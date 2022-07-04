Former Police Officer Mark Sexton Reports London Metropolitan Police in “Special Measures” After Police Inaction Post Apprising Them of Grave Pandemic Crimes by Members of Parliament and Media

Report | Ramola D | July 4, 2022

Mark Sexton, retired Police Constable from Birmingham who has been working to apprise London Metropolitan Police of crimes committed by members of Parliament, physicians, media and others, in particular crimes of negligence committed in public office–reported by Daily Expose earlier here and here –recorded a video on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 addressing the news that the London Metropolitan Police have now been put “in special measures” by Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabularies, Andy Cooke.

This news is actually reported in last week’s news in corporate media (all of which has ties to Pharma corporations which have essentially, through front globalist groups engineered and run the so-called COVID pandemic) although without clear reference to the reason why London Met Police are being monitored by the watchdog body HM Inspector of Constabularies.

It also appears from London news coverage last week that the Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel are announcing the “Engage” process the Met are being put into (see the Evening Standard article linked below), which does make one wonder to what extent these Special Measures will ensure the addressing of the issues in the Mark Sexton letter which presents criminal complaints supported by numerous professionals and demanding arrest of the very government and media criminals (which surely includes them) who ran the pandemic lockdowns and attendant crimes still causing serious harm to the people of the UK.

Plea for Vaccine Halt

A powerful letter which follows on initial complaints and letters sent by many to their local police stations across the UK, this letter once again reiterates that the harmful COVID injections be stopped immediately (as many thousands of physicians are calling for, including Dr. Peter McCullough recently) given the high numbers of victims suffering vaccine injuries now coming forward, and asks for a meeting with Mr. Andy Cooke and Sir Stephen House.

As with the rest of the world it appears the prevailing corporate-and-Pharma-run narrative of the “coronavirus pandemic” and need for investigational-drugs being sold as vaccines has taken hold of the UK through government and media propaganda, a fact noted in the letter as it chastises the easy dismissal of critical enquiry as “conspiracy theory” and the removal of pertinent information from media coverage through censorship.

Concern Among UK Police Constables Regarding Vaccine and Pandemic Crimes

It is especially significant to note from Mark Sexton’s letter that numerous police constables in London — clearly of greater moral stature than their bosses — have expressed consternation that Met Police has been informing constables that no crimes have been committed, no evidence produced, and asking them not to investigate the allegations, for which, his letter notes “Thousands of pages of evidence, videos, documents, expert witness statements, thousands of victim statements, multiple peer reviewed papers, links and interviews have been submitted to The Metropolitan Police.”

Special Measures

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/london-police-force-placed-special-measures-by-watchdog-2022-06-28/

In a video recorded on June 29 (posted below), he records the letter he has sent to Mr. Andy Cooke and the new Acting Commissioner of Police Sir Stephen House.

The text of this letter is reproduced below, as provided by Mark Sexton on Telegram and shared online by Mark Steele.

TEXT OF MARK SEXTON’S LETTER JUNE 29, 2022:

Dear Sir Stephen House, acting commissioner of The Metropolitan Police and Mr Andy Cooke, Chair of Her Majesties Inspector of Constabulary.

I feel it is only right that I address both of you in the same correspondence to avoid any unnecessary duplication and so you are both fully aware of the following circumstances of which I believe you will be disgusted and horrified to learn. This is sent as a result of the news The Metropolitan Police are being placed into special measures.

My name is Mark Sexton I am a retired Police Constable and I live in Birmingham.

Please be assured everything you are about to read is true, evidenced with facts and data that is vast, irrefutable and damning.

There are a number of very high-profile world-renowned, credible and professional experts in the following fields who can and will provide their evidence to fully support the ascertains being made.

Doctors, Lawyers, Barristers, Virologists, Immunologists, Professors, data experts, GPs, Nurses, care home staff, retired and serving Police Constables, Funeral Directors and Teachers.

The most serious of crimes have been identified as early as October 2020 and they all relate to the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccination program that is currently ongoing.

Thousands of pages of evidence, videos, documents, expert witness statements, thousands of victim statements, multiple peer reviewed papers, links and interviews have been submitted to The Metropolitan Police.

A criminal complaint was made and a crime number issued for Misconduct in public office and Gross Negligent Manslaughter.

Crime number 6029679/21 refers.

Many offenders have been identified and named including members of parliament, civil servants, senior police officers and within the media.

The evidence is irrefutable and it shows many of the most serious criminal offences being committed, misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice right at the very top of the aforementioned establishments.

It is also worth noting, I know the following police forces have also

been made aware of these crimes;

West Midlands, Warwickshire, West Yorkshire, North Wales, South Wales, Thames Valley, Suffolk, Northumbria, Cumbria, Dorset, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Devon and Cornwall.

What is most concerning and deeply worrying is that all of the above and in particular the Metropolitan police have refused to investigate any of the allegations, treated the informants and the victims with utter contempt, labelled anyone who goes against the narrative that is coronavirus and the vaccines as conspiracy theorists, anti vaxers and tin foil hat wearing lunatics.

Irrefutable and publicly available evidence has been supplied to the police and blatantly ignored.

Deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors went public in February 2022 making the very false statement no crimes were identified from the evidence that was submitted.

Deputy assistant commissioner Connors is blatantly perverting the course of justice in order to protect the accused.

Superintendent Tor Garnet from Hammersmith CID is also perverting the course of justice by fully supporting the decision made by Jane Connors. This is despite Superintendent Garnett being aware of the evidence and who the offenders are.

The credibility of the witnesses, the victims and the many experts is without question or reproach.

The blatant unjustified dismissal of these crimes is incomprehensible.

The informants were never spoken to or contacted, the experts who provided their information and evidence was never spoken to or contacted despite being acknowledged by Superintendent Jon Simpson assistant to Cressida Dick, the victims who provided over four hundred statements were never spoken to or contacted and none of the alleged offenders were spoken to or contacted, this was a blatant, disgusting and deliberate whitewash.

As a result of the police’s appalling performance particularly by the Metropolitan police numerous complaints have been made to the professional standards departments all of which have been ignored.

The complaints were made as far back as January 2022, to date there has been no contact from these departments with me or any other member of our team regarding these very serious complaints.

Due to the lack of common courtesy or contact from the Metropolitan police or their professional standards department, complaints have been made to the independent office of police conduct on more than one occasion.

Yet despite the intervention of the IOPC the complaints made are still being blatantly ignored.

It must also be borne in mind a criminal allegation of perverting the course of justice was made direct to the Metropolitan police against Jane Connors and Tor Garnet.

This complaint was made and accepted and fully documented by Sergeant Norton from the professional standards department at Charing Cross police station on March 30th 2022.

To date there has been no contact regarding these matters.

CAD 1879 of 30/03/22 refers.

The reference numbers relating to the complaints made to the IOPC

dated 04/02/2022 are;

2022/165135 Metropolitan Police.

2022/165134 Warwickshire Police.

2022/165133 West Midlands Police.

Information came to light from a very trusted source, The Metropolitan Police was reaching out to all police chief constables and telling them no crimes have been identified, not to investigate allegations regarding the coronavirus pandemic, members of parliament or the vaccines.

I was also receiving anonymous communication from serving Metropolitan police detectives horrified that no criminal investigation was taking place.

I was approached by off duty and on duty constables in the London borough areas and from around the U.K. talking to me in confidence about their concerns surrounding the pandemic and the vaccines.

These officers were fearful to be seen with me, they were fearful to be quoted by me and they would always ask me not to divulge our conversations. What and who are they scared of and why?

We then have to talk about party gate and the awful issuing of fixed penalty notices to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

These men were going on television every single day telling us the rules and the regulations, banning us from funerals and weddings, we were not allowed to see our elderly relatives who were left abandoned and isolated and left to die in care homes and hospitals, mask wearing, working from home, children not allowed to go to school, businesses being forced to close, not allowed to visit each other in our homes, protect the NHS and protect grandma.

Yet here they were the Prime Minister, The Chancellor of the Exchequer and many more ministers and civil servants partying away on more than one occasion and laughing at us behind our back.

One rule for them another rule for us, do as we say not as we do.

These are serious crimes of misconduct in public office, they should’ve been arrested, tried in a court of law and sent to prison for many years.

To receive a £50 fixed penalty notice makes a mockery of everything we believe to be true and just in the eyes of the law.

The fact that these parties continued while the country was locked down clearly shows the Prime Minister and the Chancellor and over one hundred more ministers and civil servants didn’t fear a virus and were not worried or concerned about catching or spreading a virus.

That I believe tells us all we need to know and also fully supports and vindicates all of the criminal allegations being made and all of the supporting evidence available.

You police by consent and govern by consent.

We the people of the British Isles give this consent and it has conditions.

The police are the public and the public are the police.

Remembering, police are members of the public who are paid to give full time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.

The police have adopted an unfair, biased and divisive two tier undemocratic policing style.

Politicians, civil servants and police constables are afforded special treatments, leniency and no punishment or accountability.

Yet, the public are arrested, heavily fined or imprisoned and criminalised for minor low level indiscretions.

You no longer police without fear or favour, you no longer police with impartiality, you no longer police without interference or independent of government, you no longer work for the people, by the people of the people.

The Peelian policing principles and The Nolan Principles of Public Life appear now to be redundant.

Our law is your law, your law is our law. No man or woman, no matter title or financial status, no corporation public or private are above the law. We are all equal in the eyes of the law.

Where the British police have wilfully failed, the British people are duty bound to act.

The trust and respect for the police is at an all time low and it’s all your own doing.

We have begged you, our police, to stop the harms being caused and arrest those responsible. We have written, emailed, called, visited, protested and pleaded with you for two years and you’ve treated us with utter contempt and ridicule.

If you don’t do the job we pay you to do and you continue to ignore our cries for help we will be left with no other option but to make the lawful arrests of these known criminals ourselves.

Remembering, we don’t need your permission to prevent crime, that is our public duty and responsibility to each other. We would rather you do the job we pay you to do but if you keep failing us we will protect each other from, harm, injury and death. We will also use force as is reasonable, necessary and proportionate.

An independent public inquiry has been initiated and Baroness Hallett is the chair.

Be aware, I am now in direct contact with Baroness Hallett and her office and I will be making her aware of all of the above.

Baroness Hallett must make a fully informed all inclusive assessment moving forward with regards to the public inquiry surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The men, women and children of the British Isles are exhausted.

The people we employ in government to take care of us, distribute our taxes and to protect and support the vulnerable are failing us on the grandest of scales.

The police men and women that we employ to protect us from harm, injury, death and loss are also failing us despite numerous requests for help.

Gentlemen, we never voted in the World Economic Forum, we never voted in the World Health Organisation, we never voted in the United Nations, we never voted in pharmaceutical companies telling us what to do and what to inject into our bodies, we never voted in billionaires using their money, influence and power to override our laws, our constitution and our democratic right to be free, independent, sovereign men, women and children of the British Isles.

We demand a meeting with the both of you. The many credible witnesses and experts are available and willing to assist in every way possible to bring to an end the disgusting criminality being committed unabated, by those we entrust to take care of us and keep us safe.

Billions and billions of pounds of our money is being wasted and extorted from us on a scale never seen before.

The cost of living is going through the roof and putting many families in hardship they may never recover from.

This is by design and it is a deliberate act by those in government and we must protect each other and stop living hand to mouth, month-to-month, pay day to pay day. We must remove the sadness and the misery we are faced with on a daily basis and replace it with happiness, love and allow us to live our lives free from tyranny, abuse, fear and constant debt.

We all deserve and have the right to live happy and fulfilled lives, we have a duty to protect our children’s future and we will continue to do this in the absence of a police service that is failing us on a daily basis. Our police are protecting the criminals in government and the civil service and allowing them to continue with their evil, wicked and nefarious agendas . None of this is for the benefit of us the people but for the benefit of but a few billionaires from around the world.

We have had enough, we demand you do your job for us the people who pay you.

We will not succumb to the ridiculous rules and regulations being spouted out twenty four seven on all the news channels, social media and in the newspapers. Not to mention the censorship anyone daring to tell the truth is faced with.

We will protect ourselves, our families, our children, our elderly, our homes and our future.

We implore you to work with us to find suitable remedies and to make sure we move forward with accountability for those committing the crimes, with remedy and redress for those affected by these crimes of which there are many victims.

It is my suggestion that every police force in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales sets up a major incident room, staffed with appropriately trained professionals in order to deal with the many victims of these disgusting crimes at the hands of our government, civil servants and unfortunately some of our senior police constables.

We do not want bloodshed, we do not want riots, we do not want martial law and we do not want to be slaves to a corrupt government and a corrupt system that is taking everything from us including our freedom, slowly but surely it is happening right before our very eyes.

We need you our police to be with us, we need you to uphold the law and we need you to arrest the criminals responsible for the desperate plight we are all facing right now.

Of huge importance and as a matter of urgency we beg that the injections that are being given right now to the men, women and children in the British Isles are stopped immediately. The damage, harm, injury and death they are causing is catastrophic.

The evidence of this is being deliberately suppressed and denied, we have got to act now before it’s too late.

I ask this is treated with the utmost urgency and actioned without delay in order to protect us from untold harm, injury, death and loss and to give us a fighting chance for the future moving forward.

This correspondence is going to be sent in writing to you both in London and Birmingham. I will also be making this letter public as it is only right everybody knows you have been contacted and made aware, transparency and openness is a must.

I will also be sending this to the BBC and to the Daily Mail and many other news outlets.

I will also send a copy to Ken Marsh the chair of the Metropolitan Police federation.

Please protect us and work for us. Please put an end to the suffering and please protect our children and their future, please, we beg and demand this of you.

Yours sincerely, Mark Sexton

…and the millions of victims of crime demanding justice is done and those responsible are held to account regardless of who they are, how much money they have or the title they hold.

Please share this information widely. Notifications to police on extant “pandemic” and vaccine crime even if not acted on by police represent an important public reminder of the facts.

