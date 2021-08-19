Stealth Ingredients & Concealed Knowledge: Karen Kingston and Dr. Andy Kaufman Expose the Seamy Underside of DARPA’s mRNA Vaccines–Toxic Graphene Oxide & Known Spike-Protein Shedding

Feature Report | Ramola D | August 19, 2021

Several aspects of the Pfizer whistleblower Karen Kingston’s research and findings which she has shared on a few channels, first at the Stew Peters Show (reported here earlier), then on the Doug Billings Show and most recently at Info Wars in a focused interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, are important to underline: they provide deep insight into the makings of the DARPA-funded mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, they reveal what these vaccine manufacturers and the FDA already knew, and they highlight the extreme dangers inherent in untested gene-therapy vaccines whose complete list of ingredients has been kept deliberately concealed, for a reason.

</p>

A 25-year veteran analyst of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry who has worked with legal departments, CEOs, clinical research staff and strategic business units in drug companies on patent filings, Intellectual Property, regulatory issues, case law, and marketing strategy, Karen Kingston reveals that she began to investigate the data from the FDA filings and studies done on the vaccines after the intention to inoculate children with these gene-based drug treatments (many doctors disdain from calling the COVID injections vaccines but refer to them as drug treatments and genetic engineering) was published, in serious concern for children’s immune systems “which are naturally superior than any pharmaceutical or product could be.”

As she read through the patent for the Moderna vaccine, she says she realized these were not vaccines, this was a bioweapon. Digging through the original studies on bat corona viruses and spike proteins where she examined papers on chimeric superviruses using HIV glycoproteins and other proteins, she became increasingly alarmed at “what Americans were making themselves susceptible to with these vaccines.”

“It was an anchor around my heart,” she says. So she put together an email with references to the studies and patents and queried about 30 media outlets and influencers, making an “important contribution,” Dr. Kaufman notes, to the growing tide of discovery around these 2013-DARPA-funded mRNA vaccines .

DARPA Funded the Development of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA Spike-Protein-Making “Vaccines” in 2013

The fact that DARPA–a military weapons research agency–funded the mRNA vaccine development should never be forgotten. Spike proteins as pathogens to be manufactured by human cells invoking antibody creation in vivo--inside the living human body–was a concept clearly well-known already to DARPA (as the reports on the contracts reveal), and being tech-transferred to Pfizer and Moderna through these 2013 grants. DARPA’s Regina Dugan and Dan Wittendorf’s 2010 initiatives in this regard, backgrounded by his years of gene-based research in cancer studies were reported here earlier: Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too–mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Description.

And that is the second fact to underline: mRNA Vaccines derive historically entirely from military gene-therapy research, nanobiomedicine, and the military weapons interest in delivering drugs and gene-modifications in vivo and across cell-membrane and the blood-brain barriers.

Drug-Delivery Nanoparticulates are Military Neuroweapons with Intent to Destroy Brains

While these drug-deliveries across the BBB are being touted now as beneficial and benevolent, rooted in cancer treatments, the military, neuroweapon aspect of such Rubicon-crossings must not be overlooked.

Indeed, Dr. James Giordano, military neuroscientist, frontperson for the DOD, with many video talks available online, has disclosed the many neurotechnologies now at the unethical medico-military aggressor’s disposal, and explicitly addressed nanoparticulate technologies, mentioning carbon nanotubes, as means of destroying brains, “network disrupters”–and inducing strokes and blood clots, which is exactly what is being reported in high numbers now by the COVID-vaccine-injured and described as spike-protein-related by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.

Clot Formation Post Pfizer/Moderna/All Gene-Based Vaccines Potentially Lethal, Children Must Not Get the Shot: Urgent Appeal from Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Slide from Dr. Ryan Cole/White Coat Summit Anniversary: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-ryan-cole-md-covid-19-vaccines-autopsy/

“The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $7.7 million contract to research whether it might be possible to “identify and subsequently induce the production of protective antibodies to an emerging pathogen directly in an infected or exposed individual.”

The traditional method of “curing” a disease — from which DARPA is deviating — involves extracting a pathogen, isolating its antigen, and using that antigen to create a vaccine in vitro. This vaccine is then injected into a patient to stimulate his or her immune system to fight off subsequent exposures to the pathogen. DARPA, however, appears to be tasking Pfizer with finding a shortcut, whereby all of this would happen in vivo, within the patient’s body, thus dramatically cutting the time between the discovery of a pathogen and the military’s ability to treat it. Incidentally, if Pfizer is successful in this work, its research could have significant applications in the civilian world as well.

Pfizer’s DARPA contract will run through Dec. 8, 2016.”–https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2013/12/05/darpa-hires-pfizer-to-perform-groundbreaking-vacci.aspx

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNP) or Hydrogel in the Moderna Patent a Key to Concealed Graphene Oxide Nano (GON)

Karen Kingston notes that the Lipid Nanoparticles which are used in the mRNA vaccines to encase or sheath the mRNA particles, assist ionic adherence to cell membranes, and coerce entry into human cells are described in the Moderna patent, but it is only in further researching these four lipids which comprise the LNPs that she discovered that the PEGylated Lipids mentioned contain Graphene Oxide, an exotic, new, and much-celebrated nano form of graphite which is being widely commercially applied currently including in Nanobiomedicine although toxicology studies reveal it is highly toxic and causes blood clotting.

Image from Karen Kingston

Nano Graphene Oxide Discovered in COVID Vaccines by La Quinta Columna, University of Almeria Researchers, Other Spanish and Argentine Researchers

Her disclosures come on the heels of the June-July 2021 cascade of scientific findings using electron microscopy, optical microscopy and spectrometry identifying Graphene Oxide in the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac COVID vaccines, Vaxigrip Tetra and Chiromas Flu vaccines, aqueous solutions, physiological saline solution, and rainwater from the Canary Islands post chem-trailing by Spanish La Quinta Columna researchers, and other Spanish and Argentine researchers, reported here in “Shocking News…”, “Breaking: Graphene…”, “Crime Scene Vaccine…”, and “Evidence of Nano Graphene Oxide…”.

Nanographene, used in manufacture of biosensors and for drug-delivery in cancer treatments, now found by electron microscopy and spectroscopy in the COVID vaccines by three groups of researchers in Spain and Argentina

“All evidence shows–if you take a look at where it is manufactured and what is in it, it contains Graphene Oxide in it as well–and Graphene Oxide can withstand 1700 degrees Fahrenheit temperature and is 4000 degrees stronger than titanium…so basically the industry took a highly unstable mRNA protein from a single-helix virus or synthetic RNA molecule and encapsulated it in a biosphere and made it indestructible.” — Karen Kingston

Significantly, Dr. Andy Kaufman emphasizes that the mRNA particles being used in the vaccine are synthetically manufactured: they do not come from any actual virus–and this is one of the great deceptions of these non-vaccines, no real virus is involved, indeed, the much-touted SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19 virus has not been proved to exist--but from a computer-generated code for the sinister “Spike Protein” one supposed aspect of the professed not-proved-to-exist virus (which essentially functions as a bioweapon when it is manufactured inside the body by cells responding to the mRNA instructions).

The instability of these mRNA particles also rationalizes their encasement in Lipid Nanoparticles, which Dr. Andy Kaufman notes is also known as “hydrogel” which DARPA advertises and which Dr. Carrie Madej has long been calling attention to, as being an intrinsic, experimental, dangerous, and allergenic part of the investigational Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines, as also here, in January 2021, when she called urgently for a moratorium: CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!

Dr. Carrie Madej has used the powerful and incisive term “Reprogramming of Cells without Informed Consent” for what the mRNA and viral-vector COVID vaccines are doing to human cells; Report 227 can be viewed at Bitchute and Brighteon at Ramola D Reports.

PEGylated Lipids in Moderna | Functionalized Graphene Oxide Has Been Studied as Vaccine Carrier and Adjuvant

PEGylated Lipids, one of the four Lipid Nanoparticles in the mRNA vaccines described by Ms. Kingston–the other three are cholesterol, adenophospholipids, and an ionized lipid–are not unknown to biomedical research and have been used in drug-delivery in treatments for cancer, as this 2019 paper referencing GO-PEG shows: Polyethylene glycol (PEG) decorated graphene oxide nanosheets for controlled release curcumin delivery.

Dr. Kaufman notes that over 1000 peer-reviewed articles can be found in the medical and scientific literature on the use of graphene in various biomedical applications since the billion-Euro Graphene Flagship project’s inception in 2013. Tellingly, the Graphene Flagship project announces its kinship with the Human Brain Project on its website; Graphene Oxide as nanotransmitter and receiver permitting the targeting of neurons with 5G and wireless radiation, as well as cyber-linkup with the Cloud, Cloud AI, and Supercomputer Borg Central has been extensively studied, as reported earlier here and in other articles on Graphene Oxide at this site and elsewhere online.

The infusion of human brains with Smart Nano Graphene Oxide via sneaky backdoor injection methods such as an experimental mRNA vaccine for a deadly (Psy Op) pandemic run by an elusive virus not-proved-to-exist does not seem so implausible now, does it?

Graphene Oxide with PEG Well-Known in Drug Research in Cancer Treatments & Studied for Use as Vaccine Adjuvant

In fact Graphene Oxide as a vaccine adjuvant along with PEG coatings has been well-researched as this 2016 paper shows: Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity

An August 2020 paper penned by Chinese researchers examines the use of Graphene Oxide as a vaccine carrier and adjuvant: Recent progress of Graphene Oxide as a potential vaccine carrier and adjuvant

An image from a paper on cancer-drug delivery using GON-PEG (Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles with Polyethylene Glycol) illustrates the loading of GON with PEG and anti-tumor drugs:

These studies show that the use of Graphene Oxide along with lipid nanoparticles has been studied and applied in cancer-treatments, that it is not implausible therefore that the mRNA vaccines indeed contain Graphene Oxide–also proven by electron microscopy and spectrometry by the Spanish/Argentine researchers.

Like mRNA treatments, Graphene Oxide and PEGs have especially been studied within the context of cancer drug delivery research. Has cancer drug-delivery research long been a cover then for the study of how to penetrate the cell membrane and the blood-brain-barrier with mRNA for genetic engineering and weaponized neuroscience purposes? Entirely possible that bioweaponry intentions lay behind this research if DARPA and Defense have been involved, and it looks like they have, judging by mRNA researcher from DARPA, Dan Wattendorf’s background in gene research and judging by this timeline showing that mRNA in drug research commenced in 1961!

Timeline | Key Discoveries and advances in the development of mRNA as a drug technology

Functionalized Hydrogels: PEGylated Lipids in the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Include Graphene (Undisclosed but Evident)

A paper pointed to by Karen Kingston and Dr. Andrew Kaufman discusses functionalized hydrogels:

Karen Kingston reveals that the PEGylated lipids mentioned in the EUA filings as part of the Pfizer excipient list belong to this category of functionalized graphene hydrogels, as construable from the Sinopeg product offerings which list these PEGs and Sinopeg’s own graphene hydrogel products. Hidden as a trade secret, Kingston reports, Pfizer’s data sheets do not mention Graphene Oxide as an ingredient, but its inclusion can be surmised from the history of usage documented in gene-therapy for cancer treatments and from intellectual property filings.

Image from Karen Kingston/2 PEG Lipids in the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine

Image from Karen Kingston/2 PEGylated Lipids in Pfizer BNT162b2 Vaccine–Should be ALC-0315 not ALC-0135, and ALC-0159

Both ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are documented in Wikipedia as PEGs used in the Pfizer vaccine, and findable on the Sinopeg website as products–Sinopeg is the company Karen Kingston identifies as a manufacturer of these lipids. No mention of graphene is made in these product descriptions or safety data sheets, but they are marked as “for research use only” and not approved for medical applications. ALC-0315 is marked on its Safety Data Sheet with a Warning as a toxic skin and eye irritant. Sinopeg specializes in graphene applications including PEG-GO, and also specializes in the Lipid Nanoparticle excipients used in the COVID mRNA vaccines:

Reproductive Organs Show Bioaccumulation of mRNA/Lipid Nanoparticles and Graphene Both

A further and relevant point of note Dr. Kaufman highlights is the Japanese Pfizer biodistribution study revealed by Dr. Byram Bridle which has shown that the mRNA/lipid nanoparticles coagulate in all major organs of the body, including, disturbingly, in the reproductive organs, the ovary and testes.

This he says correlates with studies of graphene’s toxicity which has shown bioaccumulation in the ovary and testes.

Image from Dr. Kaufman/Info Wars

Pfizer Biodistribution study/SARS-COV-2 mRNA Vaccine (See Page 15 for Organ Distribution)

Dr. Michael Yaedon Asks Pregnant Women Not to Take the COVID mRNA Vaccines

To this subject, Dr. Michael Yaedon, biologist, immunologist, former VP of Immunology at Pfizer, has recently issued an open call to all pregnant women or women intending to have a baby not to take the shot, emphasizing that NONE of the proper safety studies have been done. This caution is borne out by recent adverse reactions recorded at CDC VAERS and elsewhere, where hundreds of pregnant women have suffered miscarriages, especially in the first trimester.

“Please Do Not Take the Vaccine–Highly Experimental, Proper Safety Tests Not Done–Do Not Give to Pregnant Women” https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=6119a5c55f9bed525db38b7f

FDA Fully Aware of Viral Shedding from the Gene-Therapy mRNA Vaccines; Pfizer Also Well-Aware, as Exposed in Devious Phase 1 Trials

One of the most astounding disclosures from Karen Kingston, also aired earlier on the Doug Billings show and revisited here on Info Wars with Dr. Kaufman is the 2015 FDA Industry Guidance for all virus or bacteria-based Gene Therapy treatments regarding the collection of shedding data — data on the bodily elimination of the bodily-manufactured viral or spike proteins post gene-therapy or mRNA insertion — via sweat, breath, or excretion.

This means that the peculiarity of viral shedding — which many people have been reporting as peculiar and extreme menstrual effects on children and adults when around the COVID-vaccinated (early menstruation, menstruation after menopause, excessive clotting, miscarriages), as well as other effects, and which Dr. Christiane Northrup and Dr. Sherry Tenpenny as well as others have addressed as spike protein transmission in several interviews and podcasts — was well-known to the FDA as a by-product of mRNA gene-therapy vaccine treatment.

The exchange of bodily fluids in particular poses a risk of transmission of this viral protein, as evinced also in recent reportage of adverse reactions such as the death of a breastfeeding infant after the mother was vaccinated, Ms. Kingston notes. In confirmation, Dr. Kaufman mentions a study of 5000 people he and other physicians have conducted whose outcomes, not yet fully reported, yield “a significant increase of risk of transmission” of the spike protein in the case of people in intimate relationships.

Yet no FDA-required animal or human studies exist showing the impact of this viral protein shedding in the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials prior to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization release in December 2020.

No studies exist, yet Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of this phenomenon, says Karen Kingston, revealing that in her studies of the Phase I clinical trials run by Pfizer, among men and women of childbearing age, men were being told not to breathe around pregnant women, to use two forms of protection in all intimate interactions, and to let Safety Board monitors know if they were around any pregnant women; in addition women trying to get pregnant were not included in the trials. This indicates Pfizer was well-aware of the high risk of viral protein shedding, she notes, yet these Phase I trials included these groups because the vaccine could not have proceeded otherwise to Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials and an EUA otherwise. This is also therefore something the FDA knew.

While some of the protections here are normal to clinical trials, the issue of preventing subjects being around pregnant women was peculiar to these Pfizer Phase 1 Trials, she notes. Pfizer and the FDA have therefore engaged in dishonest, deceptive, “blatantly illegal” practices to get these vaccines approved, she points out: Knowing the risks of spike protein transmission, they neither publicly aired them nor addressed them openly in clinical trials–nor have they addressed them yet, as this misleading (and flagrantly deceiving) June 2021 FDA video discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines and Women demonstrates.

Studied Deceit and Complete Omission of Analysis of CDC-VAERS DATA Reporting Miscarriages | “The CDC continues to monitor…No evidence of any adverse events in pregnancy”–Dr. Peter Marks, Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research FDA video discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines and Women, June 2021

Of course, it is not just this issue of viral shedding that is being overlooked by these FDA officials in this public discussion, it is the entire issue of infertility dangers to menstruating girls and women, as well as loss of pregnancies being reported widely now post COVID-vaccine that is being misrepresented here.

The known dangers of the spike protein have not been fully aired. Current data from an autopsy report show accumulation of the spike protein in the reproductive organs, and other organs, notes Karen Kingston. Many doctors assess the range of clotting and inflammation reactions being reported now post-vaccine to be traceable to the spike protein.

FDA Also Well-Aware of Extreme Side-Effects from the Vaccine s ; Over 12,000 Reported Dead in USA Now From COVID Vaccines, Yet No Safety Follow-Up Currently

Karen Kingston also points to misreadings and overlooking of data–such as high numbers of people in the clinical trials testing positive for COVID after the vaccine, yet ignored–in Pfizer’s drive to label the vaccine “safe and effective” when it was neither proved safe nor effective at preventing infection.

Finally, she notes that FDA conferences in October last year had revealed awareness of possible side-effects such as Guillain-Barre, stroke, and myocarditis and made promises to monitor the data. The sordid fact however is that deaths are piling up at VAERS now and neither the CDC nor FDA are addressing this–but continuing the rollout of more vaccines and more boosters.

Dr. Robert Young has just published a compendious article showing the rise of deaths as recorded in CDC VAERS and Eudravigilance, and charting the rise of deaths post-vaccine in many countries:

DATA FROM CDC VAERS (USA) AND EUDRAVIGILANCE (27 COUNTRIES OF EUROPE):

The FDA is in fact actively pushing the vaccine, as is the CDC, as this misleading promo by Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner for the FDA reveals, ignoring the deaths of young women and men and urging women to get injected with the Graphene-Oxide and Spike-Protein toxin-laden shot.

A travesty of epic proportions is playing out worldwide — the speaker in this newly posted video at Bitchute has recorded his call to the FDA, powerfully questioning the FDA representative as to why the death-producing vaccines have not been halted yet, and asking others also to call and demand of the FDA an immediate halt to these weaponized investigational “new drugs” which are killing and maiming millions now.

PHONE CALL TO THE FDA: WHY IS THIS SHOT STILL BEING ADMINISTERED

Many thanks to Karen Kingston and Dr. Andy Kaufman for this interview and needed report, as well as all other doctors’ and podcasters whose work is listed here. Please share widely!

This article may be re-posted in full anywhere with accreditation and linkback.

RELATED

Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs

In a Sea of Lies: mRNA Vaccine Truth, COVID Truth–Resources to Inform Yourself

Evidence of Nano Graphene Oxide (GO) Poisoning, Body & Brain: In COVID & Flu Vaccines, Chem Trails, Rainwater, Saline, Plus: Pfizer Whistleblower Karen Kingston Confirms GO in PEGylated Lipid Nano in Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Whistleblowing Doctor’s Township of Lytton, Canada Demolished in Fire With Plans for Net-Zero Green Rebuild Where Dr. Charles Hoffe Reveals Blood Clots in Majority of Vaccinated Patients and Speaks of “Permanently-Damaged Hearts”

Clot Formation Post Pfizer/Moderna/All Gene-Based Vaccines Potentially Lethal, Children Must Not Get the Shot: Urgent Appeal from Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Billions for Boosters–Moderna & Pfizer Cash Out Big on Global Marketing Fraud, Fuelling Beta, Gamma, Delta Variants Amid Mask & Vaxx Mandates, Fantasy COVID Forever While American Children Die from Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too–mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Description

From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

