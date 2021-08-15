Self-Assembling Graphene Oxide Nanotech Now Found Also in Pfizer Vaccine: German Video Reveals Self-Assembling Specks and Crystalline Networks Forming

In corroboration of the Moderna vaccine findings under a microscope reported by American medical researchers here, a video with German subtitles exposing drops of the Pfizer vaccine under a microscope has surfaced online, posted at several channels on Telegram and at Youtube on August 10, 2021, showing an astounding congregation of tiny specks of luminous particulate matter moving and forming networks with each other, then bursting forth into networks of crystallizing and branching antenna-like structures.

Images: Screenshots, Video link below.

These crystal formations look remarkably like the crystalline networks forming in saliva after vaccination, as reported in the Slovakia report visually analyzing what is on the nasal swabs used in the invasive PCR tests, and showing hydrogel effects in saliva.

The hydrogel surmised to be on the masks and swabs display on microscopy or magnification mobile nanotubes or filaments laced with Graphene Oxide, it would appear, accounting for the formation of patterned antenna-like networks.

Pfizer whistleblower Karen Kingston has revealed that PEGylated Lipids forming the lipid shell biosphere encasing the mRNA particles of the COVID vaccines contain Graphene Oxide. Several scientific papers including this one show that Graphene Oxide is being used in gene therapy as a scaffold or platform for the delivery of biomolecules such as mRNA into cells by way of its high electrical conductivity and ability to permeate cell membranes

The crystalline networks forming in bodily fluid post-mRNA-vaccine and in the vaccine itself as shown in this video of the Pfizer vaccine do look like nano high frequency antennas.

Graphene antennas exist and have been studied by the University of Manchester, home to The National Graphene Institute and extensive graphene research.

Graphene liquid crystals have been shown to spontaneously form in the presence of an external magnetic field. Electrical fields have been shown to change the crystal structure of graphene.

Graphene is seen as an “enabling technology for 5G” by Graphene manufacturers such as Grolltex, who address “The future of Graphene and 5G”:

“5G technology cannot simply be scaled up from previous technology to meet the demands of high-speed communications of the future – it needs an enabling technology. Enter monolayer graphene. By late 2017, a research team at Chalmers University in Sweden had developed a method of combining graphene flexibility with terahertz detection so as to make it possible to connect the Internet of Things (IoT), via high-bandwidth technologies available in 5G.”

Graphene has been successfully interfaced with neurons and graphene-based neurotechnologies have been and continue to be the subject of intense research.

Examining the frenetic network of nano crystals forming lattices and antenna-shaped fractals in this sample however, urgent questions surface: Is this what is likely to happen inside the veins and cells and neurons of the human body when the mRNA particles of these COVID vaccines, wrapped in PEGylated lipids and nano monolayer Graphene Oxide enter the human body? And what will be the outcome?

Death and disability from the vaccines is being recorded daily in high numbers on social media and in VAERS databases: Toxins in these vaccines or spike protein damage may account for it.

PFIZER VIDEO POSTED ONLINE:

Notes below the video, translated:

“This video raises questions. The vaccine COMIRNATY® WAS DEVELOPED BY BIONTECH/PFIZER placed under a standard microscope. What happens to the vaccine in those 11 minutes is very interesting and raises questions. Who can answer them in a knowledgeable way? No speculation please. The radiated temperature of the lamp was 30 degrees Celsius. Magnification 28 x 8. ______________________ Camera: Robert | Processing: Daniel”

SEQUENTIAL IMAGES FROM THE PFIZER VIDEO ABOVE:

A SECOND BRIEF VIDEO:

IMAGES FROM THE SLOVAKIA REPORT OF CRYSTALS FORMING IN SALIVA AFTER TEST WITH DARPA HYDROGEL-LADEN SWABS

