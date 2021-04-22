Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too–mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Description

Report & Op-Ed | Ramola D | April 22, 2021

First, Pfizer, Producing COVID Vaccine Deaths and Injuries, Guilty of Contractor Misconduct, is a Military Research Contractor & Supplier

Given the continuous rise in vaccine injuries and deaths reported at VAERS, the CDC database on a weekly basis, and heartbreaking reports such as these, examining the reported death of a 2-year-old child succeeding the Pfizer vaccine in March, it is salutary to examine the history of Pfizer in its rise to pharmaceutical supremacy and its annual 42-billion-dollar revenue as of December 2020, and remarkable to find a distinct connection to military research and operations, as well as a curious interest in real estate takeovers–in addition to all sorts of mergers and acquisitions of other pharma firms, mercenary practices of suing for trademark infringement and so on.

Pfizer features prominently in POGO’s Federal Contractor Misconduct Database, with 40 reported instances of contract fraud and $6,171.3 in penalties since 1995.

Pfizer also appears to have a long association with the military, as do several other drug companies.

Pfizer’s Army Research into Incapacitating and Memory-Wiping Chemicals

This unclassified document, Research on New Chemical Incapacitating Agents/Army CRDL Contract, which provides a record of rather inhumane animal research on mice, monkeys, and dogs conducted by Pfizer in 1964 for the US Army shows that Pfizer had whole medical research laboratories dedicated to the Army’s anti-human search for incapacitating chemical agents, focusing on paralyzing the central nervous system and producing “retrograde amnesia.”

Before that, Pfizer was active during World War II, manufacturing and supplying penicillin to Allied Soldiers, a military association which apparently continued into the Cold War period, which saw frenzied Defense interest in the continued development of chemical, biological, and biochemical weapons, as this historic analysis of biological and chemical weapons, the Bradford Science and Technology Report No. 8 , ‘Off the Rocker’ and ‘On the Floor’: The Continued Development of Biochemical Incapacitating Weapons by Neil Davison, issued in August 2007 concludes.

A report which requires its own analysis, this Bradford Peace Studies report reveals how military researchers and strategists have currently circumvented international prohibitions against chemical weapons by merely downshifting the language used to describe them, as well as tactically linking up with the Justice Department and drawing deadly weapons of unethical war into Law Enforcement use under headings of “non lethal weapons,” “crowd control” and “riot control.”

Chemical weapons, sadly, have remained in use then since the time of the Great War (WW1), when troops in trenches in Europe experienced and engaged in gassing and poisoning of the other side.

Great War Gas Attack; Image, Frank Geresi/Bing Images

Pfizer’s association with the military must have continued succeeding that 1964 incapacitation weapons research contract, and further research is needed on this subject. No doubt they were part of the supply chain regularly supplying the military with vaccines over the decades, and engaging as well in experimental trials.

From Incapacitating Animals in Chemical Weapons Research to Coveting Military Bases

Recently, Pfizer gained notice in the international press for seeking blanket immunity from liability and, peculiarly, in actions redolent of mini monarchies and fiefdoms rather than private companies, actual real estate inclusive of military bases as collateral to avoid liability in civil claims from Argentina and Brazil in exchange for supplying them with COVID-19 vaccines–a story covered at length by the UK’s Bureau of Investigative Journalism:

‘Held to ransom’: Pfizer demands governments gamble with state assets to secure vaccine deal/Feb 23, 2021

“Pfizer has been accused of “bullying” Latin American governments in Covid vaccine negotiations and has asked some countries to put up sovereign assets, such as embassy buildings and military bases, as a guarantee against the cost of any future legal cases, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism can reveal. In the case of one country, demands made by the pharmaceutical giant led to a three-month delay in a vaccine deal being agreed. For Argentina and Brazil, no national deals were agreed at all. Any hold-up in countries receiving vaccines means more people contracting Covid-19 and potentially dying. Officials from Argentina and the other Latin American country, which cannot be named as it has signed a confidentiality agreement with Pfizer, said the company’s negotiators demanded additional indemnity against any civil claims citizens might file if they experienced adverse effects after being inoculated. In Argentina and Brazil, Pfizer asked for sovereign assets to be put up as collateral for any future legal costs.” UK Bureau of Investigative Journalism

This curious, feudalist interest of a multinational pharmaceutical corporation in real estate has been prefigured in earlier acquisitions of lands and townships, including partnerships with cities to manage housing: “As the area surrounding its Brooklyn plant fell into a period of decline in the 1970s and 1980s, the company formed a public-private partnership with New York City that encompassed the construction of low- and middle-income housing, the refurbishment of apartment buildings for the homeless and the establishment of a charter school.” (Wikipedia)

Pfizer Has Been Known for Corruption, Bribery, Fraud, Racketeering, Non-Consensual Human Experimentation, Drug and Vaccine Injuries and Death

COVIDWatching.org, in “Should we trust a vaccine produced by convicted felons?” points to Pfizer’s history of corruption and fraud:

“Pfizer: developing one of the novel mRNA vaccines and the current front-runner in the COVID19 race, has a long history of fines and judgements against them. Ten years ago, the company was fined $2.3 billion for fraudulent marketing – the largest health-care fraud settlement in history. Recent criminal investigations in November 2020 have been reported to the foreign corruption units at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), looking into their activities in Russia and China. Pfizer’s CEO legally cashed in 60% of his shares in their COVID19 vaccine, after the share price jumped following his company’s press release of their vaccine’s apparent efficacy.”

Matthew’s Associates, a law firm, in “Crimes of Covid Vaccine Maker Pfizer Documented” reveals:

“Related: Pfizer Corporate Full Rap Sheet Here’s a brief glimpse of Pfizer’s track record for safety and ethics. This is a short list, by no means inclusive of the company’s entire rap sheet. Pfizer received the biggest fine in U.S. history as part of a $2.3 Billion plea deal with federal prosecutors for mis-promoting medicines (Bextra, Celebrex) and paying kickbacks to compliant doctors. Pfizer pleaded guilty to mis-branding the painkiller Bextra by promoting the drug for uses for which it was not approved.

In the 1990s, Pfizer was involved in defective heart valves that lead to the deaths of more than 100 people. Pfizer had deliberately misled regulators about the hazards. The company agreed to pay $10.75 Million to settle justice department charges for misleading regulators.

Pfizer paid more than $60 Million to settle a lawsuit over Rezulin, a diabetes medication that caused patients to die from acute liver failure.

In the UK, Pfizer has been fined nearly €90 Million for overcharging the NHS, the National Health Service. Pfizxer charged the taxpayer an additional €48 Million per year for what should have cost €2 million per year.

Pfizer agreed to pay $430 Million in 2004 to settle criminal charges that it had bribed doctors to prescribe its epilepsy drug Neurontin for indications for which it was not approved.

In 2011, a jury found Pfizer committed racketeering fraud in its marketing of the drug Neurontin. Pfizer agreed to pay $142.1 Million to settle the charges.

Pfizer disclosed that it had paid nearly nearly 4,500 doctors and other medical professionals some $20 Million for speaking on Pfizer’s behalf.

In 2012, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it had reached a $45 Million settlement with Pfizer to resolve charges that its subsidiaries had bribed overseas doctors and other healthcare professionals to increase foreign sales.

Pfizer was sued in a U.S. federal court for using Nigerian children as human guinea pigs, without the childrens’ parents’ consent. Pfizer paid $75 Million to settle in Nigerian court for using an experimental antibiotic, Trovan, on the children. The company paid an additional undisclosed amount in the U.S. to settle charges here. Pfizer had violated international law, including the Nuremberg Convention established after WWII, due to Nazi experiments on unwilling prisoners.

Amid widespread criticism of gouging poor countries for drugs, Pfizer pledged to give $50 million for an AIDS drug to South Africa. Later, however, Pfizer failed to honor that promise.”

Pfizer’s Checkered History: Helping or Harming US Military?

Perhaps most extraordinary and damning of all is a lawsuit brought against Pfizer and General Electric–and the very gang of pharma companies (including Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson) now basking in Federal contracts and drowning the world in millions of doses of a dangerous and experimental gene-based mRNA or vector vaccine–by the families of American service members who lost their lives in Iraq in terrorist raids from 2005-2009 which they contend were supported and sanctioned by Pfizer, via medical supply in bribes and aid to terrorist groups running the government: Lawsuit Alleging Drug and Medical Devices Financing Terrorism in Iraq. A must-read lawsuit which again requires its own analysis, this document reveals big Pharma perfidy and treason.

Basically, these families of American servicemen and women–US Military–are exposing that Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and various other companies were involved in financially supporting the supply chain arming and permitting major known terrorist groups to attack and kill serving Americans in Iraq post Saddam Hussein’s removal, from 2005 to 2009.

DOD and DARPA Propping Up of Pfizer

Yet, in 2020, Pfizer has been the recipient, not just of major Federal contracts (2 billion dollars’ worth) to develop and deliver the mRNA vaccines to civilians, but also to the US Department of Defense.

It is interesting to note as well which arm of the US DOD signed that deal, along with HHS, with Pfizer:

“HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, along with the DoD Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and U.S. Army Contracting Command, will fund the production of initial doses. The deal includes an option for the government to buy 500M more doses from Pfizer.” GovCon Wire

Perhaps the DoD Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense is the one maintaining a long-term and ongoing relationship with this seriously corrupt and highly questionable, apparently treasonous pharmaceutical company, right from the days of its contracted research in the ’60s to produce incapacitating nerve agents and memory-wiping chemicals for the US Army.

Soldiers, Especially, Historically Have Been Used as Guinea Pigs by DOD

Military servicemen and women unfortunately, wrongfully, and unlawfully have been used as human guinea pigs while blithely named “volunteers” by the US DOD, in programs unethically instituted early and shockingly continuing, as this April report informs:

Army Begins Clinical Trials on Vaccine That May Be Effective Against All Coronaviruses/Military News/April 6, 2021

Soldiers and Civilians Both Now Targeted for Guinea-Pigging with the COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines

Of course now, the guinea-pigs have extended to millions, as coerced vaccinations, shooed-in with military propaganda & Psy Ops issued by the fallen angels of the once-Free Press have swept the world.

“Across the Defense Department, 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — made by Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson — have been administered to U.S. troops, family members, civilian employees and other essential workers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Army Begins Clinical Trials on Vaccine That May Be Effective Against All Coronaviruses/Military News/April 6, 2021

While the US DOD, like the CIA, has long been engaged in the unethical and grossly reckless practice of non-consensually experimenting on both military servicemembers, civilians, and citizens of other nations under all sorts of covers, including vaccination programs from the time of the now-contested “Spanish Flu” in 1918 and the Tuskegee syphilis experiments in the ’30s, it is clear now that private companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca have also long been involved via military research and vaccine contracts in these dark military-medical operations essentially targeting Americans, servicemen and civilians both, as this must-read article by Dr. Wesley Muhammad reveals:

Why Black people cannot trust the Pfizer vaccine | New York Amsterdam News: The new Black view/Wesley Muhammad, Ph.D, Dec 24, 2020

Reminder: DARPA Contracted in 2013 with Pfizer and Moderna to Develop the mRNA Vaccines

In that article, which emphasizes the cruel treatment of African-Americans in dangerous experimentation by the US military, historically, Dr. Wesley Muhammad also puts in stark terms reminding information regarding DARPA’s contracts with Pfizer and Moderna in 2013 to develop the mRNA vaccines, which many may have forgotten:

“Now, that same Pfizer is trialing a brand new, never-before seen experimental vaccine platform—the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—and Black people are to be “prioritized” in this grand experiment! The innovative and terrifying mRNA vaccine is the brainchild of a secretive Pentagon agency, a military technology R&D named the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. DARPA, as it is commonly known, “specializes in turning science fantasies into realities” but for military purposes. DARPA doesn’t actually invent things itself. Instead, it outsources its scientific tasks to universities, military labs and defense contractors, such as Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer has been an important military contractor for decades, receiving hundreds of millions of dollars to do research and development for the Pentagon, including biodefense contracts as far back as 2013. In that year DARPA awarded Pfizer a $7.7 million contract to innovate the type of mRNA vaccine platform that is now being rolled out in “warp speed.” DARPA awarded Moderna a similar contract of up to $25 million in 2013 as well. Thus, behind both Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 is DARPA. This COVID-19 vaccine is thus a piece of military technology. And Black people are being invited to cut to the front of the line. Yeah, we should be deeply suspicious. This would not be the first time the government would have operationalized mass vaccinations for covert military purposes. In 2012 Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta confirmed the CIA’s unethical use of the cloak of public health and medicine to advance a military-intelligence objective by making operational use of vaccination programs. For example, the Taliban of Afghanistan and Pakistan have vigorously opposed polio vaccination campaigns in their lands, charging that the U.S runs a spy network under the guise of these vaccine programs and also sterilizes Muslim children. Neither of these charges are mere “conspiracy theory” as they have been proven true.” Dr. Wesley Muhammad, Why Black People Cannot Trust the Pfizer Vaccine, New York Amsterdam News, 24 Dec 2020

A deeper examination of these 2013 mRNA contracts with Pfizer and Moderna is warranted, with a significant question to ask now: Is some Trojan Horse action going on here, is Pfizer actually helping or harming the US Military and US citizenry, and has this been intended, and if so, by who?

Regina Dugan, Dan Wittendorf, ADEPT, DARPA Biotech, and the Planned Creation of mRNA Vaccine BioControl-Weapons to Control the Bodies of US Soldiers

According to Regina Dugan, recently interviewed by Yahoo Finance in December 2020, about events related to her time as Director of DARPA during the Obama Administration in 2010 and earlier, it was Dan Wittendorf, a geneticist and MD engaged in cancer research and gene research who first floated the idea of mRNA vaccine research and development at an in-house meeting in 2010, giving rise to the ADEPT program in 2012, and the conferring of those 2013 mRNA vaccine research contracts to Pfizer and Moderna.

Yahoo/Finance/Dec 7, 2020: How DARPA seeded the ground for a rapid COVID-19 cure

Regina Dugan, former DARPA head, currently CEO of Wellcome Leap “founded by Wellcome to accelerate innovations that benefit global health”/Image-Screenshot, Yahoo Finance

Dan Wittendorf is now heading an “innovative technology” initiative with the controversial, eugenics-based, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, after a career probing genes for weapons with DARPA, US Airforce, and NIH:

“Wattendorf was program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where he initiated and lead programs in diagnostics, mammalian cell synthetic biology, RNA vaccines, rapid discovery of monoclonal antibodies, immunoprophylaxis by gene transfer, and engineered red blood cells. Previously, Wattendorf has served as director, Air Force Medical Genetics Center, director of the cancer genetics service at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and was a clinician in the Cancer Genetics Branch, National Cancer Institute, NIH.” Partnering for Cures/Speaker bio

ADEPT stands for “Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics” and is a part now of the DARPA Biotechnologies office which was set up in 2014. What exactly this means is addressed by some of the verbiage on the DARPA website, which is excerpted here to focus on mRNA technology:

Cover, Preventing Pandemics “Vignette”, DARPA

“The Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics (ADEPT) program supports individual troop readiness and total force health protection by developing technologies to rapidly identify and respond to threats posed by natural and engineered diseases and toxins. A subset of ADEPT technologies specifically support use by personnel with minimal medical training, delivering centralized laboratory capabilities even in the low-resource environments typical of many military operations…

ADEPT has pioneered use of nucleic-acid-based anti-infective technologies, valuable for their efficacy and adaptability. These tools—primarily coded genetic instructions to the body on how to produce its own protective antibodies against a specific threat—have the advantages of being easily manufactured at scale using largely synthetic processes, transported and stored without many of the cold-chain logistics required by traditional medical countermeasures, delivered with near-immediate efficacy, and safely expressed in the body for only a limited duration, causing no permanent alteration to the genome.”

The intention here, in this carefully worded military public-relations text, which advertises safety with no evidence of same, unmistakeably states that mRNA technology in vaccines carry genetically-coded instructions to invoke bodily creation of antibodies, and offer self-treating, no-medical-personnel-needed “therapeutics” to support “troop readiness.”

Other verbiage on this page hints at the autonomous diagnostics part, suggesting but not revealing that nanobiotechnology and synthetic bio engineering–also inserted into and activated in the bodies of soldiers, all through vaccines–would play a part in diagnosing sudden onset of the “natural and engineered diseases and toxins” which, no doubt, the germ warfare labs and patents for viruses of different kinds will play a part in continuously manufacturing and disseminating, if they are not doing so already and have not been, for decades–as many medical analysts and observers attest, with each occurrence of a false “pandemic”–Zika, Ebola, swine flu, and so on.

“The program is part of a portfolio of DARPA-funded research aimed at providing options for preempting or mitigating constantly evolving infectious disease threats.

The ADEPT program’s four thrusts cover simple-to-use, on-demand diagnostics for medical decision-making and accurate threat-tracking; novel methods for rapidly manufacturing new types of vaccines with increased potency; novel tools to engineer mammalian cells for targeted drug delivery and in vivo diagnostics; and novel methods to impart near-immediate immunity to an individual using antibodies.”

ADEPT’s twin, the Pandemic Prevention Platform, rationalized here, and eulogized here, in DARPA’s Preventing Plandemics “vignette” promises to create new viruses to study, in the roundabout language drawing out a narrative of inevitable pandemics and need for prevention which now characterizes “Global Biosecurity” Pharma-Military-Speak and thinly conceals the Global Human Control Agenda.

“Any infectious disease that might arise, even ones the world has never seen before”

Excerpt, Screenshot, Preventing Plandemics “Vignette”, DARPA

A Future Filled With Pandemics and GMO-Human-Making Nanobot/Synbio/Gene-Tweaking Injections For All: Pharma-Military Bio-Control Bonanza

Indeed, the wholly-synthetic pandemic portfolio is ever enlarging, and intended for continuance as projected in a variety of strategic plan and scenario documents and modeling events issued by various bodies, including the WHO, DHS, DOD, CDC, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Center for Health Security, DARPA, National Academies of Science, Army Futures Command, including these: Operation Lockstep, CladeX, Event 201, SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028, Agenda 2025, Agenda 2045, NASA’s Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare 2025 and many other dystopian Future Vision documents.

Notably, all fraudulent and transhumanist overall since the envisioning in these documents encompasses a transformed IT/bio/nano/immersive robotics-and-AI-merged human being, genetically-exploited without consent, converted into a synthetically bio-engineered construct, re-codeable at will, pliable at will, mind-hived, brain-net’d, BCI-AI’d, and individually disempowered, a sad shadow of the non-tampered-with, infinitely-potentialed independent “natural human” self.

Simply put, DARPA and ADEPT–much like all these other agencies and departments of US and world governments–appear to be planning numerous pandemics, numerous gene-based vaccines, and the infinite tweaking of the human body and brain via molecular genetic tampering and nano-implants, well into the future. Checking virus patents shows these very groups–along with others such as the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, Pirbright–create the synthetic viruses, unleash the fraudulent pandemics, and manufacture the “life-saving” vaccines: the Circular Business Model of DIsease, Profit, & Control, with the human body as target.

Screenshot, Moderna website–mRNA Platform

This transhumanist and nanotechno Bio-Control agenda then, is what has been envisioned by these mRNA vaccines, conceived, researched and developed by DARPA, a military weapons research agency, with Pfizer and Moderna, always intended to be Bio-Control Nano-Bio weapons appropriating the bodies of soldiers as their own, transmitting “genetically coded instructions” to their cells, ostensibly to invoke antibody creation–but really, essentially unleashing an unstoppable biological engine via Antibody-Development-Enhancement or super-immune priming, as explained by numerous doctors, whistleblowers, immunologists, and molecular biologists lately, including Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Andy Wakefield, Dr. Sherrie Tenpenny, and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi–the statements of several included here: Report 242 | Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Russian Roulette with your Life?

When Regina Dugan gets on camera and virtue-signals about DARPA suddenly being engaged in the business of “Human Health,” she forgets to mention these other, base intentionalities, to intimately control the human body at the level of cell and DNA, starting with the human body of the hapless American soldier.

The clever concept of “transient immunity” discussed in the DARPA Preventing Plandemics Vignette ensures that booster jabs, top-up vaccines, second and third doses of the mRNA vaccine will be drummed up and funded, as indeed Gates and Pfizer’s Bourla have been pushing lately–further cementing the lucrative Pharma-Military relationship into eternity and putting military weapon-wielders and corrupt drug-pushers at the center of Regina Dugan’s “Human Health.”

Sycophantic coverage of DARPA’s “foresight” such as by The Washington Post (How a secretive Pentagon agency seeded the ground for a rapid coronavirus cure/July 30, 2020) (not much different from PR coverage for Pharma from Biocentury) works to conceal the fact then of the mRNA vaccine–the Dan Wottenberg-Regina Duggan-ADEPT-DARPA bioweapon creation–being a strategically purposed tool to invade, co-opt, and re-code the machinery of the human cell, “reprogramming human cells without consent,” as Dr. Carrie Madej has pointed out, including here, where she calls for a halt to these sinister mRNA Vaccines: CODE RED: Dr. Carrie Madej: “Moratorium Needed on All Pfizer/Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines” Now Seen To Produce Deadly Side-Effects Including Death–Experimental, High-Risk, Sterilizing, Dangerous!

But it gets worse.

Blood Clotting and Brain Clotting: Pfizer & Moderna mRNA Vaccines Are Causing Blood Clots, Brain Blood Clots and Death Just as Much as AstraZeneca & Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

While much has been made of the Oxford AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines causing blood clotting — rightfully so — and both being suspended in some countries, perusal of the adverse reactions at Open VAERS/COVID readily shows that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are also causing blood clotting and neuro inflammation, fatal blood clots and death.

Children’s Health Defense made a close study of blood clotting cases and found the following:

“Of the 795 cases reported, there were 400 reports attributed to Pfizer, 337 reports with Moderna and 56 reports with J&J — far more than the eight J&J cases under investigation, including the two additional cases added Wednesday. As The Defender reported today, although the J&J and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines have been under the microscope for their potential to cause blood clots, mounting evidence suggests the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also cause clots and related blood disorders. U.S. regulatory officials were alerted to the problem as far back as December 2020.” Children’s Health Defender

While the CDC is still refusing to draw connections between the vaccines and the deaths, blood clots, or any other adverse events, as Children’s Health Defense reports, educated doctors and immunologists are sounding urgent alarm calls worldwide on interviews being rapidly shared on social media.

The Gene-Based Vaccines are Essentially Acting as Neuro-Bioweapons

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired Thai-American-German immunologist and academic, has recently given two interviews which both very clearly describe exactly how the mRNA vaccines are working, and how exactly the vaccine injuries, blood clots, and fatal brain clots being reported at VAERS/CDC and worldwide are being caused by the gene-based vaccines, both the mRNA vaccines and the viral-vector vaccines (such as J & J).

This one, Episode 15 at Journeyman TV, sounds an urgent alarm call on the blood clotting from the mRNA vaccines and viral vector vaccines:

Listen especially to the brief clip below from that interview: Here Dr. Bhakdi elaborates to note that the genetic material (mRNA) being injected into the blood stream will especially cause cells lining the veins to create the spike-protein, which, extruding into the bloodstream, then becomes a focus, a “crystallizing point” for blood platelets knocking against it to coagulate–causing blood clots, while the killer T-cell lymphocytes set loose to clean up viral waste outside cells will attack-to-destroy the very cells creating the spike protein.

Killing infected cells is not a bad thing, says Dr. Bhakdi, but when the spike proteins are created everywhere, including “forbidden areas” such as the brain, where the virus will not go to, what results is both blood clotting in the brain and auto-immune mayhem where the lymphocytes attack-to-destroy the cells lining blood vessels in the brain. This, he says, is precisely what is being observed now as young people suffer strokes, paralysis, convulsions, sudden episodes of loss of sensation, hearing, or sight, as well as blinding headaches–a first sign of brain blood clots, he has stated earlier in this conversation–and rashes, and various other “adverse events” which no-one previously had tied together as all being related to this one phenomenon–coagulation of the blood in different places, including, most alarmingly, the brain.

Dr. Bhakdi, like Dr. Michael Yeadon, points out that the vaccine makers are negligent, they have not examined the use of the vaccine in animal research to see where exactly the spike protein is mostly being made — his own analysis is that this will mostly happen at places where the blood flow is sluggish, “humans, millions, have become the test animals, and we are now seeing the horrible and frightening outcome (deaths and disability)”.

The significant point here is that deaths post-vaccine have occurred at all, whatever number it is, small or large, it means that more deaths will occur., he says.

Pfizer saying the vaccine is “95% effective” to prevent COVID-19, a flu virus with a 99.97% recovery rate in all below 70, is rubbish, he says, because “there haven’t been enough COVID deaths, they haven’t shown this, they would have to have vaccinated the whole world to show this.” In the whole first wave of the pandemic there were only 52 under-60 deaths with the virus, he says, which means for Pfizer to show 95% efficiency they would have to show a second, vaccinated group with far less than 52 deaths–which they have not showed “because they cannot show this.”.20,000 vaccinated and 20,000 unvaccinated, with 150 COVID cases found in the unvaccinated group and 10 COVID cases in the vaccinated group are the purported figures for Pfizer’s clinical trials, he reports, which caused them to pronounce the vaccine 95% efficient: “Ridiculous, because how they defined COVID is a mild cough or positive PCR test which is false half the time anyway.” He also mentions that in figures from BionTech, there were 10 severe cases in the control group and 1 severe case in the vaccinated group. It does not make sense, he suggests to vaccinate 20,000 people to save 9 people from severe COVID–none of whom were in the ICU or in danger, and were diagnosed on a falsely-labelling test anyway.

The disproportionality here–where COVID itself is a mild kind of flu, the tests yield false-positives, while the mRNA and viral-vector vaccines are causing horrific numbers of deaths and extreme injuries, inciting auto-immune overdrive with neuro-damage, paralysis, strokes, and death–seems to be what he is pointing to here, as untenable. “How do the benefits outweigh the risks? They don’t.”

VAERS, Screenshot, Open VAERS/COVID DATA

Neuro inflammation and neuro damage have also been discussed by Dr. Judy Mikovits as a consequence of the mRNA vaccines igniting the immune system to over-produce. Professor Dolores Cahill and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny both predict dramatically reduced lifespan for all vaccinated with these gene-based vaccines and a 2-3 year survival time, post-vaccine–which gives credence to the conclusion of COVID-vaccine as genocidal bioweapon.

The vaccines should be halted immediately, says Dr. Bhakdi, it is criminal to continue, the vaccine makers need to be taken to court. Dr. Bhakdi has made other powerful calls to people to not get vaccinated, and especially not to get the second and third doses, including this one: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Immunologist: There is NO Pandemic, There is NO Asymptomatic Contagion–Healthy People are NOT Dangerous, But the Bad News is: mRNA Vaccines are Extremely Dangerous

The other interview discussing the vaccines and asking people not to get vaccinated, and especially not get their children vaccinated, is here: New American interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:

Dr.Bhakdi, Microbiologist, discusses the Covid Vaccine with Alex Newman. (bitchute.com)

What Soldiers, the US Military, and Civilians Should Be Asking

When immunologists who study cells and vaccines and who are not against vaccines in themselves (Bhakdi, Yeadon, Cahill) warn against a particular kind of vaccine which is likely to set off immune system and bodily breakdown–as is indeed apparent from the high numbers of deaths and disability being reported post-vaccine worldwide, and when the vaccine begins to act like a neuro bioweapon inside the body, when two prominent vaccine-makers and suppliers, Pfizer and Moderna, developed the mRNA Platform in close association with DARPA, a weapons researcher and developer, when the DARPA initiator of the mRNA vaccine project, Dan Wittendorf has ties to the Gates Foundation with its dubious eugenicist bent and history, then US soldiers, officers, civilians should all be asking: Was this planned, and if so why? Is a Trojan takedown operation underway? Are Americans indeed being targeted for elimination? Is there treason in the ranks ongoing here? What is the purpose of injecting soldiers with such a dangerous vaccine? (All the Futures documents point to anti-human robotics, AI, cybernetics, man-merging-with-machine scenarios.)

Despite mainstream corporate media’s embrace of the false COVID and vaccine narratives, it is heartening to note that many worldwide are waking to the unmistakeable stench of the deathly Global Human Control Agenda ongoing, and that Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

Standing up, denying consent, saying No to halt these attacks on humanity, is the only way forward now for all “natural humans” interested in safeguarding our children and humanity. No-one should be forced or coerced to take these death-dealing injections, whether in military or healthcare, “essential services” or “non-essential services.”

Please share this article and all video links widely with all military services and divisions, friends, and family, save lives, save the children. As Dr. Bhakdi advises: Don’t take the vaccine.