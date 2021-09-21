All COVID Vaccines are Dangerous–Causing Paralysis, Death, Heart Attacks, Serious Injury: They Should Be Halted, and Physicians, Parents, Citizens Need to Speak Out En Masse

Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | Sep 21, 2021

The flood of videos on social media lately and on alt media showing young people suffering heart attacks from the vaccine, paralysis, and sudden death, with figures rising at the CDC VAERS databases of deaths and injuries is not stopping governments and departments of public health from pushing the vaccine, which establishes clearly for us these private corporations beholden to the pharmaceutical industry are certainly not interested in the public, nor in anyone’s health.

North Quincy High School for instance is ploughing right ahead with its flu and Covid vaccine clinics on school grounds, despite parent protest.

At the FDA, a few doctors made the headlines speaking openly about the heart attacks and deaths post-vaccine.:

The COVID vaccines should be halted — and every physician should be calling for this halt, even if governments keep swimming in corruption.

A brief run-through of a few extraordinary cases lately:

INFO WARS: A baby is paralyzed from the neck down 13 days after the COVID vaccine–although it is not clear how this baby got a COVID vaccine (may have been clinical trials, this is from January 2021) …the suffering on this baby’s face is visible for all to see:

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61499dc2d1261b02648a7bae

Project Veritas released this video showing nurses and a doctor in a HHS facility in Phoenix discussing the numbers of people showing up with adverse reactions and a young man suffering congestive heart failure, while a co-worker died after taking the vaccine because of being forced to by her employer:

Young man at a gym keels over with a heart attack:

In the UK, the irresponsible and apparently genocidally-inclined Public Health department is planning to give children both the lethal HPV and lethal COVID vaccines together, which Nurse Kate Shemirani calls out as war crime:–the widespread death and paralysis of children can be anticipated, should these vaccine drives not be halted:

A child suffers neurodamage and continuous convulsions post the Covid vaccine–reported by Zero Tolerance Media:

https://t.me/zerotolerancemedia/2020

Young medical student in her early twenties possibly–Kyarikunda Rosette-dies 14 days after AstraZeneca vaccine:

https://t.me/RamolaDReports/2550

Hospitals are killing people using Remdesivir, Dr. Bryan Ardis has stated, and other physicians have come forward to call out the corruption.

Lies and deceit are being peddled by doctors and journalists in the pay of Pharma

The time to speak is now: Our children and our future are at stake

The voices of doctors speaking truth to power are needed today, but also the voices of parents, workers, anyone, anywhere.

Do not insulate yourself, keep track of what is really happening, and start speaking, writing, emailing, calling.

The COVID vaccines should be halted at once, worldwide — and every one of us should be calling for this halt, even if governments keep swimming in corruption. There are some abject criminals in action here, and many who go along to keep the status quo going. Either way, they are engaging in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Related:

New Micrographs Reveal Graphene Oxide and Parasites in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins Graphene, Aluminium, Cadmium Selenide, Stainless Steel, LNP-GO Capsids, Parasites, Other Toxins Variously in 4 COVID Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

Evidence of Nano Graphene Oxide (GO) Poisoning, Body & Brain: In COVID & Flu Vaccines, Chem Trails, Rainwater, Saline, Plus: Pfizer Whistleblower Karen Kingston Confirms GO in PEGylated Lipid Nano in Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

UK Funeral Director Blows the Whistle on Non-Existent 2020 Pandemic & Rising Deaths Now Due Only to the Deadly COVID Vaccines: “The Delta Variant is Vaccine Injury”

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

