Alert: Paradigm Shift Ahead

The intention appears to be to transform reality into a continuous, subjugating round of tests, masks, and vaccines, and getting people used to 1) staying masked and masking their children–a surefire way to increase toxin load and perpetuate disease, as many scientists and physicians have pointed out (only to be censored off all mainstream media and social media, which clearly points to Agenda, not Science); 2) submit nonstop, month after month and year after year to invasive nasal and throat procedures in the name of “COVID tests”; and 3) then line up compliantly for the next round of booster shots and doses laced variably with nanographene and other delectables massing together inside once-organic-human bodies to form synthetic electronic meshes and circuits intended to permit even more invasive remote-access-by-radiation and remote manipulation of body functions and human behavior.

All by way of rationalizing nanobiosensors as “emerging technologies” and inevitable Next-Level progress in telemedicine. A “Public Health” handover to a sweeping Military-Medical appropriation aptly labeled a Military Coup, as Dr. Robert Young describes in the statement to all humanity he shared recently on Newsbreak 142, which can also be read here.

White House Vision for Pandemics Forever: The DARPA Virus-to-Vaccine Pipeline Advertised

This intention to transform reality is in fact published in the very unsettling White House document from September 2021, American Pandemic Preparedness: Transforming Our Capabilities, and in DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3), described in its ADEPT program, previously reported here, and encapsulated in its Preventing Pandemics Vignette and ADEPT: PROTECT Vignette.

DARPA takes full credit for the creation of the mRNA vaccine as a transformer of the human body into a bioreactor–such a remarkable use of language–to create pathogens/biothreats deployed to attack itself. (Something the FDA didn’t notice apparently when they approved the Pfizer and Moderna EUAs.) “Prophylactic antibodies” surely came after. (In Germ Theory, the immune system kicks into action after being attacked by “viruses”; in Terrain Theory, the immune system sends in cleaner cells after toxins invade. We must all be reminded continually that Germ Theory, as Dr. Young, Dr. Kaufman, and many other discerning physicians tell us, with its cornucopia of Viruses, has never been proved.)

DARPA’s ADEPT:PROTECT Vignette tells us mRNA-vaccines were worked on from 2012. (The use of mRNA in drug-delivery for cancer predates this, as discussed in other articles here earlier. DARPA’s Regina Duggan and Dan Wittendorf’s part in this was discussed here.) The intention to use these gene-based vaccines as immediate-use-for-pandemics was built into their design.

EXCERPTS, ADEPT:PROTECT VIGNETTE:

And the intention to take mRNA-vaccines well into the future is discussed quite candidly in American Pandemic Preparedness where plans to develop such “programmable platforms” for 26 families of viruses are mentioned, and the military-sounding “Transformation of our Medical Defenses” includes global strategizing.

Expect 26 New Pandemics Ahead with Gene-Modifying mRNA “Programmable Platforms” for Each: Snip by Snip to Humans 2.0

One of the key thrusts of this projective document–to be fully-addressed in a Techno Talk at my subscriber-channel soon–is that new pandemics and nonstop testing in diagnostics and vaccines in “protection” are fully intended; not foreseen, not predicted, not prophesied, but fully intended. The nonstop-pandemic scenario addressed on this site earlier is writ large in this document; there is no other way to read this text. “Serious biological threats will occur at an increasing frequency.”

Image from https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/how-do-viruses-reach-humans-from-animals.html/Are these fancy-looking viruses actual photographs or artistic-renderings? Research please! See Dr. Young’s blog for CDC responses: NO virus has ever been isolated, and Viral Theory has never been proved. Is it time to revisit the entire “science” of viruses? I think so.

Click to access American-Pandemic-Preparedness-Transforming-Our-Capabilities-Final-For-Web-Comments-by-Ramola-D.pdf American Pandemic Preparedness document with my highlights & comments added; for full analysis, please tune in to my upcoming Techno-Talk on this document this week; access via subscribing at Patreon and Subscribe Star, links to be posted shortly.

The gist of this document and the advertised Strategy on Biodefense and Pandemic Preparedness it aims to build envisions the creation of a very large infrastructure to support a new era of absolute obsession with viruses, virus-detection, virus-spread along with “biomonitoring,” “biosurveillance,” global “pandemic monitoring,” contact-tracing, continuous-testing, continuous submission to new mRNA vaccines (for 26 families of viruses, to be developed), boosters and directives from Pharma-run-CDC-and-Public-Health to isolate, quarantine, lockdown, line up, offer nostrils, mask up, breathe less (masks inhibit breathing), speak less (masks inhibit speaking), double down and comply with every single inane “guidance,” “directive,” and “mandate” from a Virus-Obsessed Government.

What is intended is nothing less than a complete paradigm shift from individual responsibility for your health to a handover of your health completely to the Gestapo of Public Health departments and officials, trusting helplessly in virologists, epidemiologists, and their vast train of physicians, technicians, nurses well-trained by the pharmaceutical industry to believe in the Virus-to-Vaccine pipeline as salvation, surrendering all ability to think for yourself.

Suffer in silence, submit to invasive medical intrusion, role-model compliance for your kids: Forever! | Image: (News article on Completely Illegal US Govt move to demand antigen tests for entrance into USA) https://dominicantoday.com/dr/covid-19/2021/01/27/what-is-the-antigen-test-requested-by-us-authorities-to-enter-their-country/

What is intended is a complete transformation of reality as we have it into submission and compliance–much as Australia is modeling today (although a great movement is building there and one hopes, will overturn the ongoing tyranny).

What is intended, particularly, is an acceptance of Biodefense, Biosurveillance, Biosecurity: military terms in line with the aggressions and overreach of the ongoing “national security state” also known as a police state. The language of military domineering is not incidental, it appears to have been carefully chosen to fall into the continuum of “Surveillance” which has today become overwhelmingly present, across all arenas of existence. Biosurveillance is an extension of Surveillance, which the ever-growing behemoth of “Security” has appropriated for itself as a right, incrementally no doubt across decades but at this point overwhelmingly, post 9-11 and the incessant War on Terror.

It is this transformation which the merging of Defense and Health in the acquisition arm DA2 portends; the use of language like Medical Defense and Bio Defense attempts to transform how we see health into Battlefield Central–a space for constant fighting-back, as Viruses attack us, and the great Military and Public Health there as our defenders, helping us fight back.

(Note this is the same Military currently using Extrajudicial Targeting Technologies on us, while Public Health looks the other way.)

The (Stealth) Hybridizing Humans Agenda Has Been Exposed

What is not overtly discussed in this and other documents but is evident in the sub-text, and established now in the discovery of nanobiosensors and forming nano-networks in the vaccines, the patents pointing to contact tracing revealed by Pfizer patent analyst Karen Kingston, the identification of nanotechnology in the masks and nasal swabs, the identification of nano graphene in the vaccines and much else, is that mRNA Vaccines will chart a path to the transformed, cyborged, hybridized human intended by DARPA and WEF for all organic humanity.

For those still unclear what this is, the Borg of Star Trek offer a clue. Cyborg as a word is the combination of Cybernetics and Organism. The mad scientists working for the slaveowners, the central bankers and privateers of the ruthless bloodline Mafia families who have been oppressing humanity for centuries, as Dean Henderson described in Report 206, have a mighty dream: to transform all humans into cyborgs. Nanobioelectronics shows the way.

In this paradigm of transformation, every medical intervention consented-to by the populace will comprise a route to that intended hybridizing–which has already begun with the chem-trails (denied by perpetraitor-governments but well established by whistleblower scientists, researchers, investigative journalists), investigated at length by Clifford Carnicom, Tony Pantelleresco, Suzanne Mahr, Celeste Solum, many others, testified to by many “targeted individuals” unlawfully abused and tortured in military experimentation with nanotechnology, well-described by Elana Freeland in Geo-Engineered Transhumanism: masks, tests, nasal swabs, vaccines.

Several whistleblowers examining the planned digital financial system have exposed how nanotechnology is intended for use in digital bio surveillance, including recently Melissa Ciummei, Alison MacDowell and Catherine Austin Fitts (Planet Lockdown interviews).

It appears now that the entire field of virology–exposed as a false science by many scientists–with its steadily building Virus-to-Vaccine pipeline has been building up to this moment for decades.

It is profound government corruption and a treasonous betrayal of humanity which aligns with pharmaceutical and banker power and turns viscerally on the citizenry, devising massive paradigm and infrastructural change to do so.

Currently the mRNA and viral-vector gene-based vaccines are causing massive death and disability, and have been found definitively, by pathological evidence, to be the cause of death, as described by Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Burkhardt. The claim of a deadly virus behind this massacre still ongoing has not been proved: the virus has not been isolated and has not been proved to exist, as Dr. Mark Bailey and John Bevan-Smith address, in their comprehensive report: Dr. Mark Bailey & Dr. John Bevan-Smith | The COVID-19 Fraud and War on Humanity.

What is behind the complex of symptoms still being attributed to COVID is thought by many to be radiation poisoning from 4G and 5G and a load of toxic graphene oxide from previous vaccines, such as the flu vaccine. Medical journalist Jon Rappoport points out that everything–all colds, flus, sniffles, pneumonia, TB, chronic-illness “with COVID” today–is being marked as COVID, all these deaths marked as COVID deaths: COVID: If there is no virus, then why are people dying?

Nano graphene in the COVID injections is thought to be responsible for the blood clotting and breathing problems bringing the double vaccinated in droves into the hospitals–and being re-diagnosed as COVID-sufferers. Dr. Charles Hoffe and Dr. Bhakdi have described the phenomenon of micro-clotting which all vaccinated patients are manifesting. Thousands of doctors and scientists have called for an immediate halt to the deadly mRNA vaccines.

“Pandemic Preparedness” a Careful Narrative, to Push Virus-Fear and Vaccine-Reliance: When Vaccines (& Nasal Swabs, Masks) Are Vectors for Transforming Humans Into Cyborgs, Just Say NO

When governments fail the people and push forward self-profiting but vastly destructive paradigms–such as “pandemic preparedness” and “biodefense”–it is up to the people to get informed and take independent action to reject such harms: by saying NO to all pernicious medical interventions intending stealth-cyborging: tests, nasal swabs, masks, vaccines, and focus on real routes to real health instead–offered by all the great traditions of healing, worldwide, alternative medicine, holistic medicine, energy medicine, nutrition, herbals, exercise, yoga. The route to toppling vast and entrenched behemoths of power intending serious harm to the entire world starts at a very plausible point: the individual. You and I–although we’re incessantly told otherwise by The Establishment–have the power to topple this crude and insane narrative of the Pandemic Platform to the ground. Just say NO.

Blind Joe: I Will Not Comply

RELATED

Red Alert! Graphene Oxide Found in Pfizer/AstraZeneca Vaccines–Used in Biosensors and Neural Interfaces–Could Be the Secret Link to Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno (NBIC) Human-Machine Convergence for AI Singularity & Full Spectrum Brain/Bio Control Intended by Anti-Human Transhumanists, Globalists, Governments

Damning Evidence of Self-Assembling Wireless Nanosensor Networks using Graphene Quantum Dots, Nanorouters, Nanoantennas Found by Dr. Pablo Campra in 4 COVID Vaccines Revealed by Researcher Mik Anderson/Corona2Inspect

Mik Anderson | Intracorporal NanoNetwork, Brief Summary

Professor David Salinas Flores, MD |The Nanomafia: Nanotechnology’s Global Network of Organized Crime

Professor David Salinas Flores, MD: Transhumanism: The Big Fraud – Towards Digital Slavery

Professor David Salinas Flores, MD | The Secret of “Person of Interest”: The Cerebral Internet

