News Report 6 | Millions in Tests While DARPA/White House Plans Point to Endless Pandemics and A Clear Hybridizing Humans Agenda

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | Jan 23, 2022

News report, analysis, and commentary on multiple DOD testing contracts with Defense contractors now set up to work with Health and Human Services to produce antigen tests for COVID detection well into 2025, DARPA and White House plans to extend the pandemic-preparedness agenda with mRNA vaccines for multiple viruses, while reshaping life as we know it into a constant round of tests, contact tracing, fear of breathing, social distancing forever and vaccines forever–while nanotechnology in masks, swabs, and vaccines point to the transhumanist hybridizing agenda ongoing and intended to continue: moves to destroy humanity which every human being will have to stand up to reject.

Most importantly, children are being tortured with the nasal swab tests, masks, open windows at school, and vaccines; parents will need to stand up for their children and speak up to halt this child abuse and torture.

All articles referred to in this video news report–apart from the current-day Boston ones–can be found at this site. The two main articles covered are:

Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both

From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines

Please subscribe at all my channels especially Bitchute and Screencast where I am usually first able to post my video reports and interviews. The fact that these videos are being slowed down, cyberhacked, and frozen while posting points to the collusion of the medical cartel–Pharma/Media/Government/Private Banker Mafia–and local fusion centers with their paid minions and drone/satellite/jammer infrastructure: further evidence of an unpardonable war on humanity.

Please be aware I am shadowbanned and deplatformed on social media–more than most, apparently since I also expose Manufactured-Target “Counter Terrorism” which persecutes whistleblowers, activists, journalists, natural leaders–including myself--with 24/7 Microwave/Acoustic/ELF/RFID Weapon Assault (currently being hidden away further by the Havana Syndrome Cover Operation).

I ask everyone therefore to please share my work widely on your social media and other platforms (please download/upload my videos on your channels; re-post my articles, reports, posts, reposts at your websites, with linkback) so all those being deceived by mainstream media may learn the truth and save their children from the harms and planned digital enslavement intended by the non-vaccines, aerosols (chem trails), radiation, and other means of humanity-takeover being used against us.

