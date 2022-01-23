Report 277 | Christine Massey Concludes SARS-COV-2 Is Not Proved to Exist, Virology a False Science: Everyone Can Examine the Evidence

Report & Links | Ramola D | Jan 23, 2022
In a profoundly important interview recorded on January 19 and finally posted Jan 21 despite mega cyberhacking reported here, Christine Massey, M Sc, a Canadian biostatistician with several years of working in cancer research, discussed in detail the critically repercussive work she is doing and has done already in querying Public Health departments in Canada and elsewhere for proof of a purified isolate of the supposedly-existent SARS-COV-2 virus, projected by Anthony Fauci and other pharmaceutically-backed-friends at the NIH, NIAID, WHO as the deadly and lethal coronavirus for which the whole world needed to stop and be vaccinated (with gene-therapy injections now found to be deadly and lethal).
Starting with queries to Public Health Canada, joined soon by a researcher in New Zealand and one in the UK, Christine’s FOI-requesting has become infectious among the intellectually-inclined community worldwide who have questioned the COVID narrative from the start, and marvelled at the extraordinary measures being taken by governments over what has previously been known only as a common cold virus: the coronavirus.
Now it seems that very notion, of a virus being at the heart of the global totalitarianism-riding-in-on-a-supposed-pandemic has been fundamentally challenged.
That viruses do not exist and are a convenient construct of the imagination concocted to justify the drug and vaccine industry and build a basis for pandemic-paradigm-setting while Antoine Beschamps’ theories of terrain-management for health have been long known to many scientists, physicians, naturopaths, homeopaths, and science journalists, some of whom have stepped forward over the past year to educate the public, including, notably, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Robert Young, Jon Rappoport, Dr. Amandha Vollmer, Dr. Zara Anne Bourgeois, Dr. Stefan Lanka, and others.
Dr. Kaufman has brought forward the understanding of exosomes, proteinaceous matter extruded from cells in the presence of acidic toxins and chemicals or when irradiated, which it appears may be what virologists are calling viruses.
In fact, what virologists call “isolated viruses,” Christine explains are “material contained in cell culture”–cell lines or random genetic matter taken from a cell-culture mixture of patient sample with Vero monkey kidney cells, bovine serum, fetal cells, chemicals, antibiotics and other toxins used for “cell culture,” as described by Drs. Kaufman and Cowan and Sally Morell in their Statement of Virus Isolation.
The CDC has in fact stated in response to FOIA requesters–including myself, as reported here earlier–that the methods virologists use do not go by Koch’s and Rivers’ postulates.
Yet the CDC also states the virus has been “detected” and that it has been genome-sequenced. How can something that has never been purified in isolate be detected, and what genome sequences of which cell and genetic matter is being passed off as a definitive and discrete and specific virus?
These and related subjects are addressed in Report 277, where Christine Massey explains that “isolation” of a virus by dictionary-definitions of the word, by all common-sense and logical understandings of that word and concept would require a separation and visibility of the specific micro-particle being called a virus, using modern laboratory methods of isolation such as ultra-centrifugation.
Such an isolation is also called for by what is termed the ‘gold standard’ of microbiology, Koch’s and Rivers’ postulates describing isolation and attempted-infection of a healthy animal or human.
Such an isolation however is not practiced by virology, which Christine avers is not a science for this very reason: virologists have never isolated a virus, any virus.
For not merely has her FOI request project focused on SARS-COV-2 isolation, Christine has also put in FOI requests for information on other viruses such as the measles virus and AIDS virus, and reports in a letter to a physician with an indoctrinated faith in vaccines and viruses that have never been proved to exist by Koch’s and Rivers’ postulates, Thomas Ciaran Havey posted at her site, she has received no record of isolation in her “FOIA responses from the CDC on HIV, Ebola, Zika, Influenza, HTLVI, HTLVIII, XMRV… they have no record of any having been purified by anyone, ever.”
This information is also documented on her website, as discussed in Report 277.
At this point, 164 institutions around the world have stated they have no information on a purified isolate of SARS-COV-2 including the CDC, Public Health Canada, Massachusetts Department of Health, Brazil Ministry of Health, Australian Government, Indian Council of Medical Research, and Public Health England–114 of these are listed below, as of Oct 5, 2021:
The full list as of date (Jan 22, 2022) can be found here below, and please check Christine’s FOI post from her home page for her latest beyond this week:
Challenging the quite-entrenched field of virology is proving to provoke some heated reaction. Recent exchanges with Dr. Peter McCullough, Jeremy Hammond, Dr. Mercola, Steve Kirsch, and Thomas Cieran Havey suggest that high stakes in pharma profits and insider-opposition are probably in play behind some of these.
Because the world situation and local situation currently is so dire, with deaths from the vaccines mounting, and vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and vaccination passes restricting all basic rights and freedoms, several groups of concerned citizens and retired police in the UK, Canada, and Australia have submitted complaints to police, demanding a halt to the death-dealing vaccines and a criminal investigation of the vaccines and vaccine makers.
Medical and public health officers as also government leaders are complicit in grave crimes against humanity by permitting the vaccinations to continue; the entire network of global bureaucrats who have planned and orchestrated this so-called pandemic with real-world effects of harm, now, unpardonably killing children (many have died directly after the vaccinations) are culpable and should be held accountable. The findings of no-virus-isolate Christine Massey has made, led, and collected therefore are of enormous import; as she writes on her website, it proves that Virus Theory is built on fraud, which means the entire pandemic is a fraud of gigantic proportions–as many other scientists also note–and should be halted at once.
Christine has participated in submissions to Ontario police, and updates all on her recent serving of a Notice of Liability to Thomas Piggot, Medical Health Officer for Ontario, reported earlier here.
The evidence package with much information which she handed to Ontario police can be found on her website, as discussed in the video:
Greetings and Best Wishes,
A wonderful man named Tyler Berry and I were both unlawfully arrested on Thursday and now have multiple bogus criminal charges to deal with, thanks to Thomas Piggott who works as Peterborough Medical Officer of Health and, after being lawfully served a Notice of Trespass etc. blatantly LIED to police about a fake assault attempt (public mischief on his part, for which he has naturally not been charged).Video, et c:https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/peterborough-medical-officer-served-notice-lies-to-police-re-fake-assault-attempt-police-arrest-innocent/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h7rgqEkbBqxZ/
Solid proof the legal system in Canada is useless and corrupt?
Sébastien Grammond, a man who works as “Federal Court judge” here in Canada, has concocted a bogus and harmful “confirmation” that “SARS-CoV-2 virus is real” – based on zero valid science and despite knowing of that all 138 institutions listed in my affidavit had failed to cite even 1 example of “it” having been purified from any patient sample on the planet.
Why waste time on science or logic when you can simply “accept” the “Attorney General of Canada’s invitation to take judicial notice that the virus is real”. Sounds perfectly legit. “Noticing” widespread beliefs is so much better than reviewing the pertinent facts.
“…where allegations are contrary to judicially noticed facts, because judicial notice is conclusive…Such allegations, therefore, are ‘manifestly incapable of being proven.’”
What could possibly go wrong?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/decision-T-1690-21_E.pdf
https://www.thelawyersdaily.ca/employment/articles/32863/sars-cov-2-virus-is-real-federal-court-judge-tells-challenger-to-federal-vaccine-mandate
Dr. Tom Cowan’s video Response to Dr. Mercola’s Recent Statement that “SARS-COV-2 is a Real Virus”, With Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6TBHzZTBkhY6/
Virus-Isolation Is It Real? Dr. Andrew Kaufman Responds To Jeremy Hammond
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/Virus_Isolation_Is_It_Real_Andrew_Kaufman_Responds_To_Jeremy-Hammond:9
My Open Letter to Dr. Mercola January 17, 2022
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/open-letter-to-dr-mercola-january-17-2022/
My Open Letter to Steve Kirsch, January 10, 2022
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/open-letter-to-steve-kirsch-january-10-2022/
Covid-19 Virus Isolation: Where is the EVIDENCE? Sars CoV2, The Trojan Horse in the Room
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/covid-19-virus-isolation-where-is-the-evidence-sars-cov2-the-trojan-horse-in-the-room
Time is Up!
Dr. Saeed A. Qureshi, PhD, who spent 30+ years with Health Canada conducting hands-on and multi-disciplinary laboratory research in pharmaceuticals regulatory assessment and is an internationally recognized expert in pharmacokinetics, biopharmaceutics, drug dissolution testing, and analytical chemistry:
“If one likes to study something, one needs to have its purified sample.”
https://bioanalyticx.com/time-is-up
January 16, 2022:
At a Police Service Corporation in the Republic of Cyprus, a Notice: Trespass, Liability, Cease and Desist was filed along with copies of additional verified claims of extremely serious criminality, for example the filing that was made with the Metropolitan Police, London, England on the 20th of December 2021 and given crime reference number 6029679/21. See videos here and here.
January 16, 2022:
Update re the Metropolitan Police (London) criminal filing, from retired police constable Mark Sexton:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6MVgi39UeITi/
Interesting
Look at what “Dream Function” <bobby.jrb99@gmail.com> sent me, a website with handy summaries of the $$ funding $$ received by various MDs from pharma, etc.
Here is the entry for PETER A MCCULLOUGH (335114) where you can find summaries of the funding he’s received since 2014:
https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/physician/335114
A Small Victory
I received confirmation from the local courthouse that Max Rogers #277, who works for Peterborough Police Service, never entered into the system the bogus “trespass ticket” that he gave me after preventing me from lawfully, peacefully serving Notice to “public servants” at Peterborough Public Health. Seven days have long passed so now it’s too late. I guess he had 2nd thoughts. Thank you to Christopher James for guidance and inspiration.
I’m a little preoccupied right now but have more FOIs to upload, hopefully soon 🙂“They” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science FOI responses and court documents from 164 institutions (and counting) in >25 countries: Every institution failed to cite any record re purification of the imaginary “covid-19 virus” from any patient sample, by anyone, anywhere, or proof of “its” existence. I hereby declare the virus-less pandemic “cancelled”.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
SARS-COV-2 FOIs grouped by country:
https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs
Growing collection of FOI responses re other imaginary viruses (HIV, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/
For Truth, Freedom and Sanity,
Christine Massey,
Peterborough, ON Canada
Report 277 is now at Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Screencast, and Rumble, links can be found here.
