Canadian Covid Care Alliance: Level 1 Scientific Evidence the Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm than Good–Alert All Governments, Share Video Presentation & PDF

Re-post from Email, CCCA WEBSITE HERE | Ramola D | January 5, 2022
|This is our chance to stop them.
|Stop the mandates, the passports, the inoculation of children, all of it.
Pfizer’s recent 6 month report on their COVID-19 inoculation contained a bombshell. Or rather, the data buried deep in their Supplementary Appendix did. According to Pfizer’s own clinical trial data after 6 months, not only do their inoculations fail to prevent illness and death, there is actually more illness and death among the inoculated than among the placebo group.
This is game changing, because results from a randomized control trial can’t be brushed off and ignored. It’s not real world data that can manipulated. It’s not opinion, conjecture or modelling. It’s what is called Level 1 Evidence – the highest form of scientific evidence there is. And governments who have enacted mandates, passports, and vaccines need to be informed that they are causing harm. We’ve put this evidence into an easy to understand video, and we’ve also created an accompanying PDF with hyperlinks to Pfizer’s published data itself.
This is our chance to put a stop to the unscientific civil and human rights violations that are going on in our country.
But we can’t do this without you. This presentation is a tool we are putting in your hands. We need you to do 3 things: Share the presentation on all your social media channels, TODAY, using the hashtags #moreharmthangood and #CCCA Book a meeting with your MP and MPP – Zoom or in person – ask for an hour (they might only give you 30 minutes) and share all or part of the video with them during the meeting. Ask them now that they know the vaccines cause harm, what they plan do to about it? Click here for a contact list for every elected official in Canada. Email it directly to friends and family. View it together, discuss it together. Pfizer and the government agencies that have imposed these inoculations count on people not looking at or understanding the science. We want to make it available for everyone to see and understand.
|When Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA technology, shared our video on Twitter, he was banned for life. The next day, he talked about us on the Joe Rogan Experience.
“We referred to a fantastic video that has been put out by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance that summarizes all the malfeasance and data manipulation and misinterpretation associated with the Pfizer vaccines and their clinical trials. It’s a super video.”
Dr Robert Malone
MD, PhD, mRNA inventor
