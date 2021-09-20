Second Notice of Grievous Harm to Schoolchildren in Massachusetts Due to Commissioner and DESE Board-Issued Mask Mandate for K-12 Children in School

Report | Ramola D | Sep 20, 2021
A second Notice of Harm was emailed and faxed to the Commissioner of Education in Massachusetts, Jeffrey C. Riley by this writer last week, as also to members of the Quincy School Committee and Department of Elementary and Secondary (DESE) Board members.
Studies listed by the group Massachusetts Against Mandates in their letters were included in this letter and listing of studies, articles, and video testimonials. It should be noted that thousands of parents in Massachusetts (5000 with this group) have been writing and emailing the Board and Commissioner on this subject. Central to the letter are points of law from the Children’s Health Defense lawsuit in New York recently against mask mandates for the unvaccinated in businesses whereby the New York Health Commissioner repealed the mask mandate, from Anna de Buisseret, UK lawyer’s writings, and a number of studies covered by Professor Denis Rancourt proving masks are ineffective and do not work. Masks are medical devices and no Commissioner of Education is qualified to mandate them for schoolchildren–nor is any Superintendent or Principal qualified to enforce such an unlawful mandate.
This letter follows on the earlier letter sent and reported on here, carrying the First Notice of Harm:
Science Journalist & Mother to Massachusetts Commissioner of Education: Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s ignoring of the facts surrounding the vaccine and the masks is unfortunately reflected in their promotional videos, addressed here:
Mass Deception in Massachusetts Defies the Science, Ignores the Data: Provenly UNsafe, Toxin-Laden COVID Vaccines, Harmful Masks, Harmful Tests, Not-Proved-to-Exist Virus, All Set to Harm Children Now: Parents Must Act
Not merely are the children in Quincy Public Schools–as other Massachusetts public schools–currently forced to endure the school day breathing in their own toxic waste, opening themselves to fatigue, dizziness from hypoxia and faintness and neurological damage from hypercapnia as well as bacterial pneumonia, they are now being treated to vaccine clinics on campus in Quincy (at the high schools), which shows an alarming lack of knowledge of the numbers of deaths and injuries accruing from the COVID vaccines. That the vaccines are also intended to and inevitably will cause sterility as per testimonials and studies was covered here:
Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine
It is not clear to this writer how school nurses and principals let alone superintendents and commissioners could deliberately open schoolchildren to harm by forcing masks, molesting-nasal-tests, and toxic drugs inducing gene-alteration and sterility–as well as a plethora of truly terrible vaccine injury–on them. The August 24, 2021 Board meeting where the Commissioner peculiarly sought and obtained the consent of the Board to issue the unscientific and unlawful mask mandate will be covered more fully here soon.
GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND EMBRACE OF A PROFITEERING TESTING AND VACCINE INDUSTRY
Sadly it appears that monetary gain and embrace of testing contractors as well as adherence to overall Massachusetts Government intentions to sicken schoolchildren through masking them all day and force the deadly COVID vaccines on them “to raise vaccination rates” is behind the Board’s irrational stance on masks and tests.
While these vaccines–and vaccines in general–are being found to be deadly dangerous by scientists and physicians ,as reported most recently here, this awareness and finding seems to be completely ignored by the DESE Board and Commissioner–to the detriment of the thousands of children in their care. Today’s vaccines, we are all learning, are toxic and injurious–but the Board doesn’t seem to have a clue about this.
The Second Notice of Harm is posted below:
It is clear that parents need to continue to take action to protect their children in Massachusetts, where Boards and School Committees are demonstrating an astounding lack of care.