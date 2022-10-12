Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: UK Defenders of Children Expose Pharma-Protecting Police, Act to Close Vaccination Center in Bristol to Prevent Further Child Deaths & Injury

Video Post and Link | Ramola D | October 11, 2022
People in the United Kingdom have woken up and taken to the streets, holding rallies and protests, while a small group led by Mark Sexton, retired police officer, Steve Forsyth and others have been directly confronting police at vaccination centers in Bristol, Leeds, and Windsor, informing them of the harms to children and adults from the vaccine, and asking the police officers–supposedly protectors of the populace from crime–to stand back and let them close down vaccination centers to prevent further harm to children and adults from the COVID vaccines, which have produced an enormous number of deaths and injuries, and an investigation into which has been registered at a police station in Avon and Somerset (crime reference number from Avon & Somerset Constabulary 5222236390).
Mark Sexton’s previous actions have been reported here: Former Police Officer Mark Sexton Reports London Metropolitan Police in “Special Measures” After Police Inaction Post Apprising Them of Grave Pandemic Crimes by Members of Parliament and Media
“UK POLICE – NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE – FAIL TO DO THEIR JOB – REFUSE TO DO THEIR JOB”
This encounter in Bristol on 4th October (video also posted below) is truly spectacular and needs wide sharing. Resolute conversations with police lead to an encounter with the University of Bristol landowners who demand their departure, while it is clear from the police stance that they don’t care to act as real crime-investigators or law-enforcers but are protecting the business of the vaccination center, replete with its allegiance to the pharmaceutical enterprise running the vaccine show.
“Corporate Policy Enforcers” not Law Enforcers nor Crime Investigators
A comment below the video explains who the police really are and why they’re actually just doing their job:
“They are entirely fit for purpose. But their purpose is not what people believe it to be. The corporate government make acts because they are all actors and their corporate policy is enforced by the policy enforcers. THAT is their ONLY job. The rest is in everyone’s imagination. The ONLY thing you are looking at with governments and corporations is organised crime. So you lot keep peacefully protesting. The mafia are well known for their reformist habits.”
Indeed, the posture and behaviors of the police officers suggest Masonic signaling: as many now know worldwide, the pervasive clutch of Freemasonry and secret “brotherhoods” on police forces as in governments is no figment of the imagination but historic fact.
Ex-Master-Mason (in the police force) exposes the Freemasons: https://archive.org/details/ex-master-mason-exposes-the-freemasons_202206
Chris Abbot (with the letter in his hand) hands it to Mark Sexton. Abbott is the Director of Estates and Facilities at the University of the West of England (Bristol). Visit Counter-Covid-Crime: https://t.me/CovidCrimestoppers/175 for information on how to contact and inform him further on the crimes against humanity being committed by the vaccinators (in the face of clear causality in child mortality post-vaccine.)
UK POLICE – NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE – FAIL TO DO THEIR JOB – REFUSE TO DO THEIR JOB
Children, high school students, athletes, people in their twenties and thirties have dropped dead from the vaccine; others have developed heart disease and diverse injury. This compilation of news from the past 7 days leading up to 7 Oct 2022 illustrates:
YOUNG HEARTS PART 24 – 10 DAYS OF CARNAGE (100 in 10 days – October 2022)
Vaccination Center in Windsor Closed
News from today (from Telegram) is that a vaccination center in Windsor has been successfully closed but three of the team have been arrested–two currently released on bail.
https://t.me/CovidCrimestoppers/183
The evidence pack posted to accompany the crime report is listed at COVID Crime Stoppers on Telegram, where this group calls on all to stand up for the children as responsible adults and act to close the vaccination centers which are harming children:
FULL EVIDENCE PACK
for Vax Center closure.
We already know the likely outcome… your mission is to shame and expose every force and its members in the land… then let the people know that by duty, the law is only ours to exact.
For our children… THE TIME IS NOW
1, Dr Scott Youngblood (13/09/22)
Video of his 12 minute slide presentation. Screenshot all relevant slides and print.
2, Lighthouse news. (29/08/2022) with all significant data.
3, Dr Robert Gorter excess deaths in children.
Children are being killed: 8x increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe since COVID Vaccine roll-out according to Official EU Data
4, Dr Aseem Malhotra 4 minute video demanding vax be stopped
5, Dr Aseem Malhotra peer reviewed paper.
See follow up visit https://t.me/CovidCrimestoppers/178
The case briefing document handed in to police is here: https://ukcitizen.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Case_Briefing_Document_050222.pdf
Crime Stoppers has called for the arrest of the “policy enforcers” who are permitting crimes against children to be committed:
Important Public Announcement, COVID-19 Scandal
This notice carries the information from January 2022 of the criminal investigation begun by the Metropolitan Police and Hammersmith CD in a case lodged on 20 December 2021:
The great harms of the COVID vaccine continue to be recognized worldwide by doctors and nurses, mothers and fathers–while Pharma-run governments continue their downslide into apparent democide of their own populations.
Public Awakening to Nefarious World Agenda: Thousands of Doctors Worldwide Convene to Declare International Medical Crisis & Call for Immediate Suspension of All COVID Vaccines