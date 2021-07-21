Whistleblowing Doctor’s Township of Lytton, Canada Demolished in Fire With Plans for Net-Zero Green Rebuild Where Dr. Charles Hoffe Reveals Blood Clots in Majority of Vaccinated Patients and Speaks of “Permanently-Damaged Hearts”

Report & Video Links | Ramola D | July 21, 2021

Shortly after Dr. Charles Hoffe, a physician in British Columbia wrote in an email to local physicians, pharmacists, nurses involved in the vaccine rollout locally earlier this spring with concerns about the adverse reactions and deaths he was noting in his community post the Moderna mRNA vaccine and questioning the safety of the vaccine –900 doses of which had been administered, he was informed within 48 hours he was “promoting vaccine hesitancy,” that he was going to be reported to the College of Physicians and Surgeons in BC and that he was forbidden from”saying anything negative about the vaccine” within his health facility–an unethical gag order he is no longer keeping.

“This Vaccine is Quite Clearly More Dangerous Than COVID-19”

Dr. Hoffe sent an open letter shortly after in April 2021 to the Provincial Health Officer in BC enumerating all his concerns and questions, something he describes on the Laura Lynn and Friends show (video linked below). In his letter he mentions the ruination of lives of patients now reporting chronic pain, neuromuscular weakness, serious neurological problems, and questions the continuing of the vaccine, when “this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than Covid-19.”

6. It must be emphasised, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some

devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an

experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against an

illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been

ruined. 7. It is normally considered a fundamental principal of medical ethics, to discontinue a

clinical trial if significant harm is demonstrated from the treatment under investigation. 8. So my last question is this; Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in

view of the severity of these life altering side-effects, after just the first shot? In

Lytton, BC, we have an incidence of 1 in 225 of severe life altering side-effects, from this

experimental gene modification therapy. Open Letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, from Dr. Charles Hoffe, 5 April 2021

“Fundamental principal of medical ethics, to discontinue a clinical trial if significant harm is demonstrated”

His letter is posted below:

HAARP, Lightning, Wildfire

Around this time, the FAA warned that HAARP in Alaska was planning to fire up again between June 21-25, for EMF research–HAARP EMF research suggests large-scale, wide-area atmospheric/ionospheric heating effects:

FAA Warns About ‘Electromagnetic Radiation’ Around Alaska’s HAARP Facility

Unprecedented flooding has occurred recently and is ongoing in many places worldwide–Germany, Belgium, China, Dharamshala, India.

On June 30, a Twitter user recording hits on the North American Lightning Network reported an unprecedented number of lightning strikes on the night of June 30, 2021:

Ok, so now that I've picked my jaw up off the ground…



Yesterday was a terrible #pyroCB #lightning event in #BCwx and into #ABwx. Between 3pm June 30 and 6am July 1 (Pacific Time), the North American Lightning Detection Network detected 710,117 total lightning events. pic.twitter.com/Wj6nMHrcOX — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) July 1, 2021

Then the scenic town of Lytton in BC, nestled between mountains, was pretty nearly fully demolished in a fire on June 30, 2021, attributed variously now to rampaging wildfire and “climate change” after 3 days of intense heat where the temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius.

The township of Lytton and local area is home to the indigenous Lytton First Nation where “900 members live on reserve and roughly 70 in the Village of Lytton.”

D-Dimer Study in Patients Finds Blood Clots in Majority of Patients Post-Vaccine (Moderna); “Clots in Heart Tissue Will Permanently Damage Heart”

During this time, Dr. Hoffe had embarked on a D-Dimer micro-clotting study of the patients reporting vaccine adverse reactions, on the advice of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who has stated that the spike protein is likely to produce clotting.

Speaking again on July 8 on the Laura Lynn show on the D-Dimer test he ran on patients, Dr. Hoffe reveals that a majority of his patients showed blood clots, with potential for damage to organs and permanently-damaged hearts. Miraculously his home survived the blaze, but otherwise the destruction seems to have been complete, 90% of the town is gone, with the Mayor speaking of eventually rebuilding as a “Net-Zero green community.”

This is a clip from the show highlighting the blood-clotting found in patients;

Blood Clots Post All COVID Vaccines; Blood Clots Due to Nano Graphene Oxide; Neuro-Bioweapon Action in Brain Described by Dr. Bhakdi

Blood-clotting post vaccine has been reported elsewhere in cases of all vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna (all of Dr. Hoffe’s patients received the Moderna), and an Italian neurosurgeon has stated he has never encountered the kind of severe thrombosis he witnessed in brain surgery on an 18-year-old, Camilla Canepa, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, who could not be saved. A graphic video of a brain of a vaccinated patient being cut open to reveal excessive blood clots has been circulating on Bitchute, but with not much reference information attached.

In addition, Spanish researchers have blown the whistle now on nano graphene oxide–which has been found to be toxic and cause blood clots–being found in the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines as well as currently in the Sanofi Pasteur flu vaccine titled Vaxigrip Tetra from September/October 2020.

Dr. Bhakdi has stated that the many adverse reactions to the vaccine may all be related to blood clotting in the cells lining blood vessels in the body and the brain, reported here earlier: Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too–mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Description

It is inexplicable how the COVID vaccines are still being pushed worldwide by mainstream media and governments in face of the rising evidence of supreme harm. As Dr. Hoffe underlines, basic medical ethics should prevail and the vaccines halted immediately.

The fact that they are continuing with the CDC, and presidents and prime ministers now seeking to demonize the vaccinated (Biden) while contracting with pharma for Booster Jabs well into the future (Trudeau with Pfizer) is evidence of full-scale deceit, a massive hoax with gene-modifying and callous genocidal intent on the entire human population.

Possible Causes and Reasons for Fire

The full Laura Lynn show features a conversation with journalist Susan Standfield who speculates on the reason for the fire–whether directed-energy or involving sparks from a train:

More than 300 forest fires are currently raging in British Columbia. The news as of today is that a state of emergency has been announced and thousands evacuated.

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires grow, forcing more evacuations

https://salesground.org/2021/07/19/several-evacuations-as-more-than-300-forest-fires-rage-in-bc/

On July 15, the government of British Columbia announced plans to implement a “Hydrogen Strategy” in service of “CleanBC plans to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.” British Columbia Government announces Hydrogen Strategy

Whether these fires had something to do with HAARP and elevated temperatures or with plans for the Hydrogen Strategy and CleanBC takeover of rural communities in British Columbia for smart cities and smart corridors remains to be seen.

Significantly, British Columbia is dedicated to Agenda 2030 goals as advertised by their reports and initiatives, and news just last week highlighted UN involvement in the furtherance of 2030 Sustainable development Goals in British Columbia: Canada reaffirms its commitment to the 2030 Agenda at the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Sovereign Republic of Canada and Queen Romana Didulo

Of course, all of Agenda 21/2030 and UN dreams of world governance and New World Orders in Canada is at a standstill, as per the alternate view from Romana DIdulo, who uses the titles Queen of Canada and Commander-in-Chief and Head of State of the Sovereign Republic of Canada, and posts interesting news at her Telegram Channel, including this Cease and Desist to the Trudeau Government to halt all vaccines, tests, masks, and the entire hoax of the pandemic. News of unearthed crimes against children and “white-hat” US/Canadian military oversight along with new plans for freeing the people may just propel change and a better world, just around the corner.

This Gofundme page posted there asks for help for the British Columbia victims of the fire, to rebuild:

https://gofund.me/c011de68

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Email

Pinterest

More

Pocket

Tumblr



