Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Found to Be “Alive with Micro-organisms” or Moving Particles by Swedish Physician-Researcher Dr. Erik Enby

Report | Ramola D | Sep 23, 2021

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine examined under a microscope by Swedish physician-researcher Dr. Erik Enby has been found to be teeming with microorganisms or particles likely to cause disease, in his estimation. The vial was brought in by a colleague at a group meeting discussing illness and was immediately examined by Dr. Enby using an interference contrast microscope.

This story is from a month ago and was reported earlier at Newsvoice.se and shared online by World Freedom Alliance. A video of the interview with Dr. Enby by Borje Peratt can be found at Odysee: “Pfizer Vaccine Under A Microscope | Dr Erik Enby Interviewed by Börje Peratt”

The video, currently being shared on Telegram, is also posted here below:

https://cdn.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/free/pfizer/0caeff6b912d5d03a0ddf7c5f6494d0c47543cc5/649e9c

Dr. Erik Enby says that as a researcher for 50 years looking at the blood of patients he has seen similar turmoil and bubbling of what he perceives to be microbes in the blood of sick patients, and says that what is visible in this film is unnerving and unpleasant, with the swarming microbes or particles likely to lodge in tissues and germinate further into disease.

Dr. Robert Young who has studied and reported on pleomorphism, the phenomenon of microbes morphing into red blood cells and vice versa in presence of poisons says germs and microbes are a symptom of vaccine poisoning. His discussions on this subject can be found in his work online at his website and in Report 255 where he discusses theories of “outfection” not infection, and the “corona effect” in red blood cells when permeated with toxins.

Dr. Young also presented the findings of a group of scientists identifying toxic aluminium, graphene oxide, cadmium selenide, bismuth, stainless steel, and parasites in the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in Newsbreak 133 at Ramola D Reports recently. His paper Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines includes micrographs from the blood of vaccinated patients (revealing clotting and graphene oxide clusters) as well as from the scientific microscopy and spectroscopy of the vaccine contents.

Significant in Dr. Enby’s examination of the Pfizer vaccine liquid is that the bubbling nano particles which seem to spring out of flakes and move in all directions are similar to what he has witnessed in diseased blood. “You definitely do not want this injected into you,” he says.

Dr. Enby reports that the physicians in his office who watched this film of the moving microbial and nanotechnology particles in his office were as perturbed as he by the discovery and rang colleagues in Scotland and Italy, wanting immediately to get a hold of vaccine vials themselves, to do their own research on its contents. However, says Dr. Enby, the vials are being very tightly controlled and it is nearly impossible to get a hold of one to study. Even the ones unused are sent back and all “accounted for.”

“Every single bottle as well as every injection needle is accounted for. It’s all controlled–every bottle and every injection needle is counted, including what is discarded. So it was not possible.”

In an email to producer Borje Paratt reported by Newsvoice.se, Dr. Enby wrote:

“Using an interference contrast microscope, I examined a Covid-19 vaccine a few weeks ago and was able to detect that there were myriads of similar microbiological entities in it.

For almost 50 years, I have been looking at the unknown particle growth in body fluids and tissues from the chronically ill.

I would like to claim here that I am absolutely certain that I have rediscovered this and even if colleagues etc. do not have a clue about the matter, this relationship should be known at some level among the pharmaceutical industries.

I have even on a few occasions done microscopical examinations of capillary blood taken from newborns with developmental disabilities. Seeing how it literally ferments in their bodies is truly a thriller. Similarly, it is with Down syndrome. One wonders whether such bodies may be exposed to some form of fermentation in the womb.

Knowledge of this makes one wonder if it is appropriate to vaccinate pregnant women and children with covid vaccines… ”

Notable in Dr. Enby’s illustrious background is the curing of a woman with a malignant melanoma which had attacked her neck lymph nodes and threatened to consume her eye and face, by healing the blood infection: the tumours disappeared and her face and life were saved. Finding that tumors were full of microbial growth, Dr. Enby treated the infections, going on to cure many patients with unorthodox therapy. These and other stories are told in a documentary by Borje Paratt, The Doctor who Refused to Give Up, described here.

Dr. Enby, like Dr. Young, and like other doctors who have helped reverse cancer and cure cancer patients has experienced much persecution and framed slander in efforts to discredit his work.

The pattern of persecution meted out to exceptional researchers and healers who have succeeded in healing their patients of supposedly incurable diseases points directly to pharmaceutical industry intimidation operations since the 200 billion dollar cancer industry, as David Noakes, GcMAF healer wrongfully persecuted by the MHRA has often pointed out, is vested in keeping cancer incurable and ongoing.

This Vaccine-Under-the-Microscope Video Further Establishes the Dangerous Contents of the Pfizer-BioNtech Vaccines

This video further establishes the dangerous contents of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines which continue to cause blood clots, miscarriages, convulsions, and death in thousands, as reported at the CDC VAERS, EudraVigilance and Yellow Card databases and on social media.

An earlier video of a Pfizer-Comirnaty vial under a microscope sent shock waves around the world as nano particles appear to assemble into strings and networks and fractalled high-frequency antennas, covered here:

Self-Assembling Graphene Oxide Nanotech Now Found Also in Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY Vaccine: German Video Reveals Self-Assembling Specks and Crystalline Networks Forming

Criminal “Safe and Effective” Vaccine Lie Continues as Lethal Effects Mount

Mainstream media and the government-pharma-media nexus running the Vaccine Propaganda operation on television and online are currently still ignoring all reports of adverse events, although recent revelations at a FDA meeting regarding boosters by a few conscientious doctors has brought the subject of vaccine deaths and adverse reactions to a wider audience.

At this point, there is more than enough data on the lethal effects of all the COVID gene-based vaccines to warrant an immediate halt to the vaccines. A truly shocking count of over 14,000 deaths post the COVID vaccines has been recorded at CDC VAERS as of September 10, exceeding the death count reported over 30 years due to all other vaccines several times over. Deaths reported due to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine currently number 10, 215 (figure obtained from querying the VAERS database at OpenVAERS.com).

Perusing the VAERS accounts of vaccine injury due to the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is heartrending and shock-inducing. Three of the summaries are posted below. The woman of unknown age who is reported to have committed suicide apparently suffered the symptoms reported here for 4 months, including leg spasms and tremors for 45 minutes in the mornings before she took her own life with an overdose of anti-anxiety and “anguish” drugs and putting a bag over her head.

It is tragic that people–and now children–are being persuaded to take these deadly vaccines in the face of criminal acts of journalistic negligence by the corporate media. Please share this information widely on social media and email so more people are informed about the real content of the Pfizer and other vaccines and the painful consequences (avoidable) of death and suffering being reported now by millions.

Please share widely. Free to repost anywhere with a linkback and writer credit.

