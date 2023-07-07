Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, Imprisoned Without Cause, Denied Appeals in “Inversion of Justice System”: Whistleblower Pharmacist Neelu Berry Chaudhari and London CPA Lee Cant Alert World to his Work for Humanity

Report | Ramola D | July 7th, 2023

In a powerful conversation revealing the circumstances of the unlawful arrest of Mr. Edward Ellis, Equity Lawyer, on May 3rd from the Royal Courts of Justice in clear harassment of this singular whistleblower who has spent two decades investigating the endless scenarios of crime and corruption in the British judicial system, uncovering over 200 current cases of injustice and harm meted out to families, elders, pensioners, mothers, fathers, and children in numerous corrupt ways, whistleblower pharmacist Neelu Berry Chaudhari and former London CPA Lee Cant describe the continued situation of harm in which Edward is being held, and call for true justice for him and the people of England.

Denied appeals, denied the ability to reach his friends and supporters on the outside for months, Edward has reported the inadequacy of the kidney dialysis treatment which was eventually offered to him, after much phone-calling, emailing, and continued knocking on the doors of the prison at HM Pentonville–an unsafe prison, overcrowded and found to be in a situation of neglect twice by the Care Quality Commission, Neelu reports–when he was finally given this treatment but at a location some miles distant from Pentonville, driven to Chelmsford and back under police escort each time, with needed dialysis time taken up by the unnecessary transport–when he could have been provided this health care service on the premises of the prison itself.

“…the online booking doesn’t work for Pentonville and I suspect it’s because it has been deemed as unfit for purpose it’s had two Care Quality commission assessments that it failed and it hasn’t made any Improvement since the last one”–Neelu Berry, Newsbreak 161, Ramola D Reports, July 2, 2023

Private Ownership of Prisons: Failure to Provide Healthcare

What has been especially concerning, both Neelu Berry and Lee Cant report, is that both have made hundreds of phonecalls and emails and not been able to secure the requisite ease of access to Edward, who has been made a prisoner, arrested without cause, while being present in a courtroom to support the case of another citizen. Recent phone-calls Neelu Berry made to the prison reveal clearly that the switchboard operators for the prison have engaged in continued prevarication, obfuscation, and refusal to help, or provide information and wheel-spinning suggestions with great earnestness while essentially gatekeeping and delaying access, health, and support for “the prisoner.”

Image credit: Neelu Berry Chaudhari

What has also been revealed, both through diligence in investigation and persistent enquiry, evidenced in this spectacular phone call (referenced in Newsbreak 161) Neelu made on June 29, in conversation with a Victoria at a Switchboard found to be a remotely-operated Switchboard for all prisons in England and Wales, is that neither HM Pentonville nor the rest of His Majesty’s Prisons are run by His Majesty’s Government but a corporation headquartered in France, Sopra Steria (which may or may not be related to the corporation SERCO found to own half of US and UK Gov and Prisons thereof).

Phone call to Pentonville found to be run by Sopra Steria, Neelu Berry Chaudhari, June 29, 2023

As a consequence, there appears to be less interest in either Justice per se or in providing ease of access to those incarcerated or in providing non-discriminatory healthcare to all housed there.

Training in COINTELPRO for Sopra Steria Prison Switchboard Operators (or Community Behavioral-Health Harassment)

There does appear to be a high degree of interest however–as also clear from other follow-up calls such as this and this which Neelu Berry made–in training telephone operators to engage in facetious repetition, feigned inability to hear, harassive requests for repeats of questions and names, invasive interrogation regarding relationship, and Catch-22 suggestions for actions to take with other sections of prison administration when all of prison administration clearly is not being responsive to communications or attempts to make contact from the outside–all evocative of classic COINTELPRO, much in action today in the US too, as so-called government bodies, in actuality run by private, mercenary corporations close ranks and stonewall the questing public in face of rampant injustice, crime, and corruption.

[Neelu has previously exposed this private ownership of prisons also in a podcast at this channel (now at Odysee) honoring the voices of whistleblowers inclusive of journalist Julian Assange.]

We must not forget either the entire phenomenon of “Community Behavioral Healthcare” aka Harassment in name of same, which seems to have swept the entire Western world lately (more coverage on that soon) and which needs to be addressed and terminated publicly the world over.

How Do We Make Governments and Their Frontmen Contractors Respond to the People?

In the building atmosphere however of intimidation and uber-surveillance the whole of the Western world has experienced since 9/11 especially, it is remarkable actually to learn of some kind of response (after several calls) available even over the phone from people fronting Government.

What is pointed to here perhaps is the importance of persistence, as Neelu Berry Chaudhari, a whistleblower exposing pharmaceutical crime and the grievous, pedosadistically abusive murder of her baby niece, as described early in Newsbreak 161 and in earlier conversations at Ramola D Reports, models for us in these communications via telephone with prison administrative staff as she draws insistent attention to crimes against children, families, and the elderly in the UK.

When the Barrister is Kidnapped from the Court, When Judges and Attorney-Generals Commit Crime Against Humanity

Obviously what is at stake here is much more than merely making contact with or ensuring healthcare for a retired barrister unlawfully kidnapped from Court for no crime, but also bringing public awareness to the immensity of all crimes committed by the sadly deformed mechanisms of the State, which Neelu frankly refers to as State Terrorism, calling people to investigate the international anti-terrorism laws for possible use in addressing the corrupt judgments meted out by elitist corrupt judges in conjunction with paid-off solicitors and law enforcement partsies.

These, she details, comprise entrenched actions of harm which have created underworld build-up of corrupt industry in almost every field of human engagement. In this she echoes Edward’s own findings of injustice and his humanitarian objective of shining a light and bringing justice back to Government.

And I want to make this very important point…in England the Criminal Justice System does not exist, and it’s been hijacked by the Civil Justice System so there are no solicitors who will privately prosecute an individual’s case against the government, there are only false prosecutions by the State against individuals who happen to be whistleblowers, and this is the Inversion of the Justice System that is treasonous from top down, and that’s the problem in England, is that it is not compliant with International Law. –Neelu Berry Chaudhari

The supreme irony of arresting and supposedly convicting and actually imprisoning a barrister–a volunteer assisting cases free of charge, as Neelu notes–the actual Equity Lawyer engaged in bringing to world attention numerous crimes reported by Corruption Claimants he has helped (of impersonation, home break-in, theft of homes, foreclosure on homes, kidnapping of children from their own good homes and families, loss of property, loss of livelihood, harassment of the elderly, mental health fraud, behavioural-health harassment in community, corruption in office, abuse of power, homicide, and much more) is underlined by the fact there is no comprehensible reason for his arrest, and the earlier “judgment” meted out to him carries elements of what one might conclude is perjury, as remarked on by other supporters earlier, and by this writer and former London CPA and human rights campaigner Lee Cant:

“Edward hasn’t really committed any crime, he hasn’t done anything wrong, there’s nothing! All he, all he is doing is objecting against the artificial fake restraint orders imposed on him by the High Court. The judges and Judge Kerr wrote out the verdict on the 8th of March this year which was full of false statements, the whole verdict is complete nonsense, there’s no evidence against Edward, there’s no supporting documentation that Edward has done anything wrong, it’s purely accusations. What that verdict states clearly is that people…were recruited by Edward as a campaign, as a movement, almost like a cult that Edward was manipulating, using, to further his causes which is complete nonsense…” –Lee Cant

Lee Cant: All of the 200 corruption claimants who have been processed by the high court in a very prejudicial manner–all of those people contacted Edward. Never never has Edward gone out to recruit people, that’s never happened, it’s always been an introduction, like Neelu for instance, you know spoke to me about her cases and I mentioned Edward Ellis to her and then Neelu contacted directly Edward so it’s all being done but Eardsley and the judges they’ve fabricated false witness against Edward by stating that Edward has gone out to recruit people, and that is wholy and totally untrue, he has never ever recruited anybody. In fact he’s rejected people. A lot of people have come to Edward asking for help and he’s refused to offer them help because he’s been too busy or their case hasn’t been of sufficient high quality or standard or had enough evidence you know to prove what they’re saying is true and correct.

So what we would do is we would go to Edward relate all the facts and give our bundles to Edward he would read through it and then from what we’ve given to Edward he would then write something, usually about one page about our case and then we would sign it and then Lodge it with our bundles into the court. And you’ve got judges who see Edward’s name on a document like this that I attached to my bundle, and it’s got the people versus top judges, and the judge said Oh, you’re not allowed to use certain words because that’s a breach of a restraint order on Edward Ellis you’re not allowed to use the word “citizen” because it breaches restraint order, and you’re not allowed to use the word “top judges” even though they are the top judges within the high court system and there’s a whole long list of these banned words.

And that’s all that Edward has ever done, that’s the crime that’s the totality of the accusation, that’s why he’s gone to prison because he’s simply written these documents and Lodged them into the court and they put him in prison for 12 months for that, it’s absolutely insane! I’ve never ever, no one would believe they’d call me a liar you couldn’t believe or Justify simply by right and he never charged any money for writing these documents he’s never gained any benefit from it, it’s been total aggravation, it’s been annoying for him because a lot of the corruption claimants they’re all so broken down they’re all destroyed as human beings, they’ve been put under so much distress and psychological pressure that they can hardly–some of them can’t even speak properly, you’ve got a victim like xxx who’s not even English he can hardly speak English, and Eardsley and the judges accused Edward of recruiting him and he was introduced to Edward by another another person and you know he was never Edward never even you know it’s impossible can say came out and denied it completely he was never recruited as part of a campaign and there’s a long list of about six or seven I think even my name was put on that list where I’m supposed to be recruited by Edward and I even first met Edward in about 2014 and he was walking up and down the pavement outside the high court and a person came up to me and said well talk to Edward he’s got some very good advice or ideas about how to present your case so I went up to Edward and I spoke about my cases and he said oh I’m not really interested in your case it’s not it’s you know send me an email anyway I’ll have a brief look at it and then he walked away from me and I I he didn’t even he forgot to give me his email address so I had to chase after him you know to get his email address he wasn’t even yeah I think I think it was 2016 because I met him in 2016. right um so I tried to introduce you to him um but he he was actually sent to look for the baby murder case in 2004.

Neelu Berry: Lee, I think it was 2016 because I met him in 2016, I tried to introduce you to him–but he was actually sent to look for the baby murder case in 2004–12 years it took him to find me but I think it’s because the quality of the paperwork submitted by my family for the baby murder case was an International Quality, because the two judges obviously from abroad, and I want to make this very important point is that in England the criminal justice system does not exist and it’s been hijacked by the Civil Justice System so there are no solicitors who will privately prosecute an individual’s case against the government, there are only false prosecutions by the State against individuals who happen to be whistleblowers and this is the inversion of the justice system that is treasonous from top down and that’s the problem in England is that it is not compliant with international law. The Crime International cooperation act 2003 was used by America to invade countries to steal lands and assets of millionaires and honorable people whistleblowers, who knew what America was doing to their finances abroad and it’s all connected with the banks the fraudulent trading by the Banks so now all we’re saying is we will use that same law against our governments who are now terrorizing their whistleblowers, the same law applies and that will dissolve the government it will dissolve the banks and it will stop the terrorism under international law overnight it but we just need to learn the language of a criminal language, you know of the crimes of treason, it’s State terrorism, it is fraudulent trading, money laundering, human trafficking, slavery and poverty system based on debts which is illegal–since the 17th of August 2015 totally illegal, since even 1963–or it all has to be reversed all compensation will be paid, there is unlimited amount of money to pay compensation there’s one quintillion dollars for all of that settlement

Lee Cant: There would be more than one million victims who have been suffering quietly as a result of the judicial system here in England, they’ve all been….they’ve delivered perverted verdicts, all their cases have been manipulated, there’s been false witness statements inserted into their bundles you know, all sorts of crimes have been committed against millions of people who have been processed by the High Court magistrates, Crown Court even the Old Bailey.

And look at the Julian Assange case look how shocking, disgraceful, you know, there is that case proves um they were that we’re in a state of Interregnum here in England and that there isn’t a proper law system operating, it’s completely defunct, void. And that’s well documented you know all the crimes that the judges have done are well documented and proven in the Assange case lots of people have publicly come out and written articles and spoken clearly to explain the Injustice of that case and it’s reached such a high level it went beyond the judicial system right up to government, to government level so it’s no longer, it can no longer it was so mangled ,mashed up and destroyed, shredded to bits that all that were remained of it is a government, three governments involved in negotiation as to the next stage.

–Excerpt from Transcript: Neelu Berry Chaudhari & Lee Cant, Newsbreak 161, Ramola D Reports, July 2, 2023

