Science Journalist & Mother to Massachusetts Commissioner of Education: Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY

Report & Letter | Ramola D | September 5, 2021
Subsequent to an online meeting convened by the Quincy Public Schools (QPS) Superintendent Kevin Mulvey on August 26, 2021, where QPS administrators revealed a plan to turn Quincy Public Schools this fall into hospital wards and police zones, with schoolteachers and staff tasked to obsess with “COVID-19” symptoms all day, monitoring schoolchildren from elementary to high school for even one symptom–of coughing, runny noses, sneezing–exhibited during the school day, with symptom-showing children to be rushed off to antigen testing, PCR-testing with the nasal Torture-Swab, and Pooled Testing (an insidious policing program to continually monitor and test children and teachers, to be more fully covered here shortly), while subjected to a suffocating and brutal 8-hour, 5-day a week Mask Mandate, this reporter (mother of a child in QPS) sent the following letter on September 2 by email and fax to the Commissioner of Education in Massachusetts, Jeffrey C. Riley, to the Secretary of Education James Peyser, to the Chair, Katherine Craven, and to members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Commissioner of Education has issued the mask mandates for Massachusetts schools, as reported by QPS, and is therefore primarily responsible for the harms and liability for harms which will most definitely be caused to thousands of schoolchildren by these illegal, reckless, and irresponsible mandates, in service of a not-proved-to-exist virus and fraudulent “pandemic”, as now acknowledged by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the deceit-ridden CDC.
Quincy Public Schools officials, by blandly acquiescing to these harmful mask and testing mandates — which are scientifically contra-indicated and legally baseless –are harming Quincy schoolchildren by these actions, and do not seem to have put up much of a fight to stop these harmful strictures from being rolled out on the bodies of Quincy’s schoolchildren.
The letter, which spells out the physical and psychological harms to schoolchildren from constant masking, policing, and nasal-molestation via “testing for COVID” as well as reminds Massachusetts Education officials of the building liability they are incurring with harmful mandates and policies was also sent in copy to QPS Superintendent Kevin Mulvey, Assistant Superintendent Erin Perkins, and Senior Adviser, Student Support Services Maura Papile, and will be sent shortly to other officials such as the Quincy School Board members.
Parents in Massachusetts (and anywhere else) are encouraged to use this letter in full or in part, the text of this letter, the message of this letter, and the intention of this letter in further informing and requiring a halt to all mandates and intrusive COVID testing of their own school boards and administrators.
What is occurring in Massachusetts is a travesty of “Public Health.” While the Office of the Governor in Massachusetts acknowledges they have no documents with proof of existence of this mythical and elusive virus, the Board of Education and Commissioner have stepped forward with intent to mask, gag, criminalize, police, surveill, and physicially persecute schoolchildren using a very loud and very false narrative from the CDC and mainstream media to promote fear and terror about a not-proved-to-exist but supposedly “highly infectious” Delta variant, while benefiting a number of private corporations, laboratories, and biotech contractors selling masks, tests, and deadly, toxin-laden vaccines intended to sterilize children and youth, as many conscientious physicians are warning us.
RETALIATION FOR SPEAKING OUT UNDERLINES THE NEED TO KEEP SPEAKING OUT
While this letter offers plain speaking in fact and opinion, there is nothing in this letter to suggest threat of any kind to any of the public officials it is addressed to, yet the prevailing atmosphere of protectionist barricading of officials and targeting of critics constricts parents from speaking openly of harms being directed to their children. As a science journalist who has been covering COVID from the start, this writer feels a strong sense of responsibility to share her knowledge and speak publicly for Massachusetts schoolchildren before it is too late.
Such speaking today becomes noticeable–but it is precisely open and public speaking which is needed today. Consider that those who are being truly threatened here are schoolchildren, who are not being given a chance to express their views or protest.
In clear cognizance of this letter, a Quincy Police vehicle parked itself at the entrance to the street on which this reporter lives, on the evening after this letter was emailed and faxed, while a Brewster ambulance made it a point of screaming, lights flashing, past her vehicle on a drive to a local store, with later increased drone and helicopter action over her home and yard, as well as activated noise harassment and overt monitoring from the neighbors soon after. These tactics of intimidation–and worse, as regularly reported–have long been leveled at this reporter for daring to write, speak, and call out government and law enforcement crimes and corruption, particularly the covert crimes of electromagnetic weapon use in neighborhoods which, leveled at her since Fall 2013, is precisely the reason she has become so outspoken about government crimes and corruption. The latest barbarism–akin to medieval terrorism–is nonstop assault with microwave pulse weapons and other exotic military technology on her writing arm, as reported here, audible on shielding, evident on EMF meters, which continues to this very writing moment. These are the lengths to which the dark agencies and Nazi/Khazarian/Luciferian governments running this Power-Grab–not a pandemic–are prepared to go to conceal their long-standing platter of crimes against the people. This is added incentive to stand up right now to speak for our children, before their lives are destroyed forever.
This writer calls to parents in Massachusetts to not ignore the warning signs here of absolute, full-spectrum totalitarianism impending, being rolled out now in a most insidious way through the school system. This government has at its disposal all the tools (which it is already using) it needs to target, persecute, silence anyone it pleases; it is gearing up now to take over the bodies, brains, and psyche of schoolchildren and must be halted in this pernicious quest.
Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY
PDF: Letter from Ramola D to Jeffrey C. Riley, Commissioner, Massachusetts Board of ELementary and Secondary Education: Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY
LETTER POSTED ALSO BELOW
From
:~Ramola-grace/Ramola D
:~Journalist-and-mother
To
The Commissioner
Jeffrey C. Riley
Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
75 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
September 2, 2021
Physical and Psychological Harm to Schoolchildren: Dangerous Mask Mandates and Nonstop COVID-Testing, Monitoring, and Policing are Not the Purview of Public School Education and MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY
Dear Mr. Riley,
I was present online at the School Meeting held by Superintendent Kevin Mulvey and other members of Quincy Public Schools last week (August 26, 2021), and was appalled to hear of the scientifically and legally baseless, reckless, and irresponsible edicts being issued forth from your office, the Office of the Commissioner, demanding that all K-12 children in Massachusetts returning to school this fall be subjected to 8-hour mask-wearing, 5 days a week in school, as well as nonstop Visual Monitoring for even a single symptom of COVID-19, nonstop Policing with all kinds of tests: antigen tests, PCR tests, Pooled Testing, and risk of being hospitalized or quarantined if found positive with these highly controversial and ineffective false-positive-yielding tests.
I was also dismayed to note that Assistant Superintendent Erin Perkins chose to ignore the questions I sent in during the meeting, as she also apparently ignored the questions of all other concerned parents like myself, who are very well educated on the great harms to schoolchildren already being caused by the Masks, Torture-Swab PCR Tests, and the Vaccines.
Please be aware I am a science and technology journalist who has been covering the vagaries, Disinformation, Propaganda, Facts and Truth about this entire COVID pandemic since its start in 2020, and was the first journalist to expose the WHO and GPMB running of the COVID pandemic as a worldwide drill and exercise last July in Ramola D Reports/Newsbreak 81, which continues to inform people worldwide today (available at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee). I speak to you today as an acutely informed journalist and as a concerned mother with a child in the Quincy Public School system. I do not think I am the only parent either who is absolutely appalled at the direction that Massachusetts Education has taken currently, and I am here to state unequivocally that these edicts you have published for Masking and Testing have no scientific basis whatsoever, and have no legal basis either; they are also outside your purview as educators and administrators of an education system and need to be halted immediately.
Essentially, you are proposing to turn our schools into hospital wards and police zones, with an insane focus on coughs, sniffles, sneezes, and breaths, criminalizing any child who dares to sneeze or cough, and transforming every moment in school – which should be a place for learning, community, and social interaction – into a moment of fear, terror, subjugation, and abject tyranny. Children are the pawns in this game of despotism and private-profit for all the corporations issuing PPEs and running these interminable and useless but extremely invasive and physically-harmful tests; on their bodies and brains you are proposing to facilitate the profits for these companies, while fully ignoring the extreme physical and psychological harm being done to them. I recognize you are attempting to impose these measures in the name of “Public Health” and “Health, Safety, and Protection,” but these named focuses become so much empty rhetoric when in actuality you are imposing great physical and psychological harm to every single child in the public school system with these measures: you are in fact proposing to decimate, not just destroy the physical health of healthy children with dangerous mask-wearing and intrusive PCR/antigen-test nasal-cavity-molesting and brain-invading; further, you are proposing to destroy as well their psychological health and well-being by forcing them into these measures—with no opportunity to express themselves, breathe freely, think freely, communicate freely, make decisions for themselves, and grow in independence, critical thinking, or freedom of spirit.
I am asking you to halt these measures immediately. No school child should be required to wear a mask, ever, and no school child should be subjected to policing, monitoring, and medical-interventioning at school with testing programs of any kind whatsoever. You as a Commissioner cannot force medical measures on schoolchildren; the health, healthcare, and medical safety of schoolchildren is not the business of the school or the school system, it is the business of parents and their private healthcare providers. It is salutary to note that Quincy Public Schools—as also other city and county public schools I imagine in Massachusetts who are being ruled by your edicts—is not providing any remedy, exemption, or outlet for schools: I understand all children are required to be in the classroom this fall, not remotely-learning, and all are being required to wear a mask 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, unable to breathe, unable to think, unable to feed oxygen into their bloodstreams and brains. Are we in ancient Rome, throwing our schoolchildren to the lions? Or are we in colonial Britain, subjecting our schoolchildren to a full-day schooltime of rowing their way, shackled across the Atlantic?
I reiterate: This is neither scientific, nor is it legal. Kindly consult your General Counsels and State Laws. You as Commissioner of Education in Massachusetts, USA in 2021 (not Pharaoh Ramses in Egypt in the 13th Century BC) cannot force harmful medical interventions on schoolchildren in the name of Public Health or anything else. You are opening yourself, the Board of Education, and Quincy Public Schools to massive lawsuits down the road with such extremely harmful measures, which are sure to yield catastrophes shortly, starting with an increase in respiratory illness, exacerbated chronic disease load, drop in academic performance, reduction in academic achievement, failure to perform at peak academic potential, and sadly, also death, as has been evidenced already by children engaging in PE in masks and especially vulnerable children sweltering and choking in the classroom.
It is also salutary to note that no organization which you reference—and which Quincy Public Schools personnel reference– is requiring the wearing of masks for schoolchildren; you as Commissioner are taking an action that is above and beyond what has been (misleadingly) advised, guided, recommended by such factions as the CDC (an advertising agency for pharmaceutical corporations pushing dangerous drugs and vaccines on the populace, which flip-flops between advising no-masks and masks), the Massachusetts Governor who rescinded his (unlawful) mask order May 29, 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health which is echoing the Pharma-run CDC and issuing advice blatantly contrary to that issued by physicians and scientists with 20-50 years clinical and research expertise in respiratory diseases, requiring masks on public transportation and indoor settings but not condemning schoolchildren to masks for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week as you, Mr. Commissioner, are solely doing: you are invoking personal and government liability here, all by yourself. May it also be noted there is no evidence of a pandemic ongoing (and never has been; plenty of people are dying from the vaccines currently, not the virus, you should be issuing Vaccine Bans, not mask-and-testing mandates), and no state of emergency either; cognizant of which, the Massachusetts Governor lifted the State of Public Health Emergency on June 15, 2021 (one whole year after he should have lifted it; Emergencies cannot last for months and years indefinitely). There is no necessity whatsoever for any kind of mask mandate on anyone, let alone on vulnerable schoolchildren, who will indeed sicken, suffer, and some die, with being forced to breathe in their own expelled carbondioxide and grow their own fungi and bacteria in their mouth, nose, trachea and lungs. Nor is there a necessity for nasal-swab-invasion-testing-to-find-genetic-material from a putative not-proved-to-exist virus or “delta variant” operating supposedly inside the throats and noses of healthy schoolchildren—when no such thing as asymptomatic contagion exists—or even unhealthy schoolchildren, whose healthcare is the business of their parents and healthcare providers, not any schoolteacher, principal, superintendent, or commissioner.
When did educators become the Health Police? We do not send our children to school to be policed and monitored by schoolteachers. If you cannot provide a normal education devoid of mandates, restrictions, policing, and “biosurveillance”–the new hallmark of tyranny—please say so and wind up the Public School System.
Kindly review the information below which will provide the necessary facts (which can be used in impending and future lawsuits against the Commissioner, Superintendent, and the public school system) to send upward to others in Massachusetts Government, particularly the Governor, who, I have just learned issued a (unlawful) special order to keep parents from attending School Committee meetings in person in 2021 where the intrusions and coercion of “Pooled Testing” was secretively discussed and decided on—a venture which is medically-invasive, illegal, and should never have been introduced, and which should be halted immediately, along with the misguided mask mandates. Pooled testing, like the continuous testing intended to run till 2023 by the profit-hungry US Department of Defense and US Department of Health and Human Services (reported here in my article highlighting the dangers of masks and child abuse embodied in nasal-cavity-molesting of COVID test swabs: From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines (https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/07/from-pandemic-to-permanence-how-dod-and-dhhs-are-maneuvring-to-instal-future-pandemic-controls-while-painfully-testing-vaccinating-all-us-school-children-for-covid-despite-pcr-testing-failure-and/), will prove lucrative for the testers and devastating for the children—it is a means to subjugate and enslave schoolchildren, forcing ritual child abuse on their bodies with torture-swabs.
NOTIFICATION OF DANGERS TO SCHOOLCHILDREN FROM MASKS AND TESTS:
- Masks have been found to be dangerous and harbor the growth of pathogenic bacteria and fungi; children forced to wear masks all day will be creating an environment for growth of pathogenic bacteria and fungi in their throats and noses: wearing masks all day will make them sick, and make them susceptible to flus, and other illnesses.
- Masks have been found to cause hypercapnia—they cause an excess of carbondioxide in the lungs and blood which cannot be expelled because masks inhibit the free and unrestricted actions of expulsion of toxic carbondioxide: wearing masks all day will make them sick, and make them breathe in toxins all day.
- Masks have been found to cause hypoxia—lack of oxygen in the blood—which cause the red blood cells to clot, slow down, block circulation and oxygenation to the tissues, by way of preventing easy intake of oxygen through free and unrestricted breathing: wearing masks all day will make them sick, and make them gasp, choke, and gag for fresh air all day.
- Masks are not safe: the risk of dizziness, fainting, headaches, mask-mouth, mask-rash, dental disease, in addition to blood clots, strokes, pulmonary embolisms is high.
- Masks are not effective in any way whatsoever: the holes in fabric masks and surgical masks both are large enough to permit nanoparticles of dust, putative viruses, bacteria to sail on through.
- Surgical masks have been found to carry carcinogens such as ethylene dioxide and graphene oxide and are therefore not just unsafe but hazardous to health.
- Masks are psychologically harmful for a number of reasons; any psychologist will tell you babies and children learn by watching emotions on faces; this carries over to schoolchildren, whose learning by visual observation is part of the whole panorama of growing in empathy, compassion, caring, kindness, tolerance, inclusion, embrace of diversity which I would hope is part of the goals of teaching humanity and connection to our schoolchildren. By shutting people’s faces down, this whole space of learning is lost. Children are being schooled by mask-wearing to not care about others’ feelings—as evident on their faces; to consider themselves alone and hidden behind their masks, unable to communicate their own feelings through visual expression on their faces. What a sad commentary on humanity, that we would suddenly start training our children not to show emotion, not to express their happiness, joy, sadness, fear, pain, anxiety, but tell them instead none of their emotions matter—because no-one can see them expressed, not their friends, not their schoolteachers, not their principal. Our children are not automatons; they are living breathing emotive human beings, and their emotions should be honored and appreciated—not masked and disappeared!
- Masks are psychologically harmful also because you are mandating them; to “fall in” with peers and with school rules, children will wear them, but you are not giving them a choice in the matter. Children’s independence of thinking, feeling, and spirit are being squashed here; the questioning teenager, the thoughtful pre-teen, the smiling kindergartner, none of these are being honored and cherished here. Your mandate is essentially squashing any free will, any independence of spirit; children are being tyrannized and subjugated into compliance, forced to wear this oxygen-reducing medical device; children are being conditioned to accept subjugation as their role, which really means you are training them to accede, acquiesce and consent to their own enslavement. This is really what it is, you are enslaving children by demanding a facial covering as their price for staying in school. Education via enslavement? That is what this is.
___________________________________________________________________________________
MASKS: A FEW STUDIES, ARTICLES, EXPERT COMMENTS
I. GERMAN MASK STUDY AND COMMENT FROM KRISTEN MEGHAN, SENIOR INDUSTRIAL HYGIENIST at Research Square publication of German study on masks on children: Corona children studies “Co-Ki”: First results of a Germany-wide registry on mouth and nose covering (mask) in children/Silke Schwarz, Ekkehart Jenetzky, Hanno Krafft, Tobias Maurer, David Martin/https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-124394/v2
RESULTS OF THIS GERMAN STUDY:
“In this publication we report the results from the parents, who entered data on a total of 25,930 children. The average wearing time of the mask was 270 minutes per day. Impairments caused by wearing the mask were reported by 68% of the parents. These included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less happiness (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%), impaired learning (38%), and drowsiness or fatigue (37%).”
Kristen Meghan/SENIOR INDUSTRIAL HYGIENIST commented on 04 January, 2021:
“I am a Senior Industrial Hygienist of 18 years. We are the SMEs in Respiratory Protection. I have managed the Respiratory Protection Program for over 76K employees.
There is not one single study showing that the wide variety of face masks are safe for use, especially prolonged use.
I will simply put that if I ever put the public or employees in face masks that are not ready to protect against the hazard at hand, I would lose my job and be fined.
The United States is violating it’s very own OSHA laws and the institution has been weaponized by politicians. These masks are about policy, not science.
None of these face masks are rated to protect against this virus in either direction. We are dealing with censorship and no one is getting the truth about these masks.
The WHO stated, in March, that these masks can cause infections if they’re not utilized properly.
Throughout my career, I have seen bacterial infections from people who were not washing or changing out their respirators or masks, as required.
The CDC recently said that masks cannot cause bacterial infections. As a subject matter expert, I know this is completely false. I did a video about it and YouTube took it down and gave me a strike on my channel. I am unsure why some 22-year-old can fact check me and tell me I’m not allowed to say anything that goes against the CDC, but the CDC is going against the WHO.
WHAT MAKES US EVEN WORSE, IS THAT THESE MASKS ARE IN FACT PPE. I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW HOW IN 29 CFR 1910.132 it says if anyone were to bring a homemade or DIY form of PPE into the workplace, it is up to the employee to ensure that that PPE is rated to protect them against the hazard it is being worn for.
The amount of contradictions are astounding. PPE is supposed to be a last resort, but we’ve made it the first line of defense.
These face masks are not only hazardous to human health, but they actually make people violate social distancing and stand closer together. This false sense of illusion is causing more issues like self-contamination and cross-contamination.”
COMMENT FROM Joseph L. Bourgault, PRESIDENT, MANUFACTURING COMPANY, ON THE GERMAN MASK STUDY:
Joseph L. Bourgault, commented on 04 January, 2021:
“I am President of a Manufacturing Company in Saskatchewan, Canada. Under Saskatchewan Occupational Health & Safety Rules it is illegal for me to expose any of my Employees to a Hazardous Environment, above 1,500 ppm CO2 levels (Atmospheric is 375 to 400 ppm), or below 19.5% Oxygen levels (Atmospheric Oxygen is 20.9%).
OSHA Safety Officers have measured Oxygen levels at 17.4% behind an N95 mask with an IBRID 6 Gas Monitor.
Del Bigtree, Medical Research Journalist measured CO2 levels between 8,000 to 10,000 ppm behind a cloth mask and over 10,000 ppm behind an N95 mask which is Hazardous Environment!
OSHA Experts have openly reported that face masks are hazardous to the health of those wearing them, but are rountinely ignored by Governments around the world who passed these OSHA Laws based on 50 plus years of scientific research.
Since when are Governments exempt from following the laws they legislate?
Dr. Russell Blaylock, a neurosurgeon explains that low oxygen levels cause hypoxia, and can damage the immune system lowering T-lymphocytes that fight viral infections.
Cloth masks filter at best to 5 micron, the covid-19 virus is reported to be .06 to .12 micron.
In other words the openings in a cloth mask are 50 to 100 times larger than the covid-19 virus. Imagine a screen door with opening 50 to 100 times larger than a mosquito, how would that keep the mosquitoes out the house!
Truth does not matter in this 2020-2021 World run by; W.H.O. & Bill Gates, the U.N. Agenda 2030, and their plans to reduce the world’s population, e.g. Georgia Guidestones erected in 1981 by wealthy people. Political Leaders around the world have either been paid off or blackmailed or lack the intelligence, wisdom and courage to do what is right and to Stand Up for Scientific Truths that the President of Manufacturing Company understand is 100% Wrong in what we are doing to our children!
I pray God will have mercy on the souls of all the cowards around the World who know better but do nothing to stop this insanity! As honest Abraham Lincoln would say: “Stand with any man when he stands right and apart from him when he is wrong.”
I know where I am standing! The question is where are those who know what is happening standing? Thank you for publishing this Study! I am very grateful to those who have organized this Scientific Study to shed further light on these “crimes against our children” and “crimes against ignorant unsuspecting adults” who are supposed to be protecting the children around world and who are blindly trust corrupted Governments. May God bless you and keep you!
Sincerely, Joseph L. Bourgault, Truth Seeker & Saskatchewan Order of Merit Recipient, 2011”
- DANISH MASK STUDY FOUND MASKS TO BE OF NO BENEFIT/https://swprs.org/danish-mask-study-no-benefit/
DANISH MASK STUDY: Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers/A Randomized Controlled Trial
EXCERPT: “Studies on the effectiveness of face masks
So far, most studies found little to no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks in the general population, neither as personal protective equipment nor as a source control.
- A May 2020 meta-study on pandemic influenza published by the US CDC found that face masks had no effect, neither as personal protective equipment nor as a source control. (Source)
- A Danish randomized controlled trial with 6000 participants, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in November 2020, found no statistically significant effect of high-quality medical face masks against SARS-CoV-2 infection in a community setting. (Source)
- A large randomized controlled trial with close to 8000 participants, published in October 2020 in PLOS One, found that face masks “did not seem to be effective against laboratory-confirmed viral respiratory infections nor against clinical respiratory infection.” (Source)
- A February 2021 review by the European CDC found no high-quality evidence supporting the effectiveness of non-medical and medical face masks in the community. Furthermore, the European CDC advised against the use of FFP2/N95 masks by the general public. (Source)
- A July 2020 review by the Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine found that there is no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks against virus infection or transmission. (Source)
- A November 2020 Cochrane review found that face masks did not reduce influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, neither in the general population nor in health care workers. (Source)
- An April 2020 review by two US professors in respiratory and infectious disease from the University of Illinois concluded that face masks have no effect in everyday life, neither as self-protection nor to protect third parties (so-called source control). (Source)
- An article in the New England Journal of Medicine from May 2020 came to the conclusion that face masks offer little to no protection in everyday life. (Source)
- A 2015 study in the British Medical Journal BMJ Open found that cloth masks were penetrated by 97% of particles and may increase infection risk by retaining moisture or repeated use. (Source)
- An August 2020 review by a German professor in virology, epidemiology and hygiene found that there is no evidence for the effectiveness of face masks and that the improper daily use of masks by the public may in fact lead to an increase in infections. (Source)”
III. TRUTH ABOUT MASKS/THE COVID BLOG: https://thecovidblog.com/truth-about-masks/
EXCERPT:
“40 years of research showing mask ineffectiveness, harm to humans
The evidence is crystal clear: masks cannot and do not prevent the spread of communicable diseases and are essentially petri dishes that grow fungi and bacteria that you are breathing in all day while wearing said masks. Not to mention, masks are produced in squalid, unsanitary conditions around the world.”
IV. MEDICAL JOURNAL WARNS ABOUT MASKS’ POTENTIALLY DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES/AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR ECONOMIC RESEARCH/https://www.aier.org/article/medical-journal-warns-about-maskss-potentially-devastating-consequences/ (Publication of a censored paper which reveals the extreme danger of masks and offers a compendium of research, clearly censored by deceiving parties who wish to suppress the findings of research.)
EXCERPTS FROM THE CENSORED PAPER:
“In addition to hypoxia and hypercapnia, breathing through facemask residues bacterial and germs components on the inner and outside layer of the facemask. These toxic components are repeatedly rebreathed back into the body, causing self-contamination. Breathing through facemasks also increases temperature and humidity in the space between the mouth and the mask, resulting in a release of toxic particles from the mask’s materials. A systematic literature review estimated that aerosol contamination levels of facemasks including 13 to 202,549 different viruses. Rebreathing contaminated air with high bacterial and toxic particle concentrations along with low O2 and high CO2 levels continuously challenge the body homeostasis, causing self-toxicity and immunosuppression.”
“As described earlier, wearing facemasks causing hypoxic and hypercapnic state that constantly challenges the normal homeostasis, and activates “fight or flight” stress response, an important survival mechanism in the human body. The acute stress response includes activation of nervous, endocrine, cardiovascular, and the immune systems. These include activation of the limbic part of the brain, release stress hormones (adrenalin, neuro-adrenalin and cortisol), changes in blood flow distribution (vasodilation of peripheral blood vessels and vasoconstriction of visceral blood vessels) and activation of the immune system response (secretion of macrophages and natural killer cells). Encountering people who wear facemasks activates innate stress-fear emotion, which is fundamental to all humans in danger or life threatening situations, such as death or unknown, unpredictable outcome. While acute stress response (seconds to minutes) is an adaptive reaction to challenges and part of the survival mechanism, chronic and prolonged state of stress-fear is maladaptive and has detrimental effects on physical and mental health. The repeatedly or continuously activated stress-fear response causes the body to operate on survival mode, having sustained increase in blood pressure, pro-inflammatory state and immunosuppression. “
“The existing scientific evidences challenge the safety and efficacy of wearing facemask as preventive intervention for COVID-19. The data suggest that both medical and non-medical facemasks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease such as SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects. These include hypoxia, hypercapnia, shortness of breath, increased acidity and toxicity, activation of fear and stress response, rise in stress hormones, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches, decline in cognitive performance, predisposition for viral and infectious illnesses, chronic stress, anxiety and depression. Long-term consequences of wearing facemasks can cause health deterioration, developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death.”
V. A GROUP OF PARENTS SENT THEIR KIDS’ FACE MASKS TO A LAB FOR ANALYSIS. HERE’S WHAT THEY FOUND/ https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
EXCERPT: “Gainesville, FL (June 16, 2021) – A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses. The analysis detected the following 11 alarmingly dangerous pathogens on the masks:
• Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia)
• Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis)
• Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis)
• Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis)
• Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs— resistant to antibiotics)
• Escherichia coli (food poisoning)
• Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease)
• Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria)
• Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease)
• Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections—high morbidity rates)
• Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis) Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. In addition, less dangerous pathogens were identified, including pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more. The face masks studied were new or freshly-laundered before wearing and had been worn for 5 to 8 hours, most during in-person schooling by children aged 6 through 11. One was worn by an adult. A t-shirt worn by one of the children at school and unworn masks were tested as controls. No pathogens were found on the controls. Proteins found on the t-shirt, for example, are not pathogenic to humans and are commonly found in hair, skin, and soil. A parent who participated in the study, Ms. Amanda Donoho, commented that this small sample points to a need for more research: “We need to know what we are putting on the faces of our children each day. Masks provide a warm, moist environment for bacteria to grow.” These local parents contracted with the lab because they were concerned about the potential of contaminants on masks that their children were forced to wear all day at school, taking them on and off, setting them on various surfaces, wearing them in the bathroom, etc. This prompted them to send the masks to the University of Florida’s Mass Spectrometry Research and Education Center for analysis.”
VI. MASKING CHILDREN: TRAGIC, UNSCIENTIFIC AND DAMAGING/DR. PAUL E. ALEXANDER, DR. HOWARD C. TENENBAUM, DR. PERVEZ DARA/ https://www.aier.org/article/masking-children-tragic-unscientific-and-damaging/ EXCERPT:
“One of the most starkly revealing and troubling observations come from Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD, who is one of Europe’s leading neurologists and neurophysiologists focused on neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuro-regeneration and neuroplasticity. She has gone on record stating: “The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation.” There are neurons, for example in the hippocampus that cannot survive more than 3 minutes without an adequate supply of oxygen. Given that such cells are so sensitive to oxygen deprivation, their functionality must be affected by low oxygen levels.
Oxygen deprivation can cause metabolic changes and the metabolic changes that happen in neuronal cells are vitally important for cognitive functioning and brain plasticity and it is known that when drastic metabolic shifts occur in the brain, there are consequent changes of oxidative stress (cellular oxidative state) and these have a significant role in managing neuron functioning (we do not claim that masking would produce complete absence of oxygen of course).
The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, reduced ability to concentrate and reductions in cognitive function. Given that the development of neurodegenerative diseases can take years to develop, then what are the potentially deleterious effects of the use of masks, especially in children, when masks are used over the majority of their day? We and particularly parents, must consider this and weigh the benefits versus the harms. Are there benefits enough to warrant use relative to the potential harms? If the harms outweigh the benefits, then we cannot in good conscience advocate for mask use. Moreover, the continual and stressful impacts of masking (and school closures) will also have a known and deleterious impact on the immune systems in children (and adults).
Other medical harms relate to the notion that children and adolescents have an extremely active and adaptive immune system, a system that must be challenged in order to retain functionality. Yet by severely restricting children’s activities because of lockdowns and masking (physical activity/fitness exercises are almost impossible whilst wearing a mask), we are probably hobbling their immune systems. Evidence indicates that regular physical activity and frequent exercise enhance immune competency and regulation.
A child unexposed to nature has little defense against a minor illness, which can become overwhelming due to the lack of a primed ‘tuned-up’ and ‘taxed’ immune system. A robust immune system shortens an illness as a consequence of the presence of preprogrammed anamnestic immunity. Preventing children from such interactions with nature and germs can and does lead to overwhelming infections and serious consequences to the health and life of a child. We might be setting up our children for future disaster when they emerge from societal restrictions fully and with no masks, to then be at the mercy of normally benign opportunistic infections with a now weakened immune system. This cannot be disregarded as we consider the consequences of our actions today in this pandemic and the questionable lockdowns, school closures, and mask policies.”
___________________________________________________________________________________
- Similarly the nonstop policing for symptoms and the testing, pooled testing, contact tracing—you are conditioning schoolchildren into becoming used to being monitored, policed, tested—which is molesting really, this is molesting of their nasal and throat cavities–traced, tagged—this is criminalizing them. You are criminalizing schoolchildren and turning the schoolground into a prison where teachers and staff are suddenly to act as Wardens, watching the inmates for any outbreaks (of a cough or a sneeze!) and then hauling them off to the molesting testing-center (punitive targeting and isolation) for nasal-swab-invasions with a Torture-Swab.
- All nasal swabs, throat swabs, and masks are medical devices and medical interventions and none of these can be mandated. Schoolchildren are not patients, and the school is not a hospital ward!
- There is no proof of existence of a SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 virus, as acknowledged by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC. Please see my article reporting the August 25 MDPH (and other DPH) and CDC response to my FOIA request for scientific information on the purified isolate of this professed virus which has created havoc the world over yet does not exist in purified isolate or genomic-sequence, as also the famed Delta variant and any other variant. Link: Massachusetts Department of Health Reports “No Responsive Documents” to FOIA Request for Information on Purified Isolate of Professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus & Delta Variant Forming Basis for all State COVID Restrictions/https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/30/massachusetts-department-of-health-reports-no-responsive-documents-to-foia-request-for-information-on-purified-isolate-of-professed-sars-cov-2-covid-19-virus-delta-variant-forming-basis-for-all/. What’s in the vaccine is a synthetic substance manufactured in the lab from computer-generated DNA sequences (see MHRA UK correspondence to Frances Leader, referenced in my article) for a “spike protein” theorized to belong to this not-proved-to-exist virus; what’s found by the faulty, fraudulent, misapplied, misamplified RT-PCR test is genetic material which various scientists have stated could be found in everyone and everything, could be traces of a previous flu virus, could be traces of exosomes not fully evicted by the body on previous illnesses, could be normal genetic material findable in all living beings, and indeed has been found in many peculiar spots such as car exhaust, goats, papayas, and a can of Coca Cola. No-one in the world has isolated this mythical and elusive virus – on the basis of which chimera you are proposing to destroy the physical and psychological health of our schoolchildren for years to come.
- The transmission and infectiousness of the supposed not-proved-to-exist virus is therefore completely in question; MDPH has no information on this either, as my FOI request stipulated. There is no evidence from anyone therefore that a highly infectious disease is going around; this is what all those FOI responses from departments of health worldwide and the CDC have established. No proof of virus isolate nor transmission, no proof of pandemic.All talk of superspreading, and transmission by airborne droplets is hot air, please see the CDC response and my confirmatory letter at Muckrock (to be reported at my site shortly); CDC acknowledges that no virus exists outside cell culture. CDC has also publicly acknowledged that all previously-named COVID deaths were mostly hot air; only 6% of cases they concede now can be attributed to COVID, all others were deaths by co-morbidity and advanced age.
- Closely associated with masks and testing mandates are the lethal COVID vaccines which are now producing deaths in schoolchildren just as in adults to the tune of thousands and vaccine injuries in the tune of millions. I like many journalists have covered this on an ongoing basis; I will be reporting shortly on the latest figures in August; please see Dr. Robert Young’s article on the figures reported by early August: Forget Everything Else! Look at THE VAER’s NUMBERS on Injuries and Deaths!/Dr. Robert Young/https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/forget-everything-else-you-ve-heard-just-look-at-the-numbers.
(EXCERPT: “The combined totals for the CDC’s VAERS (U.S.) and EudraVigilance (Europe) reporting agencies are as follows (the numbers below represent less than 10 percent of the actual deaths and injuries that have occurred since the inoculations began in January 2021):
34,052 DEAD & 5,410,944 INJURED*
(Less Than1 Percent Actually Reported
USA Reported Injuries 545,337 and Deaths at 12,366 and Europeans Reported 1,960,607 Injuries and 20,525 Deaths through July 30, 2021))
- From what I heard at the August 26 meeting, Quincy Public Schools is collecting evidence of COVID vaccination from parents and maintaining records of who is vaccinated and who is unvaccinated—yet another form of tyranny and overreach since schools should not be fixating on medical records and people’s choices in healthcare. In the case of these COVID vaccines—which are not at all like other vaccines but investigational genetic-engineering drugs containing graphene-oxide in main (see my latest report on toxins in COVID vaccines here: Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson/ https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/), and Dr. Young’s report from electron microscopy and X-ray spectroscopy here: Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines/ https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines) – nobody should be taking them. People are falling dead from these deadly “vaccines,” convulsing, stroking, having heart attacks, blood clots in the brain—even healthy young people and children. Mainstream media has whited-out this calamity, but alt-media has plenty of coverage on vaccine deaths and injuries. (See my article In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself/ https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/23/in-a-sea-of-lies-mrna-vaccine-truth-covid-truth-resources-to-inform-yourself/ for links to alt media resources providing truthful coverage.)
Please also check out the many articles and video interviews I have conducted with prominent physicians, scientists, and whistleblowers over the past year exposing the many pandemic lies and publishing many pandemic truths at my website, everydayconcerned.net.
It is clear to many of us governments, public health departments, the CDC, and pharmaceutical companies are maintaining rampantly false narratives about COVID, the vaccine, the masks, the testing. It is disappointing and horrifying to encounter the callousness with which school system officials are blandly accepting and promulgating the wrongful mandates now being thrown at vulnerable schoolchildren—while upholding and extending instead the revenue gains made by masking, vaccine, and testing companies and laboratories, none of whom is entrusted with the care of our children.
I urge you to examine the facts posted here, to investigate and research further the true science and legality behind the proposed medical interventions and devices you are seeking to mandate, to recognize your building liability in this matter, and immediately halt and withdraw all of these unlawful and unscientific mask and testing mandates for schoolchildren. It is not too late to return sanity to the public school system, and to leave the healthcare of schoolchildren to parents and their physicians: you are not healthcare professionals and school is not a clinic, a hospital, or a doctor’s office. Further, there is no provable pandemic, no proven virus, and this is certainly not a Public Health issue although you use the words “Public Health” and “Pandemic” as cover; I remind you again that as Commissioner imposing mask and testing mandates on schoolchildren, you are going over and above what the CDC, MDPH, and Mass government recommend, professing therefore an elevated interest and expertise in Public Health superior to theirs—while theirs in itself is modulated by the self-interest of the pharmaceutical corporations, and none of you are physicians any of us who can think on our feet and believe in true healthcare and nutrition can trust. Masking is not healthcare, let me add, nor is molesting with test-swabs.
I will be reporting further on this one-sided August 26 school meeting which denied parents like me a voice, as well as on the horrific spectrum of molestation via nasal-swabs and masks Massachusetts Public Schools, on your watch, is aiming to subject our children to, but I will look forward to reporting your cessation of all mandates to mask, gag, psychologically terrorize, harm, police, and intrusively molest schoolchildren with torture-swabs. If I sound horrified at the depths to which the Massachusetts Public School system has sunk, it is because I am. I will be further exploring what lawful and legal recourse I and other concerned parents like myself have to ensure that our school-going children are not physically and psychologically harmed by you and other school officials, by just going to school. You are destroying your own name, reputation, and public image by acting so clearly without integrity and failing to protect our children here; you are going out of your way in fact, in the face of all evidence to the contrary, to actually harm children both physically and psychologically. This is abuse of powers and abuse of office: every official exposing children in their care to harm should be removed from office. The Massachusetts Public School system should not be a revolving-door profit-making structure propping up private testing, policing, and biosurveillance corporations and labs but focused on the health, well-being, and above all EDUCATION of our schoolchildren in warm, comfortable, congenial, respecting, and caring environments.
Meanwhile, you have a chance to avoid impending liability for causing physical and psychological harm to our children; I urge you to take it and to halt these wrongful and harmful mandates at speed, before the school year begins. No child should be made to suffer just because she or he wants to go to school.
I will be the first to laud your efforts on behalf of schoolchildren—not corporations—and report with relief on the halting of all mask and testing mandates in Massachusetts schools as soon as you ensure this.
Sincerely,
:~Ramola-grace/Ramola D
:~Mom to a 10th grader, North Quincy High School
:~Writer, journalist, educator
This article and letter may be re-posted anywhere with attribution and linkback. Please share widely.
In the current atmosphere of Criminal Deception by mainstream media, Criminal Shadowbanning by Big Tech social media companies, it is only the attention of individuals with conscience and integrity which will change our current situation worldwide. We must act now, for our children. — Ramola D