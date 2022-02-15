False and Misleading Narratives from Governments Push Mass Vaccination by Mandate while (Experimental, Poison-Filled) COVID Vaccines Are Statistically Seen to Cause Deaths: Holding The Line Journalists Address the Facts

Re-post from Holding the Line post by Roger Guttridge with preface by Ramola D | Feb 15, 2022
Very simply, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison, Boris Johnson and everyone else pushing for mass vaccinations, vaccine mandates, and vaccination passports–while millions erupt on the streets worldwide–are in Vaccine-Death-Denial, ignoring the horrific rise of deaths in every country post COVID-vaccine rollouts (thanks to the boatload of toxins they carry which Bourla and Bancel won’t tell you about). Take a look at the graphs below.
Let’s refresh our memories with this reminder of escalated deaths in all 40 countries whose data was analyzed in this video posted last year.
Data and graphics on the first video below is from Joel Smalley, published in September 2021 (Music: Dystopia by Luke Hall). The other video is on Bitchute and was published in May 2021.
The only people unable to read or write clearly post these graphs are media mavens and government figureheads. (And of course, Pharma billionaires.)
Germ Theory Virologists who believe that viruses exist such as Nobel-prizewinner Dr. Luc Montagnier have stated that vaccines cause variants, and mass vaccination is causing new Corona variant deaths.
The rest of us who no longer believe viruses exist nor that the SARS-COV-2 virus exists since it has never been isolated, as indeed no virus has been, proof for which we now have from over 164 countries including Public Health officials from your and my countries and states, and which Terrain theorists and practitioners like Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Andy Kaufman see as cellular debris, can see that the deadly COVID vaccines filled with cytotoxic graphene and causing spike protein blood clots and leukocyte mayhem as Dr. Bhakdi and Dr. Burkhardt and other pathologists have reported, have caused the stunning rise of deaths in every country, as documented, often filmed reports of people dropping dead in one hour, one day, 2 days or a week after the vaccine continue to spread. (And insurance companies and coroners have verified this escalation of death in 2021.)
Either way, Germ and Terrain theorists can both tell the numbers of deaths have escalated since the vaccines were unleashed.
‘In each country the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths” — Dr. Luc Montagnier
It’s not that simple, BJ!
HTL’s Roger Guttridge responds to claims that the unvaccinated are ‘aggressive and selfish idiots’
A reader identifying himself only as ‘BJ of Shaftesbury’ recently wrote to a digital magazine called The Blackmore Vale that it was ‘unbelievable’ that so many people are still refusing the Covid-19 vaccines (https://issuu.com/theblackmorevale/docs/bv_december_21/34).
BJ spoke of ‘aggressive and selfish idiots with no scientific and medical knowledge, who think they know better than the world’s leading medical professionals and scientists’.
So let’s consider the words of a few of these leading medical professionals and scientists.
Top US cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough, president of the Cardiorenal Society of America, said after changing his view on vaccine safety: ‘Covid-19 vaccines are killing huge numbers of people and the government is simply ignoring it.
‘The US government, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and health agencies around the world have all committed to vaccinating the global population while sitting on data showing the Covid-19 vaccines are turning out to be the most lethal vaccines ever created.’
More recently, he added: ‘If a vaccine can’t last a year, it’s a no-go, because all we are going to do is create a dependency on these boosters.
‘A mutant strain is going to find a vaccinated environment maybe more ideal to flourish. So the vaccines are failing those we most want to protect.’
World-famous Belgian virologist Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, who has worked with the World Health Organization, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and the Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team, has repeatedly warned that mass vaccination is driving the variants as the virus seeks ways around the vaccines by mutating.
‘This is not a problem when we vaccinate only a limited part of the population, such as the vulnerable and elderly for flu,’ he says.
‘But if you generate a background of high immune pressure, by vaccinating vast amounts of people in the population, you give a competitive advantage to those variants that are capable of overcoming this immune pressure.’
Dr Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA and author of 100 peer reviewed papers, has been censored by YouTube and Twitter after revealing that instead of staying near the injection site, as he and colleagues expected, the experimental mRNA vaccines are biologically active and lead to blood clots, bleeding disorders, heart problems and neurological damage as well as accumulating in women’s ovaries.
Britain’s Dr Mike Yeadon, long-serving former vice-president and chief scientist of Pfizer, said: ‘Everything your government has told you about this virus is a lie.
‘This systematic process of fear and control is going to culminate, I think, in some very horrible times, and I’m desperate to wake you up.
‘Children are 50 times more likely to die from the covid vaccine than the virus.’
Professor Joel S Hirschborn, medical adviser to the US Senate and House of Representatives, said: ‘The media is largely ignoring the thousands dying from the experimental covid vaccines.
‘A few thousand have died from breakthrough infections because the vaccines are not effective in preventing a new infection.
‘The other causes of vaccine deaths are complex blood problems, namely different kinds of blood clots, the loss of blood platelets and resulting bleed events that are lethal. Think in terms of brain bleeds, strokes and heart attacks.’
Such claims are borne out by official data, such as the UK’s Yellow Card, VAERS in the US and EudraVigilance in the EU.
According to Dr Joseph Mercola, these reports show the Covid-19 vaccines are ‘500 times as deadly’ as the flu vaccines.
They’ve already killed more people than all other vaccines put together over the last 30 years.
Thousands of young, fit and previously healthy people have suffered post-vax heart conditions, some of them fatally, many collapsing on sports fields.
Football’s world governing body FIFA reports a 500 per cent increase in myocarditis, pericarditis and other serious problems among players around the world.
Several Premiership matches have been halted after supporters collapsed with heart issues.
Recent studies have concluded that the risk of myocarditis in young men and boys is 14 times higher after vaccination than after infection.
Professor Brent Taylor, of the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and a former JCVI members, said: ‘I’m afraid the mass vaccination of healthy children is not based on sound evidence.
‘It is time for the JCVI, the chief medical officer and the government to reassess all the evidence now available and alter their recommendations accordingly.’
French virologist Dr Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Prize winner for his discovery of the HIV virus, has warned that mass vaccination is ‘a scientific and medical error’ which is ‘creating the variants’.
‘In each country the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths,’ he said.
Germany’s award-winning immunologist, bacteriologist and virologist Dr Sucharit Bhakdi warned: ‘Gene-based vaccines are an absolute danger to mankind and their use violates the Nuremburg codex, such that everyone who is propagating their use should be put before a tribunal.
‘The vaccination of children is so criminal that I have no words to express my horror.
‘We are horribly worried that there’s going to be an impact on fertility. And this will be seen in years or decades from now.’
I could fill many pages with similar quotes but let’s move on.
Another of the many little-known scandals of the Covid-vax saga is the suppression of cheap, safe and effective remedies such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
In October more than 12,000 doctors and scientists worldwide signed a ‘Physicians’ Declaration’ claiming that ‘thousands have died from Covid as a result of being denied life-saving early treatment’.
Doctors in India turned around an initially rampant pandemic through early use of ivermectin, but they had to defy the World Health Organization to do so.
Now the Indian Bar Association is suing the WHO’s chief scientist, who ordered doctors not to use ivermectin because former manufacturers Merck raised safety concerns.
How strange that Merck apparently had no such concerns during the 40 years when they handed out 3.7 billion doses of ivermectin to treat parasitic diseases.
The clue here is that ivermectin is out of patent so Big Pharma can no longer make much money out of it.
An entire course costs a few pounds.
Meanwhile Merck have fast-tracked a patented alternative treatment which, last I heard, was costing £500 a patient.
Funny that.
BJ of Shaftesbury also attacks shoppers who don’t wear masks and claims that ‘global research has found that masks can slash incidences of coronavirus by 53 per cent’.
While mask-wearing is not a life-or-death issue in the same way as vaccines are, it’s worth pointing out that the vast majority of studies conclude that the kind of masks that most people wear make little or no difference.
In a typical comment, the Center for Infectious Disease Research in Minnesota states: ‘Though we support mask wearing by the general public, we continue to conclude that cloth masks and face coverings are likely to have limited impact on lowering Covid-19 transmission, because they have minimal ability to prevent the emission of small particles [and] offer limited personal protection with respect to small particle inhalation…’
Viruses are, of course, 1,000 times smaller than bacteria – which are themselves pretty small.
A study of 350,000 people in Bangladesh concluded that mask-wearing cut transmission by just 9 per cent.
That’s better than nothing but has to be weighed against the downsides.
These include reduced oxygen intake, an accumulation of bacteria on the mask and psychological effects especially on babies and small children, who rely heavily on facial expressions.
As we all do to some extent.
One admittedly small study of masks worn by Florida schoolchildren found that five out of six were contaminated with bacteria, parasites and fungi.
A total of 11 dangerous pathogens were detected.
In December 2021, governments and the media were once again driving up the fear factor and threatening further restrictions and hugely damaging lockdowns.
And all because of a variant called Omicron, which Dr Malone described as a Christmas present from God and ‘as good as we could possibly want in terms of outcomes’.
He told Fox News as early as mid-December: ‘Omicron blows through the vaccines and through the triple jab. It’s very, very infectious. Both the double and triple vaccines are not protecting you from Omicron.
‘[But] the number of deaths worldwide from Omicron is less than 10 to my last count.
‘According to recent data from Hong Kong University, Omicron has shifted the targeting of where it affects – from the deep lung to the upper airway.
‘We know from influenza that when viruses do that, they are much more infectious but much less pathogenic.
‘So the good news with Omicron is: highly infectious, very low disease.
‘It looks an awful lot to the experienced vaccinologist like a live attenuated virus vaccine that you might design for purpose.
‘It’s going to elicit a strong immune response.
‘It’s good news. I think the media are disappointed with the good news.’
Despite evidence that the vaccines are now driving rather than preventing the spread of Omicron, governments continue to push their booster jabs, in some countries making jabs mandatory.
Meanwhile those of us who do our homework continue to be branded ‘anti-vaxxers’ and ‘selfish idiots’ by everyone from BJ of Shaftesbury to JB of Washington.
In November 2021, a writer in The Lancet criticised politicians (including Joe Biden) for referring to a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’.
He pointed out the increasing evidence that the vaccinated were not only being infected by covid but playing a major role in transmission.
One study, in Massachusetts, found that 74 per cent of people diagnosed with Covid in July 2021 were fully or partially vaccinated.
Meanwhile numerous studies have found that those who have recovered from Covid have a level of natural immunity that is vastly superior and many times longer lasting than that conferred by any vaccine.
Once recovered, they don’t spread it either. Unlike many of the vaccinated.
Another study in the US concluded that those who’ve had Covid and then ‘taken the shot’ are three times as likely to suffer an adverse reaction.
Yet the unvaccinated continue to be scapegoated by the ill-informed majority.
Politicians, journalists and celebrity doctors repeatedly imply that hospital wards are full of ‘unvaccinated’ Covid patients yet no-one asks how these statistics are collected or how the ‘unvaccinated’ are defined.
In the US, people have been classified as ‘unvaccinated’ until two weeks after their second jab – which on average is about six weeks after the first.
Those six weeks are the time when the vast majority of adverse vaccines reactions occur.
In other words, a large proportion (probably a big majority) of the sick and so-called ‘unvaccinated’ are in fact vaccine victims.
So what happens in the UK? Good question!
In a recent response to a Freedom of Information request, the Office for National Statistics stated: ‘We would be unable to provide you with Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in the UK.
‘To fulfil this request would require complex data linkage and to use a high level of statistical skill and judgement in order to create a bespoke analysis or table.’
Presumably, then, the claims about the unvaccinated clogging up hospital wards are anecdotal at best.
Which may explain why, in early January, the Prime Minister gave a figure of 90 per cent one day and 60 per cent the next day while others said the true figure was about 40 per cent – and even that comprised mainly under 18s with other conditions.
There is also a vast amount of evidence that doctors, nurses, care home staff and even funeral directors worldwide were ‘encouraged’ or even coerced to record deaths as ‘Covid’ whether they were or not.
There was a clear strategy to spread alarm by pushing up the figures.
In March 2020, the scientific advisory group SAGE specifically advised the UK government to ‘use media to increase [a] sense of personal threat’ among the public.
Have you ever wondered why news presenters repeatedly refer to Covid deaths as involving people who ‘tested positive within the previous 28 days’ or had Covid mentioned on their death certificates?
Another good question!
In Portugal they use a similar 28-day definition and someone forced the law courts to re-assess all 17,000 alleged covid deaths recorded between January 2020 and April 2021.
The Lisbon court concluded that of those 17,000, a mere 152 actually died of covid.
The remaining 16,848 died of just about everything imaginable including accidents.
If you apply that ratio to the UK statistics, it works out at about the same as the number of flu deaths in an average year.
Of course, officialdom tells us that flu was pretty much eliminated during the Covid pandemic, with social distancing, self-isolation and masks getting the credit.
Or could it be that the much-criticised PCR tests (recently abandoned in the US) could not distinguish between covid and flu, as is generally accepted?
It’s also worth remembering that the average age of these alleged covid deaths is 83 (higher than average life expectancy!) and that the vast majority in these death stats are elderly and have underlying health conditions.
For most people the Covid survival rate is about 99.85 per cent, and even higher for children.
Here’s another good question: how much of the above has appeared in The Times newspaper, which appears to be BJ of Shaftesbury’s main source of information?
The answer will be little or none. You won’t find much of it in any other newspapers either nor on the main TV channels with the notable exception in the UK of GB News on Freeview 236 and Sky 515.
GB News, launched in June 2021, have discovered a forgotten phenomenon called editorial balance.
As a young reporter 50 years ago, I was trained to believe there was another side to every story, that both sides should be covered and that those in authority should be regularly questioned and challenged.
To me as an experienced journalist, it’s shocking that most mainstream media continue to pump out government propaganda while largely ignoring the other side of the narrative.
‘We are following the science,’ we are repeatedly told, yet most of ‘the science’ is widely and hotly disputed.
The media are happy to challenge the government over Dominic Cummings’ lockdown visit to Barnard Castle and Westminster staff parties but overlook the tens of thousands being killed or maimed by vaccines (or more accurately experimental gene therapy) that were developed in months instead of years and not fully tested.
This chronic media imbalance prompted one of my newspaper colleagues to launch Holding the Line: Journalists Against Covid Censorship.
Since releasing our first press release in September, we’ve been joined by other journalists not only in the UK but the US, Canada, France, Italy, Croatia and New Zealand.
We’ve also received fan mail from many members of the public.
Sharon in Hampshire writes: ‘Just stumbled across your website after trying to make sense of the blanket censorship and outrageous propaganda of the mainstream media.
‘What a relief that there is some light in that well of darkness. Thank you for your courage and integrity. I’ll pass on details of your site when and where I can. Good luck and God speed.’
A guy in California says simply: ‘Thank you for being true journalists.’
We know of many journalists who are frustrated that editors, publishers and broadcast organisations will not allow them to present balanced reports.
Many – including some of our members – are under threat of losing their jobs if they fail to toe the line.
Many leading doctors and scientists are among those who’ve been censored by Big Tech companies like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Google, whose algorithms bury sites that offend their covid-vaccine sensibilities.
I and many others now use the search engine duckduckgo.com, which does not track or censor.
Other uncensored sources include Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, BrandNewTube and Telegram, as well as The Light, the UK’s fastest-growing newspaper, which comes out monthly.
To read more of Roger Gutridge’s work, please visit The Light and Holding the Line.
Please share this widely! Send it to Justin and Jacinda, Boris and Scott! Jen Psaki and Charlie Baker may also need educating. What they’re all pushing is not Public Health but a set-up for Global Despotism Forever, cornerstone: Vaccine-Death-Denial.
